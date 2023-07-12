Italy Soccer Pulisic

Suspect in Larry Nassar stabbing said ex-doctor made lewd remark watching Wimbledon, AP source says

WASHINGTON | A prisoner suspected of stabbing Larry Nassar at a federal penitentiary in Florida said the disgraced former sports doctor provoked the attack by making a lewd comment while they were watching a Wimbledon tennis match on TV, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

