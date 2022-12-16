Wilson to start at QB for Jets; White not cleared by doctors
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. | Zach Wilson is back under center for the New York Jets this week.
Coach Robert Saleh announced Friday that Wilson will start at quarterback Sunday against the Detroit Lions after Mike White was not cleared by doctors to play with a rib injury.
White started the last three games, but was twice knocked out of the Jets’ 20-12 loss at Buffalo last Sunday. X-rays at the stadium were clear and he finished the game, but CT scans at a hospital revealed a fracture to his ribs on his right side.
“A couple in a row,” White said, “that makes that area just kind of really vulnerable.”
White was cleared to practice and said throughout the week he had no doubt he would start Sunday, but Saleh said Friday that team doctors wouldn’t clear him for contact. White added that doctors told him if he got hit “in the right spot,” it could lead to further damage.
“Mike White is an absolute warrior and has been doing everything he could this week to find another opinion to get him onto the football field, to find somebody who would clear him for contact,” Saleh said.
White acknowledged he spoke to nearly 10 doctors to see if he could find one that would give him the OK to play.
“And they just won’t,” White said. “And I completely understand why, but I’m always going to try to fight like hell to be out on the field with my guys. So, it’s frustrating, but it’s kind of part of football, part of life that you’ve got to deal with.”
So instead of starting for the Jets (7-6) who are trying to keep pace in the AFC playoff hunt, White will merely be a spectator.
“It’s one of those things where we’ve got to do what’s best for the player,” Saleh said. “And we’ve got to protect the player from the player.”
Saleh said the Jets will re-evaluate White’s injury Monday, but acknowledged it will be a short turnaround with New York hosting Jacksonville next Thursday night.
Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick last year, was benched last month to focus on improving his mental approach and mechanics. The Jets elevated him earlier this week from No. 3 behind White and Joe Flacco to No. 2.
“I was excited,” Wilson said of getting the news Friday he would start. “It’s a cool opportunity.”
Wilson missed the first three games of this season while recovering from a knee injury, with Flacco starting in his place. Wilson started the next seven and the Jets went 5-2 in those games, but his play was mostly shaky. He had four touchdown passes and five interceptions and had a 55.6 completion percentage as New York’s offense struggled to produce points.
After Wilson went just 9 of 22 for 77 yards in a 10-3 loss at New England in Week 11, the Jets elevated White to starter.
Meanwhile, Wilson was inactive the last three games, and not even dressed in uniform on the sideline.
“This is going to be a great opportunity for Zach,” Saleh said. “When he was elevated to the No. 2 quarterback, it was with the understanding there’s a strong possibility he was going to play and to prepare accordingly.”
Added Wilson: “I’m ready to go, man. I feel like these past three weeks or whatever, I’ve been just trying to keep improving and getting better and taking each day with the mentality as if I was playing.”
Wilson rubbed some within the organization the wrong way after the loss to the Patriots when he said he didn’t feel as though he let the defense down despite his poor play. Wilson apologized to his teammates a few days later, but there was a perception that perhaps he had lost some support in the locker room.
“I think our guys trust him,” Saleh said. “I feel like he’s had a really good week of practice.”
Wilson said he wanted his benching to be “a reset,” a time to get better on and off the field — and recapture his love for the game.
“The mindset’s got to be I’ve got to do the best I can every single play,” Wilson said. “I’m not going to go out there with any expectations of whatever. It’s got to be, what’s the best decision I can make, let me go out there play, have fun and be grateful to be on this field.”
Catcher Christian Vázquez, Twins finalize 3-year, $30M deal
MINNEAPOLIS | Having won a pair of World Series titles, Christian Vázquez hopes to win another with the Minnesota Twins.
“A great opportunity,” he said Friday on the MLB Network after finalizing a $30 million, three-year contract. “They have a great team. Let’s see where we go. I’m looking for another ring.”
The 32-year-old Vázquez, who gets annual salaries of $10 million, played for Boston from 2014 until Aug. 1, when he was traded to Houston. He won titles with the Red Sox in 2018 and with the Astros this season.
A native of Puerto Rico who plans to play in the World Baseball Classic, he faces chilly weather for home games early and late in the season.
“I came from Boston and it was cold, too,” he said. “It doesn’t matter.”
He could return to Fenway Park for the first time since the trade when the Twins play at Boston from April 18-20.
“Maybe I’ll cry,” Vázquez said. “It’s going to be special.”
He hit .274 with nine homers and 52 RBIs in 119 games this year and appeared in six postseason games, batting .235 with three RBIs. He was the catcher in World Series Game 4 when the Astros combined to pitch a no-hitter against the Phillies.
Vázquez broke into the majors with the Red Sox in 2014. He hit .262 with 54 homers and 266 RBIs in 698 games for Boston and won a World Series ring there in 2018.
After trading Mitch Garver to Texas before last season, the Twins failed to replace his production at the plate on their way to a 78-84 finish for third place in the AL Central after leading the division for most of the summer.
