Nike-Kyrie relationship likely finished, Knight tells CNBC
The relationship between Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving and Nike is likely severed for good, the shoe giant's co-founder told CNBC.
“I would doubt that we go back," co-founder Phil Knight said in an interview that aired Thursday. “But I don't know for sure."
Nike announced last Friday that it has “suspended" its relationship with Irving and canceled its plans to release his next signature shoe, part of the massive fallout that followed his tweeting a link to a film containing antisemitic material. The Nets also suspended Irving for at least five games; he has missed four already.
Irving signed with Nike in 2011 and had a signature line of shoes since 2014, with his annual endorsement deal believed to be worth at least $11 million.
“Kyrie stepped over the line," Knight said. “It's kind of that simple. He made some statements that we just can't abide by and that's why we ended the relationship. And I was fine with that."
Irving posted a since-deleted tweet last month with a link to a documentary called, “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” which includes Holocaust denial and conspiracy theories about Jews. In a contentious postgame interview session a couple days later, Irving defended his right to post what he wants.
The Nets said they decided to suspend Irving in part because he “refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs." Nike evidently also tried to get Irving to clarify or apologize.
“Same situation. He was dug in,” Knight said.
Irving eventually made an Instagram post after the Nets announced their decision to suspend him, writing in part, “To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize."
A day later, Nike suspended its Irving relationship.
Irving has also been criticized by several anti-hate groups, including the Anti-Defamation League, as well as NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. Irving and Silver met earlier this week in New York to discuss the situation, one of many conditions the Nets wanted Irving to complete before they will reinstate him.
A small group of protesters were outside of Barclays Center before the team played the New York Knicks on Wednesday night, saying Irving has been treated unfairly by the team and others for speaking his mind.
“We look at who we sign and how much we pay and we look not only at how good the athlete is but what his or her character are," Knight said. “It's not an exact science, but it's a process that we go through with a lot of intensity and with a lot of people sticking their hand in it."
Irving has expressed no shortage of controversial opinions during his career. He repeatedly questioned whether the Earth was round before eventually apologizing to science teachers. After the pandemic hit in 2020, he urged players to consider not participating in the season resumption inside a bubble at Walt Disney World in Florida. And last year, his refusal to get a COVID-19 vaccine led to him being banned from playing in most of the Nets’ home games.
Bills QB Josh Allen misses 2nd straight day of practice
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. | Josh Allen missed his second straight practice on Thursday because of a sprained throwing elbow, further clouding the Buffalo Bills quarterback's chances of playing against the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings this weekend.
Allen was hurt in the final minutes of a 20-17 loss to the New York Jets last Sunday. He was spotted wearing a brace on his right arm after missing practice on Wednesday. Without revealing the severity of the injury, coach Sean McDermott referred to the fifth-year starter as being day to day and would only say, “We’ll see,” when asked whether he can play on Sunday.
McDermott is scheduled to provide an update on Friday, when the Bills (6-2) are required to release their final injury report.
The injury is similar to the one that caused Allen to miss four games during his rookie season in 2018, the last time he has missed a start. If he can’t go, 10-year journeyman backup Case Keenum would fill in for the Bills, whose lead atop the AFC is down to a half-game.
Starting middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel) and starting safety Jordan Poyer (elbow) also missed their second straight day of practice. Poyer already has missed one game.
Verlander declines $25M Astros option, becomes free agent
NEW YORK | Justin Verlander declined a $25 million option with the Houston Astros to become a free agent on Thursday, five days after helping the team with its second World Series title.
The 39-year-old right-hander likely headed to his third Cy Young Award got his first World Series win in nine starts in Game 5 against Philadelphia. The day before that happened, he said it was too early to think about his future.
“Really and truly it’s been a hell of a ride no matter what happens, whether I stay or don’t,” he said. “I’ve really enjoyed my time with this group of guys and the city and getting to know the city.”
Verlander was among four players who became free agents Thursday, raising the total to 165.
Verlander played for Detroit from 2005 until he was traded to the Astros in August 2017. He agreed to a $66 million contract covering 2020 and 2021, then hurt his elbow and needed Tommy John surgery.
After pitching one game over the previous two seasons, Verlander became a free agent and re-signed with Houston for a $25 million, one-year deal that included the option. He went 18-4 with a major league-best 1.75 ERA in 28 starts, then was 2-0 with a 5.85 ERA in four postseason outings. He is 244-133 with a 3.24 ERA and 3,198 strikeouts in 17 seasons.
“I really did enjoy kind of just talking with some teams and just kind of like hearing their philosophies and getting to talk about my philosophies with pitching and just talk baseball,” he said. “I didn’t get the traditional come into the city and get all the pizzazz because it was a short timeframe.”
Several others have option decisions due later Thursday. Among the other moves, the New York Mets turned down an $8 million option on right-hander Mychal Givens in favor of a $1.5 million buyout, Baltimore said no to an $11 million option on right-hander Jordan Lyles and will pay a $1 million buyout, and Boston said it and the player had declined a $12 million mutual option on outfielder Tommy Pham, who gets a $1.5 million buyout.
Fox's NFL pregame will do Veterans Day show from Qatar
Fox's NFL pregame show is going international for the first time in 13 years for the annual Veterans Day show.
This week's “Fox NFL Sunday” will originate from Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. The last time the pregame crew went outside the United States was 2009, when the show was at Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan.
