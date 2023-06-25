Cardinals rally for win over the Cubs to split London series
LONDON | The St. Louis Cardinals overcame a poor first inning, and manager Oliver Marmol thinks they can still overcome a shaky start to the season.
They took a step in that direction by beating the Chicago Cubs 7-5 on Sunday, chasing ace Marcus Stroman in the fourth inning to earn a split of their weekend series at London Stadium.
“We do believe we have a chance at this,” Marmol said. “But in reality, if we’re talking about sustainable, we’re going to have to pitch better and we're going to have to continue to do what we do offensively.”
The Cubs missed a chance to get back to .500 after Stroman (9-5) left the game with a blister on his right index finger, and the Cardinals ended a two-game skid after an error-filled first inning handed the Cubs a 4-0 lead.
Paul Goldschmidt hit a go-ahead RBI single that knocked Stroman out of the game, and Willson Contreras went 4 for 4 with two runs scored.
“Contreras had a really good day and we feel like he’s starting to get into a really good spot and he’s going to be a big contributor to us being able to go on a run,” Marmol said. “But giving up four in the first and some of the miscues — those things are the things that can’t happen.”
The Cubs (37-39) won 9-1 on Saturday but had their winning streak halted at four games. They haven't been at .500 since May 12, though they've still won 11 of their past 14 games.
Jordan Hicks, who sat out Saturday because of illness, got the final three outs to record his fourth save — all in the past eight days. He struck out two and allowed one run on Nico Hoerner’s sacrifice fly.
The Cardinals bullpen allowed one run over 6 2/3 innings before a crowd of 55,565 with the temperature at 87 degrees at the start.
Jake Woodford (2-2) came in for spot starter Matthew Liberatore in the third and pitched 2 1/3 innings.
COMEBACK
The Cardinals (32-45) erased a 4-0 deficit with timely hitting and a big assist from Cubs first baseman Trey Mancini.
With the bases loaded in the second, Stroman struck out Paul DeJong for the second out. Tommy Edman then grounded to second but Hoerner's underhanded toss to Mancini was dropped by the first baseman when he tried to grab it with his bare hand — allowing Contreras to score to make it 4-1. Stroman smacked his mitt in frustration.
Brendan Donovan hit a two-run single to right field on a sinker — batters swung at 17 Stroman sinkers and missed just three — scoring Nolan Gorman and Jordan Walker, who beat the throw with a head-first slide to make it 4-3.
An inning later, the Cards pulled even at 4-4 on Walker's single that scored Lars Nootbaar.
Goldschmidt put the “home” team ahead in the fourth on a sharp single off Stroman that scored Edman.
Stroman was then pulled and the first batter reliever Michael Fulmer faced was Nootbaar, whose sacrifice fly scored Donovan for a 6-4 lead.
An inning later, the Cards made it 7-4 when Gorman's single to left off Fulmer drove in Contreras.
EARLY GAFFES
The Cardinals handed Stroman a 4-0 lead before he even took the mound by committing two infield errors in the top of the first inning — not helping Liberatore, who took Jack Flaherty's place.
Hoerner led off and reached on an error by DeJong at short and moved to third by stealing second and advancing on an error by Gorman at second.
Liberatore struck out Christopher Morel looking for the second out.
Dansby Swanson singled to score Hoerner. Ian Happ walked and Mancini then hit a two-run double, crunching a 95 mph pitch off the wall in the left-center gap — it might have sailed out in 2019 when the walls were closer — and came around to make it 4-0 when Miguel Amaya doubled on a hard shot past third baseman Nolan Arenado that originally was ruled an error.
Stroman allowed six runs, three earned, and eight hits and had two strikeouts and a walk. Liberatore lasted 2 1/3 innings.
MORE ROYALTY
After the Cubs hyped their “ royalty " Bill Murray on Saturday, the Cardinals countered with John Goodman a day later. Goodman sang “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” and dedicated it to Harry Caray.
The two-game attendance figure was 110,227, which is 8,491 less than the two-game tally from 2019 when the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox played in the MLB's European debut.
Nootbaar hopes “we inspire some kids to go out there buy a glove, buy a bat and go in the backyard and play a little bit.”
FAME GAME
The Baseball Hall of Fame collected a few items from the London games. Happ donated the batting gloves he wore when he hit two homers on Saturday. Goldschmidt donated the cap he wore Saturday when he became the first big leaguer to play a regular-season game in five countries.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Cubs: Cody Bellinger returned after being out sick on Saturday.
