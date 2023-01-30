McIlroy overcomes Reed, wins Dubai Desert Classic by one shot
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates | Rory McIlroy watched his 15-foot birdie putt roll into the cup, clenched his fist and let out a roar to celebrate a victory that felt bigger and sweeter than most.
Because of the guy he beat as much as the big title he won.
The top-ranked McIlroy overcame a final-round charge from Patrick Reed to win the Dubai Desert Classic for the third time Monday after a tense duel between players who were involved in a pre-tournament spat.
McIlroy finished birdie-birdie to shoot 4-under 68 and win by a stroke from Reed, who shot 65.
“Mentally, today was probably one of the toughest rounds I have ever had to play because it would be really easy to let your emotions get in the way,” McIlroy said. “I just had to really focus on myself and forget who was up there on the leaderboard.”
McIlroy and Reed traded verbal blows Wednesday after an interaction — of sorts — at the practice range on Tuesday that saw McIlroy snub Reed, who had gone over to wish the Northern Irishman a happy new year.
Reed walked away before lightly tossing a tee — featuring a logo of his 4 Aces team in the LIV Golf league — in the direction of McIlroy, one of the most vocal critics of the Saudi-run breakaway series.
Reed said it was “unfortunate” that McIlroy didn’t shake his hand and was quoted as describing McIlroy as “an immature little child.”
Hence McIlroy’s sense of satisfaction after making the title-clinching putt on the par-5 18th — a hole where he has encountered big problems over the past year.
“This is probably sweeter than it should be,” McIlroy said.
McIlroy started a year with a win for the first time in his career — he has come close numerous times in nearby Abu Dhabi, where he has typically chosen to play his year-opening tournament — and backed up victories at the Dubai Desert Classic in 2009 and 2015.
He decided to take extra time off around Christmas because, in his words, he was “mentally drained” by effectively being an anti-LIV spokesman last year.
He couldn’t escape those issues during his time off, either. McIlroy said he was served a subpoena on Christmas Eve from Larry Klayman — an attorney who has filed a lawsuit against the PGA Tour and European tour for suspending players who have signed with LIV Golf. Reed is not involved in that lawsuit. Klayman also represents Reed in lawsuits filed against a number of media outlets.
A final-day duel between McIlroy and Reed looked unlikely, with McIlroy starting Monday with a three-shot lead — and four ahead of American. However, he was overtaken on the back nine by Reed, who picked up seven shots in his first 13 holes while McIlroy was playing safety-first golf.
Reed bogeyed No. 16, could only make par at the drivable 17th after hitting his tee shot into a small bush but birdied No. 18 to put pressure on McIlroy, who had two-putted for birdie at No. 17 to move back into a share of the lead.
McIlroy's drive on No. 18 dribbled into the rough beside the water to the right of the fairway — he watched it all the way, clearly fearing the worst — and he decided to lay up. His third shot from 92 yards was close enough and, as Reed watched from the scorer's hut, McIlroy made the putt.
McIlroy finished on 19 under overall. He wound up winning with his B game and was particularly proud how he held up down the last, having hit shots into the water in front of the green on Sunday and also in the final round last year, costing him the title.
“It was a battle all day — honestly, it's been a battle all week,” McIlroy. "I feel as if I haven’t had my best all week but just managed my game so well and played really smart. Even that second shot at the last. I probably could have got to the green but with what happened yesterday and last year, I tried to give myself a wedge and get it up and down for the win.
“Ecstatic that I gave myself the opportunity the first week back out. I managed my game well."
Reed was attempting to become the first LIV Golf player to win an event on the European tour. Players from the Saudi-run series that changed the face of golf in 2022 are still able to play on the tour ahead of the imminent ruling of a British arbiter, who is reviewing whether the tour has the right to issue bans to those members who joined LIV without clearance.
Initial bans were lifted last year by the arbiter, pending a full legal review.
Ian Poulter, another LIV golfer, joined Reed in attempting to hunt down McIlroy but his challenge ended after making double-bogey at the last. He shot 70 and was tied for sixth, six shot off the lead.
Lucas Herbert of Australia shot 66 and placed third, three strokes behind McIlroy.
Djokovic back at top of ATP rankings; Sabalenka No. 2 in WTA
MELBOURNE, Australia | Novak Djokovic's Australian Open championship returned him to a rather familiar spot on Monday: No. 1 in the ATP rankings.
His four-place rise from No. 5 to replace Carlos Alcaraz at No. 1 is the largest jump to the top spot in the 50-year history of the computerized rankings for men's tennis.
“You never know how much more time you have left, so, of course, I nurture and celebrate these moments of becoming No. 1 again and Grand Slam champion," the 35-year-old Djokovic said after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) in the final at Melbourne Park on Sunday night, "even more than I have, maybe ever in my career. I don’t take it for granted.”
Aryna Sabalenka's first major title moved her up from No. 5 to a career-best-equaling No. 2 in the WTA rankings, behind only three-time major champion Iga Swiatek.