Gary Sánchez, who made 80 starts at catcher after arriving in a deal with the New York Yankees, became a free agent after hitting 16 home runs in 419 at-bats with a dismal .659 OPS.
Ryan Jeffers remains under club control, entering his fourth year in the majors. His 2022 season was spoiled by injury, and his batting output — seven homers in 212 at-bats and a .648 OPS — was no better than Sánchez’s.
QB Pickett doubtful, replacement undecided for Steelers
PITTSBURGH | Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett remained in the concussion protocol on Friday and is doubtful to play on Sunday when the Steelers visit Carolina.
Pickett, who left last Sunday’s loss to Baltimore in the first quarter, was limited in practice all week. Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph split practice reps again on Friday and head coach Mike Tomlin remained noncommittal about who will start if Pickett can’t go.
“We’ve got some clarity about where we’re going,” Tomlin said. “There’s just no need to land the plane until it’s required to land the plane.”
Trubisky threw for 276 yards and a touchdown after coming in for Pickett against Baltimore, but also threw three interceptions in Ravens’ territory. Rudolph hasn’t been active for a game all year after finishing third in the preseason quarterback derby.
Tomlin said he’s “extremely comfortable” with either player.
“We’ll see how secretive (Tomlin) wants to keep it,” Trubisky said. “We’re ready. I’m ready. I’m looking forward to the opportunity. I’ll be ready to go.”
Inside linebacker Myles Jack is also doubtful with a groin injury for Pittsburgh (5-8). All other players on the injury report — including wide receiver Diontae Johnson (hip) and tight end Pat Freiermuth (foot) — are expected to play.
Phillies finalize 4-year, $72M deal with RHP Taijuan Walker
PHILADELPHIA | Taijuan Walker wanted to keep uniform No. 99, so he figured 29 of the 30 major league teams were options.
“I think there’s only one team that I could go to where I couldn’t be 99 and that was the Yankees,” he said, a reference to AL MVP Aaron Judge’s jersey number. “I think every other team was available. I was tired of switching my number.”
The 30-year-old right-hander finalized a $72 million, four-year contract with the National League champion Phillies on Friday and will become the fourth Philadelphia player to wear No. 99 after Mitch Williams (1993), Turk Wendell (2001) and So Taguchi (2008).
Walker wore No. 44 growing up and got it with Seattle in 2016. Traded to Arizona, where Paul Goldschmidt had the number, he switched to No. 99. Then he was dealt to Toronto, where Hyun Ryu was 99, and Walker switched to 00. He signed as a free agent with New York, where mascot Mr. Met had 00, so Walker went back to 99 for the past two seasons.
Walker, who gets an $18 million salary in each of the next four years. went 12-5 with a 3.49 ERA in 29 starts this season for the Mets, one of Philadelphia’s biggest NL East rivals. He slots into a rotation that includes Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola and Ranger Suárez,
“Very talented individual, goes out there every five days with quality stuff,” Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said. “We really love his split finger that he threw a lot more last year and will continue to do so.”
Walker already spoke with manager Rob Thomson, pitching coach Caleb Cotham and director of pitching development Brian Kaplan. Walker increased the use of a splitter from 14% to 27% last season and added a cutter, though just 5%.
He switched this year to the splitter grip used by teammate Carlos Carrasco.
“With the Mets, I was able to learn how to throw my splitter more and how to use it,” Walker said. “I think coming over here, already speaking with Caleb, I think that we can tweak my cutter a little bit and my slider, but also just up the use of my splitter.”
Walker is looking forward to pitching in front of fans at Citizens Bank Park.
“I actually talked to Ryan Howard a couple of days ago and he was telling me playing in the playoffs here in Philly it’s the loudest he’s ever heard a stadium,” Walker said. “So for me, that’s exciting, to have a fanbase who’s so passionate and cares so much about the team and who shows up every day. Every time we came to play when I was with the Mets, the Phillies fans were here, they were out, they were loud.”
Walker was selected by Seattle with the No. 43 pick in the 2010 amateur draft. He made his big league debut with the Mariners in 2013.
Walker signed with New York as a free agent in February 2021. He turned down a $7.5 million player option last month in favor of a $3 million buyout, making his deal worth $17 million over two seasons.
The 6-foot-4 Walker made the All-Star team for the first time in 2021, putting together a fast start before fading to 7-11 with a 4.47 ERA in 30 games, 29 starts.
To make room for Walker on the 40-man roster, right-hander Tayler Scott was designated for assignment.
Report: LIV Golf executive resigns after a year on the job
The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers executive hired to be the chief operating officer of LIV Golf has resigned after one year as the Saudi-backed rival circuit moves toward a league format, The New York Times reported.
Atul Khosla was expected to lead LIV Golf into its franchise model of 12 four-man teams in which players and the LIV Golf League would have equity.
Players and agents were told earlier this week Khosla intended to step down. LIV commissioner Greg Norman confirmed the news Friday in a statement to The Times.
