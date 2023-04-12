NASCAR star Chase Elliott set to return from broken leg
CONCORD, N.C. | Chase Elliott will return to racing this weekend at Martinsville Speedway after he missed the last six NASCAR Cup races with a broken left leg.
The 27-year-old Elliott was injured in a snowboarding accident in Colorado. The 2020 Cup Series champion rehabilitated in Colorado before returning to his home in Dawsonville, Georgia, in late March to continue physical therapy.
The Hendrick Motorsports driver tested this week in the Chevrolet Driver-in-the-Loop simulator in Concord, North Carolina, before making the final decision to return at Martinsville.
“We’re looking forward to having Chase back in his race car to pick up where he left off,” team owner Rick Hendrick said. “Since the injury, he’s worked extremely hard and focused all his time and energy on returning to the No. 9 team. Throughout the last six weeks, he’s stayed fully engaged with everything we’re doing, and we know he’s chomping at the bit to get on the racetrack and compete for wins.”
Josh Berry filled in for Elliott in five of the last six Cup Series events with a best finish of second, which came at Richmond Raceway. Jordan Taylor drove the No. 9 Chevrolet at Circuit of The Americas, starting fourth and finishing 24th in his Cup debut.
Rangers SS Seager out at least 4 weeks with hamstring strain
ARLINGTON, Texas | Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager will miss at least four weeks after being placed on the injured list Wednesday with a left hamstring strain after getting hurt running the bases.
General manager Chris Young said Seager had an MRI that showed a Grade 2 strain. Seager, who got hurt in the fifth inning of Tuesday night’s game against Kansas City, spent nearly a month on the IL with a left hamstring strain during the 2019 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
“Somebody of Corey’s caliber is not replaceable, but it leads to opportunity for other players to step up. And that’s what good teams do,” Young said. “All good teams, every team, goes through injuries. And we knew something like this would happen, didn’t know when or to whom.”
Texas went into Wednesday night’s game against the Royals leading the AL West with a 7-4 record.
Seager said he didn’t remember much about the 2019 injury and didn’t want to put a timeline on a return.
“There’s nothing else you can really do now other than support your teammates and try and be healthy,” Seager said. “How that looks, I don’t know yet. It’ll be dependent on how you feel.”
While Seager went on the 10-day IL, the Rangers activated switch-hitting center fielder Leody Taveras from that list. Taveras, who was set to return from his rehab assignment sometime this week, began the season on the IL because of a left oblique strain sustained during batting practice early in spring training.
Taveras was back in the lineup batting seventh for the Rangers. Josh Smith was the starting shortstop and hitting second, Seager’s usual spot in the order.
Seager was off to an impressive start in the second year of his $325 million, 10-year contract with the Rangers. He got hurt running out an opposite-field double into the left-field corner, his fifth consecutive game with an extra-base hit. He entered the day seventh in the American League hitting at .359, with nine walks for a .469 on-base percentage.
“You hate to see it with as well as he’s been playing,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “He’s been locked in at the plate, as well as any hitter I’ve seen.”
After cleanly making the turn around first, Seager took a few more steps before he suddenly pulled up and then limped the rest of the way to second base. He briefly reached toward the back of his leg, bent down and almost immediately started going back toward the Rangers dugout, even before a team trainer got all the way out to check on him.
Seager said he was thinking about a triple from the moment of contact because the left fielder was a long way from the ball.
“So it wasn’t like I really sped up or what not to kind of do something like that,” Seager said. “Just something unfortunate that it happened.”
Smith took over as the pinch-runner and stayed in the game at shortstop. Smith avoided an IL stint last week after he got hit by a pitch in the face and needed six stitches.
The Rangers also have utility player Ezequiel Duran on the roster who can play short, but Bochy said Smith would get most of the starts at shortstop in Seager’s absence.
“He knows who he is,” Bochy said. “He’s a really good player, different type of player. Different guys, different hitters. You can probably do a couple more things with Smitty than you would with Corey.”
Seager played 151 games in his debut with the Rangers last season, when he never missed more than three games in a row. He hit a career-high 33 homers and was an All-Star for the third time.
