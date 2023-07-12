Suspect in Larry Nassar stabbing said ex-doctor made lewd remark watching Wimbledon, AP source says
WASHINGTON | A prisoner suspected of stabbing Larry Nassar at a federal penitentiary in Florida said the disgraced former sports doctor provoked the attack by making a lewd comment while they were watching a Wimbledon tennis match on TV, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.
The inmate, identified as Shane McMillan, was previously convicted of assaulting a correctional officer at a federal penitentiary in Louisiana in 2006 and attempting to stab another inmate to death at the federal Supermax prison in Florence, Colorado in 2011, court records show.
McMillan attacked Nassar in his cell Sunday with a makeshift weapon, stabbing him multiple times in the neck, chest and back before four other inmates rushed in and pulled him off of Nassar, according to the person familiar with the matter.
Correctional officers assigned to the unit at the United States Penitentiary Coleman responded to Nassar’s cell and performed what officials said were life-saving measures. He was taken to a hospital, where he remained in stable condition Wednesday with injuries including a collapsed lung.
Cell doors on most federal prison units are typically open during the day, letting prisoners move around freely within the facility. Because Nassar was attacked in his cell, the incident was not captured on surveillance cameras which only point at common areas and corridors.
McMillan, 49, told prison workers that he attacked Nassar after the sexually abusive ex-U.S. gymnastics team doctor made a comment about wanting to see girls playing in the Wimbledon women’s match, the person said.
The person was not authorized to publicly discuss details of the attack or the ongoing investigation and did so on condition anonymity.
Messages seeking comment were left with lawyers who’ve represented McMillan in his past cases.
Sunday’s attack was the second time Nassar has been assaulted in federal custody. He is serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes, including college and Olympic gymnastics stars, and possessing explicit images of children.
The attack underscored persistent problems at the federal Bureau of Prisons, including violence, short staffing and an inability to keep even its highest profile prisoners safe.
The Bureau of Prisons insists that there was adequate staffing at the prison where Nassar was stabbed, about 46 miles (74 kilometers) northwest of Orlando, though documents obtained by the AP show one-third of correctional officer positions remain unfilled at the prison.
In a statement Wednesday, the agency said it was “imperative that we increase our staffing levels” and said it was recruiting officers and using financial incentives to try to retain workers. Officials said they are also still working to “tackle the problem violence in our facilities” and have enhanced their security procedures, but would not provide details.
“The BOP takes seriously our duty to protect the individuals entrusted in our custody, as well as maintain the safety of correctional staff and the community,” agency spokesperson Scott Taylor said.
“We make every effort to ensure the physical safety of individuals confined to our facilities through a controlled environment that is secure and humane,” Taylor said. “As we continue to pivot out of a years-long pandemic, there are still challenges to confront and opportunities to improve our agency, protect the lives of those who work for us, and ensure the wellbeing of those entrusted to our custody.”
McMillan is scheduled to be released from prison in May 2046, according to a Bureau of Prisons inmate database and court records, though that could change if he is charged and convicted of attacking Nassar.
McMillan was originally sentenced to more than 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty in Wyoming to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in 2002. He had been expected to be released next year before his convictions for the Louisiana and Colorado prison attacks more than doubled his sentence.
In October 2006, McMillan punched a correctional officer who approached him in the recreation yard at the United States Penitentiary in Pollock, Louisiana, while investigating him for a prior inmate assault, according to court records. The blow knocked the officer to the ground and caused cuts and bruising to his face and nose. McMillan was sentenced to an additional five years.
In November 2011, McMillan and another inmate attempted to kill a prisoner at the federal Bureau of Prisons’ Administrative Maximum Facility in Florence, Colorado, according to court records. McMillan and the other inmate stabbed the prisoner 66 times in a recreation area of the prison, known as the “Alcatraz of the Rockies.” They were each sentenced to an additional 20 years for the attack.
McMillan arrived at the Coleman, Florida, penitentiary last December, according to records obtained by the AP. He’d spent the previous four years at a federal penitentiary in Tucson, Arizona, following stints at federal prisons in Allenwood, Pennsylvania, and adjacent to the Supermax lockup in Colorado, the records show.
Nassar was transferred to Coleman from the Tucson penitentiary in August 2018. His lawyers said he’d been assaulted within hours of being placed in general population at the Arizona prison.
Schauffele and Spieth say PGA Tour Commissioner has to earn back trust
GULLANE, Scotland | PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan returns to work next week and some top players believe he has to regain their trust after leaving members in the dark over an about-face deal with the Saudi Arabia wealth fund behind LIV Golf.
“I’d say he has a lot of tough questions to answer in his return,” Xander Schauffele said Wednesday at the Scottish Open, where he is the defending champion. “And yeah, I don’t trust people easily. He had my trust and he has a lot less of it now.
“So I don’t stand alone when I say that.”
A week after Monahan announced a commercial partnership with the Public Investment Fund, the tour said a “medical situation” led Monahan to turn over daily operations of the tour to two executives.
He sent a memo to players last week saying he would resume his role July 17. Monahan did not take part in the Senate hearing Tuesday in which documents outlined some of the conversations that led to the framework agreement.
