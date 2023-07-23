Jonas Vingegaard
wins the Tour de France
for second straight year
PARIS | Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard won the Tour de France for a second straight year as cycling’s most storied race finished Sunday on the famed Champs-Élysées.
With a huge lead built up over main rival Tadej Pogacar, the 2020 and 2021 winner, Vingegaard knew the victory was effectively his again before the largely ceremonial stage at the end of the 110th edition of the Tour.
The 26-year-old Vingegaard drank champagne with his Jumbo-Visma teammates as they lined up together and posed for photos on the way to Paris.
“It’s been a long journey, yet it went by so fast,” Vingegaard said. “Day after day, it was a super hard race with a super nice fight between me and Tadej. I’ve enjoyed every day. I hope to come back next year and see if I can take a third win.”
It had been a three-week slog over 3,405 kilometers (2,116 miles) with eight mountain stages across five mountain ranges. Vingegaard seized control of the race over two stages in the Alps.
Little had separated the two rivals until Vingegaard finished a time trial 1 minute, 38 seconds ahead of Pogacar on Tuesday, then followed up the next day by finishing the toughest mountain stage of the race almost 6 minutes ahead of his exhausted rival.
“I’m dead,” Pogacar said.
The Slovenian rider responded by winning the penultimate stage on Saturday, but Vingegaard still had an insurmountable lead of 7 minutes, 29 seconds going into the final stage – a mostly ceremonial stage which is contested at the end by the sprinters.
“We have to be careful not to do anything stupid,” Vingegaard warned Saturday, “but yeah, it’s amazing to take my second victory in the Tour de France.”
Vingegaard kept that lead and was able to celebrate early Sunday as organizers decided to take the times one lap before the finish when it started raining on the cobblestones of the Champs-Élysées. The decision invited the sprinters to fight for the stage victory – the only remaining uncertainty.
Belgian cyclist Jordi Meeus prevailed in a photo finish between four riders on the line, just ahead of Jasper Philipsen, Dylan Groenewegen and Mads Pedersen.
“It was my first Tour. It was a super nice experience already so far, and to take the win today is an indescribable feeling,” said Meeus, who clocked a top speed of 68.8 kph (42.8 mph) on the last kilometer.
Pogacar, who attacked after just one lap of eight altogether on the Champs-Élysées, was wearing the white jersey as the best young rider for the 75th day – extending a career Tour record. The 24-year-old Slovenian rider has won the best young rider classification every year since 2020.
But Pogacar had to be content with second place in the general classification again.
British rider Adam Yates, Pogacar’s teammate, finished third overall, ahead of his twin brother Simon.
Colombian rider Egan Bernal, the 2019 Tour winner, completed the race as he made his impressive comeback from a life-threatening crash. The 26-year-old Bernal said he narrowly avoided becoming paralyzed after an accident with a bus while training in Colombia in January 2022.
“It’s difficult to compare with the year I won but it’s almost the same feeling because for me it’s a great victory,” Bernal said. “Yesterday, in the last climb, I was so lucky I was alone and could enjoy the last kilometers. I was so emotional.”
Jaguars associate strength coach Kevin Maxen comes out as gay in a first for U.S.-based pro leagues
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. | Kevin Maxen, an associate strength coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars, has become the first male coach in a major U.S.-based professional league to come out as gay.
Maxen spoke about his sexual orientation in an interview published Thursday by Outsports.
“I don’t want to feel like I have to think about it anymore,” Maxen said. “I don’t want to feel like I have to lie about who I am seeing, or why I am living with someone else.
“I want to be vocal in support of people living how they want to live, but I also want to just live and not feel fear about how people will react.”
While Maxen’s announcement is a first for a male coach, NFL players have come out previously. Michael Sam became the first openly gay player to be drafted when the then-St. Louis Rams selected him in 2014. In 2021, Carl Nassib, then with the Las Vegas Raiders, became the first active NFL player to come out publicly. Nassib played for Tampa Bay last season.
A few female coaches in U.S.-based leagues have come out publicly, including Katie Sowers, a former assistant with the San Francisco 49ers.
Maxen said he no longer felt comfortable hiding his sexuality or his boyfriend of two years.
