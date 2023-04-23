Royals lefty Kris Bubic to have Tommy John surgery
ANAHEIM, Calif. | Kansas City Royals left-hander Kris Bubic will have Tommy John surgery next week, the team announced Friday.
Bubic experienced forearm tightness last weekend during his start against Atlanta, and further examination revealed he needed major surgery. Dr. Neal ElAttrache will perform the procedure in Los Angeles.
Bubic went 0-2 with a 3.94 ERA in three starts for the Royals this season, his fourth in the major leagues. The Bay Area native and Stanford product went 3-13 last year in his first full season in Kansas City's starting rotation, and he has one victory in his last 15 starts combined.
But Bubic made major changes to his approach in the offseason and entered this year with increased velocity and a new slider. He had 13 strikeouts and just one walk in his first two starts this season before his final start on a cold, rainy day in Kansas City.
The Royals used right-handed reliever Taylor Clarke as an opener Friday night to fill Bubic's spot in the rotation when they opened a weekend road series against the Los Angeles Angels. Kansas City has lost six straight and nine of 10.
Alcaraz follows Nadal as repeat Barcelona Open champion
BARCELONA, Spain | In control and looking as dominant as ever, Carlos Alcaraz nodded his head from side to side to the tune of the music being played on the Rafa Nadal center court.
The 19-year-old Spaniard couldn't be more relaxed while sitting on the bench during a late changeover, watching the home crowd dance and enjoying the moment.
Alcaraz got up and continued to impress on the court, and it wasn't long before he was lifting yet another trophy.
Alcaraz became the first player since Rafael Nadal to repeat as Barcelona Open champion with a comfortable 6-3, 6-4 win over Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday, securing his third title of the year and ninth of his impressive young career.
"Me and my team were talking before the match about staying relaxed,” Alcaraz said. “To want to play the tough moments. Staying relaxed is the most important part for me. To forget the mistakes, everything, and be myself on court. Not to think about all the people watching, but just me, the court, the racket and the final.”
It was the fifth consecutive straight-set win for the second-ranked Alcaraz at his home tournament this year. He is now 10-1 in Barcelona and has won his last 14 tour matches on Spanish soil.
“It’s incredible to feel this energy, to lift the trophy here in Barcelona in front of all my people," said Alcaraz, who used to watch the tournament in the stands as a kid. “My family and my friends are here as well. To lift the trophy here in front of all of them is a great feeling.”
Alcaraz had not successfully defended a title in his career before Sunday. Nadal was the last player to win consecutive titles in Barcelona with three straight from 2016-18. Alcaraz will also try to defend his title at the upcoming Madrid Open.
He is now 23-2 for the year. His other titles this season came at Buenos Aires and Indian Wells.
Alcaraz was playing in his fourth final in five tournaments this year, winning it with 26 winners and seven unforced errors.
He and Tsitsipas exchanged breaks early in the first set but Alcaraz eventually took control to comfortably secure his fourth consecutive win over the fifth-ranked Greek. He had also beaten Tsitsipas in the Barcelona quarterfinals last year.
“I had the opportunity to see you a few years ago for the first time, I saw you play a little bit,” Tsitsipas said of Alcaraz. “Some of us guys who were on the tour a little bit earlier than you, I think most of us were fascinated by your tennis ... we see you as an example even though we are slightly older than you. We see your achievements as something that will hopefully push us to to do better.”
The 24-year-old Tsitsipas, the Australian Open finalist earlier this year, was trying to win his first title in Barcelona after twice losing the final to Nadal in 2018 and 2021. He was looking for his first title of the year, and 10th of his career.
Toronto fires Nick Nurse, who led Raptors to 2019 NBA title
TORONTO | Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri didn’t see a lot to like this season as his team struggled to a .500 finish and a disappointing play-in defeat.
So Ujiri kicked off an offseason of change “on all fronts” on Friday by firing Nick Nurse, who led Toronto to its first and only NBA title four years ago.
“To watch us play this year was not us,” Ujiri said Friday at his end-of-season news conference. “I did not enjoy watching this team play. I think that spoke loud and clear to everything that went on this year. It bothered all of us."It bothered coach, too. But sometimes we have to make change and we have to move forward.”
Nurse went 227-163 in his five seasons as coach in Toronto, where his .582 winning percentage ranks as the best of any coach in Raptors history. He also spent five years as an assistant to former Raptors coach Dwane Casey before taking over the top job.
Nurse had mused about his future before a March 31 game at Philadelphia, saying he planned to take some time to decide what he wanted next.
