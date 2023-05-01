Daughter of Buccaneers LB Shaq Barrett drowns in family pool
TAMPA, Fla. | The 2-year-old daughter of Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett drowned in a swimming pool at the family’s home on Sunday, police said.
Officers, responding to a call that a child had fallen into a pool, were sent to Barrett’s home in the Beach Park neighborhood in south Tampa shortly before 9:30 a.m. The football player’s youngest child, Arrayah, was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.
“The investigation is ongoing,” the police report said. “It is not believed to be suspicious in nature at this time, but a purely accidental and tragic incident.”
Barrett, 30, and his wife, Jordanna, have three other children.
“Today’s tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family. Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time,” the Buccaneers said a statement.
“While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this,” the team added, “we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah.”
Barrett, who's recovering from a torn Achilles that sidelined him for the second half of last season, is entering his fifth year with Tampa Bay after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Denver Broncos.
Barrett led the NFL with 19½ sacks in 2019. The following season he helped the Bucs win the Super Bowl.
Forte is 3-1 favorite for Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. | Todd Pletcher-trained colt Forte and Brad Cox's filly Wet Paint are the morning line favorites respectively for the 149th Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs.
Forte, the 2-year-old champion whose 190 points led the Derby qualifying trail, drew the No. 15 post at 3-1 odds on Monday for the $3 million premier race for 3-year-olds. He brings in a five-race winning streak and has won six of seven starts including last month's Florida Derby won by a length over Mage, who will start from the No. 8 post at 15-1 odds.
Stablemate Tapit Trice is the 5-1 second choice after drawing the No. 5 post on Monday, with Cox’s Angel of Empire (154 points) the 8-1 third choice after drawing the No. 14 post.
Wet Paint will lead Friday’s $1.25 million Oaks from the No. 7 post at 5-2 odds. One of three fillies trained by Louisville-born Cox among 14 entrants for the 1 1/8th mile race, she has won all three starts this year and enters with consecutive Grade 3 stakes wins in the Fantasy and Honeybee respectively at Oaklawn Park.
Stablemate Botanical is the 4-1 second choice from the No. 6 post with trainer Norm Casse's Southlawn the 8-1 third choice from the No. 4 post.
Any suspense over where Forte would start the 1 1/4-mile race was gone quickly when the son of Violence and Queen Caroline by Blame was called out with the first pill drawn. That also relieved Pletcher, a Hall of Famer, of stress after Mo Donegal and Known Agenda started the last two Derbys from the rail. They finished fifth and ninth respectively.
The two-time Derby winner had no complaints either with draws for Tapit Trice and Kingsbarns, a 12-1 choice from the No. 6 post. Both are 3-0 as 3-year-olds and coming off wins in the Blue Grass (Keeneland) and Louisiana Derby respectively.
“I do think it’s different with the one (post) with the new starting gate,” Pletcher said. “But still, I felt like it cost us a position or two last year and the year before. So, just happy to get out of there and pretty pleased with all three post positions.”
Meanwhile, Cox hopes strength in numbers earns his first outright Derby victory just over 15 months since Mandaloun was elevated to the 2021 win following Medina Spirit’s failed postrace drug test.
Angel of Empire certainly has the credentials after his 4¼-length victory in the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby. He has two wins and a second as a 3-year-old and a solid post just two spots right of stablemate Jace’s Road (50-1). Those posts might offset Cox’s dread after Hit Show (30-1) and Verifying (15-1) drew the Nos. 1 and 2 posts, forcing both to avoid getting bunched against the rail out of the gate.
“Angel of Empire, I think it’s a good draw,” Cox said. "(Jockey) Flavien (Prat) will be able to break running and get a good spot mid-pack. That’s what I’m envisioning. Jace’s Road will probably be more forwardly placed as opposed to Angel of Empire. Hopefully he can get himself up into the mix.”
Wet Paint and Botanical have decent spots in the Oaks, offering Cox two good chances to win that race for the third time in six years.
Flames fire head coach Sutter after disappointing season
CALGARY, Alberta | The Calgary Flames started the 2022-23 season making a long-term commitment to head coach Darryl Sutter, and ended it looking for a different voice behind the bench.
The Flames fired Sutter on Monday in the latest major change at the NHL club after a disappointing season. Sutter’s dismissal comes 11 months after being the winner of the Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s top head coach.
