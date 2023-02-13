UNLV ranked for first time in 29 years; South Carolina No. 1
UNLV coach Lindy La Rocque was 4 years old the last time the Lady Rebels were ranked in The Associated Press Top 25 women's basketball poll.
Now the Las Vegas native has the team back in the Top 25 for the first time since 1994: UNLV entered the poll at No. 23 on Monday.
“Obviously it means a lot. When I took the job I had a vision of what this place could be and what it once was,” La Rocque said. “That’s what I remember and I'm trying to put the pieces together to make that come to fruition. This is one of the small milestones that gives you a little bit of joy and you know that you’re doing some things right.”
South Carolina earned the No. 1 ranking for the 34th consecutive week. That is tied for the third-longest run atop the poll with UConn. Only the Huskies (51 weeks) and Louisiana Tech (36) have had longer streaks at No. 1.
The Gamecocks (25-0), who were again a unanimous choice from the 28-member national media panel, routed then-No. 3 LSU on Sunday in a showdown of unbeaten teams. The Tigers fell to fifth.
Indiana, Stanford and Utah were behind South Carolina. It's the best ranking in school history for the Utes, who moved up three places this week.
UConn dropped two spots to sixth after falling at Marquette, giving the Huskies their first losing streak in 30 years. Iowa fell two places to seventh after losing to Indiana.
Maryland, Duke and Notre Dame rounded out the top 10.
UNLV (24-2) has won 15 straight games, second to only South Carolina for the longest streak in the country. It is the team's best start since the 1989-90 team went 28-3.
“It’s cool. If you look at our roster, the two best players are from Vegas,” said La Rocque, who played at Stanford. “There’s some good karma that we got working.”
USC joined the Lady Rebels in the Top 25, entering the poll at No. 25. It's the first time since 2016 that the Trojans are ranked. They visit Stanford on Friday night.
South Florida and N.C. State fell out of the poll.
STREAK BUSTED
North Carolina State is not ranked for the first time since Feb. 5, 2018. The Wolfpack had been ranked for 96 consecutive weeks, which had been the fifth-longest active streak behind UConn, Maryland, South Carolina and Stanford.
CRUISING WILDCATS
Buoyed by star Maddy Siegrist, Villanova continues to climb up the AP Top 25. Siegrist scored a Big East-record 50 points in a win over Seton Hall on Saturday to become the conference's all-time leading scorer. With 1,550 conference regular-season points, Siegrist surpassed former Boston College standout Sarah Behn’s (1989-93) 1,546 points. Siegrist has the Wildcats at No. 14, the school's best ranking in 20 years.
Washington Nationals owner Ted Lerner dies at 97
WASHINGTON | Ted Lerner, the billionaire real estate developer whose family bought the Washington Nationals in 2006, has died, the team announced Monday. He was 97.
A Nationals spokesperson said Lerner died Sunday of complications from pneumonia at his home in Chevy Chase, Maryland.
Lerner's group purchased the Nationals from Major League Baseball in 2006 for $450 million after the team was moved to the U.S. capital from Montreal. He was managing principal owner until ceding that role to son Mark in 2018.
Under the Lerners’ ownership, the Nationals went from one of baseball’s worst teams in their first several seasons in Washington to World Series champions in 2019. The Lerners also are credited with revitalizing the city's Navy Yard area since Nationals Park opened in 2008.
“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Founding Managing Principal Owner Theodore N. Lerner,” the team said in a statement. “The crowning achievement of his family business was bringing baseball back to the city he loved — and with it, bringing a championship home for the first time since 1924. He cherished the franchise and what it brought to his beloved hometown.”
Lerner was born in 1925, the year after the Washington Senators beat the New York Giants in the World Series. That franchise left the city in 1960 to become the Minnesota Twins, and its expansion replacement lasted a decade before moving to Texas as the Rangers.
Washington did not have a baseball team until MLB assumed control of the Expos and moved them there from Montreal in 2005. The group led by the Lerners was chosen as the winning bidder.
Last year, the Lerners began exploring the possibility of selling the team, which is worth $2 billion, according to Forbes, which estimates the family's net worth is $6.6 billion thanks to the Nationals and Lerner Enterprises, one of the largest property-owning companies in the Washington area.
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred in a statement called Lerner “an extraordinary American success story" — a former stadium usher who brought baseball back to prominence in the nation's capital.
“I have great appreciation for Ted's impact on his hometown and the game he loved,” Manfred said. “The Nationals have always remained loyal to Ted's vision of unity, philanthropy and civic pride in Washington.”
Michigan says it had proof against fired football assistant
Michigan fired football co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss in January after he failed to attend a meeting to discuss whether he had gained access to computer accounts belonging to other people, according to documents released by the school.
An athletic department official told Weiss that the university had evidence that he had “inappropriately accessed” the accounts.
“Because you did not attend this meeting and offer any additional information, we are making our decision based on the evidence that we have. ... Your appointment has been terminated with cause,” executive associate athletic director Doug Gnodtke said in a Jan. 20 letter.
Gnodtke promised to have any personal items in Weiss' office shipped to him.
The letter was released Monday in response to a public records request by The Associated Press. The university, however, declined to release evidence that it had shared with Weiss on Jan. 19, citing various exemptions under state law.
Campus police in January acknowledged an investigation of possible computer crimes at the Schembechler Hall football building. The investigation is ongoing, deputy chief Melissa Overton said.
When Michigan announced Weiss' firing, athletic director Warde Manuel said only that it was related to a “review of university policies.”
Weiss could not be reached for comment Monday. He had praised Michigan on Twitter when he was dismissed.
“I look forward to putting this matter behind me and returning my focus to the game that I love," he said.
