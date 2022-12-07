Aaron Judge, Yankees reach $360M, 9-year deal
SAN DIEGO | Aaron Judge has issued his ruling: Court remains in session in the Bronx.
Judge is staying with the New York Yankees on a $360 million, nine-year contract, according to a person familiar with baseball's biggest free agent deal ever.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the AL MVP's contract had not been publicly announced.
New York general manager Brian Cashman declined to confirm the agreement. But he said he was "optimistic that we're in a good place," and he credited Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner for the team's position while making reference to Hal's late father, George.
Bills' Von Miller to miss rest of season after knee surgery
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. | The Buffalo Bills' hopes of having Von Miller back in time for the playoffs were dashed after exploratory surgery revealed the injury to the top pass rusher's right knee was worse than the team and player previously anticipated.
Miller's season is over, the Bills announced Wednesday, a day after he had surgery in Texas to repair what general manager Brandon Beane described as being "a mostly to fully torn" anterior cruciate ligament.
"It was a full ACL repair," Beane said. "And I'm confident he can play in 2023."
Upon seeking multiple medical opinions, Beane said the team and Miller decided upon having arthroscopic surgery in part to determine the full extent of the damage after initial tests revealed a tear in Miller's lateral meniscus.
49ers not optimistic about possible Garoppolo return
SANTA CLARA, Calif. | The San Francisco 49ers are not counting on getting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo back for a possible playoff run even after getting the favorable news that he wouldn't require surgery on his broken left foot.
"There's that way outside chance late in the playoffs or something like that," coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday. "But it's just an outside chance. I'm not really real optimistic about that. But they didn't rule it out."
Garoppolo broke his foot in the first quarter on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins and the original fear was that he had a Lisfranc injury that would require surgery and could sideline him for several months.
Additional tests ruled that out and revealed no ligament damage, making the timeline for Garoppolo to heal about seven to eight weeks.
While that would have him healed by the second or third weekend of the playoffs, Shanahan said it would take longer until he was ready to play quarterback again.
UNLV hires former Missouri coach Barry Odom to head program
LAS VEGAS | UNLV hired former Missouri football coach Barry Odom on Tuesday for the same position.
He coached the Tigers from 2016-19, going 25-25 with two bowl appearances.
Odom was Arkansas' defensive coordinator and associate head coach the past three seasons.
"I'm honored and excited to begin developing a relationship with our student-athletes and provide them a great foundation for success in every area of their lives," Odom said in a statement.
AP source: Louisville to hire Purdue's Jeff Brohm as coach
LOUISVILLE, Ky. | Louisville is finalizing a deal to hire Purdue's Jeff Brohm as its next head coach, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement and an announcement from the schools had not been finalized. The university scheduled a news conference for Thursday "regarding the football program's leadership."
Brohm, 51, would replace Scott Satterfield, who abruptly left the Cardinals on Monday after four seasons to become Cincinnati's coach. The Louisville native and former Cardinal quarterback Brohm is 66-44 lifetime and 36-34 at Purdue, which he guided to the Big Ten Conference West title this season before the Boilermakers (8-5) lost to No. 2 Michigan in the conference championship game.
The Boilermakers are headed to the Citrus Bowl a season after winning the Music City Bowl.