Cardinals: Gorman was in the lineup after sitting out a day with an illness. RHP Flaherty had been scratched from his scheduled start Sunday with hip tightness and Marmol said there are bullpen options should he miss another turn in the rotation.
UP NEXT
The teams have Monday off to recover from the trip and both begin six-game homestands Tuesday. The Cubs host the Philadelphia Phillies. The Cardinals host the Houston Astros.
Assault charge dropped against Raiders' Davante Adams for shoving photographer
KANSAS CITY, Mo. | Prosecutors have dropped a misdemeanor assault charge filed last October against Las Vegas Raiders' wide receiver Davante Adams after he shoved a photographer to the ground as he left the field following a loss at Kansas City.
The case filed in Kansas City municipal court was dismissed June 5, the Kansas City Star reported.
Adams' attorney, J.R. Hobbs, declined to comment.
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, have said Adams pushed Ryan Zebley to the ground while running off the field after the Raiders lost 30-29 to the Chiefs on Oct. 10. Police at the time called it an “intentional, overt act” that caused whiplash, a headache and a possible minor concussion.
Adams apologized in his postgame comments to the media and later on Twitter.
“He jumped in front of me coming off the field. I kind of pushed him. He ended up on the ground,” Adams said after the game. “I want to apologize to him for that. That was just frustration mixed with him really just running in front of me."
Zebley was carrying video equipment for a local production company contracted with ESPN to cover the game. He sued Adams, the Raiders and the Chiefs in May, saying he was targeted online and feared for his safety in the immediate aftermath of the incident.
The lawsuit filed in Jackson County Circuit Court is ongoing, the Kansas City Star reported.
Alcaraz wins Queen's Club final for 1st title on grass and reclaims top ranking ahead of Wimbledon
LONDON | After picking up his first grass-court title on Sunday and reclaiming the top ranking, an increasingly confident Carlos Alcaraz says he sees himself as one of the favorites to win Wimbledon next month.
Despite struggling at times in the first set, Alcaraz beat Alex De Minaur 6-4, 6-4 in the Queen’s Club Championships final.
It was only the third tournament of Alcaraz’s young career on grass after two disappointing performances at Wimbledon.
This year at Wimbledon could be a different matter, however.
The victory saw the 20-year-old Spaniard move above Novak Djokovic in the rankings and confirmed the U.S. Open champion as a serious challenger to the Serbian's crown at Wimbledon. Alcaraz lost in the fourth round to Jannik Sinner last year.
“Honestly, I have a lot of confidence right now coming into Wimbledon,” Alcaraz said. "I ended the week playing at the high level. So right now I feel one of the favorites to win Wimbledon.
“I have to get more experience on grass ... But obviously after beating amazing guys, great players, and the level that I played, I consider myself one of the favorites or one of the players to be able to win Wimbledon."
In his first match at Queen’s, Alcaraz needed a third-set tiebreaker to get past French journeyman Arthur Rinderknech, but as the week went on he grew in confidence on the surface.
However, Alcaraz knows he will have to improve still further to oust Djokovic from his throne.
“I saw a statistic that Novak has won more matches in Wimbledon than the other top 20 players (put together)," Alcaraz said. "What can I say about that, you know? I mean, Novak is the main favorite to win Wimbledon. That’s obvious.
“But I will try to play at this level, to have chances to beat him or make the final at Wimbledon.”
Playing his first final on grass, Alcaraz had to save two break points against De Minaur in the eighth game of the first set, broke in the next game and then served out for the set.
Alcaraz won the only break point of the second set, when De Minaur double-faulted, and sealed the title on his first match point when the Australian sent a return long.
“It means a lot to have my name on the trophy," Alcaraz said. “It was special to play here where so many legends have won. To see my name surrounded by the great champions is amazing.”
Wimbledon starts July 3.
McKennie, Dest suspended by CONCACAF for games they weren't playing in
MIAMI | American midfielder Weston McKennie and defender Sergiño Dest were suspended by soccer's governing body for North and Central America and the Caribbean from games they weren't scheduled to play in, a result of their ejections from the Nations League semifinal against Mexico.
CONCACAF said Friday that McKennie must serve a four-game suspension and Dest a three-game ban as a result of on-field conduct during the June 15 game. Mexican defender César Montes also was given a four-match suspension and defender Gerardo Arteaga was given a three-match ban.
Dest and McKennie are not on the roster for the CONCACAF Gold Cup, which starts Saturday. The U.S. Soccer Federation on June 12 announced a mostly junior varsity roster for the tournament, and the USSF said those games will count toward the suspension.
