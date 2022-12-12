South Carolina tops women's AP Top 25, Kansas cracks poll
Kansas has cracked The Associated Press women's basketball poll for the first time in nearly 10 years after a huge win while South Carolina remained the unanimous No. 1 team.
The 22nd-ranked Jayhawks routed then 12th-ranked Arizona by 27 points on the road to break into the AP Top 25 released Monday.
The top five teams remained the same with the Gamecocks followed by Stanford, Ohio State, Indiana and Notre Dame in voting by a 28-member national media panel.
Virginia Tech was sixth and will host the Fighting Irish on Sunday. Fellow ACC schools North Carolina and N.C. State were seventh and eighth.
UConn, which is beset with injuries, fell three places to ninth after losing at Maryland on Sunday. The Terrapins climbed five spots to 15th. UCLA moved up three spots to 10th.
Kansas, which is 9-0 for the fourth time in school history, last was in the poll on Jan. 14, 2013, when the Jayhawks were 23rd. They've been on the rise the last two years, finishing 21-10 last season for the program's first 20-win season since 2012-13. Kansas lost to Stanford in the second round of the NCAA Tournament last year.
“We have 11 returners and four starters back from last year’s team so there were high expectations going into this year,” Kansas coach Brandon Schneider said. “We learned a lot in the NCAA Tournament. We just tried to upgrade our schedule in the non-conference. I feel like we’re a group that is pretty bought in on the defensive end right now. Still a ton of room for improvement on the offensive end.”
Schneider said he will address with his team their being ranked. The Jayhawks host Tulsa on Friday.
“More in terms of the trappings of complacency, and we’re still in the non-conference," Schneider said. "We need to feel good about it in terms of the program's validation. I think we talked about being a program on the rise and that the trajectory of our program is headed in the right direction.”
RISING UTES
Utah moved up to No. 13, the school's best ranking since the Utes were 12th in 2008. Utah 's best ranking ever is 11th in 1998. The team opens Pac-12 play on Wednesday against Colorado.
TIP-INS:
Arizona fell to 20th after its loss to Kansas. ... Michigan fell five spots to 19th after losing to Toledo. ... Iowa State, which dropped four spots to 14th after falling to rival Iowa, will face No. 25 Villanova on Sunday in the Hall of Fame Women's Showcase game. ... Columbia received votes in the AP poll for the first time in school history. The Lions have wins over Miami, UMass and Stony Brook, who all made the NCAA Tournament last season.
MILESTONE
Maryland coach Brenda Frese had a memorable week, earning her 600th victory in a buzzer-beating win over Purdue on Thursday. Her team then beat UConn for the first time on Sunday, also giving the coach her first victory against the perennial powerhouse. Frese coached at Ball State and Minnesota before taking over at Maryland in 2002. She's 601-173 in her career.
Texas coach Chris Beard arrested on family violence charge
AUSTIN, Texas | Chris Beard, who coached Texas Tech to the 2019 NCAA championship game and was hired away by Texas with expectations he'd elevate his alma mater to the same elite level, was arrested early Monday on a felony family violence charge after a woman told police he had strangled her.
Beard was arrested by Austin police and booked at the Travis County jail at 4:18 a.m. on a charge of assault on a family or household member in which their breath was impeded. The charge is a third-degree felony in Texas, with a possible punishment of two to 10 years in prison.
Beard went before a magistrate judge for his bond hearing, wearing jailhouse black-and-grey stripes and his hands were cuffed in front at his waist. Beard was told he could communicate with the alleged victim but not in a threatening manner, was ordered to stay 200 yards away from the residence where police were called and was told he is barred from possessing a firearm.
Beard nodded his head and answered “yes, sir” several times when addressing the judge. Jail records show Beard posted $10,000 bond. He didn't answer questions when he left the jail with his attorney Perry Minton.
Minton declined comment but earlier told the Austin American-Statesman the coach is innocent of the charge.
“He should never have been arrested,” Minton told the newspaper. “The complainant wants him released immediately and all charges dismissed. It is truly inconceivable.”
The arrest affidavit was not immediately released. But a short narrative Austin police wrote with Beard’s jail photograph said police received an emergency disturbance call shortly after midnight. The caller said the incident was over and that one of the people involved had left the house.
Responding officers located a woman who told them she’d been “assaulted and strangled” by Beard. It wasn’t immediately known if she had an attorney.
The seventh-ranked Longhorns (7-1) host Rice on Monday night. They were ranked No. 2 a week ago, the program's highest ranking in more than a decade.
“The university is aware of the situation regarding Chris Beard. We are continuing to gather information and monitoring the legal process,” the school said in a statement.
Beard is in his second season of a seven-year guaranteed contract that pays him more than $5 million per year. Before that, he was 112-55 in five seasons with the Red Raiders. He was named The Associated Press coach of the year in 2019 as he guided Texas Tech to a 31-7 finish and lost in an overtime thriller to Virginia in the national championship game.
