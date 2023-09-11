Disney, Charter settle cable dispute hours before ‘Monday Night Football’ season opener
NEW YORK | If Aaron Rodgers has as much influence on the football field as he apparently had in ending a multibillion-dollar business dispute, the New York Jets will be very happy.
The Walt Disney Co. and Charter Communications announced the resolution of their fight on Monday, restoring ESPN to some 15 million cable television customers hours before Rodgers was to make his debut at quarterback for the Jets in “Monday Night Football.”
The deal guarantees Disney of roughly $2.2 billion in fees from Charter that had been put in jeopardy, while giving the communications company an entry into the streaming world that has encouraged millions of former cable customers to cut the cord.
“We love the flexibility of this deal,” said Jimmy Pitaro, ESPN president. “We love the creativity.”
Disney had pulled the stations it owned from the Charter-owned Spectrum TV system on Aug. 31, including ESPN, ABC, National Geographic and FX. It was during the U.S. Open tennis tournament and at the beginning of the first college football weekend.
But “Monday Night Football,” which is shown on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC, is on a different level entirely. Besides Rodgers’ debut, Monday’s game involved the Jets and Buffalo Bills, two New York teams on the anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.
“When the passionate fan base is being deprived of something they desire, you’re going to hear about it,” said John Fortunato, a communications professor at Fordham University who specializes in sports media.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul hailed the deal, and said her office would work on getting refunds for the estimated 1.5 million families in New York who lost the Disney stations during the dispute.
Under the deal, the Disney+ and ESPN+ streaming services will be made available to Spectrum cable customers at no extra cost, which Disney had initially balked at. In addition, Charter customers will eventually receive the planned direct-to-consumer ESPN streaming service that is in the works but has no launch date.
While making a direct-to-consumer product available through a cable system may seem counterintuitive, the deal will help the soon-to-be launched ESPN service get established and have more access to advertisers, Pitaro said.
Charter had made noises about getting out of business of cable with ESPN entirely, and had even told its customers about other ways to access the network. But that’s an awfully risky move. In essence, the deal allows both Charter and Disney to have their hands in both cable and streaming while waiting to see how those businesses shake out in the coming years.
Charter had also sought greater flexibility to stop “bundling,” or requiring cable customers to take stations they don’t necessarily want. Monday’s deal reduces the size of the Disney “bundle” from 27 to 19 networks, but still guarantees that Disney will be paid for a large percentage of those stations.
Charter’s “carriage” fee to Disney — what it pays for access to their networks — is expected to increase, although financial terms were not released on Monday.
“On the surface, the terms of the settlement that were made public suggest Disney could not afford to let the dispute simmer, and Charter may have been bluffing when it said it was ready to walk away from the cable TV business,” said Paul Verna, principal analyst at Insider Intelligence.
The deal leaves many unanswered questions, primarily how much more that consumers will be charged for these various services, he said.
“In addition to these unknowns, the larger issues around the viability of the traditional pay TV bundle and the challenges in monetizing streaming media will continue to haunt the industry as it navigates the transition from linear to digital,” Verna said “Other carriage disputes are inevitable, and they will again raise these unresolved questions for media owners and distributors.”
DraftKings apologizes for sports betting offer referencing 9/11 attacks
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. | Sports betting company DraftKings apologized Monday after using the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks to entice people to bet on baseball and football games on the anniversary of the tragedy that killed nearly 3,000 people.
The Boston-based company offered users a 9/11-themed promotion that required three New York-based teams — the Yankees, Mets and Jets — to win their games Monday, the 22nd anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon and the downing of a passenger jet in a field in Pennsylvania.
After an outcry on social media from people offended by the promotion titled “Never Forget,” DraftKings took it down and apologized.
“We sincerely apologize for the featured parlay that was shared briefly in commemoration of 9/11,” the company wrote. “We respect the significance of this day for our country and especially for the families of those who were directly affected.”
