Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker to be next NCAA president
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will be the next president of the NCAA, stepping in to lead an organization with diminished power amid sweeping change across college sports.
The NCAA announced Thursday that Baker will replace Mark Emmert as the head of the largest college sports governing body in the country, with some 500,000 athletes at more than 1,100 schools.
Baker, a Republican, has been governor of Massachusetts since 2015. He announced a year ago he would not seek re-election. His second term ends in January and he will start is new job in March.
He has never worked in college sports.
“I must say that when I was first approached about this, my initial reaction was that I was not exactly what you would call a traditional candidate,” Baker said on a video conference call with reporters.
He said his time in state government, building consensus among various constituencies, coalitions and factions, should help in leading a diverse association with a wide range of priorities.
"I certainly think the challenges here are significant," Baker said.
He said he was approached by the NCAA's search firm about two months ago.
“When you consider the priorities that we have right now in the NCAA, it’s hard to imagine a better fit than Governor Baker,” said Baylor President Lind Livingston, who is the chairwoman of the NCAA Board of Governors. “As a public servant, he showed a talent for working across party lines, convening Bay Staters of all types to do big things together.”
The NCAA emphasized Baker's high approval ratings as the Republican governor of a blue state in announcing the hire. He will now become the face of an increasingly unpopular entity that has been viewed as an impediment to athletes getting a fair share of the billions of dollars generated by big-time college sports.
Emmert announced he would step down earlier this year after 12 years of leading the NCAA through a tumultuous time. Battered by losses in court and attacks by politicians, the NCAA is going through a sweeping reform, trying to decentralize the way college sports is run.
College sports leaders, including Emmert, have repeatedly asked for help from Congress to regulate name, image and likeness compensation (NIL) since the NCAA lifted its ban in 2021 on athletes being able to earn endorsement money.
Now the association will be led by a politician for the first time.
Baker mostly side-stepped specifics when asked about whether college sports needed government intervention and if a model could include athletes being paid, something schools have long opposed while arguing that it would upend the amateur sports model that is the foundation of college athletics.
“I’m going to wait until I actually have the job and I’ve had some conversations before I get into the details of several of these questions,” Baker said. “But to me the jewel of college sports is the opportunity and the access that it provides to so many people and the experiences and the learning that comes with that.”
Baker was born in upstate New York, went to high school in Massachusetts and graduated from Harvard, where he played basketball. He also had two sons who played college football and his wife, Lauren, was a gymnast in college.
That's the extent of his experience in college sports.
The last two NCAA presidents, Emmert and the late Myles Brand, moved into the job after being university presidents. Before that the job had typically been held by former college sports administrators.
With the NCAA moving into a new phase and college sports becoming more professionalized, it was clear the role of the president of the association was also changing.
Emmert and other college sports leaders have been spending ample time in recent years in Washington, hoping for a federal law to manage NIL and a narrow antitrust exemption for the NCAA.
The NCAA has been leaning on broad bylaws that outlaw recruiting inducements and pay-for-play to deal with NIL compensation, but detailed, uniform rules have been lacking. More than 30 states have passed their own NIL laws and it has resulted in a patchwork of regulations and hard-to-enforce rules.
Some federal lawmakers has expressed a desire to dig into college sports beyond NIL, with long-term health care and revenue sharing for athletes potential issues.
NCAA revenues have surpassed $1 billion in recent years, most of that coming from its media rights deal for the men's Division I basketball tournament. The majority of the NCAA's revenue is distributed back to the schools through their conferences.
There are also billions flowing into the major conferences that play big-time college football. The top-tier of Division I football (known as FBS) operates mostly outside the NCAA. That includes College Football Playoff, which is on the verge of expanding from four teams to 12.
Amy Privette Perko, the CEO of the Knight Commission on Intercollegiate Athletics, said the biggest challenge Baker will face is trying to figure out how and if major college football can continue to exist under the NCAA’s umbrella.
“The NCAA receives zero dollars from the CFP, but it remains liable for the legal and health costs of FBS football,” Perko said. "The explosion of revenues, just for FBS football, is at the heart of much of the controversy about the future of all of college sports.”
During Emmert's tenure, the NCAA increasingly found itself tangled in political debates. The NCAA pulled its championship events out of states over official use of the Confederate flag and made a similar move when state lawmakers moved to pull back protections for members of the LGBTQ community.
The NCAA became a target for some conservatives over its policies that allow transgender athletes to compete for national championships.
Baker will step to the front of an organization that is in the process of determining how it wants to govern and lead. Meanwhile, college sports themselves have never been more popular.
“That in some ways, I think, is an enormous asset,” he said, “when you’re trying to have a discussion about what the best way to ensure that what we have is not lost going forward.”
Mississippi State hires DC Zach Arnett to replace Leach
No. 24 Mississippi State is promoting defensive coordinator Zach Arnett to head coach to replace Mike Leach, who died suddenly of a heart condition earlier this week.
Mississippi State was working to finalize a four-year contract with the 36-year-old Arnett, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because a deal had not yet been completed. ESPN first reported the move, which was formally announced Thursday.
Leach, 61, died Monday night at a Jackson, Mississippi, hospital after falling gravely ill Sunday at his home in Starkville. Mississippi State has scheduled a memorial service to celebrate Leach on Tuesday at Humphrey Arena on campus. The event will be open to the public.
Arnett was put in charge of the team by Mississippi State officials in Leach's absence. With the early signing period a week away and the transfer portal active, Mississippi State was motivated to move quickly to put a new coach in place. The Bulldogs also play Illinois in the Reliaquest Bowl on Jan. 2.
Mississippi State is also currently without an athletic director after John Cohen left the Bulldogs for Auburn at the end of October. Longtime Mississippi State athletic department administrator Bracky Brett has been serving as interim AD.
