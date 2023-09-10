Michigan State suspends coach Mel Tucker after allegations he sexually harassed a rape survivor
Michigan State suspended football coach Mel Tucker without pay on Sunday, less than 24 hours after allegations became public in a USA Today report that he sexually harassed activist and rape survivor Brenda Tracy during a phone call last year.
University President Teresa K. Woodruff and athletic director Alan Haller announced the suspension pending the results of an outside investigation into the allegations.
The university hired a Title IX attorney to investigate Tracy’s complaint and the investigation concluded on July 25. A hearing is scheduled for the week of Oct. 5 determine if Tucker violated the school’s sexual harassment and exploitation policy.
When the investigative report was finished, Tucker was told not to have contact with Tracy and that Haller would increase his oversight of him and the program, Haller said at a news conference Sunday evening.
Haller said he didn’t immediately suspend Tucker in July because the entire process of the investigation was not completed.
Secondary coach Harlon Barnett will serve as the team’s interim coach and former coach Mark Dantonio was named associate head coach while Tucker awaits his fate with the program.
“I called coach Dantonio this morning and his response was, ‘Alan, whatever you need,’” Haller recalled.
Tucker is in the third year of a $95 million, 10-year contract and if he is fired for cause, the school would not have to pay him what’s remaining on his deal.
Michigan State may fire Tucker for cause if he “engages in any conduct which constitutes moral turpitude or which, in the University’s sole judgement, would tend to bring public disrespect, contempt or ridicule upon the university,” according to his contract. The school also was able to suspend Tucker, without pay, if he “materially breaches” his contract.
Messages seeking comment were left Sunday by The Associated Press with Tucker, Tracy and Tucker’s attorney, Jennifer Belveal.
Tucker is the second Big Ten football coach to find himself at the center of a scandal in three months.
Northwestern fired longtime coach Pat Fitzgerald in July after an investigation by the school revealed hazing in the football program. Fitzgerald initially was suspended for two weeks during the preseason, but Northwestern’s president decided later to dismiss him with cause after details of the hazing allegations became public through media reports.
Michigan State is not far removed from another sexual misconduct scandal, one involving former sports doctor Larry Nassar. He was sentenced in 2018 to 40 to 175 years in prison after he admitted to molesting some of the nation’s top gymnasts for years under the guise of medical treatment. He was accused of sexually assaulting hundreds of women and girls.
“This morning’s news may sound like the MSU of old,” Woodruff said. “It is not.”
Woodruff said today’s version of the school takes accusations seriously and investigates them rigorously while providing resources it did not in the past.
Tracy became friends with Tucker over her advocacy work, but that relationship took a turn in April 2022 when Tucker masturbated during a phone call with her, according to USA Today.
“The idea that someone could know me and say they understand my trauma but then re-inflict that trauma on me is so disgusting to me, it’s hard for me to even wrap my mind around it,” Tracy told the newspaper. “It’s like he sought me out just to betray me.”
Tucker acknowledged to investigators last spring that he masturbated during the phone call with Tracy, but he said they had consensual “phone sex.”
The 51-year-old Tucker is married and has two children.
“Ms. Tracy’s distortion of our mutually consensual and intimate relationship into allegations of sexual exploitation has really affected me,” Tucker wrote in a March 22 letter to the Title IX investigator. “I am not proud of my judgment and I am having difficulty forgiving myself for getting into this situation, but I did not engage in misconduct by any definition.”
The Spartans beat Richmond on Saturday to improve to 2-0 in Tucker’s fourth season with the school. Tucker is one of college football’s highest paid coaches. He is 20-14 in three-plus seasons at Michigan State, which hired him after he went 5-7 in one year at Colorado.
Shortly after Dantonio retired in February 2020, then-athletic director Bill Beekman hired Tucker, who was a graduate assistant at Michigan State for Nick Saban.
The Spartans were 2-5 in Tucker’s first season, which was shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic, and won 11 games in 2021, with Wake Forest transfer Kenneth Walker becoming a breakout star during a surprising season in which Tucker was given a raise.
