Bowman out at least three NASCAR races with fractured vertebra
CHARLOTTE, N.C. | Alex Bowman suffered a fractured vertebra in a sprint car crash and Hendrick Motorsports said Wednesday the NASCAR star will miss at least the next three Cup races.
Bowman will be replaced by Josh Berry, who filled in for Chase Elliott for five races as Elliott recovered from a broken leg. Berry will be in the No. 48 Chevrolet starting this weekend at Dover International Speedway in Delaware.
Bowman suffered a compression fracture in an accident Tuesday evening — which was his 30th birthday — while competing in a sprint car event at 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa. The event was part of a racing series created by his Hendrick teammate Kyle Larson.
“First, I want to let everyone know I'm feeling ok. My focus is now on healing and resting,” Bowman wrote on social media. “Being out of the car is never an update any driver wants to make.”
Bowman was treated in Iowa on Tuesday evening and evaluated again Wednesday in Charlotte. He missed five races last season with a concussion.
“We’re relieved Alex is home, in good spirits and getting world-class treatment,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports. “Giving him ample time and the foremost resources to heal is our top priority. He’s having a tremendous season, and the No. 48 is at the top of its game."
Hendrick Motorsports will request a medical waiver to allow Bowman to remain eligible for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.
Bowman has six top-10 finishes through 10 races this season. He was a season-best third at Las Vegas and on the road course at Circuit of the Americas.
Berry drives for Hendrick-affiliated JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series and has five career wins at NASCAR's second level. He had a career-best finish of second in the Cup Series while filling in for Elliott at Richmond earlier this month.
Orlando's Paolo Banchero wins NBA rookie of the year
Paolo Banchero became the frontrunner to win Rookie of the Year race from the very moment that he went No. 1 in last year’s draft.
And nobody caught him.
Banchero was announced Tuesday night as the overwhelming winner of the top rookie award for this season, after the Orlando forward led all first-year players in scoring and helped the Magic improve from a 22-win last season to a 34-win club that contended for a play-in berth this season.
The former Duke standout averaged 20 points per game. He had 15 games of at least 25 points and 40 games of at least 20 points, both the most among rookies this season. And he won rookie of the month four times, each of those announcements only further indicating that he was ahead of the field.
He became the third player to win rookie of the year as a member of the Magic, joining Shaquille O’Neal in 1993 and Mike Miller — who represents Banchero — in 2001. Banchero, on the TNT broadcast of the announcement, recalled a conversation he had with Miller on draft night.
“He looked at me and he asked me if I was going to be rookie of the year,” Banchero said. “I confidently said yes. It was just a goal I've always had, something I had my eye on from the second I got drafted. I'm glad I was able to do it.”
Banchero got 98 of the 100 first-place votes from a panel of writers and broadcasters who cover the league. Jalen Williams of the Oklahoma City Thunder was second and Walker Kessler of the Utah Jazz was third. Kessler got the two first-place votes that Banchero didn't receive.
Banchero is the first No. 1 pick to win the award in the season immediately after getting drafted since Karl-Anthony Towns in 2016; Ben Simmons won the award in 2018, two years after he went No. 1.
Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said one of his biggest takeaways from Banchero’s first season was an on-court maturity and willingness to play the right way.
“He had an ability to adjust in-game to whatever was asked of him to impact winning,” Mosley said.
Banchero freely acknowledges that he’s not a finished product, and Mosley said the team wants him to lock in on certain areas over the offseason.
“I think there’s so many ways in which he can grow,” Mosley said. “I think a lot of times rookies will come in and they’ll try to do everything. The biggest talk with him is just to have a focus on one or two pieces for the summer, where he can improve in certain areas — because he’s going to work. I don’t think that’s going to be any question whatsoever.”
In the final chapter of his season-long rookie diary for The Associated Press, Banchero also detailed some of the ways he wants to improve over the coming months.
“I want to be more consistent, more dangerous from 3-point range next season,” he said. “There were stretches during this year where I shot the ball well. I just need to find the consistency. I think expanding my range in Year 2, then just getting in best shape I possibly can — I think I was in good shape this year, but just want to take it to another level. To get to where I want to be, everything’s just going to have to be kicked up a notch. And I’m looking forward to that.”
