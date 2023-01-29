Max Homa comes from 5 back to win Farmers Open by 2 strokes
SAN DIEGO | Max Homa did what his beloved Los Angeles Dodgers couldn't do in October — win in San Diego.
The L.A.-area native came from five shots off the lead to win the Farmers Insurance Open by two strokes over Keegan Bradley on Saturday at Torrey Pines, where Jon Rahm imploded early and missed a shot at winning his third straight start and moving to No. 1 in the world.
Homa reeled in Sam Ryder, who was trying for a wire-to-wire win, and then held off Bradley and Collin Morikawa for his sixth PGA Tour victory and fourth in his home state. He took the Genesis at Riviera in 2021 and has won the Fortinet Championship in Nampa in consecutive years.
Homa closed with a 6-under 66 to finish at 13-under 275. He made a 4-foot birdie putt on No. 18 and pumped his right fist before greeting wife Lacey and infant son Cam just off the green.
Homa was born in Burbank and lives in Valencia just north of L.A. He played collegiately at Cal. He's a fan of the Lakers and Dodgers, who lost to the Padres in the NL Division Series, with the clincher coming in San Diego. Homa said he heard plenty of smack talk from Padres fans this week but didn’t respond, although he said his caddie, Joe Greiner, did.
“It's nice to win up and down the state of California and, you know, carry that L.A. logo on my head and in my heart, me and Joe,” Homa said. “I don’t talk back to anybody in the crowd about the Dodgers-Padres thing, but Joe does. So I enjoy listening to him talking trash back to them.”
While many people know Homa as perhaps the funniest tour guy on Twitter, “I'm a pretty darn good golfer,” he said. "The results help you kind of build that foundation. I mean, I like to say dumb things and make dumb jokes and observe weird stuff and tweet about it. You know, kid, I guess.
“But when I work, when I practice and I play tournaments, this is what I love. I love what today was. It was incredible. So I don’t think anything’s changed too much. The confidence is becoming more steady.”
Bradley also shot a 66 on the South Course. Morikawa shot 69 and finished at 10 under. Ryder shot 75, his worst round of the week, and tied for fourth with Sahith Theegala (70) and Sungjae Im (70) at 9 under.
Rahm shot a 74, his worst round of the week, and tied for seventh at 8 under with Jason Day (68), a two-time Farmers winner. Rahm got his first PGA Tour win here in 2017 and then won the U.S. Open in 2021 at the municipal course that overlooks the Pacific Ocean. Rahm won The American Express at PGA West last weekend and at the Sentry Tournament of Champions three weekends ago at Kapalua.
Homa, playing in the group ahead of Ryder, Rahm and Tony Finau, took the lead at 12 under by curling in a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th after a 226-yard tee shot. Ryder, who wore magenta joggers, had a double-bogey 6 on the 15th to drop to 10 under.
Homa played the front nine in 4 under and drove the ball well enough to stay out of trouble, allowing his iron game to shine.
“You don’t need to be in the short grass all the time but you need to be in it to make birdies,” Homa said. “My iron game game has always kind of been my staple, I guess, what I’m most proud of in my game and it lends itself to that at this golf course.”
Ryder, who eagled his first hole of the tournament, was in a three-way tie for first after the opening round and had sole possession of the lead after the second and third rounds. At 33, he's still looking for his first tour win.
“Yeah, there was definitely a lot of new pressure, but it was fun,” Ryder said. “I was trying to just enjoy it. Like you know, it was a good experience for me and I think it’s only going to feed me."
After making an impressive run up the leaderboard on Friday to move into sole possession of second place, two shots behind Ryder, Rahm bogeyed No. 1 and missed a birdie putt by inches on No. 4 before his round fell apart on the par-4 No. 5.
Rahm drove into a fairway bunker and then flew the green into the thick rough. It took him three shots to chop his way out of the rough and by the time he sank a nine-foot putt, he had tumbled into a tie for fifth.
“I got a lot of bad breaks today,” Rahm said. “I can guarantee you one thing, if you’re in the fairway, you don’t get bad breaks. Just have to play better.”
