NFL shifts Bills home game vs Browns to
Detroit due to storm
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. | The Bills home game against the Cleveland Browns is being moved to Detroit on Sunday because of a lake-effect snowstorm set to hit the Buffalo region, the NFL announced on Thursday.
The move to relocate the game comes before the storm even began. The forecast is for between one to three feet of snow on the region through the weekend. The switch in sites means the Bills will play back-to-back games in Detroit. They're scheduled to play the Lions on Thanksgiving.
The league made the decision out of safety concerns, and in consultation with the Bills and local and state officials.
The National Weather Service has issued a lake-effect storm warning lasting through Saturday morning for southern Erie County, which includes the Bills home in Orchard Park. The storm is projected to bring wind gusts off Lake Erie as high as 35 mph, which will make travel conditions hazardous and lead to potential power outages.
Ticketing details were not immediately available for fans wanting to travel to Detroit, and for fans who were scheduled to attend the game in Orchard Park.
The Browns prepared for the possibility of a venue switch by putting together two offensive game plans: one outdoor, one indoor.
“We will be ready for both,” said offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt. “That’s one thing that COVID years have done for us, we are very flexible and used to adapting and adjusting to any circumstances that come up.”
With the potential for playing in wind and blowing snow, Cleveland was set to rely on its running game with Nick Chubb getting enough carries to even satisfy those Browns fans who criticize coach Kevin Stefanski for not giving the ball to his star back on every play.
Now, a game inside Detroit’s warm-and-cozy stadium will allow the Browns to use their complete playbook.
Trouble is, so will the Bills and with quarterback Josh Allen, Buffalo has a distinct advantage over a Cleveland defense that hasn’t delivered all season.
The Bills had a home game moved because of a snowstorm in November 2014, when they defeated the New York Jets 38-3 in a game played at Detroit’s Ford Field. The game, originally scheduled for Sunday, was also pushed back to Monday to take into account both teams traveling.
Buffalo left for Detroit on the Friday, where the team spent the weekend practicing at the Lions facility. The Bills arranged for snowmobiles to pick up some players who were unable to dig their cars out of the snow in order to get them to the airport.
This time, the NFL was unable to push back the date of the game because Buffalo is already facing a short week.
Like Buffalo, Cleveland has had its fair share of rough-weather games. And while players are concerned about the safety of everyone, the prospect of playing in a “snow bowl” is appealing.
“I would love it,” said Pro Bowl left guard Joel Bitonio. “But obviously people’s safety and the city of Buffalo. But it would be great. I grew up in California and didn’t see snow much. I was in college at Nevada, which gets snow.
“You dream of a snow bowl, a game where you get tackled and make a snow angel, things like that. It might not be as glamorous as your dream.”
The Browns and Bills played a memorable snow game in Cleveland in 2007. Aiming for the goal line pylons in blizzard-level winds, Browns kicker Phil Dawson somehow made two field goals and the Bills snapped the ball into the end zone for a safety in Cleveland’s 8-0 win.
The Bills last played through a lake-effect storm in December 2017, when they defeated the Indianapolis Colts 13-7 in overtime in a game played in near white-out conditions. The storm didn’t hit until about an hour before kickoff.
“It was surreal. You come in the tunnel the grass is green, when you come back out it’s two feet of snow,” Bills safety Jordan Poyer said. “It was probably one of the most fun games I ever played in, so hopefully we’ll make some more memories this week.”
Texas Rangers to host MLB’s 2024 All-Star Game
NEW YORK | The Texas Rangers will host Major League Baseball’s 2024 All-Star Game, Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Thursday.
Speaking at the conclusion of this week’s owners’ meetings in New York, Manfred announced the game will be held July 16, 2024 at Globe Life Field, which opened during the 2020 pandemic season. The stadium hosted the neutral site World Series and NL Championship Series that season.
Next year’s game will take place in Seattle, which last hosted in 2001 in Ichiro’s rookie year and Cal Ripken Jr.’s final season.
The 2026 game will take place in Philadelphia to coincide with the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States. No announcement has been made about the 2025 game.
Texas will host its second All-Star Game and first since the National League claimed a 3-2 victory in 1995 at The Ballpark in Arlington. That was the first midsummer classic since a contentious strike canceled the remainder of the 1994 regular season and postseason and reduced the 1995 season to 144 games.
“The Texas Rangers are honored to be awarded the 2024 All-Star Game,” said Rangers Majority Owner and Managing Partner Ray Davis in a statement “With the opening of Globe Life Field in 2020 and the incredible development that continues to take place around the park, Arlington is an ideal location to host Major League Baseball and the Midsummer Classic.
“We are honored to be selected by MLB to host the All-Star Game once again,” Arlington Mayor Jim Ross said in the statement. “We look forward to welcoming the most talented baseball players to show off their skills in one of the best stadiums in the country. Globe Life Field and Arlington’s Entertainment District are ready to put on a spectacular 2024 All-Star Week for baseball fans from all over the world.”
