Deshaun Watson again denies sexual misconduct claims
BEREA, Ohio | The new lawsuits — and potential for more — against Deshaun Watson may have further damaged his image and swayed opinion about him.
However, they've only deepened his resolve.
The Cleveland Browns quarterback reiterated Tuesday that he never committed sexual misconduct alleged by two dozen women in Texas, adding he plans to keep fighting to clear his name.
“I never assaulted anyone,” Watson said following practice as the Browns held their mandatory minicamp. “I never harassed anyone or I never disrespected anyone. I never forced anyone to do anything.”
Watson, who is facing civil lawsuits from 24 massage therapists accusing him of sexual assault and harassment during private sessions when he played for the Houston Texans, stood by previous comments proclaiming his innocence.
While acknowledging his actions have impacted others, Watson maintained he's not done anything wrong.
“I just want to clear my name,” he said.
Watson's comments were his first public ones since March 25, when he was introduced by the Browns after they persuaded him to waive his no-trade clause and signed him to a fully guaranteed, five-year, $230 million contract despite his legal troubles.
Since then, his entanglements have grown, with two more women filing lawsuits in the wake of other accusers detailing disturbing encounters with Watson on a report by HBO's “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel.”
There was also a New York Times report that Watson booked appointments with at least 66 different women over 17 months while he played for the Texans. And on Monday, attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents all the women suing Watson, said he plans to file two more lawsuits against the quarterback.
Watson, who was not indicted on criminal complaints by grand juries in two different Texas counties, may be losing the public relations battle. But remains staunchly adamant he hasn't broken any laws.
“I’ve been honest and I’ve been truthful about my stance," he said. "I never forced on anyone and I never assaulted anyone. That’s what I’ve been saying since the beginning and I’ll continue to do that until all the facts come out.”
There's also the matter of the 26-year-old's football future.
The NFL is investigating Watson to determine whether the three-time Pro Bowler violated its personal-conduct policy. He faces a potential lengthy suspension, depending on findings by investigators who will present evidence to Sue L. Robinson, a former federal judge appointed jointly by the league and NFL Players Association as a disciplinary officer.
Watson spent several hours with league officials in Houston last month and said he was “open and truthful" during the interviews sessions.
“I did everything they asked me to do,” he said. “I answered every question truthfully that the NFL asked me. That’s all I can do is be honest and tell them exactly what happened. I know they have a job and so I have to respect that, so that’s what we wanted to do is cooperate.
"They have to make a decision that’s best for the league.”
Watson didn't answer a single question about football during his 12-minute session with reporters. He began the session with a statement thanking the Browns and their fans for support.
“I'm happy to be a Cleveland Brown,” he said. “This is going to be my home for the rest of my career — that is the plan.”
While standing by previous remarks, Watson acknowledged that comments he made in March may have negatively affected others.
“I do have regrets as far as the impact that (it’s had) on the community and people outside of just myself,” Watson said. “And that includes my family. That includes this organization. That includes my teammates in this locker room that have to answer to these questions. That includes the fan base of the Cleveland Browns.
“That includes males, females, everyone across the, the world. That’s one thing I do regret is the impact that it’s triggered on so many people. It’s tough to have to deal with.”
Watson and his legal team have maintained he won’t settle the lawsuits. He was asked if the recent cases have changed that.
“I just want to clear my name and be able to let the facts and the legal procedures continue to play out,” he said.
Watson also said he’s been receiving counseling since joining the Browns.
“I'm going to continue to do that,” he said, “and be the best person and grow as an individual, grow as a human being and just be able to be the best citizen and the best person that I can be outside this field.”
Until the league acts, the Browns are going forward as if Watson will be their starter this season. They signed veteran Jacoby Brissett as his backup, and coach Kevin Stefanski is comfortable the 29-year-old can handle starting duties.
“I do have confidence in Jacoby," Stefanski said. “He's played a lot of football for a young player. He's a smart player. He takes care of the football. Good size, can make all of the throws and those type of things."
McIlroy questions competitive desire of players in LIV Golf
BROOKLINE, Mass. | Rory McIlroy had two strong comments about the future of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series in February. So far, one has been proven incorrect.