“Just see how the relationship with the organization is and everything,” Nurse said. “It’s been 10 years for me, which is a pretty good run. Over those 10 years, we’ve got to be up there in number of wins with anybody in the league.”
Nurse was right: Only Golden State (.661) has a better winning percentage than Toronto (.613) in that span.
Ujiri said Friday that he thought it was “a mistake” for Nurse to make those comments with Toronto still battling for play-in seeding, but that it didn’t factor into the decision to fire him.
Nurse led the Raptors to the title in his debut season. And despite Kawhi Leonard’s departure, the Raptors were playing well before the COVID-19 pandemic halted the season in March 2020. Toronto wasn’t the same in the bubble and lost to Boston in seven games in the second round of the playoffs, though Nurse did win the NBA Coach of the Year.
The Raptors then missed the playoffs in 2021, a year where they were forced to call Tampa, Florida, home because of border restrictions related to the pandemic and the challenge of getting teams in and out of Canada for games.
What Ujiri later infamously dubbed ’The Tampa Tank” led to the Raptors landing the fourth pick in the draft. They used it to select forward Scottie Barnes. He won last season’s NBA Rookie of the Year award and Toronto posted a 48-34 record to earn the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, losing to Philadelphia in six games in the first round.
And this season, the Raptors finished 41-41, good for ninth in the East. In Nurse’s final game in charge, Toronto couldn’t hold a 19-point lead in the third quarter and lost 109-105 in a home play-in game against Chicago.
“I think that game summed up what has gone on in this organization,” Ujiri said. “The feel, the spirit of who we really are, it’s been very disappointing for us. We want to gain momentum back as a team. Togetherness, culture, all the things we’ve stood for here, I think we lacked this year.”
The Raptors hope to have a new coach in place by the NBA draft in June, but Ujiri also said: “I think changes are going to be made on all fronts."
Former Boston coach Ime Udoka is among the candidates Toronto is expected to consider. Udoka, who has been close with Ujiri for years, led the Celtics to the NBA Finals last season, then was suspended for this season after the disclosure of an inappropriate relationship with a female Celtics employee.
“Style of play is going to be really key to how this new head coach defines what he wants to do here,” Ujiri said.
It’s also likely that Nurse will be considered for NBA openings, given that he’s won everywhere he has been.
Nurse played at Northern Iowa, then started his coaching career there as an assistant. He wound up becoming a head coach at Grand View University when he was just 23. He coached in Belgium and Britain — winning a pair of British Basketball League titles as a coach in Birmingham in 1996 and London in 2000 — then got a couple titles in what is now called the G League.
The second G League crown got Nurse noticed. He guided Rio Grande Valley to a title in 2013 and that’s when the Raptors called and wanted to talk to him about offense. They ended up hiring him as an assistant, and he’d been with Toronto ever since.
Nurse is also the head coach of the Canadian men’s national team. No matter where he lands next, he’s expected to continue in that role until after the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.
Longtime K-State coach, administrator Barrett dies at 93
Former Boston Celtics forward Ernie Barrett, who starred at Kansas State and spent 75 years at the school as an athlete, coach and administrator, died Friday in Manhattan, Kansas. He was 93.
Barrett's family announced his death. A memorial service is scheduled for Thursday at Bramlage Coliseum, where the Wildcats play their basketball games and where a banner recognizing Barrett's achievements hangs from the rafters.
“He came to visit me before every home game and was incredibly welcoming to me and my staff in our first year,” said Kansas State men's basketball coach Jerome Tang, who led the Wildcats on a surprising Elite Eight run this past season. “No one loved this university and its basketball team more than him.”
Barrett was a Kansas schoolboy legend in the 1940s, when he led Wellington High School to its only state championship in basketball. He was recruited by Phog Allen to play at Kansas and Henry Iba to attend Oklahoma State, but he wound up going to Kansas State and playing for Hall of Fame coaches Jack Gardner and Tex Winter.
Barrett led the Wildcats to the national championship game in 1951, where they lost to Adolph Rupp and Kentucky.
Barrett was chosen by the Celtics with the seventh pick in the 1951 draft, but he deferred his NBA career to spend two years in the Air Force. He wound up playing two seasons for Red Auerbach alongside Celtics great Bob Cousy.
The pull of Barrett's alma mater was strong, though, and he returned in 1955 to work with the alumni association. He became an assistant coach for Winter in 1958, and over six seasons Barrett twice helped the Wildcats reach the Final Four.
