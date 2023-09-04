Georgia football staffer Jarvis Jones arrested for speeding, reckless driving
ATHENS, Ga. | Former Georgia and NFL linebacker Jarvis Jones, who now works on the football staff at his alma mater, was arrested for speeding and reckless driving ahead of the Bulldogs’ season opener, police said.
Jones’ arrest late Friday is the latest driving investigation to tarnish the two-time reigning national champions, who have struggled to deal with the issue since a high-speed crash killed offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy on Jan. 15, just hours after a celebratory parade through Athens.
The 33-year-old Jones is player coordinator for the Bulldogs. He played at Georgia from 2010-12 under former coach Mark Richt, setting school records for sacks in a season (14.5) and tackles for loss (24.5) that still stand.
An Athens-Clarke County police report shows Jones was arrested shortly before midnight last Friday for maximum limits speeding and reckless driving. He was released on $2,400 bond about an hour later.
No other details were available because of the Labor Day holiday.
After being selected No. 17 overall by Pittsburgh in the 2013 NFL draft, Jones spent four seasons with the Steelers. He retired before the 2017 campaign after being released with an injury settlement by the Arizona Cardinals.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart said Monday that Jones would face “internal discipline.”
“It’s a personnel matter and I really can’t comment further on it,” Smart said.
At least 14 Georgia players have either been arrested or ticketed for speeding and reckless driving since the crash that killed Willock and LeCroy. Police said LeCroy, while driving an SUV leased by the university, was racing former Georgia star Jalen Carter when she lost control of the vehicle. Carter, a first-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles, received probation and a $1,000 fine after pleading no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing.
Georgia opened its season this past Saturday with a 48-7 victory over Tennessee-Martin.
American Athletic Conference targets Army as football-only member to replace SMU, AP sources say
The American Athletic Conference has been in contact with Army as it looks for a replacement for Atlantic Coast Conference-bound SMU, two people with direct knowledge of the discussions told The Associated Press on Saturday.
The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the AAC was not making public its internal strategy.
ESPN was first to report the American’s interest in adding Army as a conference member.
AAC Commissioner Mike Aresco has spoken with Army athletic director Mike Buddie about a football-only membership, and the school has shown interest in joining after almost 20 years as an independent in that sport, the people said.
Army competes primarily in the Patriot League for its other sports.
Army’s rival, Navy, is member of the American Athletic Conference.
Army and Navy play the second week of December annually, a standalone game for major college football the week after conference championship games have been played.
The two people who spoke to the AP said Army-Navy is likely to remain a nonconference game if the Black Knights were to join the AAC.
Aresco has pitched AAC membership to Army before, but the school has been reluctant to give up the scheduling flexibility that comes with football independence. Army competed in Conference USA from 1998-2004 and never won more than three football games in a season.
The AAC has undergone a major membership makeover in the last year, with six new schools from Conference USA joining to replace Cincinnati, Houston and Central Florida, which all left for the Big 12.
The ACC announced Friday that it was adding SMU, along with Stanford and California, to the league in 2024, leaving the AAC with 13 members for next season.
The American explored the possibility of trying to add Pac-12 schools Oregon State and Washington State, but Aresco announced Friday that the conference would no longer pursue western expansion.
Howard has TDs passing, running and receiving as Number 16 K-State routs Southeast Missouri State 45-0
MANHATTAN, Kan. | Kansas State quarterback Will Howard has earned a reputation for having an NFL-caliber arm, and it was on display in a season-opening 45-0 rout of Southeast Missouri State on Saturday night.
The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Howard is hardly known for his legs.
Or his receiving ability, for that matter.
Yet along with throwing for 297 yards and two scores, Howard added TDs running and receiving for a rare trifecta, while the No. 16 Wildcats got another dominant defensive performance in pitching a shutout on a hot night at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
“We’re doing what we have to do to score points and win,” Howard said of his all-around performance. “Let’s go. Let’s do it.”
DJ Giddens ran for 128 yards and Treshaun Ward, a touted transfer from Florida State, had a TD run, helping the reigning Big 12 champion Wildcats cruise past one of the better teams in the Football Championship Subdivision.