Michigan State was 5-7 in 2022, a season marred by charges and suspensions for several players for their roles in a postgame fracas in the Michigan Stadium tunnel.
Tracy is known for her work with college teams, educating athletes about sexual violence. She has spoken to Michigan State’s football team multiple times.
Oklahoma investigating disgraced ex-Baylor coach Briles being on field with Sooners assistant Lebby
NORMAN, Okla. | Oklahoma is investigating after disgraced former Baylor coach Art Briles was seen on the field with his son-in-law, Sooners offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, after Oklahoma’s 28-11 win over SMU on Saturday night.
The images of Briles decked out in Oklahoma gear on Owen Field drew backlash from Sooners fans on social media. Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said he was made aware of it and said it is “being dealt with.”
Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione said in a statement on Saturday night: “I was just as disappointed as many of our fans when I learned of the postgame situation tonight. It shouldn’t have happened and it was my expectation it never would, based on boundaries we previously set. I’ve addressed it with the appropriate staff.”
Baylor fired Briles in 2016 after an investigation concluded he and his staff took no action against players named in sexual assault allegations.
Lebby spoke about the situation after the game.
“That’s my father-in-law,” Lebby said in a press conference. “He’s my father-in-law. That’s the grandfather to my two kids. So he was down with our entire family after the game, well after the game.”
Briles re-appeared in college football briefly in 2022 when Grambling State’s Hue Jackson hired him to be his offensive coordinator. Briles left the program after five days, saying he didn’t want to be a distraction.
Germany wins Basketball World Cup for first time, holds off Serbia for gold medal
MANILA, Philippines | Have a summer, Germany. Dirk Nowitzki went into the Basketball Hall of Fame, and now his homeland stands atop the men’s international basketball world.
Tournament MVP Dennis Schroder scored 28 points, Franz Wagner added 19 and Germany capped off an unbeaten run through the World Cup by holding off Serbia 83-77 in the final on Sunday night. It was Germany’s first World Cup title; its previous top showing in the event was a bronze at Indianapolis in 2002.
Germany went 8-0 in the tournament, becoming the fifth consecutive World Cup champion to go unbeaten. Schroder’s postgame news conference was briefly interrupted by his teammates, who doused him with water as they jumped and chanted in celebration.
“It’s an unbelievable group,” Schroder said. “It’s unbelievable going 8-0.”
Germany coach Gordie Herbert took the job in 2021, and his first official order of business was driving to see Schroder. They spent three or four hours together that first day, building a relationship that is now good as gold.
“It’s a little bit of a surreal moment,” Herbert said. “It’s like I told the players. It’s a tremendous group of players, but we were a team first. Guys cared about each other and they challenged each other.”
Aleksa Avramovic scored 21 and Bogdan Bogdanovic added 17 for Serbia (6-2), which lost the title game for the second time in the last three tournaments. It was routed by the U.S. 129-92 in the 2014 gold-medal game, and little was expected of the team this summer — merely because its best player, Nikola Jokic of the NBA champion Denver Nuggets, decided not to play and instead opted to rest for the coming season.
But Serbia went on a surprise run, fueled by inspiration the team took from the loss of reserve forward Borisa Simanic. He was fouled late in a first-round win against South Sudan, needed surgery that night for internal injuries and then a second surgery was required a few days later to remove one of his kidneys.
Simanic will get a medal. But it’ll be silver, after Germany simply proved too tough.
“We made great success,” Avramovic said. “Our heads are up. This is already past, and our next goal is to go the Olympic Games and make better success than this. Germany, they have been playing amazing. ... We know that we made our country happy and put a smile on them.”
A 22-10 run in the third quarter gave Germany all the breathing room it needed after a back-and-forth opening half, and Serbia couldn’t reclaim the lead down the stretch. It got within 79-77 after Marko Guduric made a pair of free throws with 39.5 seconds left, but Schroder blew past two defenders for a layup on the ensuing German possession to restore a four-point edge.
