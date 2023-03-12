Missouri 1st-year hoops coach Gates gets contract extension
NASHVILLE, Tenn. | Missouri extended first-year basketball coach Dennis Gates ' contract another year through the 2028-29 season, announcing the deal Friday night soon after he guided the Tigers to their first semifinal berth at the Southeastern Conference Tournament.
University officials said its board unanimously approved the extension Thursday. The deal was made public shortly after No. 25 Missouri beat 17th-ranked Tennessee 79-71 in the SEC quarterfinals in Nashville.
Michael Williams, chair of Missouri's board of curators, said Gates talked of building a championship culture when hired in March 2022.
“He is an individual with high standards and a clear vision for our student-athletes," Williams said in a statement. "It has been an exceptional season, and the Board is very excited to witness our program build on this success.”
Gates has led the Tigers to a 24-8 record and the No. 4 seed in the SEC Tournament. They next play Alabama on Saturday — the first time Missouri has made it into the conference semifinals since joining the league in 2012.
The new deal extends Gates' contract by a season and raises his annual salary to $4 million for the 2023-24 season. He'll receive $100,000 increase each season throughout the new contract.
Gates thanked the board, university president Mun Choi and athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois and said he wouldn't want to be anywhere else.
He already has posted one of the best debuts by a Missouri head coach with his 24 wins second-most for a first-year coach. The Tigers were picked to finish 11th in the SEC preseason poll only to match its best record since joining this league in July 2012.
Missouri averaged 11,377 fans per game, fourth-best in the SEC and a 62.6% increase from the previous season. That's the best among Power Six schools.
St. Louis wins 3rd straight with victory over Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. | Kyle Hiebert scored the go-ahead goal in the 75th minute and St. Louis City won its third straight match with a 2-1 victory over the Portland Timbers on Saturday night, tying the MLS record for wins to start the season by an expansion team.
Jared Stroud also scored for St. Louis, which was among just four teams in MLS with two wins to start the season heading into the match.
“To be honest, it’s been a surreal couple of weeks, we're just having a blast,” Hiebert said. “This team is special. The locker room is special. To be able to get three points on the road was big time."
The Timbers took an early lead on Zac McGraw's header off a corner from Eryk Williamson in the third minute. Portland has scored in a team-record 23 consecutive matches, the longest active streak in the league.
But Portland was hurt in the ninth minute when Cristhian Paredes had to be stretchered off with a hamstring injury. He was replaced by Evander, who Portland signed in the offseason.
City regrouped and dominated the rest of the opening half, tying it up with Stroud's goal in first-half stoppage time. Heibert scored the winner on a header in the 75th that got past Timbers goalkeeper David Bingham.
“We knew this wasn’t just going to be a soccer game, it was going to be a battle,” Portland coach Giovanni Savarese said.
St. Louis was the first MLS team to score at least three goals in each of its first two matches, defeating Austin 3-2 in the opener and Charlotte 3-1 last weekend. In all three games this season, City has come from behind to win.
“We just have confidence in the group and a calmness in the group. We’ve overcome a lot of adversity over the last couple of weeks, going down goals and showing great team resolve a great spirit and to come back every time,” City coach Bradley Carnell said.
With its three wins to start the season, St. Louis matched the expansion Seattle Sounders' start in 2009.
The Timbers opened the season with a 1-0 victory at home over Sporting Kansas City, before a 3-2 loss to LAFC last weekend.
Bud Grant, stoic coach of powerful Vikings teams, dies at 95
MINNEAPOLIS Bud Grant, the stoic and demanding Hall of Fame coach who took the Minnesota Vikings and their mighty Purple People Eaters defense to four Super Bowls in eight years and lost all of them, died Saturday. He was 95.
The Vikings announced Grant's death on social media.
“No single individual more defined the Minnesota Vikings than Bud Grant. A once-in-a-lifetime man, Bud will forever be synonymous with success, toughness, the North and the Vikings," owners Zygi Wilf and Mark Wilf said in a joint statement distributed by the team. "In short, he was the Vikings."
Wearing his trademark purple Vikings cap and a stone-faced demeanor, Grant displayed a steely sideline gaze that became synonymous with his teams. He was a mainstay among coaches of his era, a decorated group that included Don Shula, Tom Landry, Chuck Noll, John Madden and Hank Stram. Grant, however, had little interest in accolades.