Banchero becomes the sixth person to receive one of the NBA’s top individual awards so far in this award season, following the reveals of Memphis’ Jaren Jackson Jr. as defensive player of the year, Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox as the inaugural winner of the clutch player award, Kings coach Mike Brown as a unanimous pick for coach of the year, Boston’s Malcolm Brogdon as sixth man of the year and Utah's Lauri Markkanen as the league's most improved player.
That only leaves the biggest individual prize of all — MVP.
Two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic of Denver is a finalist again, along with Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid. The NBA has not said when the MVP trophy will be handed out.
The All-NBA, All-Rookie and All-Defensive teams also have yet to be revealed.
Titans finalize last piece of NFL's next pricey stadium
NASHVILLE, Tenn. | The Tennessee Titans have the final financing piece for the NFL's next pricey stadium with the largest public investment yet that they hope to open for the 2027 season.
The Metro Nashville City Council finally approved by a 26-12 vote early Wednesday morning on the final reading to allow its sports authority to issue $760 million in bonds. That combines with $500 million in state bonds for $1.2 billion in public financing committed to the Titans' enclosed stadium.
That gives Tennessee the largest public price tag for a stadium, topping the $850 million commitment from New York for Buffalo's new $1.5 billion stadium.
The stadium's total cost is estimated at $2.1 billion. The Titans, with help from the NFL and personal seat licenses, will provide the remaining $840 million. Controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk thanked everyone involved as the Titans start on a new chapter.
"For more than 25 years, Nashville, Tennessee, has been the Titans’ home, and with the approval of the new stadium agreement, we are grateful to know the Titans will be a part of this great city and state for decades to come,” Strunk said in a statement.
The council meeting began Tuesday night with two hours apiece for taxpayers to argue for and against the proposal to use Nashville's bonding authority to pay for a second stadium for the privately-owned NFL team. The council took about six hours before a final vote.
The new stadium will feature a translucent roof with a capacity of approximately 60,000.
This stadium will allow Nashville and the Titans to bid for a Super Bowl, Final Fours, College Football Playoff games and more. Burke Nihill, the Titans' president and CEO, said they are excited at the chance to host some of the world's best events.
“This is a generational opportunity to address our city’s priorities and ensure its health and vitality for the next 30 years,” Nihill said. "Our city and our state have bright futures ahead, and we’re humbled by the opportunity to continue to be a part of it.”
The deal shifts an estimated $1.8 billion in costs for future maintenance and stadium investments up to 2039 from Nashville taxpayers to the NFL franchise, which also will be on the hook for costs that go over budget and maintenance instead of local taxpayers.
In the deal, the Titans agreed to waive $32 million owed by Nashville for money spent maintaining Nissan Stadium the past four years. The Titans also will pay off the remaining $30 million in bonds owed for the current stadium.
A new 1% hotel/motel tax, all of in-stadium sales tax and 50% of sales taxes from 130 acres around the stadium will pay off the bonds. The Titans and city officials announced an agreement in December that includes a new 30-year lease. The team also agreed not to leave Nashville during that lease.
Nashville hired an independent consulting firm that confirmed the Titans’ estimate of what the city would pay to maintain the stadium under the lease signed in 1996. Venue Solutions Group agreed that renovating the current stadium would cost between $1.75 billion and $1.95 billion over the remaining years on the lease.
The Titans have been clearing money for their portion of the stadium with team officials hoping to break ground by mid 2024 to open for the 2027 season. Strunk already paid for the expansion of the team’s headquarters that essentially doubled the size of the building that opened in August 1999.
Nissan Stadium originally opened in 1999 as Adelphia Coliseum. That deal cost $292 million convincing franchise founder Bud Adams, who died in 2013, to move his Oilers from Houston to Tennessee in 1997.
The Titans originally planned to renovate that stadium until a study doubled the original estimated costs of $600 million to $1.2 billion.