Players were sent a 275-page file of the documents Congress obtained ahead of the three-hour hearing. Some watched part of it or read through a few excerpts of the documents. Jordan Spieth chose to play golf at North Berwick instead.
When asked if Monahan would have trust issues with the players, Spieth replied: “Quite a bit, just based on conversations I’ve had with players. And I think he realizes that. I’m sure he’s preparing for a plan to try and build it back.”
Scottie Scheffler said he watched part of the hearing and didn’t learn very much. Then again, the world’s No. 1 player isn’t sure how much he knew in the first place.
Monahan and two board members — Jimmy Dunne and board chairman Ed Herlihy — negotiated the agreement announced June 6 with the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.
“As a player on tour, we still don’t really have a lot of clarity as to what’s going on, and that’s a bit worrisome,” Scheffler said. “They keep saying it’s a player-run organization, and we don’t really have the information that we need. I watched part of it yesterday didn’t learn anything.”
Rory McIlroy chose not to say anything.
McIlroy has been seen as the strongest voice in the PGA Tour’s battle against Saudi-funded LIV Golf. He said he felt like a “sacrificial lamb” when he spoke to the media a day after the deal was announced, during the Canadian Open.
McIlroy gave two television interviews ahead of the Scottish Open, which starts Thursday at The Renaissance Club. And then he walked past a dozen reporters. When asked if he had time to talk, his manager intervened to say McIlroy wouldn’t be speaking about the hearing.
McIlroy’s name surfaced in a Dec. 8 email to Dunne from Roger Devlin, a British businessman involved on the PIF side of helping repair the fractured state of golf. Devlin said he arranged for McIlroy to meet with Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the governor of PIF, last November in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Devlin described the meeting as “very cordial and constructive.”
“Rory made it clear that in accepting the meeting he was speaking only for himself although he believes his views are broadly shared by Tiger (Woods) and the other top players,” Devlin wrote. “He also emphasized he was seeking no personal financial gain, he was simply trying to unify the game.”
McIlroy briefly mentioned the meeting after the first round of the Canadian Open when he said he had met Al-Rumayyan.
“I played a pro-am with Yasir in Dubai a few years ago,” McIlroy said last month. “I was with him at a Formula One race randomly a couple years ago in Austin. I saw him in Dubai at the end of last year. So he’s obviously been in and around the golf world and obviously the wider sports world. ... He runs in the same circles as a lot of people that I know.”
Schauffele said he glanced through some of the documents and started to watch a link to the hearing until he decided sleep was more important.
He referred to this as “one of the rockier times” on the PGA Tour but said it would be less unsettling if the players stick together. But his biggest beef was more transparency and players being more involved.
“There isn’t much communication right now and things are a little bit unsettling and there is a bit of a divide between management and the players, if you want to call it that,” he said. “And my hope is that a positive thing coming from that will be more communication, more transparency, and sort of understanding which direction the tour will go with us being sort of the ambassadors of it.”
Meanwhile, the Scottish Open is about to start and the British Open is next week, the final major of the year, with the FedEx Cup playoffs a month later.
“I just try to keep my head down and play golf,” Scheffler said. “I don’t get too involved in a lot of that stuff. I love playing golf on the PGA Tour and that’s the spot for me. I’m hoping that’s going to exist for a long time. I felt like we were doing a good job before and then the agreement happened and now we have to navigate the whole deal.”
He said while he appreciates the private nature of the negotiations, “I just wish that definitely our player reps need to be more involved in the process.”
Max Clark and Ava Brown are honored as the best high school players of the year
LOS ANGELES | Max Clark, newly drafted by the Detroit Tigers, and softball player Ava Brown were honored as the best male and female players of the year Tuesday night at the annual Gatorade awards for high school athletes.
Clark batted .646 with six home runs, 33 RBIs and 45 runs scored for Franklin (Indiana) Community High this past season.
The senior center fielder hit .646 with six home runs, 33 RBI and 45 runs scored this past season. Clark was selected third overall in last week’s major league draft, although he has signed a national letter of intent to play at Vanderbilt this fall.
“Taking home this award is a huge moment in my career,” Clark said. “The list of past winners speaks for itself; there are so many legends who have achieved great things on and off the field, so I’m honored to have my name next to theirs.”
Clark had a 3.97 GPA. He launched an online campaign that raised over $13,000 in honor of Illinois prep baseball player Ryan Jefferson, who died in 2021.
Brown, a senior pitcher from Montgomery, Texas, led Lake Creek High to a 44-1 record and a second straight Conference 5A state title this past season. She hit .462 with nine homers, 17 doubles and 65 RBIs. On the mound, the right-hander struck out 292 and walked just 30 in 172 innings.
She finished her career with an 81-0 record and 844 strikeouts.
“It’s a testament to not only my work on the field, but also what I’ve done in the classroom and in my community,” Brown said. “Seeing my name on the trophy alongside a list of so many legends means everything to me.”
Brown, who had a 3.55 GPA, signed a national letter of intent to play at Florida this fall.
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum and Nneka Ogwumike of the Los Angeles Sparks presented the awards in a ceremony at Nya Studios in Hollywood.
