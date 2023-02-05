AP source: Kyrie Irving going to the Dallas Mavericks
DALLAS | Kyrie Irving is getting his wish. He’s getting traded.
And Luka Doncic is getting another All-Star to help him in Dallas.
The Mavericks and Brooklyn Nets agreed Sunday on a blockbuster trade: Irving — the super-talented and often-enigmatic eight-time All-Star point guard — heads to Dallas, ending the pairing with Kevin Durant that never really had a chance to click.
The Nets get Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and a package of draft picks, according to a person familiar with the terms of the deal who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it had not been finalized. Dallas also gets Markieff Morris.
The Athletic and ESPN first reported the trade agreement. It will become complete once the teams have a call with the NBA, which is standard for all trades.
The move comes just two days after Irving told the Nets that he wanted to be traded by Thursday’s league deadline, after talks about a contract beyond this season didn’t go to his liking. He wasn’t with the Nets for their game Saturday, and by Sunday afternoon, his time in Brooklyn appeared to be at an end.
It was not immediately clear when Irving would make his debut with Dallas. The Mavericks play at Utah on Monday night. ESPN reported that Irving would take a physical in Dallas on Monday with a plan to join the team for a game Wednesday at the Los Angeles Clippers.
“My first reaction was it seemed like a really good move," Toronto coach Nick Nurse said Sunday before the Raptors faced Memphis. “(The Nets) got a lot of assets back for a guy who wasn’t going to be back, it seemed. I think that’s important to do. And I think for Dallas, they got a big-time star to go with the one they’ve got.”
Irving is averaging 27.1 points, 5.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds this season. Doncic is averaging 33.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 8.2 assists. They instantly become one of the NBA's top duos, and figure to make Dallas even a stronger contender in a Western Conference that has no shortage of championship-capable teams.
Irving is, for now, scheduled to become a free agent after the season. The Los Angeles Lakers were believed to have been one of a few teams interested in Irving — a notion that could have reunited Irving with LeBron James, with whom he won a title with in Cleveland in 2016.
The trade does again pair Irving with Dallas general manager Nico Harrison, who was a Nike executive before taking over the Mavericks in 2021.
Irving had a relationship with Nike for the entirety of his NBA career until earlier this season, when the sneaker giant dropped him — and canceled the planned release of his next signature shoe just before it dropped — as part of the massive fallout from Irving posting a link to an antisemitic film on his Twitter account.
That was one of many drama-filled sagas that marked Irving’s time with the Nets. He wouldn’t get vaccinated against COVID-19 and, because of New York City workplace rules, had to miss most of Brooklyn’s home games last season. He also took two leaves of absence during the 2020-21 season.
He has also expressed no shortage of controversial opinions during his career — including repeated questioning whether the Earth was round before eventually apologizing to science teachers.
The various issues limited Irving to 143 games in three-plus seasons with the Nets, and he and Durant were together for just 74 of them after their celebrated pairing in the summer of 2019. Irving signed as a free agent while Durant joined the Nets on a sign-and-trade with Golden State.
After the Nets lost to Dallas at home in overtime in October, Irving said he saw traits of the Mavericks being “a great team.” And he spoke at length of how highly he thinks of Doncic’s game, after the Mavs star had a 41-point, 14-rebound, 11-assist masterpiece.
“I think first, we’ve got to discuss just how long he’s been playing professional basketball. I think it’s been since like 14, 15 years old,” Irving said that night. “He’s used to seeing so many different defenses, so many different roles that he’s played, I’m sure, overseas. And now that he’s in the NBA, you just see him. He plays at an incredible pace. He makes great decisions.”
Warriors say Curry sidelined with left leg injury
SAN FRANCISCO | Golden State All-Star guard Stephen Curry will be sidelined due to injuries to his left leg, the team said Sunday, and the Warriors aren't sure how long he'll be out.
Curry was diagnosed with partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligament and interosseous membrane in his left leg and also has a lower-leg contusion. He left Saturday’s game against Dallas with 2:01 left in the third quarter, after his wrapped left leg — which he originally hurt Thursday in a matchup against Denver — appeared to buckle as he played defense.
He immediately began hopping in obvious discomfort, then left the game and didn’t return.
Curry, who is averaging 29.4 points per game this season, won’t play Monday against Oklahoma City. And with the All-Star Game two weeks away, it now seems very possible that Curry might not be there.
