Ishbia agrees to buy Suns, Mercury for $4 billion
Mortgage executive Mat Ishbia has agreed in principle to buy the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury from the embattled owner Robert Sarver for $4 billion, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
It is the first step in a process that is expected to take several weeks to complete, according to the person, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because neither Ishbia nor the Suns had disclosed the agreement publicly.
ESPN first reported the agreement between Sarver and Ishbia — who is chairman, president and chief executive of United Wholesale Mortgage, which bills itself as the nation’s largest mortgage lender. Forbes recently listed Ishbia’s net worth at $5.1 billion.
Ishbia, a former Michigan State player and a member of the Spartans’ NCAA championship team in 2000, will now be subject to a vetting process by the NBA. Once that process is completed, the NBA’s board of governors will have to approve the sale. The board isn’t scheduled to meet again until March, though it could convene virtually if the vetting process is successfully completed beforehand.
If the sale closes at $4 billion, it would be the largest purchase in NBA history. Joe Tsai bought the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center for $3.3 billion in 2019, and Tilman Fertitta purchased the Houston Rockets for $2.2 billion in 2017.
The only other NBA franchise known to be sold for $2 billion or more was the Los Angeles Clippers, when Steve Ballmer acquired that team in 2014.
“I had a great call with fellow Spartan Mat Ishbia congratulating him on his purchase of the Phoenix Suns,” Magic Johnson, another Michigan State alum, tweeted Tuesday. “He’s going to do great things not only for the Suns organization, but for the entire league. All of the other 29 NBA teams better watch out because Mat’s a winner!”
Ishbia’s company is built around team aspects, and he often speaks of the lessons he learned while playing for Tom Izzo and with Mateen Cleaves at Michigan State. His company even has an intramural basketball program with an on-site full-court gym.
“This is not that complicated,” Ishbia recently told HBO’s “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel” for a profile, discussing his strategy with people. “Get the best people to join your team, just like in sports. Train them, coach them to be the best version of themselves, like Izzo used to do with us. And then treat them so well that they never want to leave.”
Justin Ishbia, Mat Ishbia’s brother, also is expected to be a prominent investor in the sale and would be part of the new ownership group, the person told the AP.
The NBA suspended Sarver in September for one year, plus fined him $10 million, after an investigation found that he had engaged in what the league called “workplace misconduct and organizational deficiencies.”
The findings of the league’s report came nearly a year after the NBA asked a law firm to investigate allegations that Sarver had a history of racist, misogynistic and hostile incidents over his nearly two-decade tenure overseeing the franchise.
Shortly afterward, Sarver announced that he would be looking to sell the Suns and the Mercury.
Sarver bought the Suns in 2004 for $401 million — then an NBA record, and roughly 10 times less than the sale price that Ishbia is willing to pay.
Ishbia has been mentioned before as a possible buyer of pro franchises, and he is a prominent Michigan State donor. He helped fund the $95 million deal that the Spartans gave football coach Mel Tucker last year. He played in 48 games for Izzo during his time as a walk-on guard in East Lansing.
Ishbia in November confirmed to the AP his interest in buying the NFL’s Washington Commanders after owners Dan and Tanya Snyder hired a firm to explore potential transactions. It was not immediately clear if buying the Suns would take him out of the process with the Commanders.
Judge and Yankees finalize $360 million, 9-year contract
NEW YORK | American League MVP Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees on Tuesday finalized their $360 million, nine-year contract, the third-largest deal in baseball history.
New York announced the agreement and called a news conference for Wednesday at Yankee Stadium to discuss the contract, which was agreed to on Dec. 7 subject to a successful physical.
Judge hit 62 homers last season to break the previous AL record of 61 set by the Yankees’ Roger Maris in 1961. Just before opening day, Judge turned down the Yankees’ offer of $213.5 million over seven years (2023-29).
By betting on himself, Judge gained an additional $146.5 million and two guaranteed seasons. He turns 31 in April.
Judge’s contract trails only Mike Trout’s $426.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels for 2019-31 and Mookie Betts’ $365 million pact with the Los Angeles Dodgers for 2021-32. Judge’s $40 million average salary is the highest for a position player, behind only New York Mets pitchers Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander at $43.33 million.
Judge hit .311 and tied for the major league lead with 131 RBIs. He hit 16 home runs more than any other player, the largest gap since the Philadelphia Athletics’ Jimmie Foxx hit 58 in 1932 and the Yankees’ Babe Ruth had 41.
A Northern California native, Judge met with the San Francisco Giants last month. He could be in line to become New York’s first captain since Derek Jeter retired after the 2014 season.
Wilson to start at QB for Jets vs. Jaguars on Thursday night
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. | Zach Wilson is getting another start for the New York Jets, and this one in prime time.
Coach Robert Saleh announced the decision Tuesday that Wilson will be under center Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars as the Jets (7-7) try to hold on in the AFC playoff hunt.
“I know I’m extremely excited just to get back on the field and get after it again,” Wilson said. “And it’s going to be a good matchup.”
With Mike White not cleared for contact by doctors as he recovers from broken ribs, Saleh and the Jets will have Wilson make a second straight start in his return from a three-game benching.