“The only reason I can see for a head coach getting credit for something good is that he gets so much blame when something is bad,” Grant once said. “The whole secret, I think, is to not react to either the good or the bad.”
He guided the Vikings from 1967-85, with a one-year hiatus in 1984, on his way to a 158-96-5 record with 11 division championships in 18 seasons. He went 10-12 in the playoffs. When he retired, Grant was eighth on the NFL’s all-time victory list.
“There are so many adjectives appropriate to describe Coach Bud Grant: legendary, determined, successful. Underneath his outwardly stoic demeanor that some misunderstood as a coldness laid the warm heart of a man who truly loved his players and the sport of football,” Pro Football Hall of Fame president Jim Porter said.
After replacing another Hall of Famer, Norm Van Brocklin, Grant assembled the revered defensive line dubbed the Purple People Eaters. The line — whose motto was “Meet at the quarterback” — was joined by a powerful offense that helped Minnesota reach the Super Bowl in 1970, the final edition of the big game before the AFL-NFL merger.
The heavily favored Vikings fell 23-7 to Kansas City, setting a tone for the infamous run of title game losses to Miami, Pittsburgh and Oakland from the perceived lesser conference following the 1973, 1974 and 1976 seasons.
“If you’re going to succeed, survive is maybe a better word,” Grant said during his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction speech in 1994 in Canton, Ohio. “You’ve got to handle losing. You die every time you lose, but you’ve got to get over it.”
An avid outdoorsman who spent many an offseason on fishing trips in Alaska or hunting expeditions in Arizona, Grant also was a successful coach in the Canadian Football League who became the first person elected to the Hall of Fame in both the CFL and NFL. He won four league championships during his 10 years in Canada.
Harry Peter Grant Jr. was born on May 20, 1927, in Superior, Wisconsin, and given the nickname Bud by his mother. He overcame a bout with polio as a child and became a three-sport high school star. He learned early about the coaching business after enlisting in 1945, and played on a team at the Great Lakes naval station outside Chicago run by Paul Brown, who would go on to a Hall of Fame career as an NFL coach, executive and owner.
From there, Grant played football, basketball and baseball at the University of Minnesota, a nine-time letterman who was drafted by both the NBA and NFL. He pursued basketball first, playing two seasons for the Minneapolis Lakers and winning a title with them in 1950.
But it was football where Grant truly excelled, first for the Philadelphia Eagles. He was second in the NFL with 56 receptions and 997 yards in 1952, before a contract dispute steered him to Winnipeg in the CFL. After starring as a two-way player for the Blue Bombers, once snagging five interceptions in a playoff game, he became their coach and took them to six Grey Cup games —- winning the title in 1958, 1959, 1961 and 1962. Grant won 102 games as a CFL coach.
That sparked interest from the Vikings, who lured him back across the border in 1967. With such stars as Fran Tarkenton, Carl Eller, Alan Page, Paul Krause and Ron Yary — all Pro Football Hall of Famers — Grant led the Vikings to 10 Central Division crowns in 11 seasons.
Minnesota U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar's late father, Jim Klobuchar, was a newspaper reporter who closely covered those Vikings teams. She said in a statement released by her office that “no name loomed larger” in her house growing up than Grant's.
“I remember answering the phone as a young kid to silence on the other line, save for maybe the grunted word ‘Jim,’” Klobuchar said. “That meant it was Bud calling my dad back for the postgame story, regardless of the outcome.”
Disciplined to the core and insisting on sharp mental focus, Grant went so far as to have his players practice standing at attention during the national anthem. He infamously took the Vikings outdoors in the frigid winter for workouts and banned sideline heaters during games at Metropolitan Stadium.
On Jan. 10, 2016, when the Vikings staged the coldest game in franchise history in the first round of the playoffs against Seattle, at the university’s outdoor stadium while their building was being built, Grant served as an honorary captain. He strolled out for the pregame coin flip in a Vikings cap and a purple short-sleeved polo shirt, looking ready for a round of golf in defiance of temperatures of minus 6 degrees Fahrenheit and minus 25 with the wind chill.