The notion of Germany being the world’s best in basketball was far-fetched even when Nowitzki was the country’s best player.
No more.
“In Germany, people are starting to recognize what we’re doing for our country,” Schroder said. “We want our respect as well.”
That respect was earned. Germany came up with a plan to ask its best players for a three-year commitment to the national team, with eyes on this World Cup and the Paris Olympics. This was the second year of that plan, and a team that didn’t even get out of the opening round at any of the last three World Cups — finishing 17th in 2010, not qualifying in 2014 and finishing 18th in 2019 — now has the Naismith Trophy in its possession for the next four years.
“They deserved this win,” Serbia coach Svetislav Petic said. “They played 40 minutes at a high level.”
Hansi Flick out as Germany coach after loss to Japan ahead of hosting European Championship
DUESSELDORF, Germany | Germany removed Hansi Flick as coach of the men’s national soccer team on Sunday, one day after a 4-1 loss to Japan deepened the gloom around the squad ahead of hosting next year’s European Championship.
The German soccer federation, known as the DFB, said team director Rudi Völler — who coached the team nearly 20 years ago — would be one of three coaches taking joint charge of the next game, a friendly against France on Tuesday in Dortmund. The DFB said it hopes to name a replacement “as soon as possible.”
Germany hasn’t won any of its last five games and was eliminated in the group stage at last year’s World Cup. The home crowd jeered the team in Saturday’s loss in Wolfsburg.
“Looking ahead to the European Championship in our country, we need a spirit of optimism and confidence,” DFB president Bernd Neuendorf said in a statement explaining why Flick was removed. “For me personally it is one of the most difficult decisions of my time in office so far.”
The 58-year-old Flick said after the loss to Japan that he wanted to stay as coach. Sunday’s announcement came hours after he led the team in a public training session attended by fans. The DFB faced criticism in German media for overshadowing the German basketball team’s historic first men’s World Cup title. The DFB statement was issued shortly before the end of the gold-medal game.
Flick won the Champions League with Bayern Munich in 2020 and swapped the club for the German national team the following year. He started by winning his first eight games — without facing any of Europe’s top teams — but had just four wins from 17 matches since.
A documentary series following the team during the World Cup in Qatar was released this week and included footage of Flick apparently struggling to connect with his squad. He faced particular mockery in Germany over a scene in which he shows the squad a video of flying geese in an exercise apparently meant to improve teamwork.
Germany captain Ilkay Gündogan backed Flick to remain after the Japan game but said the team sorely lacked cohesion and self-belief.
“A lot of our players, they are in a mental fight with themselves. There’s no confidence, there’s no understanding for the timing, for the right decisions on the pitch,” Gündogan told broadcaster beIN.
“Obviously these kinds of games and results don’t help at all. So we feel like everyone is fighting a little bit with himself, and that obviously makes it much more difficult to create a bond between each other, to create a spirit, a good atmosphere, even though we all understand each other. But football-wise, there’s a big lack of confidence. I think every spectator can see it.”
The interim coaching team of Völler, former Bayern striker Sandro Wagner and youth team coach Hannes Wolf faces a tough task against France. The French team has won all of its five Euro 2024 qualifiers without conceding a goal since it lost the World Cup final on penalties to Argentina last year.
As team director, Völler will also be involved in the search for Flick’s replacement. Völler said the new coach would be tasked to “quickly realign our team” ahead of the European Championship starting in June, in comments reported by the dpa news agency.
A likely permanent replacement could be 36-year-old Julian Nagelsmann. He was Flick’s successor at Bayern until the club replaced him with Thomas Tuchel in March. After the France game, Germany is next in action Oct. 14 against the United States and Mexico four days later.
Flick’s departure emphasizes what was already an historic low for German soccer. The men’s national team, four times a World Cup winner, has not made it to the quarterfinals in any of its last three major tournaments. The women’s national team, a two-time World Cup winner, was eliminated in the World Cup group stage last month in one of the tournament’s biggest-ever shocks.
