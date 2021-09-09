O’Neill homers, Cards win to salvage split with Dodgers
ST. LOUIS | Tyler O’Neill hit a tiebreaking homer, Cardinals relievers combined for five scoreless innings, and St. Louis salvaged a split of its four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers with a 2-1 win on Thursday.
The Cardinals climbed within three games of the San Diego Padres for the final NL wild-card spot, while the Dodgers fell 2 1/2 games behind the NL West-leading San Francisco Giants.
“Two-and-a-half games is not very much,” Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner said. “A lot of things can happen in the last 20 games and I don’t try to watch the scoreboard or pay attention to that stuff. You try to control what’s in front of you and today was this game and didn’t get the job done so we move on to tomorrow.”
O’Neill’s fifth-inning drive off Phil Bickford (3-2), his 25th homer this season, barely cleared the left field wall, inching past the outstretched glove of Steven Souza Jr.
“He’s really grown into the consistent player that he really wanted to be and is capable of,” Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said. “He’s prepared for every at-bat. This is a sharp kid. He does his homework.”
The homer made a winner out of Alex Reyes (6-8), who pitched two scoreless innings in his fifth appearance since being demoted from the closer’s role.
“I’m feeling healthy and my arm’s feeling good,” Reyes said. “As a competitor I’m willing to pitch wherever and whenever my name is called go out there and get quick outs.”
Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner said Reyes came through in a pivotal part of the game.
“His stuff was coming out good,” Knizner said. “Fastball was good. Slider was good, mixing all of his pitches. And I think if you go back and look at the game, his innings right there kind of set the tone for the back half of that game.”
T.J. McFarland and Luís Garcia combined for two scoreless innings to bridge the gap to Giovanny Gallegos, who earned his sixth save with a perfect ninth.
The Dodgers mustered just four hits against five different Cardinals pitchers.
“Just that time where results matter,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “And so, the process has been good and we still got to just keep grinding and expect good things happen.”
Neither starter lasted long.
Dodgers right-hander Tony Gonsolin, who was activated before the game, threw 55 pitches in three innings in his first start since July 30. He had been sidelined with right shoulder inflammation.
Gonsolin allowed Knizner’s RBI double in the second.
Cardinals righty Jake Woodford threw 66 pitches in four innings while making his first start since being recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Sept. 3. He surrendered Turner’s RBI single in the third.
“It’s a great lineup, especially at the top,” Woodford said. “I thought they made some adjustments and I kind of dug myself in the hole a little bit there too, so definitely some stuff to work on and go back and review.”
CURTAIN CALL
Albert Pujols received another standing ovation from the 31,173 in attendance as he walked to the plate for a pinch-hit appearance in the seventh inning in what could be his final plate appearance at Busch Stadium.
Pujols drew a walk, which drew boos from the crowd who wanted to see the Dodgers slugger swing the bat one last time.
Pujols played for the Cardinals from 2001-2011 and led the team to World Series championships in 2006 and 2011.
STILL STREAKING
Turner extended his career-best hitting streak to 16 games with a first-inning double. It’s the longest streak for a Dodgers player this season.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Dodgers: Recalled RHP Andre Jackson, optioned RHP Mitch White and designated RHP Neftalí Féliz for assignment.
Cardinals: LHP Wade LeBlanc (left elbow) will miss the rest of the season.
UP NEXT
Dodgers: LHP Julio Urías (16-3, 3.11 ERA) starts off a six-game homestand with the first of three against the San Diego Padres and RHP Joe Musgrove (10-8, 2.87) on Friday night. Urías is 2-1 with a 3.23 ERA in 10 career appearances (five starts) against the Padres.
Cardinals: LHP Jon Lester (5-6, 4.89) will start the opener of a pivotal three-game home series against the wild card-contending Cincinnati Reds and RHP Tyler Mahle (11-5, 3.76) on Friday night. Lester has allowed one hit in his last two starts (11 1/3 innings) against the Reds.
Messi record: he’s top South American international scorer
BUENOS AIRES | Argentine star Lionel Messi became the top international goal scorer in South American history on Thursday, overtaking Brazil’s Pelé. The 34-year-old netted all the goals at Argentina’s 3-0 win against Bolivia in World Cup qualifying, and now has 79 for the national team.
Both goals at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires, in front of about 20,000 fans, were pieces of art by the six-time Ballon d’Or winner.
The first came in the 14th minute, with Messi moving the ball between a Bolivian defender’s legs and shooting from outside the box to the right of goalkeeper Carlos Lampe.
The second came in the 64th minute after he and striker Lautaro Martinez dazzled the Bolivian defense with a quick exchange of four passes. Messi still had time to dribble past one defender before scoring.
Messi completed his hat-trick in the 88th minute from close range after getting a rebound from Lampe.
Messi didn’t speak about the record after the match, but celebrated by lifting the Copa America trophy in front of home fans, who were allowed to attend after a 20-month pause caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I waited a lot of time for this, I sought this, I dreamed about this,” he said. “It is a single moment because of the way it happened, after so much wait.”
“There was no better way to celebrate than being here,” he added. “My mom, my brothers are here in the tribunes... They suffered a lot and today they are here celebrating. I am very happy.”
Messi had a troubled relationship with the national team, with a series of hurtful defeats in World Cups and Copa Americas, until he led the team to the continental title against Brazil in July. It was his first major title with Argentina, a team that was in a 28-year title drought.
Three-time World Cup winner Pelé is currently in hospital due to surgery for a tumor on his colon.
Ravens’ Edwards, Peters have injured knees
BALTIMORE | The Baltimore Ravens listed running back Gus Edwards and cornerback Marcus Peters as limited in practice Thursday, and ESPN later reported each player had a torn ACL.
ESPN cited unidentified sources in its report. Losing Edwards would be another major blow to Baltimore’s backfield after the Ravens lost running back J.K. Dobbins to a season-ending knee injury in their final preseason game. Running back Justice Hill went on injured reserve this week.
The team’s next media availability is Friday, but Edwards and Peters were on the injury report with knee injuries. Veteran running back Devonta Freeman is joining Baltimore’s practice squad, according to agent Drew Rosenhaus.
Baltimore opens its season Monday night at Las Vegas.
The Ravens led the NFL in rushing last season, when Dobbins and Edwards combined for 1,528 yards on the ground. Baltimore signed running back Le’Veon Bell to the practice squad this week and signed Trenton Cannon to the active roster.
It’s possible that Baltimore’s top running back for Monday’s game could be Ty’Son Williams, who was on the practice squad last year and has never had a carry in a regular-season game.
Peters started 14 games in 2020, his first full season with the Ravens. He had four interceptions, bringing his career total to 31.
Coach John Harbaugh did talk to reporters earlier Thursday and discussed the decision to bring Bell aboard.
“Obviously, we played against him so many times and in so many highly competitive (and) emotional games,” Harbaugh said. “It was fun to have him in for the workout. He had a good workout. Practiced yesterday — he did a good job. So yes, we’ll have a process with him. He’s excited. He’s learning, and we’ll see where it goes.”
Freeman played five games last season for Buffalo after six seasons with Atlanta. He rushed for more than 1,000 yards in 2015 and 2016.