“You have other coaches who have significant others, and they’re talking about their significant others,” Maxen said. “And I felt guilty that I couldn’t do the same thing, that I was letting myself down.”
Rizzo hits his first HR since May 20 and goes
four for four as the Yankees sweep the Royals
NEW YORK | Anthony Rizzo hit his first home run since May 20 and went 4 for 4 as the New York Yankees beat the Kansas City Royals 8-5 on Sunday to complete their third series sweep of the season.
Gleyber Torres’ two-run homer sparked New York’s four-run first inning against Jordan Lyles (1-12). Torres extended his hitting streak to a career-high 13 games but exited in the seventh because of left hip tightness.
Luis Severino (2-4) won for the first time in four starts since June 24.
Rizzo also hit an RBI double in the first and singled in the fifth before capping a 10-pitch at-bat with a single in the eighth against Scott Barlow. It was Rizzo’s 15th career four-hit game and first since Aug. 4, 2019.
“I loved how he finished up the day with Barlow there, a long at-bat and maybe his best swing of the day, the ball he smoked back through the middle,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “So that’s him in position, on time and his contact right. Obviously he was able to do that all day, but really happy for him.”
Rizzo raised his batting average nine points to .253 and helped the Yankees win three straight for the first time since a four-game streak May 27-30. His big game came after he snapped an 0-for-20 skid Saturday — a day after taking swings off a tee on the field in early batting practice with new hitting coach Sean Casey.
“It’s just sticking to a routine and tweaking, making little tweaks here and there,” Rizzo said. “This game is such (about) feel. You could take a thousand swings and it could go the opposite way and you can take three swings and feel like miles and miles of success. So it’s just all part of it.”
Harrison Bader punctuated New York’s early burst with an RBI single and the Yankees took all three games from last-place Kansas City for their first series sweep since winning three times in Cincinnati from May 19-21.
New York improved to 18-22 without slugger Aaron Judge, who faced 16 pitches from rehabbing reliever Jonathan Loáisiga before the game as they both work their way back from injuries.
The Yankees held a four-run lead when Rizzo batted with one out in the third. After fouling off two pitches, the first baseman homered into the lower rows of the right-center seats.
Rizzo carried his bat about halfway up the line before calmly dropping it and starting his trot. Teammates gave him the silent treatment and then mobbed him at the end of the dugout to celebrate Rizzo’s 12th homer.
“It was all good fun,” designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton said. “We know everything going into that homer.”
Rizzo had gone 187 plate appearances and 166 at-bats since connecting off Cincinnati reliever Ian Gibaut. Rizzo’s 45-game homerless drought was one shy of his career high, which lasted from June 2011 to June 2012 with the Padres and Cubs.
The Yankees added three in the eighth on Oswald Peraza’s infield single and a throwing error by Kansas City first baseman Nick Pratto ahead of a sacrifice fly by Kyle Higashioka.
Salvador Perez hit a solo homer to end an 0-for-16 skid and Michael Massey launched a two-run shot off Severino, who allowed three runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings.
Freddy Fermin and Kyle Isbel homered in the ninth off Ron Marinaccio, but the Royals lost their fifth straight.
“It’s nice to crawl back into it and make them work a little bit,” manager Matt Quatraro said.
Lyles, the major league leader in losses, gave up five runs and nine hits in five innings. The Royals are 1-18 in his starts.
MUSIC MAN
Rizzo also switched his walk-up song to Taylor Swift’s “Ready For It.”
“Taylor Swift, it’s her summer really,” Rizzo said. “She’s helping the economy in every city.”
MAKING THE ROUNDS
UConn basketball coach Danny Hurley, who led the school to its fifth national championship this year, threw out the ceremonial first pitch.
Hurley, a Royals fan, was presented with a signed jersey from Hall of Famer George Brett during an appearance on Kansas City’s pregame show.
It was the third major league park the Huskies were honored in since their 76-59 championship game win over San Diego State on April 3.
On May 1 at Citi Field, Andre Jackson Jr. threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Mets faced the Braves.
