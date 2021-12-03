Berhalter: U.S. takes cold better than El Salvador, Honduras
Gregg Berhalter thinks American players will adjust to a freeze with ease.
The U.S. picked Columbus, Ohio, for its World Cup qualifier against El Salvador on Jan. 27 and St. Paul, Minnesota, for its Feb. 2 match against Honduras, games wrapped around a Jan. 30 meeting with Canada in Hamilton, Ontario.
Wanting to minimize travel and draw a pro-U.S. crowd, Berhalter decided to avoid the Eastern seaboard and Florida.
January highs in Columbus average 53 degrees Fahrenheit and lows average 35 degrees, while the average Feb. 2 high in the Twin Cities is 25 and the average low is 9.
Goalkeeper Matt Turner, defender Walker Zimmerman, midfielders Kellyn Acosta and Cristian Roldan, and forwards Ricardo Pepi and Gyasi Zardes are among the national team regulars.
Goalkeepers: John Pulskamp (Kansas City), Gabriel Slonina (Chicago), Matt Turner (New England)
Defenders: George Bello (Atlanta), Justin Che (Dallas), Jonathan Gomez (Louisville), Kobi Henry (Orange County), Henry Kessler (New England Revolution), Brooks Lennon (Atlanta), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Kevin Paredes (D.C.), Bryan Reynolds (Roma, Italy), Auston Trusty (Colorado), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville)
Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta (Colorado), Cole Bassett (Colorado), Johnny Cardoso (Internacional, Brazil), Cristian Roldan (Seattle), Jackson Yueill (San Jose)
Forwards: Taylor Booth (Bayern Munich II, Germany), Caden Clark (New York Red Bulls), Cade Cowell (San Jose), Jesús Ferreira (Dallas), Jordan Morris (Seattle), Ricardo Pepi (Dallas; 6/3), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew)
NCAA approves late addition to bowl lineup, 42nd game
The NCAA football oversight committee on Thursday approved a waiver to the deadline for bowl certification so another game can be added to this season's lineup, upping the number to 42 and ensuring all teams that finished 6-6 can play in the postseason.
The additional game, likely to be held in Texas, was a late replacement for the bowl that was scheduled to be played in San Francisco this season. The Redbox bowl was canceled in early September.
"This is utilizing an existing license that was held by the San Francisco bowl," Mid-American Conference Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher said.
The MAC, Mountain West and Conference USA made the waiver request.
Sister of man imprisoned in Saudi Arabia writes to Hamilton
PARIS | The sister of a man who was sentenced to death in Saudi Arabia is asking seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton to help save her brother's life.
Zeinab Abu Al-Kheir told The Associated Press in a telephone interview that Hamilton's declaration two weeks ago in Qatar that F1 is "duty bound" to raise awareness on human rights makes her think that he might be able to save her brother, Hussein Abu Al-Kheir. The spotlight of auto racing pivots to Saudi Arabia on Sunday when the kingdom for the first time hosts an F1 contest.
"Dear Lewis, I'm writing to you in the hope that can save my brother's life," Abu Al-Kheir wrote last week to Hamilton from her home in Canada, in a letter shared exclusively with the AP. "Just saying his name while you are in Saudi Arabia may be enough."
Asked about the letter during his pre-race news conference on Thursday, Hamilton said, "I'm not really sure which letter you're referring to, so I can't really comment on that one."
Saudi Arabia, for years one of the world's most prolific executioners, dramatically reduced the number of people put to death in 2020, following changes halting executions for non-violent drug-related crimes, according to the government's tally and independent observers.
With her younger brother jailed nearly 6,000 miles away in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, Abu Al-Kheir said she hopes Hamilton might become a connection to powerful Saudis.
"A famous man like Hamilton can do something, he can talk with the prince (Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman), the minister of interior or even with King Salman," Abu Al-Kheir said from her home near Ottowa. "People like Hamilton bring attention to the governments everywhere."