The new stadium will be built on the parking lots between the current stadium and Interstate 24. The deal returns control of 66 acres, including the current site of Nissan Stadium, to Nashville. City officials are planning a renovation featuring to feature a park, greenways, affordable housing and a new road.
Nashville already hosted the 2019 NFL draft, drawing approximately 600,000 people over three days.
Commanders declining Young's 5th-year option, AP source says
Chase Young could become a free agent following next season after the Washington Commanders opted not to pick up the edge rusher's fifth-year option.
The team decided not to exercise the $17.5 million option for 2024, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the team had not announced the decision.
Word of the decision came on the eve of the NFL draft, three years after Washington took Young with the second pick behind Cincinnati's Joe Burrow. The Bengals announced Tuesday they were picking up Burrow's $29.5 million fifth-year option while working to sign their franchise quarterback to a long-term contract.
It's entirely possible the Commanders eventually do the same with Young, but they're challenging the 24-year-old to produce in a contract year after already committing significant money elsewhere on the defensive line.
Young, who grew up in Maryland not far from the team's home stadium, became the face of the franchise as soon as he was drafted. He had 7 1/2 sacks in his first NFL season and was named AP Defensive Rookie of the Year.
After skipping voluntary offseason workouts in 2021, Young started slow in his second pro season and had just two sacks before tearing the ACL in his right knee that November. Following surgery that involved grafting part of his left patellar tendon to repair the damage, he missed the majority of the 2022 season before returning on Dec. 24.
The Ohio State product has played in just three games since the injury. Asked last week about a decision on Young, coach Ron Rivera said the Commanders would wait until the May 2 deadline to declare their intentions.
Making the call before the draft opens up some potential options — including a potential trade of Young if anything materializes — for Washington, which has the 16th pick on Thursday and seven others. It also could make defensive end a position of need, given that Young and fellow rusher Montez Sweat could be gone before the 2024 season and Shaka Toney was suspended for at least a year for betting on NFL games.
Investing more in Young was not an easy decision, given the Commanders already had Jonathan Allen under contract and recently signed fellow defensive tackle Daron Payne to a four-year deal worth $90 million after putting the franchise tag on him. They opted a year ago to pick up Sweat's $11.5 million fifth-year option for this season, but the 2019 first-round pick with 29 sacks in 59 games also could depart in free agency afterward.
Family of man fatally struck by Boeheim agrees to settlement
NEW YORK | The family of a man who was fatally struck by a vehicle driven by former Syracuse University basketball coach Jim Boeheim in 2019 has agreed to settle a lawsuit against Boeheim and the university, according to court documents.
Boeheim and the survivors of Jorge Jimenez, who died in the Feb. 20, 2019 crash on an icy highway in Syracuse, have agreed to settle and have requested that terms of the settlement remain sealed, “recognizing their mutual privacy interests and the desirability of avoiding publicity about their personal lives,” according to a March 24 affidavit filed in state Supreme Court by Abigail Dean, an attorney for Jimenez's estate.
John Pfeifer, an attorney for Boeheim and the university, echoed the request for confidentiality in an April 14 affidavit. “The specific private resolution of the matter is of no public import,” Pfeifer said.
Jimenez, 51, was a passenger in a car that that skidded on Interstate 690 and hit a guardrail. Boeheim was driving home after a game when he swerved to avoid the car and hit Jimenez, who was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
A police report said Boeheim was not driving recklessly, and no charges were filed.
Jimenez's family filed a lawsuit in 2020 alleging that Boeheim's actions were “negligent, reckless and wanton.” The lawsuit was filed in Onondaga County Supreme Court and sought an unspecified amount of money.
It was not clear whether the court has approved settlement. Calls placed Wednesday to Dean and Pfeifer were not immediately returned.
Jimenez was an immigrant from Cuba and the father of two young sons. He had hoped to become a U.S. citizen, his friend Alberto Brinones, who was driving the car that hit the guardrail, told the Post-Standard of Syracuse.
Boeheim, 78, retired last month after serving as head basketball coach at Syracuse since 1976. Syracuse made 34 NCAA tournament appearances under his leadership and won the championship in 2003. He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2005.