Ons Jabeur, twice a finalist at Slams in 2022, went from No. 2 to No. 3, followed by No. 4 Jessica Pegula, No. 5 Caroline Garcia and No. 6 Coco Gauff.
The player Sabalenka beat in Saturday's Australian Open final, Elena Rybakina, makes her top 10 debut at No. 10, up from No. 25.
This marks Djokovic's 374th week leading the ATP, adding to his record. He earned a 10th title at the Australian Open and tied Rafael Nadal with 22 Grand Slam trophies.
Alcaraz slid to No. 2. He had become the youngest man to be No. 1 when he took over at age 19 after winning the U.S. Open last September. Alcaraz missed the Australian Open because of a leg injury.
Nadal, who hurt his left hip flexor during a second-round loss to Mackenzie McDonald of the United States, dropped from No. 2 to No. 6.
Tsitsipas went from No. 4 to No. 3 because of his run in Melbourne; he would have been No. 1 for the first time if he had managed to win the title. Casper Ruud, a two-time Grand Slam runner-up who lost in the second round to Jenson Brooksby of the United States, went from No. 3 to No. 4. Andrey Rublev is No. 5 after getting to the quarterfinals.
Cracking the top 20 for the first time is Tommy Paul, a 25-year-old American who reached his first Grand Slam semifinal before exiting against Djokovic. Paul's showing in Melbourne lifted him 16 spots from No. 35 to No. 19.
He is one of 10 U.S. men in the top 50, something that last happened in 1995.
South Carolina tops women's AP Top 25; Ohio State tumbles
It was a rough week for Ohio State, which lost all three of its games and tumbled down the AP Top 25 as a result.
The previously unbeaten Buckeyes fell from second to 10th in The Associated Press women's basketball poll released Monday after losing to Iowa and Indiana, two top 10 teams, as well as Purdue. Ohio State fell two games back in the Big Ten Conference standings.
South Carolina remained No. 1 for the 32nd consecutive week. The Gamecocks, who were again a unanimous choice from the 28-member national media panel, have the fourth-longest streak ever atop the poll. Only UConn (51 and 34 weeks) and Louisiana Tech (36) have had longer runs at No. 1.
Stanford moved back up to No. 2 in the poll and the Cardinal were followed by LSU, Indiana and UConn in the top five. LSU is the only other undefeated team in women's basketball besides South Carolina, which visits UConn for a top-five showdown on Sunday.
Iowa jumped out four spots to sixth with Utah, Maryland and Notre Dame coming in ahead of Ohio State. The Hawkeyes started the season No. 4 in the poll.
The Fighting Irish split a pair of games last week against ranked opponents, routing Florida State before falling to N.C. State.
“There’s a lot of parity right now, which is great, great for the game,” Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey said. “The game is growing, which is what you want. But yeah, I mean, every night, especially the ACC, the ACC is the strongest league and, you know, we have just a tough stretch every night.”
One week after falling out of the rankings, Texas re-entered the poll at No. 24. The Longhorns routed then-No. 14 Oklahoma and Oklahoma State last week. South Florida also came in at No. 25. Colorado and Illinois fell out of the poll.
RISING BULLS
No. 25 South Florida continued its streak of being ranked for at least one week every season since the Bulls entered the poll for the first time in 2015.
“For us not being in a so-called football five conference, that’s a huge accomplishment,” South Florida coach Jose Fernandez said. His team has won 10 consecutive games and has 20 victories this season. The team's four losses have all come against ranked opponents (Michigan, Villanova, Ohio State and N.C. State).
“This group has been fun to coach. We always play a great non=conference schedule,” Fernandez said. “We won on the road at Texas, beat Alabama, beat Arkansas. We challenged ourselves in November and December.”
RECORD PERFORMANCES
Cameron Brink carried Stanford to a win over Oregon with a triple-double that included 10 blocks. It was the first triple-double in NCAA Division I women’s basketball featuring double-digit blocks since Tamari Key did it for Tennessee in an overtime win against Texas on Nov. 21, 2021.
No. 20 Oklahoma’s Taylor Robertson set the all-time NCAA women’s career record for 3-pointers when she hit her 498th in a loss to Iowa State on Saturday. Robertson has 503 entering this week. The all-time NCAA record, men or women, is held by Antoine Davis of Detroit Mercy, who has 534 and counting.
U.S. Soccer announces program to ensure player safety
U.S. Soccer has introduced a Safe Soccer program that will require comprehensive vetting of individuals involved in the sport as the federation continues to address its investigation into coach misconduct in the National Women's Soccer League.
The Safe Soccer program announced Monday aims to overhaul the criteria for participation in the sport from the youth level to the professional leagues. It includes safety training, background checks and annual reviews.
The rollout will start with a pilot program involving U.S. Soccer staff but eventually will reach “all participants in the soccer ecosystem,” the federation announced. The process is expected to take several years.