Grant retired after the 1983 season, replaced by Les Steckel, whose fiery approach was the opposite of his calm predecessor and went 3-13. Grant returned for one season, a 7-9 finish, before longtime offensive coordinator Jerry Burns was promoted to the top job.
Though Grant was done with coaching then, his influence on his team and city remained. Grant continued living in the same suburban home he bought upon his 1967 arrival, in Bloomington less than 10 miles from Metropolitan Stadium. He became an ambassador of sorts for the Vikings in the community, sometimes lending his voice in the lobbying effort to replace the Metrodome, where the team played from 1982-2013.
He went on hunting and fishing trips with friends and family as often as possible. On one particularly harrowing visit to hunt in Canada in 2015, Grant’s pilot safely belly-flopped a twin-engine plane after the landing gear and dashboard instruments failed.
Grant showed more of his softer side, too. At the university’s return to on-campus football, at TCF Bank Stadium in 2009, the Gophers named him and eight other former players an honorary captain. His face shook and his eyes welled as fans cheered his name in the pregame ceremony.
There were also Grant’s famous garage sales, where he gave autographs to those who bought at least $25 worth of his items, including memorabilia from his playing and coaching days and even used outdoors equipment. For the 2017 three-day event, there were custom-made bobblehead dolls in his likeness available for purchase. Grant would sit in a chair outside his home and sign for a nonstop line of admirers, some coming from overseas to look through the old coach’s stuff.
The Vikings maintained a spacious office for him at their suburban headquarters, continuing to list him as a consultant on all team directories. Whenever a new coach or executive was hired, Grant was usually one of the first people the Vikings made sure to introduce.
“Bud was one of the first people to warmly greet me when I walked through the doors of this facility. I didn’t realize at the time I would be so blessed to build a close friendship with him over the next year,” current Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said. “Bud was gracious with his time, meeting in his office weekly to discuss football and life. I will forever cherish those conversations because they made me a better coach, a better husband and father and a better person.”
When he turned 95 on May 20, 2022, the team organized a Zoom call for him and several of his former players. Jim Marshall led the group in the virtual “Happy Birthday” singalong.
He is survived by his partner, Pat Smith, six children, 19 grandchildren and, as of 2021, 13 great grandchildren. His wife of 59 years, Pat, died in 2009. One son, Mike Grant, built a powerhouse football program at Eden Prairie High School, a 15-minute drive from his father’s house, winning 11 state championships in a 22-year span from 1996-2017.
Wichita State fires Isaac Brown after 3 seasons
Wichita State fired coach Isaac Brown on Saturday, one day after the Shockers were bounced from the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament and two years after he was voted the league's coach of the year.
Brown was the lead recruiter and a top assistant for former coach Gregg Marshall, who resigned in November 2020 after allegations of verbal and physical abuse of players. With the start of the season just days away, Brown was given the job and led Wichita State to the NCAA Tournament.
The Shockers finished 16-6 in Brown's first season, which ended with a heartbreaking loss to Drake in their First Four game played an Indianapolis-area COVID-19 bubble. His top player, Tyson Etienne, was voted the AAC player of the year.
The 53-year-old had never been a head coach at any level and in February 2021 was given the permanent job by then-athletic director Darron Boatright and rewarded with a five-year contract. But the Shockers soon slid back to mediocrity, going 15-13 last season and finishing 17-15 this season.
Boatright was fired in May and Kevin Saal was hired from Murray State to replace him a month later.
“I want to thank Coach Brown for his contributions,” Saal said in a letter posted to Wichita State fans. "His love for our student-athletes and our program is unquestioned, and we are grateful for his investment in the lives of our student-athletes.
Saal will be tasked with finding a coach who restore the Shockers to the upper tier of a new-look American Athletic Conference. The league will lose top-ranked Houston, Central Florida and Cincinnati to the Big 12 after this season, and welcome six schools from Conference USA: UAB, Florida Atlantic, Charlotte, Texas-San Antonio, Rice and North Texas.
Working in Saal's favor is the fact that the Shockers are one of the more attractive mid-majors in college basketball due to a proud tradition that includes two Final Fours, the most recent in 2013.
They play in Koch Arena, known affectionately as the “The Roundhouse,” and enjoy the support of the Koch family, which has given millions in support of the school and athletic department.
