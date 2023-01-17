WVa lawmakers consider holiday for 1970 Marshall plane crash
CHARLESTON, W.Va. | West Virginia may soon have a new holiday memorializing 75 people killed in a Marshall University plane crash more than 50 years ago.
The Nov. 14, 1970 crash was the worst sports disaster in U.S. history. All 75 people on board died, including most of Marshall's football team.
According to the legislation, Nov. 14, or “Marshall University Airplane Crash Day," would not be a paid day off, but more of an annual day of recognition. Lead sponsor Democratic Del. Sean Hornbuckle of Huntington originally proposed making the holiday a paid day off, but that was changed during the committee process.
The House Government Organization Committee greenlit the bill on Monday. It now headed to the full House of Delegates for consideration.
The 1970 crash occurred when a chartered jet went into a hillside in fog and rain upon approach to the airport near Huntington. The team was returning from a game at East Carolina.
Investigators: Miles provided gun in fatal shooting
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. | Investigators said a University of Alabama basketball player charged with capital murder provided the gun used in the fatal shooting, but another man fired the weapon.
Investigators wrote in a court document that Darius Miles admitted to providing the handgun immediately before the shooting. Another man is accused of firing the gun and killing a young woman near the university's campus, according to court documents filed in Tuscaloosa.
Miles, 21, a junior reserve forward from Washington, D.C., and Michael Lynn Davis, 20, of Charles County, Maryland, are charged with capital murder in the shooting death of 23-year-old Jamea Harris. The shooting occurred early Sunday on the Strip, a student-oriented business district of bars and restaurants near the Tuscaloosa campus. Harris was sitting in the passenger seat of a car when she was struck by a bullet, investigators wrote in the court document.
Tuscaloosa police Capt. Jack Kennedy declined to say Tuesday where Miles got the gun. As of Jan. 1, Alabama stopped requiring a permit to carry a concealed handgun.
Miles and Davis remained in the Tuscaloosa County jail, and Kennedy said a probable cause hearing could take 30 to 60 days in a capital murder case.
The University of Alabama said in a statement that Miles is no longer on the basketball team. The fourth-ranked Crimson Tide are scheduled to play Vanderbilt on Tuesday night in Nashville.
Defense lawyers for Miles released a statement on Monday saying Miles maintains his innocence and that he and his family “are heartbroken” over Harris’ death.
“While Darius has been accused of being involved with this tragedy, he maintains his innocence and looks forward to his day in court,” they said. “Our firm’s own investigation is ongoing, and no further statement will be made at this time," attorneys William White, Clayton Tartt and Suzanne Norman from the the Birmingham-based Boles Holmes White law firm wrote in the statement.
Basketball coach Nate Oats said Monday his players are going through “kind of a grieving process.”
“They didn’t have too many questions,” Oats said of the players. “It’s really just more of kind of a grieving process. I mean, they understand the severity of the situation with Jamea. They also understand the severity of the situation with Darius. There’s both sides of it, dealing with it."
Staley to return as Chargers coach; Lombardi fired as OC
COSTA MESA, Calif. | Brandon Staley will be back for a third season as the Los Angeles Chargers head coach.
The same can not be said for some of his offensive staff.
The team on Tuesday announced that offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and quarterbacks coach Shane Day have been fired after two years.
Staley has a 19-16 record, including playoffs, in his two seasons. He led the Chargers to their first playoff appearance since 2018 with a 10-7 regular-season mark.
The Chargers fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars 31-30 in Saturday’s AFC wild-card round game after blowing the third-largest lead in postseason history.
Los Angeles was up 27-0 late in the second quarter before the Jaguars rallied.
Criticism about Lombardi's play-calling increased throughout the season. The Chargers were ranked ninth in total offense, but 20th in scrimmage yards per play along with the third-worst rushing attack in the league.
Los Angeles also had the NFL’s second-biggest discrepancy between passing and running plays (65% pass to 35% run).
Lombardi and the offensive staff also were unable to respond to halftime adjustments. The Chargers were outscored 103-52 in the third quarter, including the playoffs. They also only scored one touchdown in the third quarter in the final 13 games.
Staley praised Lombardi late in the regular season for his ability to adjust to changes because of injuries. DeAndre Carter was the only wide receiver who played all 18 games while there were two games where both Mike Williams and Keenan Allen did not play.
Allen missed seven of the first nine games because of a hamstring injury. Williams was sidelined for five, including four because of an ankle injury.
Left tackle Rashawn Slater suffered a season-ending biceps injury in Week 3 and center Corey Linsley was out for three games because of various injuries.
Justin Herbert was second in the league in completions (477) and passing yards (4,739) this season, but was slowed most of the first half of the season after suffering torn rib cartilage after taking a hit during a Week 2 game at Kansas City.
