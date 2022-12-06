Titans owner fires GM Jon Robinson in his 7th season
NASHVILLE, Tenn. | Tennessee controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk has very high standards for her Titans.
Combined with the millions she's investing, she also isn't afraid of making big moves chasing the Lombardi Trophy that eluded her late father.
Strunk fired general manager Jon Robinson on Tuesday in the midst of his seventh season with the Titans off to a 7-5 start and Tennessee second only to the Kansas City Chiefs for the NFL's longest active streak of consecutive winning seasons in his tenure.
The Titans announced Strunk's decision in a statement. Ryan Cowden, the vice president of player personnel, will handle player personnel for the rest of this season. The Titans plan to start searching for a new general manager soon with a full search at the end of the season.
Strunk said her goal since replacing her brother-in-law as controlling owner in March 2015 has been to raise the standard for every part of the NFL franchise founded by her late father, Bud.
Strunk said she believes the Titans have made “significant progress” on and off the field.
“This progress includes the core of our business, the football team itself, which is regularly evaluated both by results (wins and losses) and team construction/roster building,” Strunk said. “I am proud of what we have accomplished in my eight seasons of ownership, but I believe there is more to be done and higher aspirations to be met.”
Strunk paid to renovate the Titans' headquarters, essentially doubling the size of the facility to both update the building and hold all the new employees hired.
The Titans also are finalizing the last piece of financing for a new enclosed stadium they want to open for the 2026 season. Strunk and the rest of ownership, with some help from the NFL and the sale of personal seat licenses, are expected to contribute $840 million toward the stadium estimated to cost $2.1 billion.
Strunk fired coach Ken Whisenhunt after a 1-6 start to his second season in November 2015 and a 3-20 record overall. She fired general manager Ruston Webster at the end of that season.
She hired Robinson, a native of Union City in West Tennessee who grew up cheering for the Titans, in January 2016 after the franchise went a combined 5-27 in 2014 and 2015.
When coach Mike Mularkey balked at making changes, Strunk fired him in January 2018 after a loss in the divisional round of the playoffs and quickly hired Mike Vrabel as his replacement.
The Titans never went worse than 9-7 in Robinson's tenure. That includes earning the AFC's No. 1 seed in 2021 with a 12-5 record despite setting an NFL record by using 91 players in a non-strike season. That earned coach Vrabel, whom Robinson helped hire in January 2018, the AP NFL Coach of the Year award.
Both Robinson and Vrabel had their contracts extended in February.
The Titans currently sit atop the AFC South with a chance to win the division for a third straight year, something that this franchise hasn't done since its beginning in the original AFL.
Of their final five games, only one is against a team with a winning record. The Titans host the Jaguars (4-8) on Sunday.
But they just were routed 35-10 in Philadelphia, a loss that featured a big performance by the wide receiver Robinson traded to the Eagles during the first round of the NFL draft. A.J. Brown wanted a new contract and got it from Philadelphia in the deal Tennessee used to draft rookie Treylon Burks at No. 18.
Vrabel said on a national show before the draft that Brown wouldn't be traded as long as he was the head coach.
Brown had eight catches for 119 yards and two touchdowns against the Titans. He has 61 catches and ranks seventh in the NFL with 950 yards along with nine touchdowns for the season. Burks leads the Titans with 369 yards receiving despite spending four games on injured reserve, while veteran Robert Woods has a team-high 33 catches.
Running back Dontrell Hilliard leads Tennessee with four TD receptions on an offense tied for 29th in total yards, 30th in averaging 171.4 yards passing per game and 26th with 18.3 points scored per game.
The Titans allowed a season-high six sacks in that loss behind an offensive line that featured three new starters due to a combination of salary cap moves during the offseason and a season-ending injury to left tackle Taylor Lewan.
In his first draft, Robinson selected two-time NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry, the eighth man in league history to run for at least 2,000 yards in a season in 2020, and a two-time All-Pro in safety Kevin Byard. His gamble taking defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons in the first round of the 2019 draft paid off with the lineman becoming a starter as a rookie.
Robinson also had several draft and other trade mistakes costing the Titans now.
He drafted offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson out of Georgia in 2020 at No. 29 overall, a player who only took four snaps in garbage time before the Titans suspended the rookie in December of that season. The Titans traded Wilson away after the season ended.
Robinson also selected cornerback Caleb Farley at No. 22 in 2021 despite questions over a second back surgery the month before the draft. Farley, who opted out of the 2020 college football season, has started two of 12 games played with both of his first two seasons ending with him on injured reserve.
Another draft pick that has turned out to be more of a bust is offensive lineman Dillon Radunz, the 53rd pick overall in 2021. Radunz came out of North Dakota State, a Football Championship Subdivision power, but he played only one game in 2020 because of the pandemic.
Radunz lost the right tackle job to rookie Nicholas Petit-Frere this season. His five career starts all have come because of injuries.
Robinson traded for seven-time Pro Bowl receiver Julio Jones in June 2021, reworking quarterback Ryan Tannehill's contract to create cap space. The Titans cut Jones in March, and Robinson traded for Woods as a replacement with the veteran coming off a torn ACL in his left knee last November.
St Louis Cards announcer McLaughlin arrested on DWI charge
ST. LOUIS | Cardinals television announcer Dan McLaughlin was charged Monday as a persistent offender of driving while intoxicated, a day after he was arrested in suburban St. Louis.