Weiss was on coach Jim Harbaugh's staff for two seasons after working for the NFL's Baltimore Ravens.
Former Michigan State star pleads guilty in 2021 murder case
DETROIT | A former Michigan State University basketball star pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder and a firearm charge in the fatal 2021 shooting of a Detroit man.
Keith Damon Appling, 31, pleaded guilty in Wayne County Circuit Court to one count each of second-degree murder and felony firearm in the killing of Clyde Edmonds, 66, county Prosecutor Kym Worthy said.
Appling pleaded guilty to the charges on the same day his trial in Edmonds' death was set to begin.
The Detroit Pershing prep star played at Michigan State from 2010 to 2014. Appling also played pro basketball overseas and had two brief contracts with the NBA’s Orlando Magic.
He was charged in Edmonds' murder in June 2021. Prosecutors said Appling fatally shot Edmonds on May 22, 2021, after the men argued over a handgun. Edmonds was pronounced dead at a hospital. His wife and Appling's mother are first cousins, authorities said.
Appling's plea agreement calls for 18 to 40 years in prison on the second-degree murder charge and two years to be served consecutively on the firearm charge. The remaining charges Appling faced — first-degree murder, felony in possession of a firearm and a second count of felony firearm — will be dismissed at his sentencing hearing, which is set for March 3, Worthy said in a news release.
Prosecutors said Appling's girlfriend, Natalie Bannister, drove Appling from the shooting scene, The Detroit News reported.
She pleaded guilty last year to one count of lying to a police officer and was sentenced to 18 months of probation. A charge of accessory after the fact and a second count of lying to police were dropped under Bannister's plea agreement.
UEFA blamed for near-disaster at Champions League final
GENEVA | UEFA-appointed investigators have held European soccer's ruling body mostly responsible for chaotic security failures at the 2022 Champions League final in Paris that put the lives of Liverpool and Real Madrid fans at risk.
“It is remarkable that no one lost their life,” the investigation panel wrote in a 220-page document published Monday into a near “mass fatality catastrophe" at the biggest club game in world soccer.
“The panel has concluded that UEFA, as event owner, bears primary responsibility for failures which almost led to disaster,” the report said.
A failed security operation saw tens of thousands of fans held in increasingly crushed queues for hours before the May 28 game at the 75,000-capacity Stade de France, which is a key venue for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Many fans were fired on with tear gas by police before the game, which was delayed by nearly 40 minutes. After Madrid’s 1-0 win, dozens were robbed leaving the stadium by local residents in the impoverished Saint-Denis neighborhood.
UEFA statements during the chaos and after the game blamed Liverpool fans for arriving at the stadium late and using fake tickets to try to gain entry — wrongly blamed on both counts, the report said.
An apology to Liverpool supporters for “the experiences of many of them” and the unjust blaming was made Monday by UEFA general secretary Theodore Theodoridis.
The panel, appointed seven months ago by UEFA, aimed blame Monday at leadership of both the soccer body and its commercial subsidiary UEFA Events, and French public authorities.
“UEFA’s lack of oversight upon delegation of private safety and security matters, deference of all such matters in the public space to policing authorities, and simply not following its own safety, security and service requirements, was a recipe for the failures which occurred,” the report said.
“Senior officials at the top of UEFA allowed this to happen, even though the shortcomings of its model were widely known at senior management level.”
The long-time CEO of UEFA Events, Martin Kallen, is named often in the report, including as a representative at security planning meetings, and is broadly criticized by the panel.
UEFA's Head of Safety & Security Operations, Zeljko Pavlica, who was at the game, is not identified by name in the 220 pages.
“On the evidence, the panel has concluded that the senior management of UEFA Events marginalized the UEFA S&S Unit,” the report said.
French police were blamed in the report for wrongly assuming that Liverpool fans posed a threat to public order, and for using “weaponry” like tear gas and pepper spray.
The head of the Paris police operation at the game, Didier Lallement, retired about six weeks later.
The report team was chaired by a former sports minister of Portugal, Tiago Brandão Rodrigues, and included match security experts who formerly worked for UEFA and fan groups.
They criticized French public officials for an ongoing “misconception about what actually happened and a complacency regarding what needs to change.”
“This is particularly acute given the proximity of the (2023) Rugby World Cup and Olympic and Paralympic Games and the importance of the Stade de France to both events,” the report said.
The Champions League final was moved to Paris at three months’ notice after UEFA stripped Russia of hosting the game in St. Petersburg because of the military invasion of Ukraine.
The report also said “several key stakeholders have not accepted responsibility for their own failures but have been quick to attribute blame to others.”
“Institutional defensiveness, putting reputation and self-interest above truth and responsibility, prevents progressive change,” the report said. “A healthy organization welcomes scrutiny and criticism based on evidence, an unhealthy one hides behind prejudice and baseless assertions, and contributes to a carousel of blame, where it is everyone else’s fault.”
A law firm representing more than 600 Liverpool supporters said those affected were due compensation.
“Liverpool fans have waited eight months for answers as to how and why the horrific events they experienced on 28 May 2022 unfolded," Clare Campbell and Jill Paterson, partners at Leigh Day, said.
"While we have not seen a full copy of the report, early indications suggest that its conclusion echoes what Leigh Day have said all along, fans were seriously let down by UEFA.
“At this stage, we still strongly believe that UEFA need to compensate Liverpool fans for their experience on the day and the losses, suffering and injuries they have experienced and continue to deal with.
The investigation panel said they agreed with the view that "collective actions of (Liverpool) supporters was probably instrumental in protecting vulnerable people and averting what might well have been more serious injuries and deaths.”
UEFA pledged Monday to “announce separately a special refund scheme for fans.”
The next Champions League final is hosted in Istanbul, Turkey, on June 10.