Staley though also noted that he was looking for the unit to turn the corner going into the postseason since the team was mostly healthy.
“Now that we are almost to full strength, we have to make the improvements to be playing our best at the end. I think that is what we are searching for right now is to find a rhythm where we can score the ball at a higher level and be more explosive as a football team," Staley said on Dec. 28.
It is the second time Lombardi has not made it to a third season as an offensive coordinator. He was fired in Detroit midway through his second year in 2015.
Herbert, who will be going into his fourth season in 2023, will have his third offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in the NFL. Shane Steichen directed the Bolts offense as well as being QBs coach under Anthony Lynn in 2020 before Lynn was fired at the end of the season.
The Chargers though stumbled down the stretch for the second straight season.
Staley went into the playoffs under fire after Williams suffered a season-ending back injury in the meaningless regular-season finale at Denver.
Last season, the Chargers dropped three of their final four games to miss out on the postseason. In the 35-32 overtime loss at Las Vegas in Week 18, Staley called a late timeout when the Raiders were content to play for a tie, which would have put the Chargers in the playoffs.
Players though rallied to the defense of their coach after the loss to the Jaguars, saying Staley is still learning as a head coach.
“He’s a fresh head coach in this league. To expect he’s going to know everything right away is kind of silly,” linebacker Joey Bosa said. “I think we need to just keep building. It doesn’t happen overnight.”
Owner Dean Spanos is also expected to retain Tom Telesco as general manager.
The Chargers have yet to win a division title during Telesco’s 10 seasons as general manager and have only been to the playoffs three times in his tenure. Telesco, who said before the start of the season that the true measuring stick of a GM is wins and losses, has an 81-86 record. The Bolts’ .485 winning percentage since 2013 is 19th.
“I feel like we need to be able to finish late in the season,” safety Derwin James said. “The teams that can do it in December and January, that's when it really matters.”
AP source: Browns hire Jim Schwartz as defensive coordinator
CLEVELAND | Jim Schwartz has never been afraid of big challenges. He's tackling a new one in Cleveland.
Schwartz, who took a winless Detroit team to the playoff in three seasons, has been hired as the Browns' defensive coordinator, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
Schwartz spent the past two seasons as a defensive adviser for Tennessee. The 56-year-old was one of four candidates to meet with the Browns, who went 7-10 this season and had defensive issues from the opener. He previously worked with Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry in Philadelphia.
Cleveland’s search for a coordinator began last week when coach Kevin Stefanski fired Joe Woods after three seasons.
The Browns also met with Steelers assistant Brian Flores, Seahawks associate head coach Sean Desai and Eagles passing game coordinator Dennard Wilson.
Schwartz was by far the most experienced candidate, and his familiarity with the 4-3 defensive scheme aligns with Cleveland's preference and the club's personnel. Known for a fiery demeanor, Schwartz also will provide some balance to the Browns staff under the even-keeled Stefanski.
Schwartz began his pro career as a scout with Cleveland in the 1990s. He'll take over the Browns' defense once he signs his contract, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because that hasn't happened yet.
Schwartz previously worked as a coordinator with the Titans (8 seasons), Bills (1) and Eagles (5). He won a Super Bowl running Philadelphia's defense in 2017.
One of Schwartz's top priorities will be fixing Cleveland's run defense. The Browns allowed 135 yards per game under Woods, who was unable to get the most out of a group led by star defensive end Myles Garrett.
The Browns need to upgrade their defensive front in the offseason for Schwartz, who always has had big run-stuffing tackles.
When Schwartz was with Buffalo in 2014, the Bills led the league in sacks and finished fourth in yards allowed. During the Super Bowl season in Philadelphia, the Eagles ranked first against the run (79.2) and were fourth in takeaways (31).
Former NFL player arrested in Mississippi on kidnap charge
RIDGELAND, Miss. | A former University of Mississippi and NFL football player has been arrested in Mississippi on kidnapping charges.
Jerrell Powe, 35, remained jailed Monday in the Jackson suburb of Ridgeland with no bail set. It's unclear if he has a lawyer to speak for him.
Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers told WLBT-TV that Powe and another person were arrested on Thursday at a bank in the city.
Myers said the kidnapping began in Laurel, 75 miles (120 kilometers) southeast of Jackson, and ended after the victim was able to contact Ridgeland police. He said the victim is safe.
Powe is scheduled to make an initial appearance before a judge on Tuesday.
Powe played defensive tackle for Ole Miss from 2008 to 2010. He finished with 69 tackles, seven sacks and an interception in 37 games. Powe was named Second-Team All-Southeastern Conference in 2009 and 2010.
The Kansas City Chiefs selected Powe in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL draft. He played in 12 games over three seasons for the Chiefs, garnering eight tackles and one sack. Powe played in 16 games for the Houston Texans in 2014, recording 10 tackles.
