Rolen to enter Hall of Fame with Cards cap, McGriff no logo
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. | Scott Rolen will have a St. Louis Cardinals cap on his Hall of Fame plaque and Fred McGriff will not have a team logo.
Rolen, a seven-time All-Star third baseman elected last month by the Baseball Writers' Association of America, played for Philadelphia (1996-2002), St. Louis (2002-07), Toronto (2008-09) and Cincinnati (2010-12).
“I believe this decision accurately represents a pivotal portion of my career based on our teams’ successes in St. Louis," Rolen said in a statement issued by the Hall of Friday. "I am grateful to Philadelphia, St. Louis, Toronto and Cincinnati for the opportunities given to me as a player, but more importantly, for how they embraced me and my family."
McGriff, a five-time All-Star first baseman elected by the Contemporary Baseball Players Era Committee in December, played for Toronto (1986-90), San Diego (1991-93), Atlanta (1993-97), Tampa Bay (1998-2001 and 2004), the Chicago Cubs (2001-02) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (2003).
“In discussing my career with the Hall of Fame,” McGriff said in a statement, "we decided that with no logo on my plaque, I can equally represent these cities and the incredible fans in Toronto, where I got my start, Atlanta, where we won the World Series, and my hometown of Tampa Bay, as well as my time in San Diego.”
Both will be inducted into the Hall on July 23.
Catfish Hunter (1987), Tony La Russa (2014), Greg Maddux (2014), Roy Halladay (2019) and Mike Mussina (2019) all have caps with no logos. While Yogi Berra (1972) has no logo because the head is tilted on his plaque, it appears he's wearing New York Yankees pinstripes.
Medvedev edges Sinner in Rotterdam for 16th title
ROTTERDAM, Netherlands | Sixth-seeded Daniil Medvedev rallied past Jannik Sinner at the Rotterdam Open on Sunday to win his 16th title.
Medvedev prevailed 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 in the indoor hard-court final against the Italian, who was looking for back-to-back titles following his victory at Montpellier, France.
Medvedev converted five of 12 break points and limited his unforced errors to 17, compared to Sinner’s 30.
The 27-year-old Russian improved his record against Sinner to 6-0.
Medvedev will return to the top 10 next week, moving up to the No. 9 spot in the ATP rankings.
NFL's Kamara, Lammons indicted in 2022 Vegas nightclub fight
LAS VEGAS | A grand jury in Nevada has indicted New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Cincinnati Bengals newly acquired cornerback Chris Lammons and two others on two criminal counts in connection with an alleged beating at a Las Vegas nightclub last February.
The Clark County grand jury handed up the indictment in Las Vegas on Wednesday on the same two battery charges prosecutors filed last year against the NFL players and two other men, KLAS-TV in Las Vegas first reported Thursday.
Kamara was arrested Feb. 6, 2022, after he played in the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Police say he told officers he punched a man after he thought he had done something to someone in his group and was trying to run away.
A preliminary hearing had been scheduled for March 1 in Justice Court in Las Vegas to determine if there was enough evidence to bound them over for trial in district court on the charges — felony battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and conspiracy to commit battery.
The indictment means the case can go directly to trial in district court without a preliminary hearing. No trial date has been set.
Kamara's lawyers say the Saints' star running back is innocent.
“The State has avoided a contested preliminary hearing by indicting Mr. Kamara," Las Vegas lawyers Drew Findling, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld said in a joint statement emailed to The Associated Press on Thursday.
"He intends to vigorously fight the allegations at trial as he was defending himself and others at the time of the incident,” they said.
A Las Vegas lawyer who previously represented Lammons did not respond to an email seeking comment Thursday.
The NFL has not taken any action against Kamara or Lammons.
Lammons played all this past season and one playoff game for Kansas City before the Chiefs waived him last month and the Bengals claimed him Monday.
NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said in a statement Thursday the league continues to “monitor all legal developments in the matter which remains under review of the Personal Conduct Policy.”
Police say surveillance video shows Kamara and at least three other men attacked the victim Feb. 5 at about 6:30 a.m. They say it shows Kamara punching the man, Darnell Greene Jr., repeatedly before others stomped on the man while he was on the floor at the rooftop Drai’s Nightclub above The Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel & Casino.
Kamara originally was charged with a single count of felony battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and released on bond. Prosecutors amended the complaint later that month to include both charges listed in Wednesday's indictment.
Lammons and the two other men — Darrin Young and Percy Harris — turned themselves in after police issued warrants for their arrest in mid-February 2022. They also were released on bond.
Las Vegas lawyers who previously represented Young and Harris did not respond to emails seeking comment Thursday.
Greene filed a civil lawsuit against Kamara in court in Louisiana in October seeking $10 million in damages after it said Greene was punched in the face and stomped on near an elevator and was unconscious for “over two minutes.”
The lawsuit claims Kamara “deliberately used violent force against (Greene) with the intent to inflict actual damage.”
It said Greene’s orbital lobe was broken, and he had severe injuries to his shoulder, back, head, knees, face and neck.
Judge rules PGA Tour can depose Saudi backers of LIV Golf
A federal judge has ruled the head of Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the financial backer of LIV Golf, must sit for depositions and produce documents in LIV Golf's antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour.
Lawyers for the Public Investment Fund and its governor, Yasir al-Rumayyan, had sought to quash subpoenas claiming sovereign immunity.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan van Keulen ruled late Thursday that PIF's involvement falls under the commercial activity exception to the Foreign Sovereign Immunity Act.
Her decision allows the PGA Tour to seek documents and any communication related to such matters as LIV Golf's recruiting and negotiating with players, its business plans and its involvement in the new league.