DIVOTS: San Diegan Phil Mickelson, a defector to the LIV Tour, took a shot at Ryder's pants when he tweeted: “The Tour doesn’t allow shorts but does allow this weeks leader to wear joggers with ankle socks? Showing 4 inches of ankle? I’m no fashion guy, never will be, but there are some things I won’t ever understand.”
Royals make official deal with veteran reliever Chapman
KANSAS CITY, Mo. | The Royals signed veteran reliever Aroldis Chapman to a $3.75 million, one-year contract Friday, a week after agreeing to terms with the seven-time All-Star, who is coming off a lackluster season with the New York Yankees.
Chapman was once known for consistently throwing 100 mph fastballs past woebegone hitters. But the left-hander, who will be 35 on opening day, was 4-4 with a 4.46 ERA in his final season with the Yankees, who ultimately left him off their AL Division Series roster when his actions raised questions about his dedication to the team.
Chapman had spent time on the injured list with Achilles tendinitis in May, then lost the closer job to Clay Holmes. He was on the IL again in August for a leg infection following a tattoo, then missed a mandatory team workout for the playoffs.
The Royals are gambling that he can help what was one of baseball's worst bullpens last season. The relievers had a 4.66 ERA, fourth-worst in the majors, and the team had done little to upgrade this offseason until recently trading away injury-prone shortstop Adalberto Mondesi and outfielder Michael A. Taylor for a trio of pitching prospects.
Chapman was an All-Star as recently as two years ago. He is 44-35 with a 2.48 ERA and 315 saves in 13 seasons.
Georgia's Bennett arrested in Texas for public intoxication
DALLAS | Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, who led the Bulldogs to their second straight national championship, was arrested early Sunday after police said he was intoxicated and banging on doors.
Bennett, 25, was charged with public intoxication and taken to the city detention center, Dallas police said.
Police said that at about 6:10 a.m., officers responded to reports of a man banging on doors. The location given by police was a community of townhomes near downtown Dallas.
Last week, Bennett told reporters that he would be training for his pro career in Fort Worth, Texas, which is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Dallas.
Video from WFAA-TV showed Bennett leaving the detention center on Sunday just before 11 a.m. He did not say anything as he got into a vehicle.
Earlier this month, Bennett threw two touchdown passes and ran for two scores in the first half as No. 1 Georgia demolished No. 3 TCU 65-7 to win the College Football Playoff national championship.
Bennett walked on at Georgia nearly six years ago at the beginning of its growth into college football’s most dominant program.
The University of Georgia athletic department did not immediately offer comment on Sunday. An email sent to Bennett's agent was not immediately returned.
Georgia: SUV in crash was for recruiting, not personal use
Georgia athletic department officials say the vehicle involved in a crash that killed a football player and employee on Jan. 15 was to be used only for recruiting activities, not personal use.
The University of Georgia athletic association provided that information in a statement to The Associated Press on Saturday, saying personal use of the SUV was “strictly prohibited.”
Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy, a 24-year-old who worked in the recruiting department and was driving the SUV, were killed in the early-morning accident that happened hours following a parade and celebration of the Bulldogs' second consecutive national championship. Another player and another employee were in the vehicle and injured.
Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks said Tuesday that no one in the car was on athletic department business.
“The car driven in the accident was one of several vehicles leased by our athletic department for use during recruiting activities only," the athletic association said in Saturday's statement, which first reported Friday night by the Athens Banner-Herald and Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
“Policies and expectations that were well understood by athletics staff dictated that such rental vehicles were to be turned in at the immediate conclusion of recruiting duties. Personal use was strictly prohibited. Therefore, the continued use of the leased car by our staff members after their recruiting duties ended earlier that evening was unauthorized.”
A police report released Tuesday listed excessive speed on a road with a 40 mph (64 kph) limit as one of the primary causes of the crash.
Offensive lineman Warren McClendon, who had just announced plans to enter the NFL draft, sustained minor injuries. Georgia football staffer Victoria Bowles was hospitalized with multiple serious injuries.
“We are continuing to cooperate fully with investigators,” the athletic association statement said. "Above all, our thoughts and prayers remain with the families and friends of those we lost and those who were injured in this tragic accident.”