Brett Eagleson, whose father, Bruce, was killed in the World Trade Center, runs a families and first responders organization called 9/11 Justice. He decried the DraftKings offer as “tone-deaf.”
“It is shameful to use the national tragedy of 9/11 to promote a business,” he told The Associated Press. “We need accountability, justice and closure, not self-interest and shameless promotion.”
The company would not say how many people placed bets as a result of the offer, nor whether those bets remain valid or whether they have been canceled.
DraftKings is one of the leading companies offering legal sports betting in the U.S., which has grown rapidly since the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for it in 2018. Two-thirds of the country now offers it.
Bets of the type DraftKings offered, in which multiple games or outcomes are bundled into a single wager, are extremely profitable for sports books, and offering gamblers preselected groupings, called parlays, is an important part of sports wagering.
Oklahoma assistant Lebby sorry for distraction disgraced father-in-law Art Briles caused at game
NORMAN, Okla. | Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby apologized Monday after his father-in-law, disgraced former Baylor coach Art Briles, was seen on the field with Lebby after Oklahoma’s 28-11 win over SMU on Saturday night.
Baylor fired Briles in 2016 after an investigation concluded he and his staff took no action against players named in sexual assault allegations. The images of Briles decked out in Oklahoma gear on Owen Field drew backlash from Sooners fans on social media.
“Just want everybody to understand, my father-in-law — his presence on the field after the game the other night is just something that created a distraction. And I do — I apologize for that,” Lebby said in a prepared statement at the start of his weekly media session. “That was not the intent at all. The intent was just to to celebrate with my family.”
The situation caught Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione and coach Brent Venables off guard. Castiglione said in a statement on Saturday night that it should not have happened based on boundaries that had been set.
“Joe Castiglione, coach Venables both have addressed concerns with me, have talked to me about it, and again, can make sure that everybody understands that this is something that will not come up again,” Lebby said.
No. 19 Oklahoma visits Tulsa on Saturday.
Sabalenka and Djokovic are No. 1 in the rankings. Coco Gauff is No. 3 in singles, No. 1 in doubles
NEW YORK | U.S. Open women’s runner-up Aryna Sabalenka and men’s champion Novak Djokovic each moved up one spot to No. 1 in the rankings on Monday — Sabalenka’s first week atop the WTA, and Djokovic’s record-extending 390th atop the ATP — while women’s champion Coco Gauff rose to a career-high No. 3 in singles and No. 1 in doubles.
Sabalenka, a 25-year-old from Belarus, is the 29th player to top the women’s list since computerized rankings began in the 1970s.
Her run in New York, which ended with a 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 loss to Gauff in Saturday’s final, allowed Sabalenka to move up one spot and overtake Iga Swiatek, who slid to No. 2 after holding No. 1 since April 2022. Swiatek won the trophy at year ago but lost in the fourth round this time.
“All year, I’ve been playing well,” said Sabalenka, who won her first major title at the Australian Open and reached the semifinals at the French Open and Wimbledon. “I put her, kind of like, under pressure.”
Gauff, a 19-year-old from Florida, is next in singles, rising three spots from No. 6, and she and partner Jessica Pegula jointly went up to No. 1 in doubles after making it to the quarterfinals in that event. They had been together at No. 6 behind No. 1 Katerina Siniakova before the U.S. Open, but Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova lost in the second round a year after taking the championship.
This is the first time since August 2003 that the players occupying the WTA’s top rankings in singles and doubles switched on the same day.
Djokovic’s 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3 victory over Daniil Medvedev on Sunday gave the 36-year-old from Serbia his 24th Grand Slam singles title, matching Margaret Court on the all-time list and giving him sole possession of the record for the professional era, one ahead of Serena Williams.
Djokovic — who already owned the mark for most time at No. 1 in tennis by a man or woman — entered the U.S. Open at No. 2 behind Carlos Alcaraz, who was the 2022 champion at Flushing Meadows but lost to No. 3 Medvedev in the semifinals.