“I interviewed 25 players, coaches, coaching staff, training staff, spoke to prominent agents who represent key players on our team, and it became clear to me that we need a new voice to guide us forward,” Flames president of hockey operations and interim general manager Don Maloney said.
One year after winning the Pacific Division and advancing to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, the Flames fell to fifth in the division and missed the postseason with a 38-27-17 record.
“The players were very, very frustrated with the season,” Maloney said at a Monday news conference. “They truly believe we had a team good enough to be in the playoffs.”
Sutter’s departure comes two weeks after former Flames general manager Brad Treliving turned down a contract extension and parted ways with the team.
“The players of today, they want a voice, they have a voice, and you have to listen to that voice,” Maloney said. “You don’t want to make it that the inmates are running the asylum, so to speak, but they had some real observations on, in their minds, how we should move forward.”
Known for his gruff, no-nonsense approach, Sutter took heat at various times through last season.
After tying for second in league scoring in 2021-22 with 115 points as a member of the Florida Panthers, Jonathan Huberdeau’s production plummeted by 60 points.
“Darryl is a very sharp man, he’s got a good hockey mind,” Maloney said. “He’s a firm coach, a hard coach, a demanding coach, and there’s a shelf life to that type of type of coaching. Obviously it felt his time had expired with us.”
Huberdeau, along with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, came to the Flames in a blockbuster trade last summer for Matthew Tkachuk after the star forward said he wouldn’t sign long term in Calgary.
Shortly after being acquired, Huberdeau signed a eight-year extension for $115 million that kicks in next season.
“We underachieved and generally, underachieving doesn’t make for happy days,” said Maloney. “We’re optimistic when we hire the next manager and coach, we will have a new attitude in the sense of it’s a new beginning for a lot of players, including some of our players who had difficult seasons this year. “
There were also reports of unhappiness from Nazem Kadri, who signed a seven-year, $49 million contract as a free agent after winning the Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche in 2022.
Maloney says the team needs to do a better job of integrating youth because that’s how the league has evolved.
“The younger players now, at 18, not only do they think they should be in the NHL, but a lot of them can play in the NHL at a younger age,” said Maloney. “They’ve been groomed, they’ve been trained.
“Everybody has their personal trainers, and nutritionists, and masseuse. They don’t come into this league anymore wide-eyed and say oh my gosh, I’m over my head. They expect to get here and play.”
Flames forward Jakob Pelletier, who turned 22 in March, was scratched most of the final month and 23-year-old Adam Ruzicka rarely played over the final three months. Sutter instead stuck with veterans such as Milan Lucic, 34, and Trevor Lewis, 36.
“It’s a different world in that respect and I do think we have an older, experienced team here now, we could use a little more youth and energy into our lineup,” Maloney said. “You look around the league, you have to have young players on entry level contracts that are not just putting in six or seven minutes, that can play meaningful minutes to have any kind of success.”
Sutter’s departure continues the revolving door at coach. Since Bob Hartley was fired at the end of 2015-16, Calgary has gone through four head coaches — Glen Gulutzan, Bill Peters, Geoff Ward, and now Sutter, who signed a multi-year contract extension with Calgary in October that was set to begin next season.
“There’s a lot of factors that go into a decision like this. But now it’s full steam with searching for a manager and that manager and I will look and find the right head coach for this club,” said Maloney.
Monday’s move ends Sutter’s second tenure with the Flames.
Sutter replaced Greg Gilbert behind Calgary’s bench on Dec. 28, 2002, and added GM duties after the end of the 2002-03 season.
He led Calgary to its most recent Stanley Cup Final appearance in the 2003-04 season, then stepped down as head coach to focus on his duties as GM after the 2005-06 season.
Sutter resigned as Flames GM on Dec. 28, 2010. He later won two Stanley Cup titles as head coach of the Los Angeles Kings in 2011-12 and 2013-14.
Hannah Green of Australia wins LPGA at Wilshire in playoff
LOS ANGELES | Hannah Green of Australia made a 25-foot birdie putt on the final hole to join a three-way playoff, and then made par on the second extra hole to win the JM Eagle LA Championship on Sunday at Wilshire Country Club.
In a wild finish that featured a five-way tie for the lead late in the final round, Green made birdie for a 2-under 69 to join Aditi Ashok of India and Xiyu Lin of China in the playoff.
