Royals agree with All-Star Merrifield on restructured deal
KANSAS CITY, Mo. | All-Star outfielder Whit Merrifield and the Kansas City Royals agreed to a restructured contract late Wednesday in which the club exercised its option for next season and the two sides added a mutual option for 2024.
Merrifield, who made his second All-Star team last season, will earn $7 million this season and $2.75 million in 2023, a figure that would escalate by $4 million if he spends 109 days or fewer on the injured list this season. The mutual option is for $18 million with a $500,000 buyout.
The 33-year-old Merrifield hit .277 with an American League-leading 40 stolen bases and 42 doubles last season, becoming the first player since Charlie Gehringer in 1929 to lead the AL in both categories. Merrifield also had 40-plus doubles and 40-plus steals in 2018, making him one of seven players in big league history with at least two such seasons.
Merrifield's value to the Royals is more than just his bat and baserunning ability. One of baseball's most versatile players, Merrifield is also capable of playing first base, second base and third base along with all three outfield positions.
The growth of second baseman Nicky Lopez last season, and the arrival of top prospect Bobby Witt Jr. at third base this season, means Merrifield will play mostly in the outfield again. That is where he'll start Thursday's opener against Cleveland, extending his club record — and the longest active streak in the majors — to 470 consecutive games played.
Nats DH Cruz, other Clemente Award winners wear '21' on caps
WASHINGTON | Washington Nationals designated hitter Nelson Cruz pulled his game day hat off a hook by his clubhouse locker Thursday to show that a "21" patch was stitched onto the back to honor Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente.
Like other winners of the humanitarian award named in memory of Clemente, Cruz will be allowed to wear the late Pittsburgh Pirates star outfielder's uniform number on his cap for the rest of his major league career. Cruz wears No. 23 on his jersey.
Major League Baseball announced the initiative on Thursday, saying it was a "special tribute to (Clemente's) enduring legacy." The announcement was timed for the 50th anniversary of the year in which Clemente died in a plane crash at age 38 while on a relief effort to help earthquake victims in Nicaragua.
Two more Black coaches sue NFL alleging racial discrimination
NEW YORK | Two Black coaches joined Brian Flores on Thursday in his lawsuit alleging racist hiring practices by the NFL when there are vacancies for coaches and general managers.
The updated lawsuit in Manhattan federal court added coaches Steve Wilks and Ray Horton.
The lawsuit said Wilks was discriminated against by the Arizona Cardinals in 2018 when he was hired as a "bridge coach" but was given no meaningful chance to succeed, while Horton was subjected to discriminatory treatment when he was given a sham interview for the Tennessee Titans head coach position in January 2016.
Flores also criticized the NFL in the rewritten lawsuit for its response to the lawsuit he brought against it and its teams several weeks ago.
One more historic first for Tom Watson at the Masters
AUGUSTA, Ga. | Tom Watson didn't think eight major championships, including two green jackets, would be enough to join the company of Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus on the first tee at Augusta National.
Even at 72, more than a half-century after he made his way down Magnolia Lane for the first time as an amateur, Watson remains somewhat in awe of the legends he spent decades chasing.
"I look at these old goats right here, I can't carry their shoes," Watson said Thursday morning, shortly after joining Player and Nicklaus as an honorary starter at the Masters for the first time. "I don't kind of belong in the same realm as these two players here."
Even if it meant entering another phase of his golfing life. It's a phase Watson, who won at Augusta in 1977 and again in 1981 and nearly pulled off a stunner in the 2009 British Open in Turnberry at age 58 before ultimately losing to Stewart Cink in a playoff, long ago came to terms with.
"I guess it's a culmination of kind of the process," he said. "I had a pretty good career. Not like (Player and Nicklaus), but I had a pretty good career. Just kind of the culmination of it."