On Friday at Fenway Park, Donovan Clingan and Tristen Newton threw out first pitches before the Red Sox faced the Mets.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Yankees: Boone said he was unsure how Torres got hurt and the team said no tests were scheduled. … Loáisiga (right elbow inflammation) will face hitters again Wednesday in Florida and could start a minor league rehabilitation assignment next weekend. ... LHP Nestor Cortes (strained left rotator cuff) allowed one run and four hits while throwing 42 pitches over 2 1/3 innings for Double-A Somerset in his first rehab game.
UP NEXT
Royals: LHP Ryan Yarbrough (2-5, 5.21 ERA) opposes Cleveland LHP Logan Allen (4-2, 3.21) in the opener of a three-game series Monday in Kansas City.
Yankees: RHP Domingo Germán (5-6, 4.52 ERA) faces Mets RHP Justin Verlander (4-5, 3.47) when the Subway Series comes to the Bronx on Tuesday night.
Hot-hitting Bellinger homers again as Chicago Cubs beat St. Louis Cardinals to take series
CHICAGO | Cody Bellinger homered and drove in three runs, Jameson Taillon pitched into the sixth inning and the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-2 on Sunday.
Dansby Swanson had two hits and Yan Gomes drove in two runs as Chicago closed out a 6-4 homestand. The Cubs won the last three games of their four-game set against the Cardinals.
Bellinger hit a two-run homer in the first and a sacrifice fly in the third. Continuing his hot stretch, the 2019 NL MVP is batting .381 (43 for 113) with 24 RBIs in 31 games since returning from a bruised knee on June 15.
“Bellinger’s been kind of like the heart and soul of our team and playing great defense,” Taillon said. “Seem like he’s always got a big hit. He’s got great energy.”
The 28-year-old Bellinger hit .210 last year in his final season with the Dodgers. The two-time All-Star finalized a $17.5 million, one-year contract with Chicago in December.
Bellinger is batting .319 with 14 homers and 44 RBIs in 68 games for the Cubs, but he isn’t interested in any declaration that he has re-established himself as one of the game’s best hitters.
“No, definitely not,” Bellinger said. “I’m feeling good, but there’s a lot of baseball left to be played.
“Obviously can roll from this ... but there’s a lot more at-bats to go and compete.”
Nolan Arenado had three hits and Dylan Carlson had a pair of RBI singles for the disappointing Cardinals, who could be one of baseball’s most active sellers ahead of the Aug. 1 trade deadline.
Jordan Montgomery (6-8) allowed seven runs, five earned, and six hits in six innings in his first loss since June 3. He went 4-0 with a 1.47 ERA over his previous seven starts.
Montgomery committed a costly two-out error in the first, dropping Ian Happ’s soft comebacker. Bellinger then connected for his 14th homer, a 403-foot shot to the basket in center.
The Cubs broke it open with five runs in the third. Swanson singled in Seiya Suzuki, and consecutive doubles by Gomes and Trey Mancini plated three more runs.
“Monty, that one inning got him,” St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol said. “The error followed by the homer was a big part of the game, too.
“He had a little bit more trouble today finishing off guys today once he got them to two strikes.”
Taillon (4-6) was charged with one run and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out six and walked one.
The right-hander has been solid in three straight starts — including an eight-inning outing against the Yankees — after sliding to 2-6.
“I definitely feel like a closer version of myself right now,” Taillon said. “I was out there kind of just faking it, trying to take the ball every fifth day and see if I can find something to gain some traction.”
CARDINALS MOVES
Taylor Motter started at second base for St. Louis after he was brought up from Triple-A Memphis. The Cardinals optioned infielder José Fermin and released right-hander Jake Walsh.
WAINWRIGHT TO RETURN
Cardinals right-hander Adam Wainwright is expected to come off the injured list to start Monday at Arizona. The 41-year-old Wainwright was placed on the 15-day IL on July 5 because of shoulder irritation.
TRAINER’S ROOM
St. Louis: INF Nolan Gorman (lower back) got the day off. ... INF/OF Tommy Edman (right wrist inflammation) is ready to progress from hitting off a tee, Marmol said. The utilityman had been feeling pain in the wrist when swinging a bat.
Cubs: RHP Brad Boxberger (right forearm strain) is expected to start throwing bullpen sessions this week. … LHP Brandon Hughes (right knee inflammation) is playing catch.