“Dead in the water,” McIlroy said, referring to all the top players saying they were staying not interested. He had an explanation for that: Players like Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau said in statements they were staying put and “I took them at their word.”
Earlier in that week, he referred to the startup league as a “pre-Champions Tour" because so many players were at the tail end of their careers. That much remains largely true — so far. More players could sign up in the coming weeks.
Phil Mickelson, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Graeme McDowell and Louis Oosthuizen all can fit that pre-Champions Tour mode. DeChambeau and Patrick Reed? Not so much.
That's what mystifies the 33-year-old McIlroy.
“A lot of these guys are in their late 40s — in Phil’s case, early 50s,” he said. "They would say to you themselves that their best days are behind them. That’s why I don’t understand for the guys that are a similar age to me going. Because I would like to believe that my best days are still ahead of me, and I think theirs are, too.
“So that’s where it feels like you’re taking the easy way out.”
NOT SO PERFECT GOLF
Jon Rahm knows as well as anyone how hard it is to win a major, much less a U.S. Open. It was only reviewing highlights of his win last year at Torrey Pines that he realized that great golf and perfect golf are not the same.
It helps to already have one major, so he said that eases a little of the pressure. He feels he can enjoy the U.S. Open a little more knowing he doesn't have to do anything special.
“It's easy to think you need to be playing perfect golf,” Rahm said. "And I remember watching my highlights of Sunday last year, and I thought I played one of the best rounds of my life. And I kept thinking, ‘I cannot believe how many fairway bunkers I hit that day, how many greens I missed, and how many putts I missed.’
“It's golf, and that's how it is,” he said. “You truly don’t have to play perfect, and that’s I think the best lesson I can take from that.”
BROOKLINE MEMORIES
Phil Mickelson, Jim Furyk and Sergio Garcia are the only players at the U.S. Open who played in the 1999 Ryder Cup. Those aren't the only players making a return to The Country Club.
Four players who reached the quarterfinals of the 2013 U.S. Amateur also made it into the U.S. Open at Brookline. That starts with Matt Fitzpatrick, the winner. It also includes Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, Corey Conners of Canada and Brandon Matthews.
Scheffler had an amazing run. He needed 20 holes to beat Stewart Jolly in the first round, 20 holes to beat Brandon Hagy in the second round and he beat Matthias Schwab on the 18th hole to reach the quarterfinals. He lost to Brady Watt, 2 and 1.
“I remember being down in pretty much all my matches and coming back,” Scheffler said. “On the three that I won, I came back late on all of them. I think I made a big putt against maybe Brandon Hagy — may have been Brandon — on 17. I have good memories of this place.”
QUALIFYING BLUES
Collin Morikawa is a two-time major champion at age 25, the No. 7 player in the world who can expect to be exempt in the U.S. Open for years to come.
It wasn't always that easy.
“Yeah, well, I suck at qualifying. I really do," Morikawa said Tuesday.
He said he never made it to a U.S. Junior and he can think of only one U.S. Amateur appearance when he was exempt through his amateur ranking. As for the U.S. Open? He went through qualifying three times while at Cal and never came particularly close.
“I decided I hate California — no, I'm kidding,” the California native said.
He missed out by four shots at Lake Merced in San Francisco in 2016 and in 2018. In between, the U.S. Open sectional was in Newport Beach. He missed that by seven shots.
“I just never played well in those events and decided to go to the Ohio one three years ago,” he said. “Made that. The rest is history.”
He made it through Columbus — known as the PGA Tour qualifier because it has the strongest field and the most spots — without a shot to spare. That was in 2019, and he tied for 35th at Pebble Beach in his second tournament as a pro.
Four starts later, he was a PGA Tour winner. A year later, he was a major champion. Yes, the rest is history.
A CADDIE'S LIFE
Rory McIlroy is back to work with his old caddie for the U.S. Open.
Harry Diamond, a longtime friend and Irish amateur player, has been on McIlroy's bag the last five years but was home last week as his wife gave birth to their second child. McIlroy had a backup plan — former Irish rugby union player Niall O'Connor — when he won the RBC Canadian Open for his first win this year.
“Niall and I's run has come to an end at this point,” McIlroy said. “Pretty good record. Had a fourth in Dubai and a first in Canada. If I ever need someone to jump in for Harry, I've got a pretty good substitute there.”
