49ers beat Cowboys, advance to NFC title game
SANTA CLARA, Calif. | Christian McCaffrey scored on a go-ahead 2-yard run in the fourth quarter and San Francisco’s defense did the rest, sending the 49ers to their second straight NFC title game with a 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
The 49ers (15-4) used back-to-back long scoring drives in the second half to wear down the Cowboys (13-6) and win their 12th straight game. San Francisco advanced to play the Eagles in the NFC title game next Sunday in Philadelphia after losing in that round to the Rams a year ago.
The Cowboys lost for the record seventh straight time in the divisional round and have failed to make it to the NFC title game since winning their fifth Super Bowl title following the 1995 season.
Dak Prescott threw two interceptions and Brett Maher missed his fifth extra point of the postseason when his attempt was blocked. He later made two field goals.
The Cowboys had a shot when they took over at their own 18 with 2:59 remaining, trailing 19-12 after Robbie Gould’s fourth field goal of the game capped a nearly eight-minute drive.
But Prescott threw two straight incompletions and was sacked on third down. Coach Mike McCarthy opted to punt on fourth-and-10 with all three timeouts left.
Rookie Brock Purdy started the next drive with a 16-yard completion to George Kittle and San Francisco didn’t give the ball back to Dallas until there were 45 seconds left at the 6. Dallas never got close from there.
Purdy, the last pick in the draft last April, improved to 7-0 as a starter since replacing an injured Jimmy Garoppolo early in Week 13. He went 18 for 28 for 215 yards with no turnovers against the Cowboys, joining Joe Flacco (2008) and Mark Sanchez (2009) as the only rookie QBs to win two playoff starts.
The 49ers took the lead on the first play of the fourth quarter when McCaffrey capped a 91-yard drive with a 2-yard run.
The drive featured a juggling 30-yard catch by Kittle and a pair of defensive holds against Dallas — including one on Donovan Wilson near the goal line that negated a third-down sack.
Maher made his second field goal of the game when he converted from 43 yards out to cut San Francisco’s lead to 16-12.
The NFL’s top two scoring teams over the past 13 weeks had trouble getting going as the defenses led by All-Pros Nick Bosa of San Francisco and Micah Parsons of Dallas controlled the play.
The Niners turned two interceptions in the first half by Prescott into field goals by Robbie Gould and led 9-6 at the half.
The Cowboys scored the only TD of the first half with Prescott connecting with tight end Dalton Schultz for the third time this postseason. But Maher’s low extra-point attempt was blocked by Samson Ebukam.
Maher got some redemption when he made a 25-yard field goal that tied the game at 9 early in the third quarter after Ray-Ray McCloud fumbled a punt return at the San Francisco 21.
JUST FOR KICKS
The Cowboys’ decision to stick with Maher after his four missed extra points last week looked questionable when he missed the early extra point.
There had been a dustup pregame when Maher was warming up. Trent Williams and other 49ers players tried to interfere with his attempts from San Francisco’s side of the field, leading to a brief argument.
INJURIES
Cowboys: RB Tony Pollard left late in the first half after injuring his left ankle while getting tackled following a reception. He didn’t return to the game. ... DT Calvin Watkins (calf) left in the first half.
49ers: DE Charles Omenihu (oblique) left briefly in the first half but returned to the game.
UP NEXT
The 49ers would reach their second Super Bowl in the past four seasons with a win at Philadelphia.
TCU hands Kansas worst home loss in two years
LAWRENCE, Kan. | Shahada Wells scored 17 points as No. 14 TCU beat No. 2 Kansas 83-60 on Saturday in one of the worst losses in Bill Self’s 20-year coaching career with the Jayhawks.
It was Kansas’ second-largest loss at home under Self. The Jayhawks fell 84-59 to Texas on Jan. 2, 2021.
“Obviously it was a great win for our program,” TCU coach Jamie Dixon said. “What I’m most proud of (was) how we responded. We didn’t play very well the other day (in a 74-65 loss at West Virginia). But we responded.
“I’m really proud of our bench. I don’t think I’ve done a great job of getting them ready. I knew they were good, and we had to get them in their groove.”
The loss snapped a 16-game winning streak at home for Kansas. The Jayhawks (15-3, 5-2 Big 12), who lost 83-82 in overtime at Kansas State on Tuesday, had not lost consecutive games in the state since 1989, when it had home losses on Jan. 28 to K-State and on Feb. 1 to Missouri.