“At the conclusion of LIV’s successful inaugural season, Atul Khosla decided to move on,” Norman said. “We respect A.K. and his personal decision.”
LIV Golf did not immediately respond to an Associated Press email seeking comment.
The rival league is funded by the Saudi Arabia sovereign wealth fund and has attracted top names like Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and British Open champion Cameron Smith with signing fees upward of $100 million.
It plans a 14-event schedule for 2023 and already has announced seven sites, three of them previous PGA Tour venues. LIV officials have indicated they plan to announce more players, though none have been announced.
A New York Times report on Sunday, involving the review of hundreds of pages of confidential documents, included an outside consulting firm’s outlook on the path to financial success for a rival league.
The benchmark for success was to sign each of the world’s top 12 players, get sponsors and a television deal, all while not facing retaliation from the PGA Tour. This was in 2021 and the plan was called “Project Wedge.” The Times reported it was the foundation for what became LIV Golf.
Smith was the only player currently in the top 10 who has signed with LIV Golf. It still does not have a TV contract and it now is the lead plaintiff in an antitrust lawsuit with the PGA Tour, which has suspended all players who signed with the Saudi-funded league.
Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods have said Norman needs to be out of the picture for golf to be able to overcome its fractured state. Norman responded McIlroy and Woods have “no idea what they’re talking about.”
He told British-based Bunkered magazine, “I have got the full support from my chairman. One hundred percent. One thousand percent. There has never been one thing to suggest otherwise. But I know what they’re trying to do. They’re trying to bait me to draw me into a public back and forth with them and I’m not going to go down that childish path.”
Norman also told the magazine he met with Justin Thomas and said he and other stars who have spoken out against LIV were welcome to join.
“I mean, we talked to JT. Me and another member of my team, we sat down with him and gave him the full presentation and, if you notice, he’s not said much negative about what we’re doing, presumably because he knows it and understands it,” Norman said.
Thomas told The Associated Press the meeting was some time ago before the league became a reality and that it was with a LIV Golf representative. “I didn’t even know he (Norman) was coming. He just came.”
“I felt like I needed to know everything that was going on,” Thomas said. “I went into it with a very good idea what I was going to do, but it wouldn’t be smart for any person to at least not hear what was going on.”
Broncos rule out Russell Wilson for Cardinals game Sunday
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. | Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol, but will be held out of the Denver's game against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Nanthaniel Hackett said Friday.
Hackett said Wilson wasn't pleased with the decision, but the Broncos want to take every precaution with their 34-year-old quarterback's health.
Wilson sustained a concussion on a head-first dive into several defenders at the goal line following a 14-yard scramble against the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend.
He appeared to get briefly knocked unconscious and when his helmet was removed a swelling was clearly visable on his forehead. He was replaced by Brett Rypien, who will make his third career start Sunday.
Wilson swiftly progressed through the league's concussion rules this week, participating in individual throwing drills Wednesday, taking limited snaps Thursday and participating fully on Friday.
After Friday's practice, however, Hackett said Rypien, who got the bulk of the snaps at practice this week, would start Sunday when the Broncos (3-10) host Arizona (4-9).
The Cardinals also will start their backup, Colt McCoy, with starter Kyler Murray sidelined by an ACL tear in his right knee he suffered last week.
“Russell Wilson has passed the concussion protocol," Hackett said. “... As an organization, we’ve decided to give him another week so he’s ready to go against the Los Angeles Rams” on Christmas Day."
Hackett had said all week that the organization's top concern was Wilson's health, so the move wasn't entirely unexpected.
Wilson has only missed four games in his 11-year NFL career, three of them last season in Seattle when he broke a finger on his throwing hand and one earlier this season because of a pulled hamstring.
“Russ is one of our ultimate competitors in this game. He's unbelievable,” Hackett said. "We informed him of the decision. He's not happy with it. He wants to be out there and play. He's very, very competitive, as we all know, and wants to compete for this team and be out there.
“And we as an organization, after discussing and talking throughout this entire week, have decided it's best for our organization, it's best for Russell. And we talked about this from top all the way to the bottom,” Hackett said. “So we looked at every single thing and just want to give him another week to get ready. We're very confident in ‘Ryp,’ very excited about 'Ryp and this opportunity."
Rypien has made two career starts, both against the New York Jets, whom he beat in 2020 and lost to on Oct. 23 when Wilson was sidelined.
Wilson's difficult first season in Denver includes just 11 touchdown passes — three of which came last week before he got hurt early in the fourth quarter— and 43 sacks after he signed a $245 million contract before the season that included a $50 million signing bonus, making his salary this season $57 million.
Wilson's acquisition cost the Broncos four premium draft picks, including their 2023 first-rounder. With Denver's unexpected struggles this year, Seattle stands to get the second overall pick in the NFL draft next April.
Also ruled out Friday were receivers Courtland Sutton and Kendall Hinton, who are among a rash of Broncos who have pulled hamstrings.
