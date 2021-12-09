QB Bryce Young of Alabama voted AP Player of the Year
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is The Associated Press college football player of the year, giving the Crimson Tide its second consecutive winner.
Young received 42 of 53 first-place votes from AP Top 25 voters and 137 points to easily finish ahead of Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (four first-place votes, 67 points) for the AP Player of the Year honor presented by Regions Bank.
Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett was third; Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. was fourth; and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was fifth.
Young, Huchinson, Pickett and Stroud are the finalists for the Heisman Trophy, which will be presented Saturday in New York.
A sophomore and first-year starter, Young passed for 4,322 yards and 43 touchdowns, leading the top-ranked Tide to the Southeastern Conference championship and the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff. The Tide will face No. 4 Cincinnati on Dec. 31 at the Cotton Bowl.
Young said he felt well prepared for the challenge of leading a program that has set the standard in college football for more than a decade, but nothing speaks louder than performance.
"Settling in and getting to play in different environments, getting to be put in situations, naturally, makes you more comfortable as leaders," Young told AP. "It's always about what you do in offseason, how you carry yourself, but any time you're able to produce in big moments and you're able to demonstrate a lot, that's always a big part, as well. Because leadership is a lot about action."
Young capped his season with an SEC championship game record 421 yards passing against Georgia last week.
COVID-19 concerns cause Pacers, Raptors to cancel practices
INDIANAPOLIS | The Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors canceled their Thursday practices, citing an abundance of caution with COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
Both teams made the announcements on Twitter and made clear that it was a precautionary move.
Indiana has won twice this week — beating Washington on Monday and routing the New York Knicks on Wednesday. Pacers guard Justin Holiday has not played since entering the health and safety protocols on Nov. 30.
Team officials were not expected to provide any additional details Thursday. Indiana is scheduled to host Dallas on Friday.
The Raptors lost to Oklahoma City at home on Wednesday night and are scheduled to host the Knicks on Friday.
Toronto has not had any positive COVID-19 tests since the season began and team officials have said all players are fully vaccinated.
NBA officials have said that 97% of the league's players are vaccinated.
Louisville athletic director Tyra resigns after 4 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. | Vince Tyra has resigned as Louisville's athletic director, ending a challenging four-year tenure in which he shepherded the Cardinals' men's basketball program through several NCAA investigations in between hiring head coaches for that sport and football.
University spokesman John Karman confirmed that the school received and has accepted Tyra's resignation letter, that was effective Wednesday. Tyra's departure comes hours after university President Neeli Bendapudi surprisingly stepped down to become president at Penn State.
Tyra resignation letter stated that he was submitting it "with great emotion" and wished the best for Louisville and the athletic program.
His contract ran through June 2023 at a base annual salary of $850,000, had been reported to be the top candidate to become the AD at fellow Atlantic Coast Conference member Florida State. That school on Thursday named Michael Alford as AD.
Tyra was appointed interim AD in October 2017 in the wake of a federal investigation of corruption in college basketball in which Louisville announced its involvement. The scandal resulted in the firings of Hall of Fame men's basketball coach Rick Pitino and longtime AD Tom Jurich. The job became permanent in March 2018.
Arizona Coyotes pay overdue bills to avoid arena eviction
GLENDALE, Ariz. | The Arizona Coyotes are all caught up on their bills. No eviction necessary.
The hockey team in the desert paid off its overdue taxes and other bills Thursday, a day after receiving word the city of Glendale was going to lock the Coyotes out of Gila River Arena if all outstanding debts to the city and the management company for the arena are not paid.
Glendale city manager Kevin Phelps sent a letter Wednesday informing the Coyotes they owed $1.3 million in taxes, including $250,000 to the city.
Phelps informed the Coyotes that the Arizona Department of Revenue had filed a notice of tax lien for unpaid state and city taxes owed by IceArizona, the Coyotes' ownership company. Phelps also said in his letter that he had instructed ASM Global, which manages Gila River Arena, to not allow the Coyotes in the arena if the bills were not paid by 5 p.m. on Dec. 20.
The Coyotes issued a statement late Wednesday saying the unpaid bills were an unfortunate human error and they would rectify the situation quickly. They did on Thursday, avoiding what would have been an awkward turn in the franchise's long journey to find a permanent home.
When the Coyotes first moved from Winnipeg in 1996, the team shared America West Arena with the NBA's Phoenix Suns in downtown Phoenix. The team moved to Gila River Arena in 2003, but faced near-constant relocation rumors as ownership changed hands.
Former owner Jerry Moyes took the Coyotes into bankruptcy in 2009 and Canadian billionaire Jim Balsillie put in a bid to purchase the team with the intention of moving it to Hamilton, Ontario. The NHL, wanting to keep the team in Arizona, put in a counter bid and a Phoenix judge ruled the team could not be sold to Balsillie to circumvent the NHL's relocation rules.
The NHL ran the Coyotes for four seasons and the financial constraints associated with that took a toll, leading in part to a seven-year playoff drought.
A new ownership group brought new hope in 2013, but turmoil surfaced again in 2015, when the city of Glendale voted to terminate a 15-year, $225 million lease agreement with the Coyotes for Gila River Arena.
Plans for a new shared arena with Arizona State University fell through in 2017 and the franchise's future in the Phoenix area continued to remain in doubt.