Manfred sure Mets-Yanks collusion query
will find no issue
NEW YORK | Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed Thursday that Major League Baseball is looking into potentially improper communication between the New York Mets and Yankees regarding star free agent Aaron Judge and said he is confident the inquiry will find no issues.
“I’m absolutely confident that the clubs behaved in a way that was consistent with the agreement,” Manfred said Thursday, referring to the league’s collective bargaining agreement.
“This was based on a newspaper report. We will put ourselves in position to demonstrate credibly to the MLBPA that this is not an issue. I’m sure that’s going to be an outcome, but obviously we understand the emotion that surrounds that word (collusion) and we’ll proceed accordingly.”
The Athletic first reported MLB was investigating the teams after a story on SNY.com, the website for the Mets’ television network, said a “mutually respectful relationship” between Mets owner Steve Cohen and Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner would prevent a “high-profile bidding war” for Judge. The 30-year-old is expected to be named AL MVP on Thursday night and could command over $300 million in free agency.
Judge turned down a $213.5 million, seven-year offer from the Yankees before opening day, then hit an AL record 62 home runs.
According to the report, the union requested MLB to look into communications specifically between Cohen, who purchased the Mets from the Wilpon family for $2.4 billion in 2020, and Steinbrenner, who took over as the Yankees’ managing general partner following the 2008 season.
Manfred, speaking at the end of this week’s owners’ meetings, said he will not directly be involved in the investigation.
There is also concern from players about comments made recently by Houston owner Jim Crane. Speaking to MLB.com, Crane said AL Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander “is seeking a deal similar” to the $130 million, three-year contract Max Scherzer signed with the Mets shortly before a three-month lockout began last year.
After the lockout, Manfred said one of his goals was to improve relations with players following contentious labor battles around restarting play during the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season and the expiration of the CBA after the 2021 season.
“I think those conversations were instructive, positive, helpful in terms of building a better relationship, which always begins with better communication,” Manfred said of his meetings with players. “I was encouraged by players to continue the practice, and I do intend to continue that practice.”
The last time collusion came up as an issue between players and owners was five years ago, when the union considered filing a grievance. Ultimately, the union to declined to file a grievance, though the slow pace of free agency in subsequent seasons led agents to believe collusion may be occurring.
In 2006, MLB paid $12 million in claims pertaining to the 2002-03 offseason. Owners also agreed to pay $280 million to players for violations following the 1985, ‘86 and ‘87 seasons.
Manfred was also asked Thursday about the league’s relationship with FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange being investigated by state and federal authorities for allegedly investing depositors funds in ventures without their approval.
Manfred admitted the recent news of a class-action lawsuit against FTX, along with celebrities, athletes and teams who promoted it, was “jarring.” MLB was not named as a defendant.
Manfred said FTX would not return as a sponsor for the league in 2023.
“We had been really careful in moving forward in this space,” Manfred said. “We’ve been really religious about staying away from coins themselves as opposed to more company-based sponsorships. We think that was prudent particularly given the way things unfolded. We will, I think, proceed with caution in the future and of course how much we have to worry about it’s going to depend on when this exactly lands, as well.”
MLB signed a long-term deal with FTX in 2021. The agreement with the third-largest cryptocurrency exchange included all umpires wearing the FTX logo on their uniform sleeves during games along with advertising on nationally televised games, MLB.com, MLB Network and MLB.TV and social media platforms
Among those named in the lawsuit were Angels’ two-way star Shohei Ohtani along with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry.
“I think we have been careful about the scope of involvement with crypto companies,” Manfred said. “We have a full understanding of the uncertainties and legal risk in that landscape and we’re going to continue to be careful in that area. Obviously individual players, they take advice from people other than us on those topics.”
Griner has begun
serving sentence in Russian penal colony
WASHINGTON | WNBA star Brittney Griner has begun serving her nine-year sentence for drug possession at a Russian penal colony, her lawyers and agent said Thursday.
Griner was transferred to a penal colony in Mordovia, about 210 miles east of Moscow, after a Russian court last month rejected her appeal of her sentence.
Her lawyers said they visited her earlier this week.
“Brittney is doing as well as could be expected and trying to stay strong as she adapts to a new environment,” her lawyers said in a statement.
The all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and two-time Olympic gold was detained in February when customs agents said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.
At her trial, Griner admitted to having the canisters in her luggage but testified she packed them inadvertently in her haste to make her flight and had no criminal intent. Her defense team presented written statements saying she had been prescribed cannabis to treat chronic pain.
She was convicted in August and sentenced to nine years in prison.
The Biden administration has been trying for months to negotiate the release of Griner and another American jailed in Russia, Michigan corporate security executive Paul Whelan, including through a possible prisoner swap with Moscow. Whelan was also sent to a penal colony in Mordovia after being convicted of espionage-related charges in 2020 and sentenced to 16 years in prison.
President Joe Biden told reporters last week that he hopes Russian President Vladimir Putin will be more willing to negotiate the release of Griner now that the U.S. midterm elections are over.
“My hope is that now that the election is over, that Mr. Putin will be able to discuss with us and be willing to talk more seriously about a prisoner exchange,” Biden said.
—From AP reports