STAT OF THE DAY
Of the six news conferences Tuesday, Scottie Scheffler was the only player who was not asked about the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series.
FINAL WORD
“If you want to be one of the best players in the world, this is the country where you need to play the majority of your golf.” — Rory McIlroy.
Cardinals pitcher Flaherty to make season debut vs Pirates
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Jack Flaherty was scheduled to make his first start of the season in the series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday.
Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol made the surprise announcement before the first game of a day-night doubleheader against the Pirates on Tuesday. Flaherty had been scheduled to make his third minor league injury rehabiliation start on Wednesday. Marmol said he will be held to around 60 pitches.
Flaherty had a platelet-rich-plasma injection in his shoulder in early March to combat inflammation. He has been impressive in two minor league starts at Double-A Springfield and Triple-A Memphis, allowing just one run in seven total innings.
Flaherty, 26, is considered the ace of the Cardinals staff and has a career record of 32-24 with a 3.34 ERA. He went 9-2 last season with a 3.22 ERA before the shoulder injury cut his season short.
Wood goes six, Giants beat Royals for 4th straight win
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Alex Wood pitched four-hit ball over six innings for his first win in more than a month, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Kansas City Royals 6-2 on Monday night.
Thairo Estrada hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the sixth and Brandon Crawford doubled in two runs, lifting the Giants to their fourth straight win and sixth in eight games. Austin Slater walked twice and scored twice.
The Giants were limited to five hits but drew a season-high nine walks, four of which scored.
“When we’re at our best offensively we’re seeing a lot of pitches,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. “I think there were some easier takes for us tonight but I thought we did a nice job of sticking with our game plan and our approach.”
Coming off his best start of the season when he went seven innings against the Rockies, Wood (4-5) had five strikeouts and one walk. The left-hander retired his final 10 batters after Bobby Witt Jr.’s RBI single in the third, ending his night after 80 pitches.
It came less than two weeks after Wood was upset and complained when Kapler removed him in the sixth inning from a game in Miami after throwing 90 pitches. The Giants trailed 1-0 at the time and lost 3-0.
This time Kapler said he made the change because Wood sat for an extended period in the sixth when the Royals made a pitching change mid-inning.
“We just felt like it was the right time to go to a clean inning for our bullpen right there,” Kapler said.
Wood agreed.
“I think it had been 15-20 minutes before they made the pitching change, and I was going to go back out,” Wood said. “I didn’t know much longer that inning was going to go so we just figured give (a reliever) enough time to warm up and get a clean inning and take it down from there. I thought it made sense. Glad it worked out.”
Mauricio Llovera, Jake McGee and Camilo Doval each retired three batters to complete the six-hitter.
Estrada lined a 2-2 pitch from Amir Garrett (1-1) into left-center to drive in Slater. Slater led off the inning with a pinch-hit walk and took second on a wild pitch.
Crawford, who struck out before Estrada’s tiebreaking hit, hit a two-run double off Arodys Vizcaíno in the seventh.
The Giants scored their first two runs after Royals starter Brady Singer lost control and walked four consecutive batters in the third – two with the bases loaded.
“Not a ton of hits but a lot of good at-bats which led to walks and a couple hits at the right time,” Crawford said.
Singer, who had only walked four batters all season, finished with five and allowed two hits over five innings.
The Royals led 2-0 on Whit Merrifield’s sacrifice fly and an infield RBI single by Witt that glanced off Wood’s glove and trickled away.
MOVES
The Giants optioned OF Heliot Ramos to Triple-A Sacramento and recalled Llovera.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Royals: RHP Zack Greinke (right flexor strain) pitched one-hit ball over five innings in his first rehab start for Triple-A Omaha. OF Edward Olivares (right quad strain) had a hit and drew three walks in the same game. ... RHP Joel Payamps was placed on the Injured List with an undisclosed injury. RHP Daniel Mengden was selected from Omaha to replace Payamps.
UP NEXT
Giants RHP Logan Webb (5-2, 3.77 ERA) has one victory over his previous five starts. Royals LHP Kris Bubic (0-3, 9.13) has two wins in 10 interleague starts.
