Yankees-Red Sox ppd after 3 NY pitchers test COVID positive
NEW YORK | The Yankees' post-All-Star break opener against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night was postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests among vaccinated New York pitchers Jonathan Loaisiga, Nestor Cortes Jr. and Wandy Peralta.
"It's a fluid situation that could spread. It has spread to some degree," Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said. "We have three positives and we have three pending that we've had rapid tests on. ... We'll wait now for the lab tests to come back, which I'm assuming is going to be positive, as well. So that would increase our number to six, but we're not at six yet. We're at three confirmed."
Loaisiga went on the COVID-19 injured list Saturday, when the Yankees were in Houston, and he did not travel home with the team Sunday. Cortes and Peralta went on the COVID-19 IL on Thursday.
Cashman said all three were fully vaccinated, as are most of the players on the team. Among the three, two received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and the other was either Pfizer or Moderna, according to Cashman.
MLB was conducting contact tracing under its protocols.
3rd fight for Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder postponed to Oct. 9
LAS VEGAS | Tyson Fury's third heavyweight title fight with Deontay Wilder has been postponed to Oct. 9 after Fury tested positive for COVID-19.
The promoters announced the new date for the pay-per-view show Thursday. Fury and Wilder will still fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and tickets already purchased for the show will be honored on the new date.
Fury, the English champion considered the pound-for-pound best heavyweight in the world, tested positive earlier this month along with several members of his camp. Fury was already in the U.S. to complete his final preparations for the bout.
Judge orders NFL's Richard Sherman released without bail
SEATTLE | A judge ordered former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers star Richard Sherman released from jail without bail Thursday following his arrest on suspicion of trying to break in to his in-laws' home.
King County District Court Judge Fa'amomoi Masaniai found probable cause that Sherman committed criminal trespassing, malicious mischief, driving under the influence and resisting arrest. They have not yet filed charges.
Masaniai declined to set $10,000 bail as prosecutors requested. The judge called Sherman, who did not attend the hearing, a "pillar of the community" and noted that it was presumed he would be released because this was his first arrest. He ordered that Sherman not have contact with his father-in-law and that he not use alcohol or nonprescription drugs.
Sherman was belligerent, had been drinking heavily and had spoken of killing himself when he left his home in the Seattle suburb of Maple Valley late Tuesday, according to police reports. Ashley Sherman, Sherman's wife, called 911 to try to have police stop him.
He was arrested early Wednesday after police said he crashed his car in a construction zone along a busy highway east of Seattle and then tried to break into his in-laws' home in the suburb of Redmond.
His father-in-law, Raymond Moss, told officers that he armed himself with a handgun and fired pepper-spray at the NFL cornerback to protect his family as Sherman tried to bust in the door with his shoulder.
NFL funding study on its most common injury: hamstrings
The NFL is funding a study that will investigate the prevention and treatment of hamstring injuries.
They are the most common NFL injuries and nearly 75% of them result in missed time.
The league's Scientific Advisory Board on Thursday announced a four-year, $4 million award to a team of medical researchers led by the University of Wisconsin. The study is part of the NFL's effort to better understand and prevent lower-extremity injuries, including soft tissue strains such as hamstrings.
Bradley Beal out of Olympics for health and safety reasons
At the top of his NBA game, Bradley Beal was finally set to take on the international one.
The coronavirus has wrecked his Olympic dreams.
Beal will miss the Olympics after being placed into health and safety protocols and USA Basketball said Thursday it will replace him on its roster at a later date.
"I'm dying for him," coach Gregg Popovich said. "We all are."