This is the seventh switch between Djokovic and Alcaraz in 2023. The last time there were more changes to the ATP’s No. 1 in a single season was 1999, when there were eight.
Holger Rune remained at No. 4 on Monday, followed by Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev, who each moved up two places. Casper Ruud, last year’s runner-up to Alcaraz in New York, dropped from No. 5 to No. 9 after exiting in the second round.
Ben Shelton, a 20-year-old American, soared into the top 20 for the first time, climbing from No. 47 to No. 19 with his first semifinal appearance at a major tournament. He was eliminated by Djokovic.
Shelton joins Taylor Fritz at No. 8, Frances Tiafoe at No. 11 and Tommy Paul at No. 13 to give the United States four men in the ATP’s top 20, something that last happened in January 2011, when the quartet was Andy Roddick, Mardy Fish, Sam Querrey and John Isner.
Elena Rybakina stayed at No. 4 in the WTA rankings, followed by Pegula, and Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova went from No. 9 to a career-best No. 6 after reaching the U.S. Open quarterfinals. She was defeated at that stage by Madison Keys, whose semifinal run pushed her up six spots to No. 11.
Ons Jabeur, a three-time major finalist including at last year’s U.S. Open, bowed out in the fourth round this time and went from No. 7 to No. 9.
Mullins hits grand slam in 5th inning to lift Orioles to win over Cardinals
BALTIMORE | Cedric Mullins hit a grand slam in the fifth inning, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the St. Louis Cardinals 11-5 to begin a crucial homestand Monday night.
The Orioles entered the day with a three-game lead over Tampa Bay atop the AL East, and they host the Rays for a four-game series after St. Louis leaves. Baltimore trailed 5-4 when Mullins hit a drive to right off reliever Andre Pallante, who had just replaced starter Dakota Hudson (6-2).
The Orioles withstood a shaky outing from Dean Kremer, who allowed five runs in 4⅓ innings. D.L. Hall (1-0) won in relief.
Gunnar Henderson also homered for Baltimore. He and Aaron Hicks each had three hits.
The Cardinals dropped to 63-81, meaning their streak of 15 straight winning seasons is over.
Down 5-3, the Orioles began their decisive rally in the fifth thanks to two of their biggest stars: Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson both singled. One out later, Ryan O’Hearn doubled home a run, and Hudson was pulled after walking Ryan Mountcastle to load the bases.
Mullins’ 14th home run of the year put Baltimore ahead, and Henderson added a solo shot an inning later.
Kremer walked two in the first inning and paid for it when Willson Contreras hit an RBI single, but the Orioles’ aggressive baserunning paid off in the second.
Mullins tried to go from first to third on Hicks’ single to center. He made it when the throw was wide, and when Hicks tried to advance to second, Nolan Arenado threw the ball into right field for an error, allowing Mullins to score.
Ramón Urías added an RBI single for Baltimore in the inning.
Kremer couldn’t hold the lead, yielding RBI singles to Arenado, Contreras and Jordan Walker in the third.
Hicks hustled out a double in the fourth and scored on a single by Adam Frazier, but Alec Burleson’s run-scoring single put St. Louis up 5-3.
Austin Hays made a sensational diving catch in left field in the eighth when the Cardinals had two on and two out. Then he hit a two-run single in the bottom half.
STILL GOING
The Orioles have gone 86 consecutive series of at least two decisions without being swept. That’s the longest streak since the Cardinals set the record of 124 from 1942-44, according to information from the Elias Sports Bureau released by the Orioles.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Orioles: GM Mike Elias said before the game that star closer Félix Bautista (right UCL) is able to throw off flat ground, and the team can afford to be patient when determining his status. Elias did confirm the injury is a partial tear.
UP NEXT
The Orioles send John Means to the mound Tuesday night for his first appearance since having Tommy John surgery in April 2022. St. Louis starts Adam Wainwright (3-11).
—From AP reports