The other male finalists, their sports and home states: Jackson Arnold, football, Texas; Issam Asinga, track and field, Florida; Cameron Boozer, basketball, Florida; Ransford Gyan, soccer, New Jersey; and Daniel Simmons, cross country, Utah.
The other female finalists were Kennedy Fuller, soccer, Texas; Harper Murray, volleyball, Michigan; Angelina Napoleon, track and field, New York; Irene Riggs, cross country, West Virginia; and Juju Watkins, basketball, California.
Ja Morant’s lawyers cite ‘stand your ground’ law, self-defense in pickup basketball lawsuit
MEMPHIS, Tenn. | The future of a lawsuit accusing Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant of assaulting a teenager during a pickup basketball game hinges on whether Morant will be allowed to say that he was acting in self-defense and can receive immunity under Tennessee law.
A judge on Wednesday ruled that Morant’s lawyers can proceed for now with their argument that Morant was acting in self-defense when he punched Joshua Holloway during a game at the All-Star player’s Memphis-area home in July 2022.
Morant’s lawyers have acknowledged he punched Holloway one time after Holloway threw a basketball at Morant and the ball hit Morant in the chin. In a July 26 motion, the player’s lawyers said he should be immune from liability under the state’s “stand your ground” law, which allows people who feel threatened at their homes to act with force in certain situations.
Circuit Court Judge Carol Chumney said the next step would be to hear from lawyers in the case, including those representing the Tennessee Attorney General, about whether the law can be applied to the case under the state Constitution.
Morant’s accuser was 17 when the lawsuit was filed. It accuses Morant and friend Davonte Pack of assault, reckless endangerment, abuse or neglect, and infliction of emotional distress. An amended complaint identified the plaintiff as Holloway, who is now 18.
Morant filed a countersuit accusing Holloway of slander, battery and assault.
No criminal charges have been filed against Morant.
The lawsuit has led to complicated legal arguments, including disagreement about whether the state’s “stand your ground” law can be used to support Morant.
In a hearing Monday, Holloway’s lawyer Rebecca Adelman argued Morant has waived his claim to immunity and that the self-defense claim under the state law can’t be a reason to dismiss the civil case, partly because there is no ongoing criminal investigation against Morant.
Adelman said the self-defense and immunity arguments came too late in the process. She called it a “Hail Mary of Hail Marys.”
Will Perry, Morant’s lawyer, argued there are ways for the “stand your ground” law to apply in civil cases and that Morant is entitled to immunity. He said the motion was timely because the trial is not scheduled until 2024.
Outside court on Wednesday, Adelman told reporters that she was disappointed in the judge’s decision to allow the immunity claim to continue, but she was pleased that the court is allowing arguments on the constitutional challenge to the law’s application in the case.
“These are ... very important issues to everyone,” Adelman said.
Chumney, the judge, has issued a stay in the case, which means depositions, subpoenas, exchanging of evidence and other steps in the lawsuit are on hold. She set an Oct. 12 hearing on the matter.
The NBA suspended Morant for 25 games when the upcoming season starts after a second video of him flashing a handgun was posted online. The video of Morant showing a gun while sitting in the passenger seat of a car was posted after he finished serving an eight-game suspension in March for a video in which he flashed a handgun in a Denver-area strip club.
Morant apologized for both videos.
On Monday — a year after the pickup game at Morant’s house in Eads — authorities issued an arrest warrant on a misdemeanor assault charge for Pack in connection with the fight.
U.S. forward Christian Pulisic arrives in Italy for expected transfer to AC Milan
MILAN | United States forward Christian Pulisic arrived in Italy on Wednesday for a medical test with AC Milan before an expected transfer from Chelsea.
The 24-year-old Pulisic, who has one year left on his contract at Chelsea, is expected to sign a four-year deal with the Rossoneri and become the third American to play for the club after Oguchi Onyewu and Sergiño Dest.
“I’m very happy to be here. I’m excited. I’m excited to start with this historic club,” Pulisic told reporters waiting for him at Milan’s Malpensa airport. “It’s legendary and I’m really excited to come here and try to win some titles here.”
Milan is a seven-time European champion and won the last of its 19 Serie A titles in 2022. The Rossoneri lost to city rival Inter Milan in the Champions League semifinals last season.
Milan, which is owned by American investment firm RedBird, is preparing to pay a transfer fee of 20 million euros ($22 million) for Pulisic, according to the Gazzetta dello Sport. That would be less than half of what Chelsea paid Borussia Dortmund for Pulisic in 2019.
Hampered by injuries, Pulisic never fully lived up to expectations in England. Although he did win the Champions League, European Super Cup and Club World Cup with the Blues.
Pulisic would be the second player to leave Chelsea for AC Milan in this transfer window after Ruben Loftus-Cheek also signed for the Rossoneri. Pulisic could also be reunited with former Chelsea teammates Olivier Giroud and Fikayo Tomori at Milan.
Pulisic has played 60 times for the United States, scoring 25 goals. The Pennsylvania native helped the squad reach the last 16 at last year’s World Cup in Qatar.
—From AP reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.