“We want to make sure that we’re getting bad actors out of our game. But we also want to make sure that we’re incentivizing, motivating and rewarding people who are doing the right thing. In a perfect world, that would get all the way down to, quite frankly, every single adult in our game," said former U.S. national team defender Danielle Slaton, chair of U.S. Soccer's Yates Implementation Committee.
“The challenge is how we do that and I think a lot of that is going to be up to the (participant safety) task force, up to our membership and up to all of us working to pull in the same direction on that front,” Slaton added.
Both U.S. Soccer and the NWSL pledged to implement recommendations made in two scathing reports on systemic abuse and misconduct in the nation's top professional league.
U.S. Soccer published the results of its investigation, led by former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Q. Yates, in October. A separate report commissioned by the NWSL and its players union was released in December. Both sides look to both expand and adopt measures to ensure player safety in the new year.
Among the Yates report recommendations was a requirement that teams disclose coach misconduct to the league and USSF to ensure coaches aren’t allowed to move between teams. It also called for timely investigation into allegations of abuse and meaningful vetting of participants.
Mana Shim and fellow former NWSL player Sinead Farrelly came forward in 2021 with allegations of harassment and sexual coercion against longtime league coach Paul Riley. He was among five of the league's 10 coaches who were fired or resigned that year amid claims of misconduct. He denied the allegations.
Shim is now chair of the USSF's Participant Safety Taskforce, which aims to implement safeguarding measures across soccer in the United States. Shannon Boxx, a U.S. Soccer Hall of Famer, also is on the task force.
The implementation committee has proposed amendments to the federation's professional league standards for all affiliated leagues, including Major League Soccer, the NWSL, United Soccer League and others.
The proposed changes include prohibiting the use of nondisclosure and non-disparagement agreements that hide information about abuse allegations.
The standards would also require teams to designate a player safety officer, provide training and education on abuse and misconduct, and produce annual safeguarding reports to U.S. Soccer.
Those changes must be approved by U.S. Soccer's Board of Directors, which meets in March.
The Yates report made 12 overall recommendations “aimed at preventing abuse in the future, holding wrongdoers accountable, enhancing transparency, addressing safety in youth soccer and fostering a professional environment where players are treated with respect.” U.S. Soccer has either implemented or is acting on the recommendations. The federation is also working closely with the NWSL to make reforms.
“As we’ve said from the beginning, this remains of the highest priority for our federation and we are dedicated to cleaning up our sport and making things better," Slaton said. "And the committee is eager to continue to grow and evolve and support the task force that’s going to be led by Mana Shim going forward, that already has been and will continue to be, because we truly remain dedicated to this work. This is not a one and done thing. This is not a committee thing that we’re putting a stamp on and saying we are finished with this work. We know there is a lot of work still that remains to be done."
Messi regrets controversy against Dutch at the World Cup
BUENOS AIRES | World Cup winner Lionel Messi regretted his testy exchanges with the Netherlands coach and players during their controversial quarterfinal in Qatar, he said in an interview aired on Monday.
Messi gave his first interview since lifting the trophy in December to radio Urbana Play of Buenos Aires. The Argentina captain spoke about the feisty clash with the Dutch which the South Americans won in a penalty shootout. A record 17 yellow cards were issued, including one to Messi for dissent.
When Messi scored from the spot in regular time, he stood in front of Dutch coach Louis van Gaal and cupped both hands to his ears. After the game, he gesticulated to the Dutch bench and insulted striker Wout Weghorst, who scored twice in regulation.
“I don't like what I did, I don't like what happened afterward,” Messi said. “These are moments of a lot of tension, a lot of nerves. It is very quick and people react the way they react. Nothing was planned, it just happened.”
That quarterfinal was surrounded by controversy. Before the encounter, Van Gaal said his players were better prepared than their rivals for a penalty shootout. He also said “Messi did not touch the ball” in the semifinal between the teams in the 2014 World Cup; Argentina also won that tie in a penalty shootout.
Messi said his teammates told him what Van Gaal said to stimulate him.
About his moment with Weghorst, Messi said it was “natural.”
“I reacted that way. There had been many things with this player, moments of tension like these . . . I was at the mixed zone, it had just happened,” Messi said. “I don't like to leave that image, but these things happen."
Messi also said Argentina “in general was better than its rivals” and picked Mexico, its second group opponent as “the toughest.”
“It was the worst match we played because of all the things involved in winning it or not," Messi said. Argentina lost its opener to Saudi Arabia 2-1 in one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history, and had to beat Mexico to stay in playoffs contentions. Mexico was beaten 2-0.
Messi said he has not watched the final against France. Argentina won the final on penalties to win its first World Cup title since 1986.
“Since that day, everything changed for me," he said. “By luck, what we dreamed about so much happened. I wished that so much in my career and, at the end, it came.”
Asked what he would tell Messi in his childhood if he could, the star said: “Something extraordinary awaits, you can't imagine. You will have a beautiful path, with some tough moments that you will have to overcome, but never give your dreams away because at the end you will get your most desired reward. Your film will have a happy ending.”