“With Zach, he knows to prepare like he’s the No. 1 (quarterback),” Saleh said.
Wilson, who had an up-and-down performance Sunday, has been taking the snaps with the starters during walkthrough practices this week, while White has been limited.
The decision sets up the second meeting between the top two picks from last year’s draft, with Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence (No. 1 overall) squaring off against Wilson, who went second. The Jets hung on for a 26-21 victory last December.
While Lawrence has blossomed in his second season, Wilson has continued to struggle and gives the Jets some pause as to whether he’s their long-term solution at quarterback.
“No one’s going to give up on someone just because it feels like if it doesn’t show up in Year 1 or Year 2, it’s like, move on,” Saleh said.
Wilson was 18 of 35 for 317 yards and two touchdowns in the Jets’ 20-17 loss to Detroit, having a good first two quarters, a dismal third and a solid fourth. He led New York to a go-ahead score late and was driving the Jets to a potential tying field goal in the final seconds.
“Zach is growing,” Saleh said. “He’s growing with this team, he’s growing with all of us. It’s just a matter of reps. And the more he sees it, the faster he’ll play. The faster he plays, the faster he’ll get the ball out. As things happen faster, his natural playing ability will come into play because he’s not thinking.
“But to get to a world where you’re playing without thought, you’ve got to get reps.”
Wilson said he spoke to multiple former NFL quarterbacks while he was benched to seek their insight on how to handle his situation. Among those he chatted with were his personal quarterbacks coach John Beck, Pro Football Hall of Famers Steve Young and Kurt Warner, and Drew Brees.
“The biggest thing was there’s always going to be these ups and downs in football and you always have to believe in yourself and rely on your support system and understand this is all just kind of part of the process,” Wilson said. “Some of the biggest things I took from it was where you want to get, this is just going to help you get there faster.
“And the bumps, the ups and downs, it’s tough, but you’ll eventually make your way through it. And along the way, you’re able to learn a lot of really good lessons and you’re able to almost be more aware as well.”
White was twice knocked from the Jets’ loss to the Bills in Buffalo on Dec. 11 by big hits. He finished the game but left the stadium in an ambulance to be examined at a hospital. After X-rays at the stadium were clear, CT scans revealed the rib fractures.
Saleh said White remains “week to week” in his recovery, but the Jets have not ruled him out for the rest of the season. White can practice but is waiting to be cleared to play in games.
“Everything for Mike is to give him the opportunity to seek a second opinion and for him and his team to kind of make sure all the boxes are being checked,” Saleh said. “So from our point as coaches, we’re just allowing that process to happen and when everything aligns, we’ll make a decision.”
The Jets (7-7) have lost three straight games and seen their playoff chances dwindle. They likely need to win out, starting with their game on short rest against Jacksonville (6-8). The Jaguars have clawed their way into the postseason hunt by winning two straight and three of four.
Giants postpone Correa intro for medical concern
The San Francisco Giants postponed a news conference Tuesday to introduce Carlos Correa after a medical concern arose during the All-Star shortstop’s physical, according to two people with direct knowledge of the situation.
The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the Giants have not announced publicly any details regarding Correa’s $350 million, 13-year agreement, not even that Tuesday’s availability was to introduce the prized free agent.
One person confirmed that Tuesday’s conference to welcome Correa was put on hold because the sides were awaiting the results of testing. A second person said that a medical issue was flagged during Correa’s physical.
More charges filed
after violent pitch invasion in Australia
MELBOURNE, Australia | The number of people charged over a violent pitch invasion at a Melbourne A-League match has increased to 13, police said Wednesday.
An additional 18 people have also been identified following public appeals with more charges expected to be filed in coming days.
More than 150 spectators stormed the AAMI Park match between Melbourne Victory and Melbourne City on Saturday, injuring goalkeeper Tom Glover, referee Alex King, a TV cameraman and two security guards. It came at the 20-minute mark of the match.
All four men allegedly responsible for those attacks have been charged or identified.
The new charges include two men aged 23 and 26, charged with violent disorder, criminal damage, unlawful assault and a string of other offenses. A 17-year-old boy was charged on summons with reckless conduct endangering serious injury and discharging a lit distress signal, over an incident that saw the cameraman hit by a flare.
About $100,000 worth of damage was caused to the venue and about 80 flares or fireworks were set off, according to police. Poles and bottles were thrown at police on the field when they responded.
All those charged over the pitch invasion have been bailed out and will appear in court in February.
Video on social media showed a man throwing a metal bucket of sand at Glover during the melee. He was taken off the field dazed and bleeding and later received stitches to a facial laceration. He was back at practice with the club on Monday.
City led the Victory 1-0 when the match was first suspended and then abandoned.
Football Australia has vowed to impose heavy punishments against those found responsible and has ordered the Victory to show cause why it should not face severe sanctions for the conduct of its supporters.
The Victory could face a financial penalty, points deduction or possibly have fans locked out of stadiums.
The incident has blighted an otherwise upbeat time for soccer in the country, coming two weeks after Australia’s strong World Cup showing in reaching the round of 16 before a narrow 2-1 loss to eventual champion Argentina.
—From AP reports