UP NEXT
Cardinals: Wainwright (3-4, 7.66 ERA) faces RHP Ryne Nelson (6-5, 4.82 ERA) at Arizona on Monday.
Cubs: RHP Kyle Hendricks (3-4, 3.38 ERA) takes the mound against White Sox RHP Michael Kopech (4-8, 4.29 ERA) on Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Josef Newgarden completes an IndyCar Series weekend sweep
at Iowa Speedway
NEWTON, Iowa | Josef Newgarden got one win on Saturday, but he said it felt like “50 percent of the battle.”
Newgarden completed the doubleheader sweep he wanted at a track where he’s had plenty of success, winning the IndyCar Series race Sunday at Iowa Speedway.
Newgarden, who led 212 of 250 laps, held onto the lead on a restart with three laps to go, beating Team Penske teammate Will Power by less than a second and slightly closing the gap behind series points leader Alex Palou with five races to go.
“Today, I feel like we’re done now,” Newgarden said. “It’s finished.”
It was the sixth victory of Newgarden’s career at the 0.875-mile oval and came a day after he led for 129 laps in the first race of the series’ lone doubleheader of the season. Newgarden needed a little extra work in this race after starting seventh — he started third on Saturday — but he was able to move into the lead by Lap 31 and maintained control the rest of the way.
“I felt like today was going to have a different twist, and it did,” Newgarden said.
Newgarden said he spent four hours studying video on Saturday night, looking for something that he could use in this race.
Newgarden left the weekend second in the series standings, 80 points behind Palou, who finished third. Palou came into the weekend with a 117-point lead over Scott Dixon, with Newgarden 126 points back in third place.
“I’ll take it,” Newgarden said. “It’s a positive result to the weekend.”
Palou said he was dreading the doubleheader long before he came to Iowa, but was happy leaving with one podium finish.
“We knew it would be a tough weekend,” said Palou, who finished eighth on Saturday. “Today we had no pace. I was struggling to keep the tires under the deck. The team got me back into it.”
Newgarden continued his dominance on ovals this season. He won at Texas Motor Speedway on April 2, then won the Indianapolis 500. It was his fifth consecutive win on ovals dating back to last season, tying him with A.J. Foyt and Al Unser Sr. for the longest oval win streak in IndyCar.
“It’s hard to complain about our cars on ovals,” Newgarden said. “They’re very, very good.”
Power acknowledged frustration at his teammate’s dominance on ovals.
“Just ovals in general, he’s won every single oval when he’s finished, for a long time,” Power said.
Power, on the pole for both weekend races, led the first 30 laps before Newgarden used a lower line to pass Power and fellow Penske teammate Scott McLaughlin as they encountered slower traffic.
Newgarden was among several drivers involved in one of the tense moments of the race, when Sting Ray Robb lost the left wheel of his car on Lap 158, seconds after Robb left pit road.
The wheel rolled into oncoming traffic between Turns 3 and 4, with Newgarden, Conor Daly and Graham Rahal among others having to swerve to avoid it. Robb was disqualified for not having the wheel tightened before leaving pit road.
Felix Rosenqvist, who started 16th, finished fourth. McLaughlin was fifth, the last driver on the lead lap.
RESTART DECISION
The final restart came after a caution flag that waved with 10 laps left after Ryan Hunter-Reay brushed the wall in the fourth turn.
Because there wasn’t enough time left for a green-flag finish after pit stops and realigning the field, IndyCar did not open the pits, setting up the three-lap sprint.
“I just don’t think they have enough time with this length of track,” Newgarden said. “The only way they can approach this is get the lapped cars out of the way on the restart, and not let anyone pit. It’s the fairest way to do it. I didn’t love it, I would have preferred to keep the lapped cars in between. But looking at it as a competitor, it’s the fairest way to approach it.”
Palou said he understood the decision.
“Ten laps is nothing on this track,” he said. “They made the right call.”
A SECOND HOME
Newgarden, who grew up in Tennessee, quipped after the race that he was “going to buy a cornfield” in Iowa.
“I’m here to invest,” he said. “I’m going to start producing for the country, doing my part. It seems like the right thing to do at this point, after all the years I spent here. I really like Iowa, it’s a great little place. It’s not very busy here.”
—From AP reports
