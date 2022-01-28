Longtime Steelers GM Kevin Colbert stepping down after draft
PITTSBURGH — Ben Roethlisberger isn't the only one with longtime ties to the Pittsburgh Steelers who is stepping away.
General manager Kevin Colbert, who has spent more than two decades overseeing a roster that's made the Steelers perennial contenders, is leaving after the NFL draft this spring.
The 65-year-old Colbert has stuck to a "one season at a time approach" for a while. Team president Art Rooney II said Friday that Colbert wants to move into a more advisory role. The team has already conducted interviews with internal candidates Omar Khan and Brandon Hunt and shortly will turn its eye to candidates outside the organization.
There is no rush to hire Colbert's replacement. Rooney said the hope is to have Colbert's successor in place after the draft. The next general manager will have a tall order in replicating Colbert's success. The Steelers won two Super Bowls and appeared in a third under his watch. They reached the playoffs 14 times since he was hired as director of football operations in 2000.
Bills D coordinator Frazier has 2nd interview with Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. | Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier got a second interview with the New York Giants on Friday, and the team might be in position to hire a new coach this weekend.
Frazier was the last scheduled interview for co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch and new general manager Joe Schoen.
The Giants also gave a second interview to Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who is being considered for the vacant Miami job. Also interviewed were former Dolphins coach Brian Flores, and defensive coordinators Pat Graham of the Giants, Lou Anarumo of the Bengals and Dan Quinn of the Cowboys.
Frazier's defense was ranked No. 1 in the NFL this season. It allowed the fewest points per game (17.0), fewest total yards (272.8) and passing yards (163.0) a game, fewest yards per play (4.6) and first downs a game (16.8). Buffalo tied for third with 30 takeaways.
Frazier, who has earned a Super Bowl ring as both a player and an assistant coach, also has head coaching experience with the Minnesota Vikings. The 62-year-old Frazier also worked for the Buccaneers, Ravens, Eagles, Colts, and Bengals. He played five seasons in the NFL as a defensive back with the Chicago Bears, winning a Super Bowl in 2005. He was forced to retire because of a knee injury.
Cowboys owner says sought-after DC Dan Quinn staying put
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Friday that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, a candidate for several head coaching jobs, would instead remain in Dallas for "years to come."
Quinn, the former head coach of the Atlanta Falcons who just completed his first season as the Cowboys DC, had interviewed with the Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings. He was also a candidate for the Miami Dolphins head coaching vacancy.
Jones went on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Friday, a week after the scheduled end of his weekly segments with the team's flagship radio station. He said he wanted to do the extra appearance to discuss Quinn and Mike McCarthy, reiterating his support for the head coach after the Cowboys won the NFC East before losing a home playoff game to San Francisco.
"Mike was very involved in this process, and very involved in trying to give us every chance to keep Dan Quinn," Jones said. "The idea of Mike twisting in the wind just wasn't the case at all."
While indicating that Quinn turned down a head coaching offer — "I believe that very much," Jones said — the owner didn't offer specifics or any details about a contract extension with the Cowboys.
Saints GM Loomis: Allen among candidates to replace Payton
NEW ORLEANS | Even as Saints general manager Mickey Loomis spoke highly of defensive coordinator Dennis Allen on Friday as a candidate to replace retired coach Sean Payton, he also emphasized his desire to thoroughly consider candidates from outside the club.
Allen is "qualified. He has experience. He understands our culture here. We just know a lot about him. He's an excellent candidate," Loomis said.
The Saints GM did not mention other coaches he intends to consider, but under NFL rules, he is certain to interview minority candidates before hiring a new head coach. Higher profile minority candidates could include Brian Flores, who was recently fired as Miami's head coach and also was an assistant with New England's past three championship squads. Another would be Aaron Glenn, who spent last season as Detroit's defensive coordinator following five seasons as a secondary coach for the Saints.
"We do have great candidates from within the building and yet we also recognize that there's great candidates outside the building," Loomis said. "We want to go trough the full process. That's the fair thing to do. It's the right thing to do for the New Orleans Saints."
Loomis was not concerned by the timing of Payton's resignation this week, which came after eight other NFL teams — Chicago, Denver, Las Vegas, Jacksonville, Miami, Minnesota, the New York Giants and Houston — already had begun their search.