But he missed about 2 1/2 months of the 2021 season with the Dodgers because of a fractured right hand after getting hit by a pitch. Along with the previous hamstring injury, he was limited to only 26 games in 2018 because of right elbow surgery.
Browns DT Winfrey arrested on misdemeanor assault charge
CLEVELAND | Cleveland Browns second-year defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey was arrested in Texas on a misdemeanor assault charge earlier this week for allegedly causing bodily harm to a woman he was dating.
According to Harris County court records, Winfrey was arrested at 7 p.m. Monday and charged with one count of assault. He was freed on $1,000 bond and told not to have contact with the complainant.
A Browns spokesman said the team “was aware of the situation and gathering more information.”
The official complaint said that Winfrey “unlawfully, intentionally and knowingly” caused bodily injury to the woman by grabbing and pulling her with his hand. Due to the relationship, the charge was classified as an “assault of a family member.”
A fourth-round draft pick by Cleveland in 2022, Winfrey was disciplined at least twice by the team last season for immature behavior. He played in 13 games, recording 22 tackles.
After sitting out in Week 2 and being held out of practices, Winfrey had said he had turned a corner.
“I just feel like it was something that I needed to mature,” Winfrey said. “I feel like I wouldn’t be the player that I’m going to be now if it had not happened, so I’m glad that it happened. Everything happens for a reason in my eyes.”
Winfrey had been expected to attend the team’s voluntary offseason program next week.
Jake Paul, Nate Diaz announce August boxing match
YouTube star Jake Paul will take on UFC veteran Nick Diaz in an eight-round, 185-pound boxing match on Aug. 5 in Dallas.
Paul tweeted that day will be a “funeral for Nathaniel Diaz as we send him back to” UFC President Dana White. “Refreshments will be provided at the service. Black Tie Attire.”
That Twitter post was the latest in a back-and-forth exchange that led up to the announcement Wednesday. Their team members also got into an altercation during an October event promoting Paul’s fight against former UFC champion Anderson Silva.
After Paul beat Silva by unanimous decision, he said he wanted to fight Diaz.
But Paul (6-1, 4 KO) lost his most recent fight, to Tommy Fury in February, by split decision.
“My last fight didn’t end the way I wanted, but the result was the best thing that could have happened to my professional boxing aspirations,” Paul said in a statement. “Now, the world thinks I am vulnerable, when all I am is more focused than ever. My team wanted me to take an easy fight ... but that’s not how I am built. Nate Diaz is considered one of the (toughest) fighters of all time, but he and his team have been running their mouths for too long.”
Diaz is 21-13 in the UFC, winning his most recent bout with a submission of Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 in September.
“Besides Canelo (Alvarez) he’s the biggest thang in boxing,” Diaz said in a statement about Paul. “I’m here to conquer that. I’m the King of combat sports and then I’m headed back to get my UFC belts.”
Iowa St rewards Otzelberger with extension through 2028-29
AMES, Iowa | Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger has received a two-year contract extension that keeps him with the Cyclones through the 2028-29 season.
Athletic director Jamie Pollard announced the extension Monday, noting Otzelberger has led the team to the NCAA Tournament each of his first two seasons and signed the highest-rated recruiting class in program history.
“The complete transformation of our program in such a short time is a testament to Coach Otzelberger’s leadership and vision for Cyclone Basketball, and he is most deserving of this extension and a compensation increase,” Pollard said.
When Otzelberger was hired away from UNLV, he agreed to a lower salary to help the athletic department manage buyout costs of the previous staff.
Otzelberger’s annual salary will increase from $2 million to $2.5 million on July 1, $3 million in 2024 and $3.5 million in 2025. He will received $100,000 increases each of the following years.
Iowa State was 19-14 overall and finished fifth in the Big 12 Conference with a 9-9 record. The Cyclones had a nation-leading six wins over top-10 teams and were one of two teams to win eight against Top 25 opponents.
Otzelberger took over a team that won two games in 2020-21 and led it to 22 wins and an NCAA regional semifinal in his first year for the biggest turnaround ever by a Power Five program.
His latest recruiting class was ranked No. 8 by ESPN, ninth by 247Sports and 10th by Rivals and features McDonald’s All-American Omaha Biliew.