Barrett moved into an administrative role in 1963, and was Kansas State's athletic director from 1969-75. He also spent time as a consultant and director of development until his retirement in 2007, though he remained active with volunteer work.
“Ernie was the dearest of friends, one of the greatest K-Staters in the world,” said longtime Kansas State football coach Bill Snyder. “Never in my 40-plus years here have I met anyone who meant more or did more for a university than Ernie. He sought out opportunities to promote Kansas State University and the athletics program everywhere he was.”
Former Sen. Pat Roberts, a Kansas State graduate who served in Congress for 40 years, said Barrett was the university’s “first big fundraiser” for athletics who made its program competitive — and improved the university’s image of itself.
“He could squeeze a dollar out of you, or quite a few, and you couldn’t escape him,” Roberts told The Associated Press.
Roberts remembered handshakes that could “nearly pull me off my feet.”
“Back in the day when I would shake his hand, there was a danger that I would become left-handed,” Roberts said.
Barrett was popular among students, too, offering that same firm handshake to anyone who crossed his path. The bronze statue outside Bramlage Coliseum depicts Barrett offering a handshake, rather than showing him as a player.
“Ernie cared so deeply about Kansas State, and I appreciated our friendship and his personal interest in our football program,” Wildcats football coach Chris Klieman said. “Everyone knows Ernie for his figurative handshake, but what I will remember most is a person who spent nearly three-quarters of a century trying to make his alma mater a better place.”
Barrett is survived by his wife of 72 years, Bonnie, along with his son Brad and grandson Ryan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernie and Ruby Barrett, and by his son, Duane.
Kiptum wins London Marathon in 2nd fastest time
LONDON | Kelvin Kiptum collapsed to the ground after winning the London Marathon on Sunday and recording the second fastest time in history over the distance.
The 23-year-old Kenyan runner set the course record with a time of 2 hours, 1 minute, 25 seconds, missing out on Eliud Kipchoge’s world record by 16 seconds.
“I am so happy with the result,” said Kiptum. “I don’t know what to say right now, I am just grateful. The course felt good, there was a bit of rain around halfway but it was OK.
“I enjoy doing the marathons, it is good preparation for me. I loved it, I am very happy.”
In the women's race, Sifan Hassan completed a stunning comeback to win on her marathon debut after appearing to be injured part way through.
In what was long distance great Mo Farah's final marathon, defending champion Amos Kipruto and world champion Tamirat Tola were also among the elite men's field that Kiptum left behind.
Farah, 40, finished ninth with a time of 2:10:28.
Hassan won the women’s elite race in dramatic fashion in what was billed as possibly the strongest field ever.
The Ethiopian-born Dutch athlete triumphed despite falling off the pace and clutching her hip around the 15-mile mark.
The 30-year-old 5,000 and 10,000-meter Olympic champion then reeled in the leaders with three miles to go.
Hassan also overcame making a mess of collecting a drink from a water station, and even offered last year's winner, Yalemzerf Yehualaw, a gulp from her bottle.
Hassan pulled away from Alemu Megertu and reigning Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir in a sprint finish along The Mall, coming home in 2:18:33.
“I never thought I would finish a marathon and here I am winning it,” said Hassan. “I had a problem with my hip, which made me stop. But it started to feel a little bit better. And then I missed one of the drinks stations! I didn’t practice that part of the race because I have been fasting and so that was quite difficult.”
Earlier, women’s world record holder Brigid Kosgei was forced to pull out less than four minutes after the start.
The Kenyan runner came into the race with injury concerns and looked in visible discomfort early on.
Kosgei, who holds the women’s record of 2:14:04 limped to the sidewalk after around 3 minutes. She then bent down to untie the laces on her running shoes and signalled that her race was over.
The marathon returned to its traditional April slot after three years of being staged in October due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A record 48,000 people were expected to cross the finish line near Buckingham Palace from a field of 49,675 runners who registered for the race.
The number of entrants was up from the previous record of 43,199 in 2019.
London Marathon organizers said they expanded numbers in an attempt to reach a cap of 50,000.
Runners set off beneath overcast skies amid temperatures of around 8 degrees Celsius (46F).
Forecasters had warned there was likely to be heavier rain later in the day.
Marcel Hug won the men's wheelchair race for the third time in a row, achieving the feat just six days after winning the Boston Marathon.
The Swiss racer won for the fifth time in London and beat his own course record with a time of 1:23:44.
Australia's Madison de Rozario won her second women's wheelchair race in a time 1:38:51.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.