If the ruling holds, it could pull back the curtain on the PIF's business dealings.
The ruling, seen as a victory for the PGA Tour, comes one week before LIV Golf is set to begin its second season offering $25 million in prize money at its 13 events, with $50 million for the team championship finale.
Any trial in the lawsuit would not be until at least January 2024.
Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau were among 11 players who originally filed the antitrust lawsuit in August. LIV Golf joined the lawsuit, and eventually all but three players — DeChambeau, Matt Jones and Peter Uihlein — removed themselves as plaintiffs.
In her 58-page ruling, some of which was heavily redacted, van Keulen said PIF's involvement was of commercial interest to Saudi Arabia.
“It is plain that PIF is not a mere investor in LIV; it is the moving force behind the founding, funding, oversight, and operation of LIV,” she wrote in her decision. “PIF's actions are indisputably the type of actions by which a private party engages in trade and traffic or commerce.”
She also said al-Rumayyan was “personally involved in and himself carried out many of PIF's activities" related to establishing, funding and operation of the rival league.
LIV Golf has accused the PGA Tour of using monopolistic powers to squash competition.
The Saudi-backed league has 48 players that compete individually for $20 million in prize money and through four-man teams that offer an additional $5 million purse.
With bonus money involved, Dustin Johnson made $35.6 million last year in eight tournaments. Johnson, Mickelson, DeChambeau and four-time major champion Brooks Koepka were some of the biggest names to join with signing fees reported to be in the range of $150 million.
The PGA Tour has responded to LIV’s threat by created “elevated” events that offer $20 million in prize money, such as the Genesis Invitational this week in Los Angeles. Top players, led by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, are involved in building a new model for the PGA Tour aimed at bringing the top players together more often.
The PGA Tour suspended the players for violating its membership regulations, which include requiring a release to play in overseas events. The tour does not allow players to compete in other tournaments in North America.
LIV Golf has eight events in the United States this year.
The offseason for LIV Golf included a television contract with The CW, giving its tournament a broadcast partner for U.S. markets. Previously, tournaments were available only through YouTube or live streaming.
But the league has gone through its share of shakeups from within.
Majed Al Sorour, the CEO of Golf Saudi and managing director of LIV Golf, was transitioned out of that role last month. It was one of many changes at LIV Golf during the offseason in which its chief operating officer, chief marketing officer and chief communications officer have left the circuit.
LIV Golf has announced the addition of two more players for the second season — Mito Pereira of Chile, who is No. 46 in the world ranking; and Sebastian Munoz of Colombia, who is at No. 96.
Gasol, Nowitzki, Parker, Popovich among Hoop Hall finalists
SALT LAKE CITY | Pau Gasol, Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker and Gregg Popovich are all one step closer to basketball immortality.
The three international greats — Gasol, Nowitzki and Parker — were among the list of Class of 2023 finalists unveiled Friday by the Basketball Hall of Fame, putting them on the doorstep of enshrinement this summer. Also on that list: Popovich, the winningest coach in NBA history with the San Antonio Spurs, and Dwyane Wade, part of three championship teams with the Miami Heat.
“It's really about the journey,” Gasol said. “These type of recognitions, which are an amazing honor, they come along when you do things very, very well for a long time and when you love what you do. I'm just privileged to have played the game for so long, at a high level, with amazing people who taught me so much.”
Also making the finalist cut were four selections from the Women’s Committee — 1990 national player of the year, Olympic champion and world champion Jennifer Azzi; six-time WNBA All-Star and WNBA championship-winning coach Becky Hammon; and longtime coaches Gary Blair and Marian Washington.
The other finalists from the North American Committee include Gene Bess, believed to be the all-time collegiate coaching wins leader with 1,300 to his credit; two-time Division III national champion David Hixon; and seven-time Big Ten coach of the year Gene Keady.
“I love the class. I think this is a loaded class,” Hall of Fame Chairman Jerry Colangelo said.
Colangelo said it's unusual for finalists to get this far in their first year on the ballot. Wade, Popovich, Gasol, Parker, Nowitzki and more got this far in their first opportunity.
“The Class of 2023 will be remembered as one of the most distinguished classes the Hall of Fame will ever see, and we are extremely excited for this unparalleled collection of talent and achievement to be one step closer to Springfield,” Colangelo said.
Popovich has coached San Antonio to five NBA titles, four of them with Parker as the team’s point guard, and led the U.S. to the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. The other two legs of the Spurs’ Big 3 from that championship era — Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili — are already Hall of Famers.
Nowitzki is sixth on the NBA's all-time scoring list and led Dallas to the 2011 NBA title as the top moment in his 21-year career, all of it spent with the Mavericks. Gasol won NBA titles and led Spain to a FIBA world championship, and Wade was a 13-time All-Star, Olympic champion and earned membership on the NBA's 75th anniversary team.
Hall of Famers get an orange jacket to commemorate their enshrinement. Wade said he's dreamed of wearing one, noting that he's now “one step closer."
“A young Dwyane Wade never would have thought this moment would be here," Wade said. “Sometimes when you're young and you have a dream, a lot of people don't believe in your dream. It seems so far-fetched. But I've always been a dreamer."
The Hall also announced Friday that longtime high school scout Tom Konchalski will receive the John W. Bunn Lifetime Achievement Award, the highest honor the Hall bestows short of enshrinement. CBS Sports will receive one of the Curt Gowdy media awards handed out this year, with ESPN's Holly Rowe and Marc Spears also now Gowdy recipients.
The Hall class will be announced April 1 at the NCAA men’s Final Four in Houston. Enshrinement weekend is August 11 and 12 at Uncasville, Connecticut, and Springfield, Massachusetts.