His departure for Texas — a deal reached after a meeting with Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte that included a McDonald’s breakfast an hour's drive north of Lubbock — left Texas Tech officials frustrated.
Beard said it was a difficult move, but he could not turn down a chance to coach at his alma mater, where he was a student assistant three decades ago. Earlier this year, he led Texas to a first-round victory over Virginia Tech that was the Longhorns' first NCAA Tournament win since 2014.
Beard’s contract includes a provision under which he can be fired for cause for conduct the administration reasonably determines reflects poorly on the coach, program, school or university system. That includes being charged with a felony. University of Texas System Board of Regents Chairman Kevin Eltife did not return a message seeking comment.
If Beard is suspended, Longhorns associate head coach Rodney Terry would be a likely candidate to lead the team. Terry has been a head coach at UTEP (2018-21) and Fresno State (2011-18).
Texas freshman guard Arterio Morris faces a misdemeanor family violence charge stemming from a June arrest after an incident with a former girlfriend. He faces a Wednesday court hearing in Denton County near Dallas.
Morris, a top national recruit, has been allowed to play this season despite the charge, and averages 17 minutes and 6.5 points per game. Morris' attorney, Justin Moore, has said Moore is innocent of the assault charge.
Ridder Time: Falcons bench Mariota in favor of rookie QB
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. | The Atlanta Falcons are turning to rookie Desmond Ridder at quarterback, announcing Monday that Marcus Mariota has been benched with the team still in contention for a playoff berth but struggling with four losses in its past five games.
The Falcons (5-8) made the switch to Ridder to bolster an offense that is averaging just 17.6 points a game during its recent skid. The third-round pick led Cincinnati to a College Football Playoff berth a season ago but has yet to take a snap in an NFL game that counts.
“It's a performance-based decision,” coach Arthur Smith said. “We're trying to push the offense. We feel like this is the best decision for where he's at, where the team's at.”
Atlanta is only a game behind Tampa Bay (6-7) in the NFC South, still contending in a division where no team has a winning record.
Smith's decision was a huge blow to Mariota's hopes of finally fulfilling the potential that made him the No. 2 overall pick by Tennessee in the 2015 draft, coming off a Heisman Trophy-winning college career at Oregon.
Mariota wasn't at the Falcons' complex Monday. He was getting a chronic knee problem checked out and could go on the injured reserve list, which would end his season, according to Smith.
The coach stressed that Mariota's knee issue was not the reason for the quarterback change. The Falcons signed Logan Woodside off Tennessee's practice squad with an eye toward him becoming Ridder's backup.
Mariota was demoted by the Titans near the midway point of the 2019 season, spent the past two seasons riding the bench for the Las Vegas Raiders, and landed with the Falcons this year after the team traded longtime starter Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts.
Mariota was handed the starting job by Smith, a former offensive coordinator for the Titans, and showed flashes of promise as the Falcons lingered near .500 over the first half of the season, good enough for occasional stints in first place in the weak NFC South.
But the past five games persuaded Smith to give Ridder a shot coming off a bye week. The Falcons play their next two games on the road, beginning with Sunday's game at New Orleans against the division rival Saints (4-9).
The 23-year-old Ridder hasn't played in a game since the preseason.
Mariota assumes a backup role after completing 61.3% of his passes for 2,219 yards, with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions in a conservative, run-oriented offense. He contributed to the ground game with 438 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 5.2 yards per carry.
In his next-to-last start, Mariota threw a pass that was deflected in the end zone for an interception that sealed Washington's 19-13 victory. In his last start, he was picked off again in the final minute from deep in his own territory to finish off a 19-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The switch to Ridder likely ends any shot that Mariota had to hold down the Falcons' job over the long term, and could be his last meaningful opportunity to start for any team in the NFL.
The Falcons, on the other hand, may hurt their playoff chances by switching to a rookie at this late stage of the season but could benefit over the long term.
The final four games of the regular season will give Smith a meaningful body of work to determine if Ridder has long-term potential as a starter, or if the team needs to focus on the draft or a trade to land its No. 1 QB in 2023.
Ridder was a four-year starter at Cincinnati, where he had a career record of 42-6. In his final season, he helped the Bearcats became the first non-Power 5 team to claim a spot in the CFP, where they fell to Alabama 27-6 in the Cotton Bowl semifinal game.
As a senior, Ridder threw for 3,334 yards with 30 touchdowns and eight interceptions, while rushing for 355 yards and six touchdowns.
Hoping to be a first-round pick, he slipped all the way to the third round — No. 74 overall — before the Falcons called his name.
Ridder was clearly upset that he didn't go on Day 1 of the draft and vowed to make the rest of the league pay.
