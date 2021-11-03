Prosecutor: Ruggs
drove 156 mph before fatal crash in Vegas
LAS VEGAS | Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was driving at 156 mph with a blood-alcohol content twice Nevada’s legal limit before his sports car slammed into the rear of a vehicle that burned, killing a 23-year-old woman, prosecutors said Wednesday.
The Raiders released Ruggs late Tuesday, just hours after the crash and shortly after he was released from a hospital and booked into a Las Vegas jail.
The 22-year-old former first-round NFL draft pick remained seated in a wheelchair with a foam brace on his neck and jail guards as his elbows during his initial court appearance Wednesday on pending felony charges of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death and reckless driving.
The extent of his injuries was not disclosed, although Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said outside court that he believed Ruggs suffered a leg injury.
Ruggs’ girlfriend, identified by police as Kiara Je’nai Kilgo-Washington, 22, of Las Vegas, was with him in the car and injured in the crash. She underwent surgery Tuesday for a severe arm injury, authorities said.
Tina O. Tintor of Las Vegas died with her dog in a wrecked and burned Toyota Rav4, police and the Clark County coroner said. Records show she lived several blocks from where the crash occurred.
Four men, who Wolfson later identified as family members, attended the hearing but declined to speak with reporters.
Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Joe M. Bonaventure said he was troubled by his initial review of the case against Ruggs, adding that in 16 years on the bench he had never heard of a crash involving a vehicle traveling so fast.
Nevertheless, he rejected prosecutor Eric Bauman’s request to set Ruggs’ bail at $1 million and instead set the amount at $150,000 with strict conditions including home confinement, electronic monitoring, no alcohol, no driving and the surrender of his passport.
Ruggs’ attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, had argued that bail is by law meant to ensure their client returns to court, not to punish him.
Bonaventure, who in January 2008 returned former football star O.J. Simpson to prison for violating terms of his pretrial release in the Las Vegas armed robbery case that eventually sent him to prison, warned Ruggs that if he didn’t comply with his bail restrictions he faced re-arrest and a return to jail.
Chesnoff said later that Ruggs should be able to post $150,000 bail.
Wolfson said outside court that he intends to file a second felony DUI charge against Ruggs related to Kilgo-Washington’s injuries. Bonaventure noted the couple have a 3-year-old daughter together.
The district attorney said he might also file a weapon charge against Ruggs related to possessing a gun while under the influence of alcohol. Police reported finding a loaded gun on the floor of the car after the crash.
Bauman told the judge that air bag computer records showed the Corvette decelerated from 156 mph (251 kph) to 127 mph (204 kph) before it slammed into the Toyota at about 3:40 a.m. Tuesday, rupturing the Toyota’s fuel tank and igniting a fireball.
Bauman said Ruggs was uncooperative with police and medical workers, and his blood-alcohol level taken within the required two hours after the crash was 0.16%. Police said previously in a statement that Ruggs “showed signs of impairment.”
The prosecutor told the judge that since 2013, the NFL Players Association has contracted with rideshare services to provide free transportation to members “specifically to prevent tragedies such as this.”
Probation is not an option in Nevada for a conviction on a charge of DUI causing death or DUI causing substantial bodily injury. Both carry a possible sentence of two to 20 years in state prison. Added to a possible one to six years for reckless driving, Bauman told Bonaventure that Ruggs could face up to 46 years behind bars if convicted.
Property records show Ruggs owns a $1.1 million home in a neighborhood not far from where the crash occurred.
Wolfson said investigators learned he spent several hours late Monday at TopGolf, a sports entertainment venue in Las Vegas, and may have been at a friend’s home for several more hours before the crash.
A witness told police that people got out of a Dodge Durango SUV that arrived and parked behind the Corvette at the scene of the crash. Police and prosecutors have not said who was in that vehicle at the time. Wolfson said the investigation was continuing.
Ruggs is due again in court Nov. 10.
The Raiders didn’t wait for courts to act, issuing a brief statement Tuesday night announcing Ruggs’ release.
The team and the league earlier in the day offered condolences to the family of the woman who died and promised to gather facts about what the NFL called “this devastating incident.”
Ruggs was supposed to be a cornerstone for the Raiders. He was picked 12th overall in the 2020 draft after three years at Alabama, including helping the Crimson Tide win the NCAA championship as a freshman in 2017.
He was emerging as a star this season with 24 catches for a team-high 469 yards and two touchdowns. As a rookie in 2020, he had 26 catches for 452 yards and two touchdowns.
Ruggs’ crash occurred three weeks after Jon Gruden abruptly resigned as Raiders coach over emails he sent before being hired by the team in 2018. Gruden stepped down after The New York Times reported that the emails had racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments.
The AFC West-leading Raiders (5-2) have won two in a row under interim coach Rich Bisaccia and now return to the field this week without their leading receiver in yardage. They’ll visit the New York Giants (2-6) on Sunday.
Saints’ Thomas out
for season after ankle surgery setback
METAIRIE, La. | New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas says he won’t be able to play this season because of complications related to his offseason ankle surgery.