Paxton DeLaurent had 213 yards passing for the Redhawks, who managed just 227 yards of total offense on a night when the temperature at kickoff was 100 degrees — the third-hottest on record at Kansas State.
“We knew we were going to have to play a lot of guys,” Wildcats coach Chris Klieman said. “We were going to play a lot of younger players, redshirt freshmen and some new players, and then a ton of freshmen. Pleased for those guys. Hit some home runs on the recruiting class because a lot of young guys played for us.”
An old one led the way, though.
Howard took over as the Wildcats’ starter midway through last season, leading them to upsets of two top-10 teams, including a victory over College Football Playoff participant TCU in the conference title game. And in Howard’s first opener as the clear-cut No. 1, the senior QB picked up where he left off by leading Kansas State on five first-half touchdown drives.
He capped the first with a 33-yard pass to Jadon Jackson, the second with a keeper from a yard out and the third with a 37-yard strike to RJ Garcia. Ward pushed the lead to 28-0 before Howard finished an 89-yard march with the most improbable of scores: an 8-yard reception from Ward, who had taken the handoff before throwing it back to Howard.
“Just being Will. That’s what he does every time he plays,” said Garcia, who had five catches for 119 yards to go with his TD reception. “He just gives you a sense of confidence out there.”
Bo Nix accomplished the feat for Oregon last year — TDs throwing, receiving and running — in a win over Colorado. Desmond Ridder did it for Cincinnati during a blowout of Southern Methodist in 2021.
The only blip on Howard’s otherwise exceptional performance came when he was hit while throwing. The pass sailed high across the middle and was picked off by the Redhawks’ Antonio Taylor, though their ensuing drive went nowhere.
Chris Tennant tied a career-long with a 51-yard field goal to give the Wildcats a 38-0 lead at the break.
Southeast Missouri State coach Tom Matukewicz, who grew up in nearby Silver Lake, called Kansas State a program “I grew up idolizing.” But that didn’t mean the Wildcats took it easy on him in what amounted to a homecoming.
The Redhawks, who qualified for the FCS playoffs a year ago, had modest success through the air when DeLaurent was given time to look downfield. But they accomplished nothing on the ground with Geno Hess, the school’s career record-holder for yards rushing; he lost 4 yards on 10 carries.
Kansas State gave Howard the rest of the night off late in the third quarter, allowing highly-rated recruit Avery Johnson to make his debut. He capped a 79-yard drive by dashing through the Southeast Missouri State defense on a 7-yard scoring run.
“He did some really good things,” Klieman said. “We’ll kind of evaluate and see how he did, but I was so happy for Avery, so pleased for him to get into the end zone for his first game. There was no doubt you could hear the ovation when he came in.”
MISSING STARTERS
The Wildcats played without starting safety Marques Sigle, who Klieman suspended for the opener, and wide receiver Keagan Johnson, who picked up a minor injury earlier in the week. They already knew they would be without offensive tackle Christian McDuffie, who has been dealing with an injury throughout the fall.
THE TAKEAWAY
SEMO: The defending Ohio Valley champions, who are ranked as high as No. 9 in some FCS polls, gave up 588 yards of offense to the Wildcats. That included 360 yards through the air by a team that gravitates toward the run.
Kansas State: It was an impressive start to a non-conference schedule that slowly builds in quality of opposition. Troy is on deck next week before the Wildcats take a trip to former Big 12 rival Missouri the following week.
UP NEXT
SEMO: Hosts Lindenwood next Saturday.
Kansas State: Hosts Troy next Saturday.
Kansas overcomes early struggles, overwhelms Missouri State late in 48-17 win
LAWRENCE, Kan. | Jason Bean could have transferred out of Kansas after losing the starting quarterback job to Jalon Daniels. Instead, Bean stuck around and never allowed his head to drop, slotting in as the backup QB and even playing a bit of wide receiver.
His decision paid off Friday night.
Still dealing with a back injury, Daniels sat out the Jayhawks’ season-opener against Missouri State, and Bean responded by throwing for 276 yards and two touchdowns while helping Kansas overcome a slow start in a 48-17 victory over the Bears.