If Curry — or any of the other 24 players selected to the NBA All-Star Game — cannot participate in the Feb. 19 contest, Commissioner Adam Silver will select a replacement. Starters were chosen by a formula that included voting from fans, media and NBA players. Reserves were picked by NBA coaches.
Curry already has had one extended absence of the season, missing 11 games from Dec. 16 through Jan. 7 with a shoulder injury. The Warriors went 6-5 in those games.
The Warriors, like many teams in the Western Conference, have very little room for error in the playoff chase. Golden State is 27-26 and entered Sunday seventh in the West — three games back of third-place Sacramento but only one game ahead of 11th-place Portland.
The top six teams in each conference are assured playoff spots. The teams that finish between seventh and 10th will go to a play-in tournament to decide the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds in each of the conference brackets.
Carr says he won't extend deadline to assist Raiders trade
HENDERSON, Nev. | Derek Carr said Thursday night he will not extend the Feb. 15 deadline to help facilitate a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Raiders must trade or release the quarterback by that date — three days after the Super Bowl — or Carr's contract will become guaranteed and Las Vegas will have to pay him $40.4 million over the next two years.
Because a trade wouldn't be official until March 15 when the new league year begins, a team could renege on a deal made before then. Carr would have to agree to extend the mid-February deadline to ensure any agreements remained in place.
“I don't think that would be best for me,” said Carr, who has a no-trade clause in his contract.
Even so, Carr said a trade could be reached by Feb. 15, but didn't sound as though he was in a hurry to make it happen.
The Raiders have not given Carr or his agent, Tim Younger, permission to speak with other teams regarding a potential deal.
“I’m just abiding by the rules,” Carr said. “If it gets to that date, then it gets to that date, and I’ll be able to talk to all my friends.”
Carr competed in the precision passing contest at Raiders headquarters as part of Pro Bowl festivities, and his event-high 31 points helped give the AFC an early 9-3 lead over the NFC. When asked on ESPN's broadcast whether he had ever been that hot in Las Vegas, Carr quipped: “Not that hot. Probably why I'm going somewhere else.”
Carr played nine seasons for the Raiders and holds club records for career yards passing (35,222) and touchdown passes (217). But he also never won a playoff game. And after struggling late in the season, Carr was benched with two games remaining and acknowledged he was angry about the decision.
He said he is prepared to try free agency should the Raiders release him, and said Peyton Manning shared his experiences with him after going through a similar situation. The Indianapolis Colts released Manning, who is coaching the AFC team at the Pro Bowl, in 2012 and he went on to win a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos.
“He’s like, ‘Man, it was kind of surreal in the moment. Like, wow, you can’t even believe it. But then you just go to the next place and you move on and do your best there,'" Carr said. “It’s nice to hear that from someone who I think is the best to play the game.”
Carr said he will always consider himself as part of the Raiders organization and anticipates possibly returning for team events in the future, but is looking forward to what might be coming next for his playing career.
“I’m just looking for teams that have made that decision consistently that they’ll do whatever it takes to put a winning program out there,” Carr said. “So for me, that’s just to win, win a championship. That’s at the forefront of the mind. It’s not money.”
Smith's double-double leads Bulldogs. past Tigers
STARKVILLE, Miss. | Tolu Smith scored 25 points and collected 12 rebounds and Mississippi State won its third straight, beating Missouri 63-52 on Saturday night.
The effort marked Smith's 10th-career double-double. The only active player in the SEC with more career double-doubles is Oscar Tshiebewe of Kentucky with 25. Smith finished 8-for-12 shooting and made 9 of 12 at the foul line.
D.J. Jeffries, Cameron Matthews and reserve Tyler Stevenson each scored 10 points for the Bulldogs (15-8, 3-7), who never trailed.
Backup Deandre Gholston scored 12 for Missouri (17-6, 5-5) which scored a season low and saw its three-game win streak come to an end. Dmoi Hodge scored 11 and Kobe Brown 10.
The Tigers shot 16 of 50 including 6 for 23 from (26%) 3-point range. Missouri entered shooting 43% at home but just 20% on the road.
Missouri used a 10-0 run established by a pair Brown layups wrapped around a pair of 3s by Nick Honor to reduce the Tigers' deficit to 45-41 with 10:38 left. But Mississippi State countered and went on to outscore the Tigers 15-2 over close to the next seven minutes to seal it.