“Pretty much all day I left every putt short,” Green said. “I knew I had to get it to the hole. I knew I needed to hit it a little bit harder than what I had all day. I don’t often get my caddie to read my putt, but I pulled him in for the last hole, and we both saw the same line, so it was nice to have that confidence that I was seeing the correct line, and yeah, just stroked it and it went perfectly in the hole.”
Ashok, who had the 36-hole lead, and Lin each closed with a 67 and were the first to post at 9-under 275. Green and Lin birdied the first playoff hole on the par-3 18th.
On the second extra hole at No. 18, Lin hit into a bunker and blasted out to some 18 feet and missed the par putt. That left Green to tap in from 2 feet for her first LPGA win since September 2019.
Green was emotional and wiping away tears after the win.
“It’s been a long few years,” Green said. “I was playing well last year but getting across the line's been really difficult. I’m proud of myself. I’m really happy.”
Green won for the third time. She captured her lone major in the 2019 KPMG Women's PGA at Hazeltine, and followed it with a win at the Portland Classic that year.
She missed the cut last week at the Chevron Championship and talked to a sports psychologist this week.
This win is right up there with the others.
“I think honestly this one is really important because I feel like this is just going to kick start remembering how to — like learning to win,” Green said. “It’s tough to win golf tournaments. Sometimes you can play your best golf and it not be good enough. You’ve just got to hang in there. I think this is honestly just as big as the first two.”
Ashok had a 15-foot putt that lipped out on the 18th in the playoff, ending her bid for her first LPGA title. Lin made a 12-foot putt, and Green made a 4-footer to stay in the game.
Green finished second here last year and third the year before at Wilshire. She won $450,000 from the $3 million purse.
Cheyenne Knight, who had a two-shot lead going into the final round, closed with a 2-over 73 and tied for sixth.
Ruoning Yin won in Los Angeles last month at the DIO Implant LA Open at Palos Verdes Golf Club and had a chance to win again. She birdied the par-4 14th to take the lead and then birdied the par-5 15th to build a two-shot lead. But she finished with two bogeys for a 67 to fall to 8 under and miss the playoff.
She started the day with a mindset to have fun, so her caddie tried to just do that in relaying NBA playoff scores.
“When I was on hole 2, my caddie just talked to me, and he said, 'Hey, do you want me to tell you the score?’ I was like, ‘Um, no. We’re just having fun here,’" Yin said. “Finally I found out he was talking about the Warriors versus the Kings.”
She tied for fourth with Ayaka Furue of Japan, who had a 65.
Nelly Korda, the No. 1 player in women's golf, had a 67 and tied for sixth.
Phillies slugger Harper expected to return to lineup Tuesday
LOS ANGELES | Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper is expected to return to the lineup on Tuesday, 160 days after undergoing Tommy John surgery on his right elbow.
The two-time National League MVP indicated on Instagram that an appointment with Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Monday went well and that he was cleared to return.
The Phillies arrived in Los Angeles overnight to begin a three-game series against the Dodgers on Monday. ESPN was the first to report that Harper was cleared.
The timing of the return would complete a stunning recovery for Harper. The Phillies said when Harper had surgery on Nov. 23 that he was expected to return around the All-Star break in mid-July.
It also comes at a great time for the Phillies, who have won seven of their last nine games. They took two of three from Houston over the weekend in a rematch of last year’s World Series.
Harper started taking on-field batting practice on April 5. He has been facing live pitching the past couple of weeks, along with doing sliding and baserunning drills.
He was placed on the 10-day injured list at the beginning of the season instead of the 60, which would have not allowed him to return until May 29.
Harper is expected to return to the lineup as the Phillies' designated hitter. He has played most of his career in right field but has been recently been taking fielding drills at first base. He threw up to 60 feet during pregame drills on Sunday in Houston.
The 30-year-old Harper first suffered a small ulnar collateral ligament tear in his elbow in April. He had a platelet-rich plasma injection in May and shifted to the DH role. Harper underwent surgery after ElAttrache determined the tear did not heal on its own.
Harper hit .286 with 18 homers and 65 RBIs during the regular season as the Phillies made a late-season run to a wild-card spot.
Philadelphia made the World Series for the first time since 2009, losing in six games. Harper batted .349 with six homers and 13 RBIs in 17 postseason games. He is starting the fifth season of a $330 million, 13-year contract.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.