Saints coach Sean Payton said Thomas will need an additional procedure, but he also said the setback had nothing to do with the receiver’s approach to his recovery and credited his work ethic during his rehabilitation.
“He’s having complications with the current surgery that was done,” Payton said. “I know he’s working his tail off to get back out there.”
Thomas posted comments about his setback on social media Wednesday as well.
“The team and I have worked diligently, day and night to rehab and get me back on the field,” Thomas said. “Unfortunately, there has been another small setback which we will have to address. To my displeasure, I will not be able to make it back in time for this season but will do everything in my power to get back to the player I have always been.”
Two seasons ago, Thomas set an NFL single-season record with 149 catches. He finished that season with 1,725 yards and nine receiving touchdowns.
But last season he hurt his ankle late in Week 1 when he was rolled up on from behind by then-Saints running back Latavius Murray, who was tackled into Thomas while the receiver was blocking.
Thomas tried to play through the injury but missed nine games.
He initially hoped to recover without surgery until it became evident last summer that he would not, and he had surgery, forcing the team to place him on its physically unable to perform list to start the season.
Beckham excused
from Browns practice, WR’s future in doubt
BEREA, Ohio | Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was surprised — not hurt — by a video posted by Odell Beckham Jr.’s father that has created a rift with the team and could lead to the wide receiver’s release.
Beckham may be down to his final hours with the Browns, who are meeting with the star’s representatives to work out a resolution.
Beckham was excused from practice Wednesday, a day after Odell Beckham Sr. shared a video on social media — hours before the trade deadline — highlighting times when Mayfield didn’t throw passes to the three-time Pro Bowler when he was open this season.
The Browns may have made up their minds about Beckham, but Mayfield hasn’t ruled out a reconciliation.
“I thought we had a very open line of communication going into it, so we’ll see,” Mayfield said following practice. “I was more surprised than anything (by the video) — as everybody was. We’ll see going forward.
“There’s always room for improvement in any relationship, so we’ll see.”
Mayfield was asked if he could forgive Beckham.
“Yeah,” he said. “I think any sort of conversation could go a long way.”
While it appears Beckham’s release may be imminent, the Browns could be trying to see if things can be fixed.
Mayfield has not spoken with Beckham, but said he would be willing to move forward with him as a teammate.
“I’m prepared to do whatever, and if he’s back, then we’ll work through it and do whatever it takes,” he said. “I can put my ego and pride to the side to win, because that’s all I care about is winning.
“But if not, then we’ll roll with the guys we have out there. And those guys will know that I completely trust them. And they’ll know that I’m always here for them. And that’s the leader and that’s the type of quarterback I am.”
Mayfield said he didn’t take the video too personally, and can appreciate the elder Beckham looking out for his son.
“Obviously, naturally, he wants his son to succeed,” Mayfield said. “I can’t blame him for that. I want Odell to succeed. That’s where we were at, and at least I thought, so that’s all I really have about that one.”
Before practice, coach Kevin Stefanski said Browns general manager Andrew Berry was in talks with Beckham’s representatives about his future. Stefanski gave blanket answers to questions ranging from whether he would be waived or if things could be fixed.
“There’s a lot of conversations that are ongoing between Andrew and his reps and I’m sure there’s substantive talk towards all those things,” Stefanski said. “We’ll see where this goes.”
Stefanski was asked for the reason behind Beckham being excused from practice.
“Just felt that was the right thing to do,” he said.
Stefanski said he has not spoken to Beckham, a clear sign of a major rift between the Browns and a controversial player with a history of being a distraction.
It’s likely the Browns (4-4) are preparing to move on without the 28-year-old, who is under contract for two more seasons but is not guaranteed any money after 2021.
The Browns are in last place in the AFC North and visit the Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) this week.
As Tuesday’s deadline neared, Odell Beckham Sr. shared an 11-minute video on Instagram titled: “Odell Beckham is Always Open for the Cleveland Browns in 2021.” The montage of plays showed Beckham not being thrown the ball by Mayfield.
Mayfield conceded there have been times when he could have done a better job of getting the ball to Beckham.
Their lack of a connection has been an ongoing issue since Beckham arrived in a blockbuster 2019 trade from the New York Giants.
Compounding their lack of chemistry, Mayfield played better and led the Browns to the playoffs in 2020 — ending a nearly two-decade drought — after Beckham suffered a season-ending knee injury.
Despite their on-field issues, Mayfield and Beckham have always insisted they get along well. They spent time together during the offseason in Texas, and vacationed together in Montana shortly before the season started.
Mayfield was asked how the relationship got to this fragile point.
“I can’t exactly give you the full answer as to why,” he said. “But I’m here now and I’ve got to be the leader for these guys and we’ll see where the situation goes. I’ve got to do my job, lead. This is a bump in the road of adversity and have to handle it and roll with the punches.”
Mayfield only threw two passes toward Beckham in Sunday’s 15-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He had just one catch for 6 yards, and his other target was a high incompletion in the fourth quarter.
Since returning from a torn anterior cruciate ligament, Beckham has 17 catches for 232 yards and no touchdowns this season. He’s also been playing with a sprained right shoulder that he hurt against Arizona on Oct. 17.
—From AP reports