Patrick Ewing fired by Georgetown; went 13-50 last 2 seasons
WASHINGTON | Before coaching his first game at Georgetown — indeed, his first game as a head coach at any level of basketball — Patrick Ewing acknowledged that his tenure would be judged on one basis: his record.
“People could call me ‘the greatest Hoya ever,’ but as you know, if I don’t win, there will be another coach here, sooner or later,” Ewing said in 2017. “Every coach knows, as soon as ... you dot the I’s and cross the T’s, the writing’s on the wall. At some point in your career, you’re going to be let go. That’s just life in coaching.”
Ewing’s time as coach of the Hoyas came to an end on Thursday, when he was fired after going 75-109 over six seasons at the school he led to an NCAA championship as a player in the early 1980s.
In a statement included with the news release about the change, school president Jack DeGioia called Ewing “the heart of Georgetown basketball” and described him as “tireless in his dedication to his team and the young men he coached.”
Ewing, meanwhile, thanked DeGioia “for giving me the opportunity to achieve my ambition to be a head basketball coach” and added: “I wish the program nothing but success. I will always be a Hoya.”
His last game was an 80-48 loss to Villanova on Wednesday night in the first round of the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden, the arena where Ewing was a star for the NBA’s New York Knicks for so many years.
Georgetown went 7-25 this season, including 2-18 in regular-season conference play, a schedule capped by a 40-point loss to Creighton. Ewing presided over a 29-game Big East losing streak that began in March 2021 and ended this January, the most consecutive defeats in league history.
The past two seasons were particularly poor: The Hoyas won a combined 13 games while losing 50, a winning percentage of .206.
Ewing’s tenure included only one winning season, zero victories in March Madness and just one appearance in the NCAA Tournament. It’s a far cry from the sort of success Georgetown enjoyed when the 7-foot Ewing patrolled the paint as an intimidating, shot-blocking force at center decades ago.
During his four years in uniform under coach John Thompson Jr., Georgetown went 121-23, won the 1984 NCAA title and appeared in the championship game two other times. Ewing went on to become the No. 1 overall pick following the NBA’s first draft lottery and starred as a pro, mainly for the Knicks.
“As successful as I was as a player,” Ewing said when he was hired to succeed Thompson’s son, John III, as the coach of the Hoyas after 15 years as an assistant in the NBA, “that’s how successful I want to be as a coach.”
Did not work out that way. Not even close.
He began, promisingly enough, by going 8-0. What followed was a harbinger of what was to come: Georgetown faded to 15-15 that season, a first-round loss in the Big East tournament and no postseason invitation.
During Ewing’s time in charge, a wave of transfers carried talent away from Georgetown, while strong defense — a hallmark of his teams when he was on the court — was rare.
The unquestioned highlight of his return to the Hilltop was the 2021 conference tournament at his old stomping grounds of MSG. The Hoyas surprisingly reeled off four victories in a four-day span to earn that title and the automatic NCAA berth that came with it; they were bounced by Colorado by 23 points in their opening game of the Big Dance.
A year later, with Georgetown on the way to sinking to 6-25 — breaking a mark that had stood for a half-century and setting a school record for most men’s hoops losses in a season, which was replicated this season — athletic director Lee Reed offered a public show of support for Ewing.
During last offseason, all three of Ewing’s assistant coaches were replaced and several new players were brought in, but that did not help matters. And speculation about Ewing’s future that already was whirring only grew louder as this season fell apart.
In January, Reed responded to a request for an interview by issuing a statement to The Associated Press that called Ewing’s stint a “challenging and frustrating time.” Reed also said then that Ewing “understands that it is imperative to get the program back on track.”
Hours later, with DeGioia in attendance, the Hoyas lost to Villanova, their record-setting 25th Big East setback in a row.
“My future is my future,” Ewing said after that defeat. “I’ll be the head coach at Georgetown until the president or the board decides for me to move on. ... You know, a friend of mine sent me a quote today: ‘It’s not how many times you get knocked down; it’s how many times you get up.’ We got knocked down, so all we’re going to do is keep on getting up.”
Another loss to the Wildcats would become Ewing’s last game at his alma mater. Less than 24 hours later, Reed announced: “We will immediately launch a national search for our next coach.”