Bond was set at $25,000, the Creve Coeur Police Department said.
“We have been made aware that Dan McLaughlin was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated on Sunday night. We are very disappointed to hear this, and are working to gather additional information before offering further comment,” the Cardinals and Bally Sports said in a statement.
The 48-year-old McLaughlin has been a Cardinals broadcaster for more than two decades. He has also done NFL games for Fox.
Police said McLaughlin was stopped Sunday and arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
Morocco beats Spain on penalties to advance at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar | The first World Cup held in an Arab nation has produced the Arab world's first quarterfinalist.
Morocco became only the fourth African country to reach the quarterfinals at the biggest soccer tournament in the world by beating Spain 3-0 in a penalty shootout after a 0-0 draw through extra time.
The Moroccans were playing in only their second knockout game at a World Cup, an event which is being held in the Middle East for the first time in its nearly 100-year history.
“Right now is a special moment for all Africa, for all the Arab countries, for all the Muslims around this world,” Morocco midfielder Azzedine Ounahi said. “You try to make them happy, try to make ourselves happy. And I think it goes quite well.”
The World Cup in Qatar is the first to be played in the Arab world and only the second to be held in Asia. The tournament began with one of the biggest upsets in history when Saudi Arabia beat two-time champion Argentina on the third day of action.
The Saudis were eliminated, as were host Qatar and Tunisia, in the group stage. That left Morocco as the Arab world’s standard bearer.
“I’m very proud of my fans, of my people and Arabic people," said Morocco coach Walid Regragui, who is the first African to coach an African team to the quarterfinals. "Also because I think you have Qatari people here, maybe Algerian people, Tunisian people, Arabic people and African people.”
Achraf Hakimi, who was born in Madrid and previously played for Real Madrid, converted the deciding penalty in the shootout. Abdelhamid Sabiri and Hakim Ziyech, who returned to the national team after a dispute with the previous coach, also scored.
Morocco has been the biggest surprise of the tournament and will next face Portugal in the quarterfinals on Saturday.
Morocco, which has a complex geopolitical relationship with close neighbor Spain, advanced from a difficult group that included Canada, 2018 semifinalist Belgium, and 2018 runner-up Croatia.
The team came to the tournament with more than half of its squad filled with players who were not born in Morocco, the most of any of the 32 participating countries.
“Today I think it showed to the world every Moroccan is Moroccan with his passport," Regragui said. “When he comes to the national team, you want to die, you want to fight. And that is what I want to show. And now, we have one example. The coach is born in France but nobody can have my heart but my country.”
The king of Morocco called to congratulate the team after the game.
Morocco, which also reached the round of 16 at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, is also the only team from outside Europe or South America to make it to the last eight in Qatar.
Cameroon, Senegal and Ghana are the only other African nations to reach the World Cup quarterfinals. None of the three advanced to the semifinals.
Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, who plays for Spanish club Sevilla, saved two of the three penalties he faced in the shootout, from Carlos Soler and Sergio Busquets. Pablo Sarabia hit the post.
“We knew that if we went to the penalty shootout, we had one of the best goalkeepers in the world and we could win it,” said Regragui, who took over as coach of Morocco in August and had little time to prepare the team ahead of the World Cup.
Sarabia had entered the match in the final minutes of extra time, apparently for the shootout. He replaced Nico Williams, who had also come in as a substitute earlier in the match.
“It’s my responsibility,” said Spain coach Luis Enrique, who before the match said he had asked his players to practice 1,000 penalty kicks while with their clubs. “I picked the first three penalty-takers, and then they could decide themselves. But the first three were my decision, and I would've done the same thing again. The only thing I wished I could do was to take Bounou out and put another goalkeeper in there.”
Spain was eliminated by host Russia in a penalty shootout at the 2018 World Cup, and by Italy in the semifinals of last year's European Championship. The team hasn’t advanced past the last 16 at the World Cup since it won the tournament in 2010 in South Africa.
“We were unable to score ... so no matter how much we say that we deserved to win for the chances we created and for playing more in their area, it is not going to change anything,” said Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón, who stopped one penalty in the shootout. “The only thing left for us is to accept that we have been eliminated."
It was the fifth straight time Spain played extra time in a knockout round of a major tournament. The team played 120 minutes against Russia and in all three of its knockout games at Euro 2020.
Moroccan fans were significantly outnumbered by — and were louder than — the Spaniards at Education City Stadium.
It was the second match in the round of 16 to go into extra time at this year’s World Cup. Croatia beat Japan on penalties Monday.
Doctors say Pelé's health improving, remains in hospital
SAO PAULO | Brazilian soccer great Pelé is improving, doctors said Tuesday.
The 82-year-old Pelé has been hospitalized for a week to treat a respiratory infection aggravated by COVID-19. He is expected to leave the hospital when he fully recovers from the infection.
"(He has) stable vital signs, is conscious, and with no new complications,” the Albert Einstein hospital said in a statement.
Pelé, a three-time World Cup winner, is also fighting cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.
In Qatar, the image of a young Pelé celebrating goals and lifting trophies with Brazil’s national team appeared on the shirts, flags and banners of Brazilian fans gathering Monday before a World Cup match against South Korea.
Pelé had said he would be watching the match from the hospital. Brazil won 4-1 to reach the quarterfinals.
