Rutgers to replace Texas A&M in Gator Bowl vs. Wake Forest
Rutgers will replace Texas A&M in the Gator Bowl against Wake Forest after an NCAA committee decided Thursday to adhere to an existing policy for making teams with 5-7 records bowl eligible.
The NCAA football oversight committee also announced that any bowl game can be moved to as late as Jan. 10 if the schools involved need additional time to prepare for competition.
Neither Rutgers nor the Gator Bowl immediately confirmed the Scarlet Knights would be playing in the game or whether it would still be played on Dec. 31, but the the school did tease a formal announcement on social media.
"Better late than never," read a tweet from the Rutgers football account. "The Scarlet Knights are going BOWLING."
Official word from the Gator Bowl was expected later Thursday.
Texas A&M pulled out of the Jacksonville, Florida, game on Wednesday because of a lack of available players. The Aggies were having issues with COVID-19, plus they already had been depleted by injuries, opt-outs and players transferring.
Nets plan to play Christmas; NBA, union evaluating protocols
NEW YORK | The Brooklyn Nets have enough players to fly to Los Angeles and play their Christmas showdown against the Lakers, though Kevin Durant might not be among them.
Coach Steve Nash said Thursday that James Harden has cleared the NBA's health and safety protocols, but he said the Nets don't expect any of their players still in the protocols to come out in time for the game. That would include Durant, the NBA's leading scorer.
Brooklyn planning to play on Saturday is an obvious positive sign, as was Chicago coach Billy Donovan announcing after practice Thursday that the Bulls no longer have any players on the protocols list. The Bulls had as many as 10 on that list last week, when the league postponed two of their games as a result.
The Nets have had their last three scheduled games postponed — among the NBA's nine postponements thus far — when a coronavirus outbreak left them with a league-high 10 players in protocols. Nash said Harden, Paul Millsap and Jevon Carter had also cleared protocols, though rookies Cam Thomas, Kessler Edwards and David Duke Jr. had since entered.
Pelé released from hospital, will continue tumor treatment
SAO PAULO | Brazilian soccer great Pelé was released from a Sao Paulo hospital on Thursday but will continue being treated for a colon tumor.
"Edson Arantes do Nascimento was discharged from the Israelita Albert Einstein on Thursday," the hospital said in a statement. "The patient remains stable and will continue having treatment on the colon tumor that was identified in September."
Pele, 81, was hospitalized at the start of December for sessions of chemotherapy.
He was also previously hospitalized for almost a month after having surgery to remove the tumor.
Pelé helped Brazil win the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups and is his country's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches.
African Cup buildup: Omicron concerns, player release clash
YAOUNDÉ, Cameroon | African Cup of Nations organizers insist the tournament will begin as planned in Cameroon despite the fast-spreading omicron variant adding to an extensive list of concerns.
Perhaps the biggest doubts now are when national teams will have their full 28-man squads to prepare for Africa's biggest football event early next month.
European clubs have been threatening not to send any players at all after raising doubts about coronavirus health protocols put in place by the Confederation of African Football.
Now the organization representing the world's leading domestic leagues says teams shouldn't have to release players until January 3, a week later than stipulated by FIFA and only six days before the tournament begins. That would allow superstars like Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah (Egypt) and Sadio Mané (Senegal) to squeeze in two more Premier League games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.