“Everything they did was perfect today,” Self said of TCU’s effort. “They played great. They’re so fast and so athletic off the bench. We actually got a ton of good looks in the first half. We missed a lot of layups. We have to be able to defend somebody, and we never defended them today.”
Kansas trailed by 10 at halftime and never closed the gap within single digits. TCU extended the lead to as many as 24 points. The Jayhawks shot only 32.1% in the second half.
“We couldn’t score,” Self said. “We didn’t guard very well and the good looks we had we missed.”
TCU (15-4, 4-3 Big 12), which shot 54.4% (31 of 57) from the field, got 15 points from Mike Miles Jr. and 11 from Damion Baugh.
“We came off a tough loss at West Virginia where we didn’t play hard enough,” Miles said. “We knew coming in that to beat a team like KU we had to play harder than them. We did that. We kept our lead and played harder than them.”
Jalen Wilson led Kansas with 30 points. He was coming off a career-high 38 on Tuesday against K-State. Kevin McCullar with 10 points was the only other Jayhawk in double figures.
TCU’s Eddie Lampkin was hobbled with a left ankle injury suffered late in the first half. A tweet at halftime said he had a ruptured Achilles but a school spokesman later said it was a high ankle sprain. He returned and finished with 8 points and 4 rebounds.
“I don’t know all the details, but he obviously played afterwards,” Dixon said. “I think he’s all right. He’ll be sore tomorrow, but he kept telling us he wanted to go back in.”
TCU used a 19-0 run early in the first half to open a 33-13 lead, forcing Self to use three of his four timeouts in the first 9:10 of the half. The Horned Frogs hit 13 of their first 15 shots. They finished the half shooting 58.6% (17 of 29).
Kansas trailed by as many as 22 points (37-15) before going on an 11-0 run. The Frogs led 48-38 at halftime, the closest Kansas had been since early in the big TCU run.
Kansas stayed in the game thanks to 21 first-half points by Wilson. He picked up his second foul with 2:13 left in the half. He returned for the final possession and hit a baseline jumper with 5 seconds left.
THE TAKEAWAY
TCU: The Horned Frogs are legitimate contenders in the Big 12. Their athleticism and defensive intensity will keep them in games, but they’ll need Lampkin to reach that goal.
Kansas: The Jayhawks will have their hands full if they want to win another Big 12 title. There are no easy victories in this conference, even at Allen Fieldhouse.
UP NEXT
TCU: The Horned Frogs will host Oklahoma on Tuesday night before traveling to Starkville to play Mississippi State in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge next Saturday.
Kansas: The Jayhawks have a matchup with Baylor in Waco, Texas, on Monday before heading to Lexington to face Kentucky in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge next Saturday.
Alabama pulls away in 2nd half to beat Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. | Noah Clowney and Mark Sears each scored 17 points, and No. 4 Alabama beat Missouri 85-64 on Saturday.
Alabama (17-2, 7-0 Southeastern Conference) remained undefeated against unranked teams this season. Freshman Brandon Miller added 15 points and eight rebounds, and reserve Jahvon Quinterly scored 13 points.
“Give our guys a lot of credit because I thought we played hard for the majority of the game,” Alabama coach Nate Oats said. “We took care of the ball, a big point of emphasis coming in. Missouri’s No. 1 in the country in turnover rate on defense.”
Clowney also had 14 rebounds, and Sears finished with eight rebounds and three steals.
“Probably his best numbers at 17 and 14,” Oats said about Clowney. “He’s had some pretty good games though. He’s obviously shot 3s for us at a high clip before. He’s played really well for us. There’s a reason he’s been playing as many minutes as he’s been playing this year.”
Isiaih Mosley led Missouri (14-5, 3-4) with 19 points. Mohamed Diarra had eight points and 12 rebounds.
The Tigers shot 33% (23 for 70) from the field, including 3 for 28 from 3-point range. The Crimson Tide went 10 for 35 from beyond the arc.
“No. 1 team in the country, Alabama,” Missouri coach Dennis Gates said. “I said it all along. They have the length. They have the athleticism. They have the shooting ability which I thought we stifled in the first half because they rely on it.”
Alabama broke the game open with a 17-6 run over the first 4:28 of the second half.
Missouri’s Nick Honor hit a jump shot to tie it at 23 with 5:14 remaining in the first half. But Alabama responded with a 15-5 run for a 38-28 halftime lead.
