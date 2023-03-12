Missouri 1st-year hoops coach Gates gets contract extension

NASHVILLE, Tenn. | Missouri extended first-year basketball coach Dennis Gates ' contract another year through the 2028-29 season, announcing the deal Friday night soon after he guided the Tigers to their first semifinal berth at the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

