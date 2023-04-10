Royals manager Quatraro returns after 5-game COVID absence
ARLINGTON, Texas | First-year Kansas City manager Matt Quatraro returned to the dugout for the Royal's game against the Texas Rangers on Monday night after missing the previous five games with COVID-19.
The Royals went 2-3 under interim manager Paul Hoover, their bench coach. Kansas City lost four of its first five games under Quatraro, who left the team one game into a three-game home series against Toronto.
“I missed it,” Quatraro said. “Not everybody gets a break after five days in their career. Poorly timed, but I’m happy to be back.”
Quatraro participated in phases of pregame planning while away, giving Hoover and the other coaches basic instructions. But once the games began, he was just another spectator – a highly interested one.
“It was watch TV and pace around the house,” he said. “Eat too much, probably.”
Quatraro, 49, is a major league manager for the first time. He most recently was the Tampa Bay Rays’ bench coach.
The Royals won two of three at San Francisco over the weekend on the first half of a six-game road trip. That leaves Quatraro one game behind his interim manager in winning percentage.
“He’s way ahead of me,” Quatraro said. “Hopefully I can catch him. I was hoping he got a better lead.”
Quatraro said he felt fine after his bout with COVID-19, sitting out the mandatory minimum according to Major League Baseball. He tested positive last May and missed five Rays games.
Ravens agree to 1-year deal with Odell Beckham Jr.
The Baltimore Ravens gave their wide receiver group a much-needed shakeup Sunday, agreeing to a contract with Odell Beckham Jr.
Beckham agreed on a one-year deal worth up to $18 million including $15 million guaranteed, a person familiar with the deal told the AP. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract hadn’t been officially signed.
The 30-year-old Beckham did not play last season following ACL surgery. He now joins a Baltimore team with a quarterback situation that is still quite uncertain. The Ravens used the franchise tag on Lamar Jackson, who has asked to be traded.
Jackson posted a screenshot Sunday on Instagram that appeared to be him and Beckham on a video call — as well as a video of himself dancing.
Even with Jackson, the Ravens' passing game was limited by a lack of production from their wide receivers. Rashod Bateman played only six games last season, and aside from tight end Mark Andrews, no Baltimore player managed even 500 yards receiving.
Beckham has five 1,000-yard seasons, but none since 2019 with Cleveland. In his most recent season on the field in 2021, he caught 44 passes for 537 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games for the Browns and Rams.
He scored a touchdown in Los Angeles' Super Bowl victory that season, although he also injured his knee in that game.
No matter who the quarterback is, when Beckham is at his best, he's a major threat capable of producing dazzling highlights. Since debuting with the New York Giants in 2014, he has 531 catches for 7,367 yards and 56 TDs.
Beckham made the Pro Bowl his first three seasons. He's one of three players in NFL history — along with Justin Jefferson and Michael Thomas — to reach 80 receptions and 1,000 yards receiving in each of his first three seasons.
Hendrick won't appeal penalties to No. 24, No. 48 cars
COLUMBIA, S.C. | Hendrick Motorsports said Monday it won't appeal the latest penalties handed down by NASCAR on the race teams of drivers Alex Bowman and William Byron last week.
NASCAR took both the No. 48 and No. 24 cars to its R&D center following the race at Richmond and found illegal modifications in the greenhouse, or center, area of the car. NASCAR docked the team’s 60 points and five playoff points apiece last Thursday. Also, interim crew chiefs in Greg Ives for the No. 48 and Brian Campe for the No. 24 were fined $75,000 and suspended for two races.
A statement released by Hendrick Motorsports said the organization will be best served using its time and resources on competing each weekend.
“The area of the race cars NASCAR focused on is not related to our performance on the track,” the statement said.
Hendrick Motorsports had a successful appeal of penalties it incurred following the Phoenix race last month when its four race teams were assessed penalties of 100 points and 10 playoff points. All four crew chiefs were fined $100,000 and suspended four races.
But an appeals panel rescinded the points penalties for illegally modified radiator ducts, while letting the fines and suspensions stand.
