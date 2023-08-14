Dominican authorities investigate Rays’ Wander Franco for an alleged relationship with a minor
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. | Authorities in the Dominican Republic are investigating Tampa Bay Rays All-Star shortstop Wander Franco for an alleged relationship with a minor, according to a statement Monday from the office of the attorney general in his native country.
The Rays, meanwhile, placed the 22-year-old on the restricted list, a move that will sideline Franco for at least six games while MLB investigates social media posts involving the player.
The investigations follow reported social media posts suggesting Franco was in a relationship with a minor. The Associated Press has not been able to verify the reported posts. Asked about Franco’s alleged relationship with the minor, the media office of the attorney general in the Dominican Republic said in a statement “there are investigations regarding that matter.”
It was not immediately clear if Franco had retained an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
The Rays did not detail the nature of the social media posts but said the team and Franco “mutually agreed” he would go on the restricted list. Franco will be paid during his time on the restricted list.
MLB has launched an investigation, a person familiar with the probe told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity because no announcement was made.
Franco did not play in Sunday’s home series finale against Cleveland at Tropicana Field and did not accompany the Rays to San Francisco for the start of a six-game road trip that begins Monday night against the Giants.
“The Tampa Bay Rays and Wander Franco have mutually agreed that he will go on the Restricted List and take leave from the club for the duration of the current road trip,” the team said in a one-sentence statement.
The road trip, which includes three games against the Giants and three against the Los Angeles Angels, ends next Sunday. The Rays return home to face Colorado on Aug. 22.
“We support any steps taken by the league to better understand the situation,” the club said later Monday of the MLB investigation. “Out of respect for all parties involved, we have no further comments at this time.”
Franco is hitting .281 with 17 homers and 58 RBIs this season. He had played in 40 consecutive games before taking Sunday off, hitting .411 (23 for 56) with six homers and 11 RBIs over his past 11 games.
One of Tampa Bay’s top prospects, 22-year-old Osleivis Basabe, started Sunday at shortstop in his major league debut.
Franco, who was on a seven-game hitting streak in which he was batting .517 with three homers and seven RBIs, sat on the bench in the Rays’ dugout during a portion of Sunday’s game. He left in the fifth inning and was not in the clubhouse following a 9-2 loss to the Guardians.
After the game, Rays manager Kevin Cash was asked whether there was any issue with Franco not playing other than a regular day off. Cash replied: “No.”
“I’m aware of the speculation, and I’m not going to comment any further on that,” Cash said. “The day off was because (it was) a day off.”
Franco was benched for two games in late June for how he has responded to frustrating situations and — in Cash’s words at the time — not always being the best teammate.
The budget-conscious Rays signed Franco to an $182 million, 11-year contract in November 2021, a deal with a team option for 2033 that could be worth $223 million.
The U.S. Open is adding video review for double bounces. It’s a first for Grand Slam tennis
New U.S. Open tournament referee Jake Garner recalls being a chair umpire and having a tough time figuring out in the moment whether a ball bounced twice before a player got it back over the net.
If that happens at Flushing Meadows this year, though, an official can check a replay: Video review will make its Grand Slam tennis debut when main-draw competition begins in New York on Aug. 28.
“There were certain situations, of course, where you would see a video post-match and wish you had made a different decision,” Garner told The Associated Press, “or wish you had assistance in making that decision.”
Video review — which is separate from the electronic line-calling used for ruling balls in or out at all matches — will be set up for five of the Open’s 17 competition courts: Arthur Ashe Stadium, Louis Armstrong Stadium, Grandstand, Court 5 and Court 17. That sampling, which should include a little more than 50% of singles matches, according to Garner, will be studied before deciding whether to expand the system in 2024.
This year, players in singles, doubles and mixed doubles will get three challenges per set for things such as double bounces, a ball touching a player’s body, a player touching the net or a player being hindered by noise. They’ll hold onto a challenge if they’re correct and receive an additional one in tiebreakers.
“I had pushed for this for a while, so I am glad to see the U.S. Open is going to allow it,” said Jessica Pegula, an American who is ranked No. 3 and was involved in a high-profile missed call on a double bounce that helped her opponent, Iga Swiatek, at last year’s French Open. “It will be great for both the players and the fans.”
It’s the latest example of modern assistance for officials in sports — and the latest example of the U.S. Open leading the way when it comes to recent rules changes at major tennis tournaments.
“We’re always looking to innovate,” Garner said.
The U.S. Open was the first Slam event with electronic line-calling (in 2006), the first with a serve clock (2018) and the first to allow in-match communication with coaches (2022).
Video review was tested at lower-profile men’s events such as the ATP Cup and the Next Gen Finals. It has not been tried at a women’s tournament.
“It’s a good step in the right direction,” Chris Eubanks, an American ranked No. 29, said about video review. “If the technology’s there, why not use it?”
One additional element Garner said was adopted in 2021 but formally written into the rules this year: If a player does something that could result in a default — such as when Novak Djokovic inadvertently hit a line judge with a ball at the 2020 U.S. Open — video can help determine whether disqualification is warranted.
Several players asked about the new video review setup were not aware of it.
They were uniformly in favor.
“It completely makes sense,” said Caroline Garcia, a 2022 U.S. Open semifinalist from France. “It can be super frustrating if you think you saw a double bounce and the umpire didn’t see it, for some reason. It’s always better to know right away than to be mad at someone. You just want to know.”
When there is a challenge, two people away from the court will send the best replay to the chair umpire’s screen and videoboards in the arena. The umpire will have three options: confirm the original call, overturn it or let the call stand if there isn’t clear video evidence one way or the other.
All reviews will be prompted by players and should help reduce — if not eliminate — disagreements over these types of episodes, which happen every so often.