“They go on a run at the end of the first and the beginning of the second consistently,” Gates said about Alabama. “That is consistently how they have played, and we didn’t mitigate it at all, and it’s hard when you see a team shoot the ball the way that they do, and you hold them to a sort of low standard, meaning a lower average, and they get those shots off in that timeframe.”
Alabama has won each of its two games, both on the road, since junior Darius Miles was dismissed from the team following his arrest on capital murder charges.
AILING
Missouri forward and leading scorer Kobe Brown was scratched with an ankle injury. He got hurt during Wednesday night’s game versus Arkansas.
“Our student-athletes’ health is our top priority,” Gates said in a pregame statement. “For Kobe’s long-term future and success, I have elected to rest him tonight and not risk any further injury by allowing his ankle to properly heal.”
Missouri guard Kaleb Brown, Kobe’s brother, also did not dress because of a non-COVID-19 illness.
BIG PICTURE
Alabama: The Crimson Tide has won its first seven SEC games by double figures. It is 7-0 in conference play for the second time under Oats. Alabama also won its first seven SEC contests in 2020-21.
Missouri: The Tigers lost against a ranked Alabama team for the first time after winning its first three contests against ranked Crimson Tide squads.
UP NEXT
Alabama: Hosts Mississippi State on Wednesday night.
Missouri: At Ole Miss on Tuesday night.
Rahm outlasts rookie Thompson to win AmEx by one stroke
LA QUINTA, Calif. | While Jon Rahm had plenty of chances to pump his right first after nice shots on Sunday, the look of relief on his face after holding off rookie Davis Thompson put into perspective his victory at The American Express.
The Spanish star took advantage of mistakes by Thompson over the adventuresome final three holes and closed with a 4-under 68 to win by one stroke, his second PGA Tour win in as many starts this year.
“I’m, in a weird way, glad that today went the way it went,” Rahm said. “I’ve enjoyed some runaway victories, I’ve enjoyed some comebacks, but today was certainly a struggle. Out of the five birdies I made, what is it, one, two, three of them were tap-ins and the other two were basically 6-footers. So that tells you the story.”
Rahm pumped his fist a final time after tapping in for a two-putt par on No. 18 at PGA West’s Stadium Course.
Rahm and Thompson were tied with three holes to play when Thompson, who led through 36 holes and shared the lead with Rahm going into Sunday, pulled his drive into a deep fairway bunker on the par-5 16th and wound up with par. Rahm made birdie to take the lead.
On the par-3 17th, Thompson chose to leave the pin in for his 50-foot birdie putt on the island green, and the ball squarely hit the pin and rolled away. The 23-year-old from Georgia dropped his putter and put his hands to his face. As he walked to the 18th tee after tapping in for par, he pulled his shirt up over his mouth in frustration.
“I usually always leave the stick in from a long distance,” Thompson said. “I feel like it helps me with my speed. I’ll probably play the ‘what if’ game in my head for a long time, unfortunately. I had a great read. I probably hit it too firm. If it had great speed it would have just hit the flag and dropped. But we’ll never know. I’m proud of myself for this week.”
Rahm hit his tee shot into a bunker on 18 but recovered nicely with a shot to 15 feet and pumped his fist. Thompson’s drive found the fairway but his approach bounced on the green and ran down the slope behind it. The rookie hit a bold flop shop that settled a foot to the right of the hole. He shot 69.
“I had a great week,” said Thompson, who made five eagles through the first two rounds, tying the PGA Tour record for eagles in a 72-hole event. “Competing against the best in the world is my dream and I did that today and proved that I can hang with ’em. It was a lot of fun. A lot of nerves and I hit a lot of quality golf shots under pressure, which was really cool.”
Rahm finished 27-under 261 and won for the ninth time on the PGA Tour. He moves up one spot to No. 3 in the world. He is playing next week at Torrey Pines, while world No. 1 Rory McIlroy makes his 2023 debut in Dubai on the European tour.
“Heck of a start,” said Rahm, who won the Sentry Tournament of Champions two weeks ago at Kapalua. “Obviously Sentry and this one are very, very different golf courses and very different golf. You still have to go low in both of them. So luckily the mentality is the same.
“Body’s been feeling great. My swing’s been feeling really, really good. And it shows, right?” he added. “Even when I’m saying I may not be as comfortable as I would like, I’m shooting 64s because everything is just firing when it needs to.”