An appeal last week by Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin was upheld by a three-person panel. Hamlin had hoped to rescind his 25-point penalty and $50,000 fine for acknowledging he intentionally hit Ross Chastain while fighting for track position at the end of the Phoenix race.
In response to driver and team calls for more clarity and openness in the process, NASCAR has modified its appeals process going forward. An appeals panel or final appeal officer may no longer rescind in full any part of the penalties assessed, a NASCAR spokesman said in an email to the AP.
It can lessen the fine, the length of a suspension or reduce the points that were docked, but not fully remove any of them.
NASCAR also has the right to publish the justification for any action taken by an appeals panel or final appeals officer.
In addition, NASCAR also plans to display illegally modified parts it has confiscated at race venues.
Commanders settle with Washington, D.C., on ticket deposits
WASHINGTON | The Washington Commanders have settled a lawsuit with the District of Columbia attorney general’s office over fans’ season-ticket deposit money.
Attorney general Brian L. Schwalb on Monday announced the agreement that returns $200,000 to fans and pay $425,000 to the district to resolve allegations related to the deposits. Predecessor Karl A. Racine filed the consumer protection lawsuit late last year before leaving office, and Schwalb picked up the case.
The district's investigation showed the team deceptively kept fans' deposits for years after ticket contracts expired, improperly used that money and in some cases made it difficult to reclaim the money.
“Rather than being transparent and upfront in their ticket sale practices, the Commanders unlawfully took advantage of their fan base, holding on to security deposits instead of returning them,” Schwalb said in a statement. “Under this settlement agreement, our office will maintain strict oversight over the Commanders to ensure all necessary steps are taken to reimburse fans for the refunds they are entitled to.”
The district still has a civil suit ongoing against the Commanders, owner Dan Snyder, the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell over what the attorney general’s office called collusion to deceive residents about the team’s toxic workplace culture. A league investigation into the team yielded a $10 million fine but no written report, which prompted outrage and a congressional review.
The Commanders previously settled with Maryland on season-ticket holder deposits by agreeing to return money and pay the state $250,000.
Under the terms of the settlement with the district, the Commanders must conduct a public records search for contact information for affected fans and attempt to notify them, disclose the refund process on their website and provide the attorney general's office with regular reports documenting their progress.
“We have not accepted security deposits or seat licenses in more than a decade and have been actively working to return any remaining deposits since 2014," a Commanders spokesperson said in an email to The Associated Press. "We are pleased to have reached an agreement on the matter with the D.C. attorney general and will work with the office to fulfill our obligations to our fans.”
The series of lawsuits in the Washington area were among the latest turns in the team's tumultuous run under Snyder, who along with wife Tanya hired a firm in November to explore selling part or all of the team. That came amid multiple investigations and two weeks after Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said there was “merit to remove” Snyder.
Two groups, one led by Josh Harris and Mitchell Rales that includes Magic Johnson and another by Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos, have submitted fully financed bids to buy the Commanders. It's unclear how soon a sale could happen; Snyder must first choose his preferred bidder and send to the league for approval.
Cyclist Ethan Boyes dies after being struck in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO | Award-winning cyclist Ethan Boyes died after being struck by a car at a national park in San Francisco, the U.S. Park Police said Saturday.
The athlete was hit while riding his bike Tuesday afternoon around Presidio, a historic park south of the Golden Gate Bridge, authorities said. Boyes was taken to a hospital for treatment and later pronounced dead. He was 44 years old.
The driver was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, the agency said.
Boyes had a storied career that included an age-group record in a 1,000-meter time trial in 2015. He was a 10-time national champion.
“Beyond Ethan’s athletic achievements, he was an upstanding member of the American track cycling community,” USA Cycling said in a statement. “His loss will be felt at local, regional, national, and world events for years, as he brought a mixture of competition and friendliness to every race.”
The U.S. Park Police did not share further details about the fatal collision.
“Crash investigations are complex and require an analysis of a large amount of evidence and data," the agency said in a statement. "USPP detectives work in partnership with the United States Attorney’s Office as the investigation progresses.”
The San Francisco Bicycle Coalition released a statement Friday remembering Boyes as a “beloved figure in San Francisco cycling.”
“One traffic fatality is one too many,” the group said.