“If you think something didn’t go your way, just challenge it. Then there’s no more arguing,” said Jordan Thompson, an Australian ranked No. 55.
He lost a point in the last game of a match at a U.S. Open tuneup in Washington two years ago even though his opponent connected with the ball after an extra bounce. The two players got in each other’s faces afterward, and the chair umpire climbed down to separate them.
At the 2009 French Open, for example, Serena Williams hit a shot that went off her opponent’s arm but wasn’t called that way. This year in Paris, Holger Rune won a point that he shouldn’t have because of a double bounce.
“Some umpires, they make mistakes. Some for me; some for him,” Rune said. “That’s life.”
Such errors should be more avoidable now.
Greek authorities order 105 soccer fans to be detained pending trial after fatal clash
ATHENS, Greece | All 105 soccer fans suspected of being involved in extensive clashes in the Greek capital that ended in the death of a 29-year-old AEK Athens supporter have been ordered to be detained pending their trial, authorities said Sunday.
Three examining magistrates and two prosecutors questioned the detained fans in batches — 30 on Friday, 40 on Saturday and 35 on Sunday — and decided each day whether to detain them pending trial. One suspect, who is hospitalized under guard, gave a deposition to a visiting magistrate.
The 102 Croat citizens and 3 Greeks have all denied any culpability in the fatal stabbing of Michalis Katsouris.
He died from a stab wound and 10 others were injured when scores of Croatian supporters wielding wooden clubs and metal bats attacked bystanders outside AEK’s Opap Arena last Monday, police said.
A Champions League qualifier between AEK and Dinamo Zagreb that was due to be held last week was called off by UEFA, soccer’s governing body in Europe, because of the violence.
Authorities will be able to search cellphone signals at the two sites of the clashes — outside AEK’s stadium and at a metro station — to determine any other involvement.
Prosecutors slapped blanket charges, a total of 11, on the 105 fans. Four of the charges are felonies — including premeditated murder and membership of a criminal organization — and the rest misdemeanors.
The suspects will be dispersed among several jails across the country.
UEFA’s president, Aleksander Ceferin, will meet Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday morning. They will then both meet with ministers, the head of Greece’s Football Federation and the owners of the four largest soccer clubs — AEK, Olympiakos, Panathinaikos and PAOK Thessaloniki.
Also on Wednesday, the UEFA Super Cup final between Manchester City and Sevilla will be held at Olympiakos’ stadium near Piraeus.
Harden calls 76ers President Daryl Morey a liar and says he won’t play for his team
PHILADELPHIA | James Harden appears determined to sever ties with the Philadelphia 76ers after the star guard called team president Daryl Morey a liar at a promotional event in China.
Harden’s comments — video of which surfaced Monday — came almost seven weeks after he picked up his $35.6 million option with the 76ers for this season and then promptly said he wanted to be traded.
The Sixers told Harden’s agent, Mike Silverman, over the weekend that Morey was unable to find a suitable deal and the franchise was not compelled to deal him unless it could find a package that would enhance their chance to contend, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the negotiations were not made public.
“Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of,” Harden said at the event. “Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.”
Harden had posted mostly fan-friendly videos of the Asian tour on his Instagram account and appeared to make the comments at an event for the sneaker company that endorses him.
The 76ers had no comment on Monday.
Harden, who turns 34 later this month, could have declined the option and decided to try for free agency. Harden preferred a trade to the Los Angeles Clippers but those talks — and talks with other team — went nowhere.
Despite his comments, there was no immediate word on Harden’s status for training camp, which opens in October — though it certainly doesn’t seem promising.
Harden, a 10-time All-Star and 2018 NBA MVP, has tried to force his way off his third team in three years. Harden blossomed into a star with the Houston Rockets — when Morey ran the team — until he wanted a trade to Brooklyn. The Rockets eventually agreed and shipped him to the Nets. When a Big Three championship run with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving never developed, Harden wanted a trade to the 76ers — in large part, because of his strong professional and personal ties with Morey.
Harden did lead the NBA in assists this season, but one of the league’s great isolation scorers took a back seat to MVP Joel Embiid. It now appears that playing as the second option behind Embiid and chasing a championship in Philly is no longer seriously on the table.
The 76ers flamed out in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs — and seem stuck in the middle of the East under new coach Nick Nurse.
Harden scored 45 points in Game 1 and 42 in Game 4 victories against the Celtics. Harden and was 0 for 6 on 3s in Game 2 and Game 6 losses. He scored only nine points in Game 7, and he went scoreless in the second half.
The 76ers have been down this road before when former No. 1 draft pick Ben Simmons demanded a trade after his relationship soured with former coach Doc Rivers and others in the organization. Simmons caused a disruption in training camp in 2021, never played for the Sixers that season and eventually was traded for Harden.
Iowa State’s Isaiah Lee, who is accused of betting against Cyclones in a 2021 game, leaves program
AMES, Iowa | An Iowa State defensive lineman accused of wagering on his team’s games, including one where he bet against them Cyclones, has left the program, the school confirmed Monday.
Isaiah Lee, who started all 12 games last season, was among the athletes charged last week in connection with the state’s investigation into illegal sports wagering at Iowa State and Iowa.
Lee was charged with tampering with records for allegedly disguising his identity to place online sports wagers, according to court documents.
Lee is alleged to have made 115 bets for $885 on the FanDuel mobile app. Among them were 12 on Iowa State football games, including one money-line bet against the Cyclones against Texas in 2021. ISU won 30-7, and Lee made one tackle.
A total of five Iowa State football starters have been charged in the investigation. Athletes found to have wagered on games in which they played are subject to being permanently banned by the NCAA. The tampering charge is punishable by up to two years in prison and fines.
—From AP reports