Rahm opened with two birdies to take the lead, but Thompson eventually caught up to him when Rahm’s par putt lipped out on No. 13.
Rahm got his share of breaks. From the middle of the fairway on the 16th, Rahm had his hands on his hips as he watched his second shot head toward the deep bunker down the left side. It hit in the dormant rough and stayed in the fairway. That left a pitch to just inside 10 feet, and his birdie putt for the lead swirled into the cup.
Rahm now has won four of his last six starts — he won twice on the European tour at end of last year. This was his seventh straight top 10 worldwide, a streak that began after the Tour Championship in late August.
Xander Schauffele, two weeks after he withdrew because of back pain, closed with a 62 and finished two behind with Chris Kirk (64).
Taylor Montgomery was challenging Rahm and Thompson until he put his tee shot into the water on the 17th. He closed with a 66 and finished fifth.
Scottie Scheffler closed with a 67 and tied for 11th. He narrowly missed a birdie putt on the final hole that would have allowed him to return to No. 1 by a fraction of a point over McIlroy. Scheffler is not playing next week.
Perez hits shot of lifetime for Abu Dhabi win and 3rd title
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates | The best shot of Victor Perez’s life has set up likely the biggest year of the Frenchman’s golfing career.
Perez span a bunker shot back into the hole for birdie at No. 17 and celebrated wildly on the way to shooting 6-under 66 for a one-stroke victory at the Abu Dhabi Championship on Sunday, earning him his third and easily biggest European tour title.
“It was probably the greatest shot I’ve ever hit,” Perez said.
That wasn’t the end of the drama in a crazy finish at Yas Island Links.
Two strokes clear when teeing off at the par-5 18th, Perez drove into a fairway bunker, hit his second shot nearly into the water and two-putted for a bogey.
Min Woo Lee, playing in the group behind, needed an eagle at the last to force a playoff and his third shot raced just past the hole then rolled slowly back down the hill to settle within a foot of the cup. Only then could Perez, watching the television in the scorer’s hut, truly celebrate winning around $1.5 million at one of the tour’s top events.
It could be a life-changing victory for Perez, who climbed into second place in Europe’s Ryder Cup qualification standings. A captain’s pick for the contest with the United States outside Rome looks likely at the very least.
Perez was almost brought to tears when he was asked about what this victory would do for his career.
“There’s a lot of big things coming up, I’ve had a really good off-season, I’ve worked really hard ...,” an emotional Perez said before stepping away and covering his face with his hands.
Perez finished on 18 under par for the tournament, with Sebastian Soderberg (67) and Lee (68) tied for second place. His previous wins on the tour came at the Dunhill Links Championship in 2019 and the Dutch Open in May last year.
Lee was in a share of the lead after the third round with major winners Shane Lowry and Francesco Molinari, but the latter two faded away in the back nine.
Lowry, in particular, struggled to a 76 after finishing bogey-bogey-triple bogey-bogey, and was in a tie for 28th. Molinari shot 71 and was tied fifth.
Perez birdied four of his first seven holes and twice held a two-shot lead early in the final round.
He did so again after playing the par-3 17th hole. Leading by one at that stage, Perez left his tee shot short and in a greenside bunker. His second shot went about 10 feet beyond the cup and span back into it, leading to Perez leaping out of the sand and chest-bumping his caddie.
“It came up maybe a little skinny, I’m not going to lie,” he said, “and it span back and I had the fortune of the ball going in.”
Perez spoke of more “fortune” down the 18th, when he fluffed his second shot and saw it roll down the hill and end up in thick rough near the water hazard.
“I would have had to drop in the rough, you’re playing 4, you catch a flyer and now the whole thing is back on the table,” he said.
That didn’t happen, though. Perez chipped out from the rough and hit a 7-iron under pressure pin-high from 150 yards.
Perez missed out on getting in Europe’s team for the Ryder Cup in 2021 having also been in a good position early in qualification. He is hoping to make amends now he is top of the Race to Dubai standings and is about to rise into the top 60 in the world.
“It’s a position that I know — I’ve been in, basically, these shoes 2 1/2 years ago for Whistling Straits,” he said. “I’m delighted because it’s something hopefully I know, I can draw a little bit of experience from it and maybe use it going forward.”
Padraig Harrington, the 51-year-old Irishman and three-time major winner, was alone in fourth place — two shots behind Perez — after a closing 67.
—From AP reports