Mississippi State has won seven straight since 2018-19 and 12 of the last 13 meetings in the series dating to 2014-15. Overall, the Bulldogs have a 13-5 series advantage, winning eight of nine meetings in Starkville.
Missouri hosts South Carolina on Tuesday. Mississippi State hosts LSU on Wednesday.
Bishop helps Longhorns rally past Wildcats
MANHATTAN, Kan. | Christian Bishop was as frustrated as anyone in a Texas jersey in the first half Saturday. He'd been held without a point by Kansas State and, not surprisingly, the No. 10 Longhorns were facing a double-digit deficit on the road.
Maybe that's why he punctuated every bucket in the second half with a fist pump.
Bishop poured in 14 points after the break to lead the Longhorns' comeback, including the go-ahead lay-in with 37 seconds to go, and the new Big 12 leaders held on for a 69-66 victory over the No. 7 Wildcats on Saturday.
“Christian’s been working really hard over the last couple of games to get him back to the level he was playing four or five games ago,” interim Texas coach Rodney Terry said. “He really came out and rebounded and gave our team an incredible lift the way he played the second half.”
Red-hot guard Sir'Jabari Rice also had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Longhorns, and it was his two free throws with nine seconds left that forced the Wildcats into needing a 3-pointer to send the game to overtime.
After a quick timeout, the Wildcats' Ismael Massoud got an open look from the wing but came up well short of the basket, allowing the Longhorns to hold on for their fifth win over a Top 25 team this season.
Tyrese Hunter and Marcus Carr added 10 points apiece for Texas (19-4, 8-2), which took over sole possession of first place in the rough-and-tumble Big 12 by avenging its overtime loss to the Wildcats (18-5, 6-4) early last month.
“Our league, we don't have any bad teams,” Terry said. “To come in on a home court against a top-10 team and have this kind of performance, I'll stack it up with one of the best wins I've been part of in 30 years of coaching.”
Keyontae Johnson struggled through foul trouble but still had 16 points to lead the Wildcats, who have lost back-to-back games for the first time this season. Desi Sills scored 11 points and Markquis Nowell had 10, but he also had six turnovers, including one with less than a minute to go and Kansas State down by one.
“I don't want to wash this one. I want to live with this one for 36 hours,” Wildcats coach Jerome Tang said. “Everybody in our arena did our job except the coaches and players on the floor.”
Kansas State and Texas played one of the most entertaining games of the season in Austin, when they went bucket-for-bucket through regulation and into overtime. The Wildcats eventually escaped with a 116-103 victory.
Early on Saturday, Texas looked as if it would struggle to score half as much.
With the Wildcats clamping down on the perimeter, the Longhorns kept throwing the ball away, and at one point had seven turnovers against just five made shots. They also went a stretch of more than 7 minutes with just one field goal.
Kansas State took advantage of their offensive malaise.
Despite the sure-handed Nowell's turnover trouble, and leading scorer Johnson picking up his third foul with 5 1/2 minutes left in the half, the Wildcats steadily built a lead. It reached as many as 14 before Texas made three free throws in the final second to get within 36-25 heading to the locker room.
It was the spark the Longhorns needed: They made their first six shots of the second half, and their run spanning the break eventually reached 17-4 while getting them within 40-39 with 15 minutes left in the game.
“There were points in the second half we did get rushed,” Nowell said, “and it led to turnovers and fast-break points.”
Rice's 3-pointer a few minutes later gave Texas its first lead since the opening minutes. And when the Wildcats went on a nearly 5-minute scoring drought, Bishop began to assert control, the Creighton transfer scoring 11 points over a 6-minute stretch and punctuating each of them with a roar and a fist pump.
Just like their first meeting Jan. 3, though, the rematch Saturday was destined to go down to the wire.
“There's no blowouts in our league,” Tang said.
BIG PICTURE
Texas could do nothing right in the first half and nothing wrong in the second, shooting 57% from the floor over the final 20 minutes. Most of the success came in the paint; the Longhorns were just 4 of 16 from the 3-point arc.
Kansas State couldn't overcome 19 turnovers, including six by Nowell, who had 36 points, nine assists and eight rebounds when the teams met in Austin. He had just six rebounds and three assists on Saturday.
UP NEXT
Texas heads down Interstate 70 to face eighth-ranked Kansas on Monday night.
Kansas State wraps its homestand against No. 15 TCU on Tuesday night.
