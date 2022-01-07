Women’s Open purse soars to $10M on fabled courses
Long considered the biggest event in women’s golf, the U.S. Women’s Open now has prize money and future sites to match.
The U.S. Golf Association announced Friday the purse will nearly double this year to $10M, by far the richest in women’s golf and challenging top prizes in women’s sports.
The purse was $5.5 million when Yuka Saso won at Olympic Club last year.
Helping to make it possible was the USGA bringing on a presenting sponsor — Ohio-based PreMedica, a not-for-profit integrated health organization serving 28 states.
With ProMedica’s backing, the U.S. Women’s Open purse plans to increase to $11 million and eventually $12 million over the next five years.
NHL postpones Canucks and Senators games due to capacity limits
Bo Horvat and the Vancouver Canucks just want to get back to playing hockey.
The Canucks had another game pushed back Friday when the NHL announced it was postponing Saturday’s matchup with the Ottawa Senators due to ongoing attendance restrictions. The league also postponed a Senators-Jets game originally set for Jan. 15.
Current health orders in British Columbia limit attendance at indoor sports events to 50% capacity. The NHL says the games will be rescheduled for later in the season.
Cone, Perez, Ravech replace A-Rod, Vasgersian on ESPN Sunday baseball
BRISTOL, Conn. | Former players David Cone and Eduardo Perez are joining Karl Ravech to form a new broadcast team for ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” telecasts.
Cone, a five-time All-Star and the 1994 AL Cy Young Award winner, had a 17-season big league career that ended in 2003. The 59-year-old has been a broadcaster for the Yankees’ YES Network since 2011.
Perez, 52, had a 13-season career that ended in 2006. He worked for ESPN from 2006-10, left for Cleveland’s front office, coached for Miami and Houston, then returned to ESPN in 2014.
Jaguars sponsor sues to have name removed from ‘clown game’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. | The title sponsor for Jacksonville’s season finale against Indianapolis is suing the Jaguars in hopes of having its name disassociated from the game during which disgruntled fans are planning to dress as clowns to protest team owner Shad Khan’s decision to retain general manager Trent Baalke.
RoofClaim.com, a roofing company based in Georgia that does business in Florida, is seeking to avoid “its brand being emphasized as the primary sponsor of the clown game,” according to a complaint filed Thursday in circuit court in Jacksonville.
A Jaguars spokesman called the lawsuit “baseless and without merit,”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.