“It is our favorite show of the year and one of the cool things I hear from people, even this week, is that viewers also tell me it is their favorite show,” said “Fox NFL Sunday” host Curt Menefee. “It means a lot to the people. One of the things I remember from when we did 2009 was that it meant so much to the troops there because I think they feel forgotten when they're on the other side of the world.”
Menefee said the crew did spend some time in Qatar before heading to Afghanistan. The base can accommodate up to 10,000 U.S. troops and 120 aircraft.
The show — which also includes Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Jimmy Johnson and Jay Glazer — has originated from service academies two of the past three years. It was at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, last year and U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York, in 2019.
The two-hour program, which will begin at 11 a.m. EST, will spotlight the 75th anniversary of the Air Force, featuring General Charles Q. Brown Jr. It will include features on Hall of Fame coach Tom Landry and former Dallas Cowboys defensive back Chad Hennings.
Landry, who passed away in 2000, flew B-17 Bomber missions during World War II before his playing and coaching career. Hennings graduated from the Air Force Academy and was drafted in the 11th round by the Cowboys in 1988, eventually being a part of three Super Bowl teams during a nine-year career.
Glen Powell of “Top Gun: Maverick” will narrate the show's opening at the top of the first and second hours.
Qatar is eight hours ahead of New York, meaning the show will take place during the evening.
The program will serve as an unofficial kickoff to Fox's coverage of the FIFA Men's World Cup, which begins Nov. 20. U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter and lead FOX analyst Alexi Lalas will make appearances.
“From a company standpoint, having everybody kind of together is big,” said Bill Richards, executive producer of “Fox NFL Sunday.” “I don’t think there’s anything that as a group we’re more proud of.”
Fox has the doubleheader on Sunday, with the featured game the Dallas Cowboys at the Green Bay Packers.
NFL sees higher grades for gender hiring in diversity study
The NFL posted significant gains in hiring women for coaching, team front-office and league-headquarters positions, according to an annual diversity report.
Thursday’s report card from The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) at Central Florida assigned an overall B grade for the league, with a B-plus for racial hiring and a B for gender hiring. The report examined a range of positions at the league office and within franchises using data for the 2022 season.
The gender results were an upgrade from last year's C grade. Specifically, the numerical score of 81.4 represented an increase of 6.4 percentage points from 2021. That led to a slight gain in the overall score (83.2) despite a decline in the racial hiring score (85.0) due to updated census data.
As with last year, team-level grades typically lagged behind the league's office.
TIDES director and lead report author Richard Lapchick told The Associated Press that the gender gains were “the biggest positive, and it’s bucking the trend of most of the leagues where gender scores have been going down.”
“I think the league office has placed that emphasis,” Lapchick said. “Dasha Smith, who’s the head of that sector of the office (as executive vice president and chief people officer), is one of the highest-ranking women in professional sports. I think it’s something she’s paid particular attention to — certainly not exclusively — but her leadership has been key.”
Women who've been hired for prominent positions included Catherine Raiche, who is now the Cleveland Browns' assistant general manager and vice president of football operations. That came a year after the Denver Broncos hired Kelly Kleine as executive director of football operations.
The study also reported 15 women working in coaching roles during training camp — the highest number for all men’s leagues evaluated annually by TIDES – and six in full-time coaching roles, with four being people of color.
Additionally, women held an all-time high of 41.3% of positions at the NFL headquarters, representing a significant climb from 27.9% a decade ago and 30.3% in 2015.
“We are pleased with the recent progress we have made with increasing diversity in almost all areas at the clubs and the league office, especially with women, but realize there is still much work to do throughout the organization," NFL senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer Jonathan Beane said in a statement to the AP.
"It takes a collective effort to drive sustainable results and we have committed ourselves to do so. The NFL remains committed to diversity, equity and inclusion as core values of our league and we are continuously working to make sure our hiring practices across all levels reflect that.”
The league received A-minus grades for both racial and gender hiring at the NFL headquarters. Those were higher than team-level categories such as executive leadership (C in racial, C-minus in gender), vice presidents (C in racial, D-plus in gender) and senior administration (C-plus racial, C gender).
The NFL also posted racial hiring gains in the two most high-profile positions: head coach and general manager.
The league started the year with six people of color as head coaches for a C grade and currently has seven: Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin, Houston’s Lovie Smith, Tampa Bay’s Todd Bowles and Carolina’s Steve Wilks, who are Black; Miami’s Mike McDaniel, who is biracial; the Jets’ Robert Saleh, who is of Lebanese heritage; and Washington’s Ron Rivera, who is Hispanic.
Smith, Bowles and McDaniel are in their first season. Wilks joined the list last month after taking over as the Panthers' interim coach following the firing of Matt Rhule, though the racial makeup of the league's head coaching ranks remains a long-running issue.
There were eight minorities as GMs to start the season for a B-minus grade: Cleveland’s Andrew Berry, Atlanta’s Terry Fontenot, Miami’s Chris Grier, Detroit’s Brad Holmes, Washington’s Martin Mayhew, Chicago’s Ryan Poles, Minnesota’s Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Pittsburgh’s Omar Khan. Poles, Adofo-Mensah and Khan are in their first year.
The league also received an A-plus grade for initiatives to improve diversity hiring.
TIDES issues annual report cards on racial- and gender-hiring practices in professional leagues such as the NBA, WNBA, Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer, as well as for college sports in diversity hiring and graduation rates.