Montes and Arteaga are on Mexico's Gold Cup roster.
CONCACAF's discipline statement did not mention the homophobic chants by Mexican supporters that caused Salvadoran referee Iván Barton to end the June 15 match early. CONCACAF said after the game that it “strongly condemns the discriminatory chanting” and “will make a further statement in short order.”
CONCACAF general secretary Philippe Moggio did not respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.
All four players received automatic one-game suspensions as a result of their second-half red cards, which resulted from rough play that led to pushing and shoving and McKennie's jersey getting torn. CONCACAF said the penalties were based on Nations League regulations and FIFA's disciplinary code, but did not cite specific provisions.
CONCACAF also fined the USSF and the Mexican Football Federation, but did not announce the amount. It threatened “more severe sanctions could be taken should incidents occur during their upcoming matches.”
In addition, CONCACAF said its appeals committee upheld the decision of the disciplinary committee to kick out Nicaragua from the Gold Cup for using an ineligible player in eight games. CONCACAF has not identified the player.
Orcas disrupt boat race near Spain in latest display of dangerous, puzzling behavior
A pod of killer whales bumped one of the boats in an endurance sailing race as it approached the Strait of Gibraltar, the latest encounter in what researchers say is a growing trend of sometimes-aggressive interactions with Iberian orcas.
The 15-minute run-in with at least three of the giant mammals forced the crew competing in The Ocean Race on Thursday to drop its sails and raise a clatter in an attempt to scare the approaching orcas off. No one was injured, but Team JAJO skipper Jelmer van Beek said in a video posted on The Ocean Race website that it was “a scary moment.”
“Twenty minutes ago, we got hit by some orcas,” he said in the video. “Three orcas came straight at us and started hitting the rudders. Impressive to see the orcas, beautiful animals, but also a dangerous moment for us as a team.”
Team JAJO was approaching the mouth of the Mediterranean Sea on a leg from the Netherlands to Italy when at least three orcas approached the VO65 class sloop. Video taken by the crew showed one of the killer whales appeared to be nuzzling the rudder; another video showed one of them running its nose into the hull.
Scientists have noted increasing reports of orcas, which average from 16-21 feet (5-6½ meters) and weigh more than 8,000 pounds (3,600 kilograms), bumping or damaging boats off the western coast of the Iberian Peninsula in the past four years.
The behavior defies easy explanation. A team of marine life researchers who study killer whales off Spain and Portugal has identified 15 individual orcas involved in the encounters — 13 of them young, supporting the hypothesis that they are playing. The fact that two are adults could support the competing and more sensational theory that they are responding to some traumatic event with a boat.
The sailors were warned of the hazard.
“We knew that there was a possibility of an orca attack this leg,” Team JAJO on-board reporter Brend Schuil said. “So we had already spoken about what to do if the situation would occur.”
Schuil said there was a call for all hands on deck and the sails were dropped to slow the boat from a racing speed of 12 knots. The crew made noises to scare the orcas off, but not before it had fallen from second to fourth on the leg from The Hague to Genoa, where it is expected to arrive this weekend.
“They seemed more aggressive/playful when we were sailing at speed. Once we slowed down they also started to be less aggressive in their attacks,” he said. “Everyone is OK on board and the animals are also OK.”
The Ocean Race involves two classes of sailboats at sea for weeks at a time, with the IMOCA 60 boats competing in a six-month, 32,000-nautical mile (37,000-mile, 59,000-km) circumnavigation of the globe. Boats have already contended with a giant seaweed flotilla, catastrophic equipment failure, and a collision that knocked the leader out of the decisive seventh leg.
Although the race course navigates around exclusion zones to protect known marine habitats, there have been previous encounters with whales in The Ocean Race and other high-speed regattas.
However, they usually involve the boats crashing into the animals, and not the other way around.
One of the boats in the around-the-world portion of this year's Ocean Race triggered its hazard alarm after hitting what they suspected was a whale off the coast of Newfoundland in May; two crew members were injured in the collision. At the beginning of the 2013 America’s Cup on San Francisco Bay, a whale was reported in the bay and organizers were prepared to delay a race if it wandered onto the course. In 2022, the start of SailGP’s $1 million, winner-take-all Season 2 championship race on the same area of San Francisco Bay was delayed when a whale was spotted on the course.
In 2005, the first South African yacht to challenge for the America’s Cup hit a whale with its 12-foot keel during training near Cape Town, stopping the 75-foot sloop dead in the water, injuring two crewmembers and snapping off both steering wheels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.