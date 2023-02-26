No 1 Swiatek upset by Krejcikova in Dubai final
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates | Top-ranked Iga Swiatek was upset by Barbora Krejcikova 6-4, 6-2 in the final of the Dubai Championships on Saturday.
Krejcikova closed the tournament by beating the top three players in the WTA rankings: No. 3 Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals, No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals, then Swiatek. No. 8 Daria Kasaktina was also overcome in the second round.
The Czech is the fifth woman in the Open era to beat the world's top three at the same event.
“It's a big achievement and I think it's going to give me a lot of confidence that I can play with the best ones,” Krejcikova said.
The former French Open champion dominated the final, breaking Swiatek five times. The Pole earned two breaks back in the first set, but Krejcikova then played out a love break and held to love for the set.
In the second, she broke for 2-1 and 5-2 and easily held serve to win her sixth singles title.
“I showed my best tennis this week,” Krejcikova said. “I was able to play my tennis but also hold the nerves.”
Her previous title was in October, when she beat Swiatek for the first time in the Ostrava final.
“When you play with Iga, you have to suffer, otherwise you're not going to win because she's everywhere,” she said. “She plays great shots. She likes to play long rallies. So you have to suffer. I don't mind that.”
AP source: Machado, Padres agree to new $350M, 11-year deal
All-Star slugger Manny Machado has agreed to a new $350 million, 11-year contract that will keep him with the San Diego Padres through 2033, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Machado must pass a physical before the deal, which was first reported by ESPN, is finalized. Machado was scheduled to bat second Sunday in the Padres' spring training game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Machado, 30, had said that after this season, he planned to opt out of the $300 million, 10-year free agent deal he signed in 2019. With the $120 million he already has received, the new deal increases the free-spending Padres' commitment to Machado to $470 million over 15 years.
Machado, who has helped turn the Padres into a World Series contender, finished second in the NL MVP race last year. He'll anchor a superstar-laden lineup that includes Xander Bogaerts, Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr., who can return on April 20 from an 80-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs.
Earlier in spring training, Machado said a deadline for negotiating a new deal had passed, but owner Peter Seidler has said that retaining the smooth-fielding third baseman was his top priority.
Seidler, a member of the O'Malley family that once owned the Dodgers, hasn't been afraid to spend big money in pursuit of the franchise's first World Series title. The Padres haven't been to the Fall Classic since 1998, when they were swept by the New York Yankees.
Hometown product Joe Musgrove was given a $100 million, five-year deal in July. The Padres signed Bogaerts to a $280 million, 11-year deal just after the winter meetings and signed ace Yu Darvish to a new $108 million, six-year deal earlier this month.
With the flashy Tatis sidelined all of last year, first due to injury and then the suspension, Machado was a steadying force in helping lead the Padres on a thrilling run to the NL Championship Series, where they lost in five games to the Philadelphia Phillies. The Padres eliminated the 101-win New York Mets in the wild-card round and then beat the 111-win rival Dodgers in the NL Division Series.
Machado batted .298 with 32 home runs and 102 RBIs.
The $350-million deal will the fourth-largest contract behind Mike Trout ($426.5 million for 12 years), Mookie Betts ($365 million for 12 years) and Aaron Judge ($360 million for nine years).
However, the $31.8 million average will rank just 16th.
Tennessee suspends coach Tony Vitello over NCAA violation
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. | Tennessee suspended baseball coach Tony Vitello on Friday for the Volunteers' weekend series with Dayton while university officials, Vitello and the NCAA handle a violation in the program.
Officials announced the suspension right before the Volunteers (3-2), ranked as high as No. 3 in one major poll, opened a three-game set with Dayton. Josh Elander is replacing Vitello as acting head coach, and the university said in a statement an update will be provided Monday.
“Coach Vitello has acknowledged his mistake and accepted full responsibility,” Tennessee said in the statement. “We appreciate his cooperation in the process and his dedication to do right by the student-athletes in the Tennessee baseball program.”
Tennessee cited NCAA bylaws for preventing any further details being released. But shortstop Maui Ahuna has yet to be cleared to play for Tennessee after transferring to the school last June.
Ahuna was an All-Big 12 player at Kansas who batted .396 with eight homers and 48 RBIs. The Vols were the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament last year only to lose to Notre Dame in the Super Regional.
Vitello was suspended last season for four games by the NCAA for chest-bumping umpire Jeffrey Macias during a confrontation in a game against Alabama. Vitello teamed up with a fraternity to raise money for the Wounded Warriors Project with a chest bump for a $2 donation.
Kermit Davis is out as Ole Miss men's basketball coach
OXFORD, Miss. | Mississippi coach Kermit Davis's tenure is over, his team mired in a four-game losing streak and in last place in the Southeastern Conference standings.
Ole Miss Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter said Friday the school and Davis “have mutually agreed to part ways effective immediately.”
Davis has gone 74-79 in five seasons at Ole Miss, which is 10-18 and 2-13 in SEC games.
“We thank Coach Davis for his dedication to the Ole Miss basketball program and our student-athletes,” Carter said in a statement. “No one wanted to bring a title home to Mississippi more than him, and we appreciate the passion for that goal that he shared with our team every day.”
Assistant coach Win Case will serve as acting head coach for the rest of the season.
Davis began his Ole Miss tenure by leading the Rebels to a 20-13 record and NCAA Tournament berth in the 2018-19 season and earning SEC coach of the year honors. Ole Miss made the NIT in 2021.
Before Ole Miss, Davis was at Middle Tennessee State, and is still its winningest coach.
His Division I career record as a head coach is 477-316, and he led Ole Miss, MTSU and Idaho to NCAA Tournament berths.
“My family and I are extremely thankful for the opportunity to lead the Ole Miss men’s basketball program the past five years,” Davis said, calling Oxford "a special place to live and work.”
Carter said a national search has started.
“As we have seen in the past, Ole Miss basketball is capable of competing for and winning championships, and we are determined to find the right leader to help us reach our greatest potential,” he said. “Over the last 15 years, we have invested in the sport as much as any school in the country.
“That commitment, the passion of Rebel Nation and the opportunity to be a part of this great university makes our head coaching position a job that will attract top candidates.”
Hall of Famer Jan Stephenson diagnosed with breast cancer
PALM HARBOR, Fla. | Jan Stephenson, a three-time major champion and World Golf Hall of Fame member, has been diagnosed with breast cancer.
Her “Crossroads Foundation” said Thursday the cancer was stage 3 and the 71-year-old Australian will begin a treatment of chemotherapy and radiation in the next two weeks.
“It means so much to me for all my friends and family to lend so much support,” Stephenson said in a statement. “I have had some negative challenges in my career and managed to survive. This is just another tough hole that is ‘uphill and against the wind.’ See you on my next downhill and downwind hole!”
Stephenson was among the first to bring sex appeal to women’s golf, part of that the design of former LPGA Tour Commissioner Ray Volpe. Stephenson’s most famous moment outside the ropes was posing in a bathtub, her body covered only by golf balls.
She backed up her celebrity by winning 16 times on the LPGA Tour, including three majors. She was lacking only the Kraft Nabisco Championship to complete the career Grand Slam.
She was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2019 and also received the Order of Australia Medal.
Her foundation supports disabled military veterans and first responders.