Before Leach's death, the school was moving to fill its vacant athletic director position before Christmas.
Brett told AP on Tuesday, hours after Leach's death was announced by the school, that the AD search and next move with the head coach were going to be in the hands of university President Mark Keenum.
Arnett has been Leach's defensive coordinator since he took the head coaching job at Mississippi State in 2020. His defense ranked fourth in the Southeastern Conference in yards per play allowed this season and fifth in 2020, falling off to 11th in the 2021.
Arnett is a native of Albuquerque, New Mexico, who played linebacker for the University of New Mexico from 2005-08 under coach Rocky Long.
His coaching career began under Long, too, at San Diego State. He spent nine seasons with the Aztecs, rising to defensive coordinator in 2018 and leading some of the top defenses in the Mountain West before joining Leach's staff.
Arnett being elevated makes him the eighth former Leach assistant to be a head coach currently in major college football.
Coach Brees: Purdue brings back QB to help coach bowl game
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. | When Ryan Walters was a high school quarterback, he wanted to replicate Drew Brees' trailblazing career path.
Now, Brees seems to be following Walters' lead.
One day after the 36-year-old Walters was introduced as Purdue's new coach, athletic director Mike Bobinski announced Brees would return to the campus in West Lafayette, Indiana, as an assistant coach to help the Boilermakers prepare for their Jan. 2 Citrus Bowl game against No. 17 LSU.
“I am extremely excited to work with our team over the next few weeks as we prepare for the Citrus Bowl,” Brees said in a statement. “I see it not only as an opportunity to coach and mentor this group of young men but to represent all the former Purdue players."
Bobinski said Brees will be a countable assistant coach under NCAA rules, allowing him to work with players on the field and help on the recruiting circuit, even though the job is, for now, temporary.
Brees is one of the most recognizable members of the “Cradle of Quarterbacks," leading the Boilermakers to their last Big Ten title in 2000 before embarking on a record-breaking NFL career with the Chargers and New Orleans Saints.
Following his retirement after the 2020 season, a 20-year career that included one Super Bowl title, he worked briefly as a broadcaster.
Brees is a familiar figure at Purdue, where he has attended games and donated millions of dollars to the athletic department, which culminated in the renaming of the student-athlete academic facility as the Brees Academic Performance Center. He's also at the forefront of the school's funding effort for name, image and likeness compensation for athletes.
Now, he's moving back to campus to help short-handed Purdue (8-5) after a season that saw them win their first Big Ten West Division crown and play for their first conference crown since he graduated. No. 2 Michigan beat Purdue 43-22 in the conference title game. Four assistant coaches have already followed former Boilermakers coach Jeff Brohm to Louisviille.
Brohm's younger brother, Brian, will serve as interim head coach for the bowl game and co-defensive coordinator Mark Hagen will call the defensive signals against LSU (9-4). The first meeting between Purdue and LSU now features a quarterback-turned-coach who was wildly popular in Louisiana.
“When I first heard about Drew coming back to help coach our guys for the bowl game, I was hoping the rumors were true,” Walters said. “Our players have the opportunity to learn from one of the greatest leaders in football history, a valuable experience that they will never forget. I cannot wait to see him on the sidelines."
The 12-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl 45 MVP held NFL career records for completions, completion percentage, yards passing and touchdown passes when he retired and was the first quarterback in league history with 12 consecutive 4,000-yard seasons and five 5,000-yard seasons.
Now he's trying to help the Boilermakers close out their first back-to-back nine-win seasons since 1997-98, his freshman and sophomore seasons.
NFL kicks off Inspire Change weeks with 5 new grants
NEW YORK | The NFL has awarded through its Inspire Change social justice initiative five new national grants to organizations focused on police and community relations.
The recipients were announced Thursday as the league will highlight its commitment to social justice over the next two weeks with each team participating in game-day stadium activations and awareness.
The five new national grant partners are: Atlanta Policing Alternatives & Diversion Initiative (PAD), Chicago’s Crisis Assistance Response and Engagement (CARE) Co-Responder Program, Choose 180, Gulf Coast Jewish Family Services Community Assistance and Life Liaison Program (CALL), and Peace for DC.
“Focusing on building police and community relations is where real change and impact will be created community by community,” said former NFL linebacker Takeo Spikes, a Players Coalition Advocate and Executive Task Force Member.
The NFL has provided more than $244 million to more than 40 national grant partners and more than 600 grassroots organizations across the country since 2017. The league is already approaching its 10-year, $250 million commitment to social justice efforts.
The five new national grant partners received a total of $950,000. They were recently approved by the Social Justice Working Group, comprised of three active players, three former players and five team owners.
“It’s awesome because everybody who sits in that room or everybody who has a seat at the table, we all have vested interest,” Spikes said. “And that vested interest is making sure not only that the communities are being serviced the way that they’re supposed to, because we understand that we all have seats in these communities, but more than anything, it’s our way of being able to give back and do something that’s going to be monumental by having diverse people at the table that come from different backgrounds, different ethnicities.
"But we have one common goal, and that is to make sure that people are treated properly and to provide resources.”
The league this year also introduced the Inspire Change Changemaker Award, given to 32 individuals, one from each team, who are making a difference in their communities through social justice work, either individually or as part of a nonprofit organization.
Each Changemaker will be announced or recognized during Weeks 15 and 16 by their respective club.
“The significance is huge,” Spikes said. “By being able to get this award implemented now, people across the nation will see that guys care about so much outside of the game and they’re making their investment back into the game, into the community.”
All 32 recipients will receive a $10,000 donation, courtesy of the NFL Foundation, to the social justice nonprofit organization of their choice.