"It shouldn’t have taken this long,” an emotional Ridder told Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot.
Now, Ridder's got a chance to back up his words.
U.S. almost sent Reyna home from World Cup for lack of hustle
NEW YORK | American midfielder Gio Reyna almost was sent home from the World Cup because of a lack of hustle in training, for which he later apologized.
U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter revealed the team's concerns about a player when he spoke last week at the HOW Institute for Society’s Summit on Moral Leadership in New York. Excerpts of his remarks were later published in a newsletter by Charter Works, which analyzes management and workplace trends.
“In this last World Cup, we had a player that was clearly not meeting expectations on and off the field,” Berhalter was quoted as saying. “One of 26 players, so it stood out. As a staff, we sat together for hours deliberating what we were going to do with this player. We were ready to book a plane ticket home, that’s how extreme it was. And what it came down to was, we’re going to have one more conversation with him, and part of the conversation was how we’re going to behave from here out. There aren’t going to be any more infractions.”
“But the other thing we said to him was, you’re going to have to apologize to the group, but it’s going to have to say why you’re apologizing. It’s going to have to go deeper than just ‘Guys, I’m sorry,’” Berhalter went on. “And I prepped the leadership group with this. I said, ‘OK, this guy’s going to apologize to you as a group, to the whole team.’ And what was fantastic in this whole thing is that after he apologized, they stood up one by one and said: ‘Listen, it hasn’t been good enough. You haven’t been meeting our expectations of a teammate and we want to see change.’ They really took ownership of that process. And from that day on there were no issues with this player.”
While Berhalter didn't identify the player, several media outlets reported Sunday it was Reyna, and a person familiar with the matter confirmed the identity to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no announcement was made.
“Just before the World Cup, coach Berhalter told me that my role at the tournament would be very limited. I was devasted,” Reyna said in a statement Monday. “I fully expected and desperately wanted to contribute to the play of a talented group as we tried to make a statement at the World Cup.
“I am also a very emotional person, and I fully acknowledge that I let my emotions get the best of me and affect my training and behavior for a few days after learning about my limited role,” Reyna said. “I apologized to my teammates and coach for this, and I was told I was forgiven. Thereafter, I shook off my disappointment and gave everything I had on and off the field.”
Charter posted an editor's note Sunday that said: “Berhalter’s comments were ... erroneously greenlit for publication by someone representing the event organizers.”
“There was never an intention for the content to become public nor for the identity of the player to become known,” Berhalter said in a statement.
“It was the team’s strong culture which enabled us to work through the issue and emerge in a stronger, more unified position,” Berhalter said.
Reyna, a son of former U.S. captain Claudio Reyna and former U.S. women’s national team player Danielle Egan, missed most of Borussia Dortmund’s 2021-22 season because of leg injuries and has not played a 90-minute match this season as his condition was monitored.
“I am disappointed that there is continuing coverage of this matter ... and extremely surprised that anyone on the U.S. men’s team staff would contribute to it,” Reyna said. “Coach Berhalter has always said that issues that arise with the team will stay ‘in house.'”
Reyna turned 20 the week before the World Cup and did not play in the Americans' opening 1-1 draw against Wales on Nov. 21, sparking questions for Berhalter. Reyna appeared for the last eight minutes of the 0-0 draw against England four days later, did not play in the 1-0 win over Iran on Nov. 29 and entered the 3-1, round-of-16 loss to the Netherlands at the start of the second half with the Americans trailing by two goals.
Berhalter said after the opener that Reyna felt “tightness” after a Nov. 17 friendly against Al-Gharafa but did not specify where. Reyna said after the Wales match, “I felt ready to go.”
Eric Wynalda, a former teammate of Claudio Reyna, told the Los Angeles Times on a Twitter Spaces interview ahead of the England game there was “internal strife with the manager” regarding Gio Reyna.
“He was fit to play," Wynalda said. “Berhalter did lie to the media and say that it was an injury, asked the player to kind of go along with that story, which caused a rift between the two of them.”
Berhalter said on Nov. 28: “I’ll leave it to you to decide if I asked Gio to lie about it. That's just not who I am.
“So if you have to take Eric’s word or my word or whatever, feel free. But I know what happened.”
Pelé's health improves but he remains in hospital
RIO DE JANEIRO | Pelé is doing better after having been hospitalized to treat a respiratory infection aggravated by COVID-19, doctors at the Albert Einstein hospital said Monday.
Pelé has been in hospital since Nov. 29 and doctors said they still don't know when he will be discharged.
He is "conscious and has stable vital signs," a statement from the hospital said.
Pelé, the only player to win three World Cups, is also undergoing chemotherapy.
His daughter Kely Nascimento, who lives in the U.S., posted on social media Monday several photos from her father’s hospital. In one of them she is holding her father's hand, with the message “I arrived.” Another shows her working remotely from hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.