“How many times have I talked about Jason Bean’s improvement? I have,” Jayhawks coach Lance Leipold said. “He continues to get better. He’s done everything we’ve asked. You’ve seen him get more mature and more confident.”
Bean, who began his career at North Texas, leaned on his experience as a sixth-year senior to make a successful spot start.
“I’ve been through a lot. I’ve played a lot of snaps,” he said. “Just utilized that experience that I have.”
As for Daniels, the preseason Big 12 offensive player of the year, it remained unclear whether he would be available against Illinois next Friday. He has been limited throughout the fall and spent the opener wearing a headset on the sideline.
“He’s feeling better, OK? Jalon is feeling better,” Leipold said, “but there weren’t enough practice reps to feel comfortable.”
Devin Neal had touchdowns on the ground and through the air the Jayhawks, and Dylan McDuffie, Daniel Hishaw and Sevion Morrison also reached the end zone, as they opened a season of high expectations by struggling much of the way against a team from the Football Championship Subdivision that had a losing record a year ago.
Missouri State, led by new coach Ryan Beard, took advantage of an early turnover and fourth-down stop to take a 10-7 lead in the second quarter. But the Jayhawks proved to be too much, putting the game away in the fourth quarter.
“You come out and compete the first half, do some good things, move the ball on offense, get the stops you need,” Beard said, “and then you come out the second half and it’s disappointing football. You have to compete for two halves.”
The Bears’ Jacob Clark threw for 143 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. But the first-time starter, who also ran for 36 yards, didn’t get much help. Running back Jakardia Wright was held to 23 yards on 15 carries.
The Jayhawks looked more like their many downtrodden teams of yesteryear during the first half, rather than Lance Leipold’s breakout bunch that started 5-0 last season and went to a bowl game for the first time in more than a decade.
They jumped to a 7-0 lead on Neal’s 48-yard run, but then fumbled the ball away on their next possession and got stuffed on fourth down on the next. Missouri State turned the turnover into a short touchdown pass and the defensive stand into a field goal, taking a 10-7 lead before a suddenly quiet crowd inside Memorial Stadium.
Kansas needed three plays to go 75 yards for an answer, though, and a field goal made it 17-10 at the break.
The Jayhawks pushed the lead to 27-10 in the third quarter. And after Missouri State’s Jmariyae Robinson added a TD run to his earlier scoring reception in the fourth quarter, the Jayhawks took advantage of two picks over the final 15 minutes to reach the end zone twice more and put the game away.
“I was proud of our coaches and players because we didn’t flinch,” Leipold said. “There was no panic. We stayed the course.”
COACH SIDELINED
Kansas defensive coordinator Brian Borland missed the game because of a medical procedure, Leipold said. “We knew it was going to be happening. Unfortunately it was delayed. The procedure took place yesterday. He’s doing well. He’s at home,” Leipold added. “We expect him to be back in the building very soon.”
THE TAKEAWAY
Missouri State: Nobody quite knew what to expect when Beard was promoted from defensive coordinator to replace Bobby Petrino, who left to become the offensive coordinator at Texas A&M. But the Bears were fundamentally sound against a bigger, faster team from a Power Five conference, and that bodes well as they return to FCS play.
Kansas: There were too many miscues for the Jayhawks to feel comfortable until the fourth quarter. Bean was 22 of 28 through the air but rarely had a clean pocket. Hishaw’s fumble was costly, as were some penalties at inopportune times.
UP NEXT
Missouri State heads to Tennessee-Martin on Sept. 9.
Kansas plays the Fighting Illini next Friday night.
American boxing trainer charged with possession of a firearm as he prepared to return from England
MANCHESTER, England | An American boxing trainer was charged with possession of a firearm as he prepared to board a flight at Manchester Airport in northwest England.
Brian McIntyre, who was in Chris Eubank Jr.’s corner for the English fighter’s win over Liam Smith in Manchester on Saturday night, appeared at Stockport Magistrates’ Court on Monday after the weapon was allegedly found in his luggage on Sunday, Greater Manchester Police said.
The 53-year-old McIntyre was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Manchester Crown Court on Oct. 9.
“Brian McIntyre, from the United States of America, was charged with possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition for a firearm without a certificate,” police said in a statement.
—From AP reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.