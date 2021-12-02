Big 12 coaches: Iowa St. RB Hall top offensive player again
IRVING, Texas | Big 12 rushing leader Breece Hall was named the Big 12's offensive player of the year Thursday by league coaches, with the Iowa State junior becoming only the third player to earn the honor in back-to-back seasons.
Hall has rushed for 1,472 yards and 20 TDs this season for Cyclones. He has run for a touchdown in each of his last 24 games, an FBS-record streak.
Baylor senior Jalen Pitre was tabbed defensive player of the year while playing a hybrid-defensive back position. Pitre is the only player in the nation with at least three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and two interceptions. His 63 tackles include a team-high 12 for losses.
Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy, whose fifth-ranked Cowboys play in their first Big 12 title game Saturday against No. 9 Baylor, was selected by his peers as the league's top coach.
The only other players to be the Big 12 offensive player of the year in consecutive seasons were Texas running back Ricky Williams (1997-98) and Oklahoma quarterback Jason White (2003-04). Former Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield was also a two-time winner, in 2015 and 2017. All three won a Heisman Trophy.
Antonio Brown, 2 others suspended for violating COVID rules
NEW YORK | Antonio Brown and two other NFL players have been suspended immediately for three games by the league for violating COVID-19 protocols.
The Tampa Bay wide receiver and teammate Mike Edwards were suspended Thursday. Free agent John Franklin III, if signed by a team, is also ineligible to play in the next three games.
All three players have accepted the discipline and waived their right of appeal. The suspensions are effective immediately.
The NFL Players Association, which developed the protocols along with the league, represented the three players during a review of the recent allegations that players misrepresented their vaccination status. Brown, Edwards, a cornerback, and Franklin, a defensive back who last played for the Bucs in 2019, were found in violation of the protocols.
"The health and safety of players and personnel is our top priority," the NFL and NFLPA said in a joint statement. "The protocols were jointly developed working with our respective experts to ensure that we are practicing and playing football as safely as possible during the ongoing pandemic. The NFL-NFLPA jointly reinforce their commitment and further emphasize the importance of strict adherence to the protocols to protect the well-being of everyone associated with the NFL."
