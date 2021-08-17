Tim Tebow’s comeback story ends with Jaguars cutting him
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. | Tim Tebow’s comeback and NFL career are over.
The Jacksonville Jaguars waived Tebow on Tuesday, parting with the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner who switched from quarterback to tight end in hopes of rejuvenating his pro football career.
“We knew that was an uphill battle for Tim,” said coach Urban Meyer, who recruited Tebow to nearby Florida. “Players loved him, locker room loved him, but it was the right thing (to do).”Tebow’s blocking ranged from awkward to awful in Jacksonville’s preseason opener against Cleveland on his 34th birthday. The polarizing player went viral for two botched attempts on the opening drive of the third quarter Saturday night, the second one more egregious than the first.
“He has a bunch of good plays but can’t have a bad play at that position,” said Meyer, who spoke to Tebow about the roster decision Monday night and again Tuesday morning.
Tebow also failed to record a catch against the Browns and got no snaps on special teams. Meyer said Tebow’s play lacked consistency, especially in tackling. And if Tebow were going to make Jacksonville’s 53-man roster, he needed to be a special teams contributor.
Meyer said he expects this to be the end of Tebow’s playing career.
“I would guess it is,” Meyer said. “We didn’t get that deep with it. Obviously he’s his own man, elite warrior, elite competitor. But he’s also 34 years old.”
Tebow was shielded from the media circus that followed him during other NFL stops and never publicly addressed his return after nearly six years away from the game. The Jacksonville native responded on Twitter and thanked his hometown team for a chance.
“Thankful for the highs and even the lows, the opportunities, and the setbacks,” Tebow wrote. “I’ve never wanted to make decisions out of fear of failure and I’m grateful for the chance to have pursued a dream.”
Tebow opened training camp as Jacksonville’s fourth- or fifth-string tight end after switching positions this year. He was trying to return to the NFL after spending the previous five years in the New York Mets’ organization. He hit .223 with 18 home runs and 107 RBIs while never making it to the big leagues.
He asked Meyer for a tryout after retiring from baseball in January. Meyer obliged and ended up giving him a one-year contract worth $920,000, the minimum for a player with three accrued NFL seasons. The low-risk deal included no guaranteed money, so Tebow had to make the team to earn a dime.
And that was always the uncertain part. Jacksonville entered camp with three tight ends essentially locked into roster spots: run-blocking specialist Chris Manhertz, fellow veteran James O’Shaughnessy and fifth-round draft pick Luke Farrell.
Former and current NFL players criticized Meyer for giving Tebow a roster spot and pointed out a number of more deserving tight ends on the street. But many of Tebow’s teammates welcomed him with open arms.
“It’s still so cool,” said quarterback Gardner Minshew, who wears No. 15 because he grew up idolizing Tebow. “I mean, every time I throw to him, I just smile. That’s like my favorite thing. But it’s like, it’s unbelievable. You hear bigger-than-life stories about the dude and it’s all real. It’s unbelievable. Truly bigger-than-life-type person, so it’s been really awesome to be around him.”
Tebow flashed early during organized team activities and rarely dropped balls thrown his way. But once camp began and players donned full pads, Tebow faded. It quickly became clear that Tebow was less of a pass-catching option than Tyler Davis, a sixth-round selection in 2020, and second-year pro Ben Ellefson.
His blocking woes and lack of experience on special teams made Meyer’s decision a relatively easy one.
“It’s special teams,” Meyer said. “This whole roster management is really critical as we journey here through the next two weeks. Two of the special teams phases are tackling, and he’s never tackled. ... We expect to be very good on special teams. Tight end and tailback, if you can’t contribute on special teams, that’s a tough go.”
Tebow helped Meyer and the Gators win two national championships while becoming one of the most recognizable athletes in college sports.
Denver selected Tebow with the 25th overall pick in the first round in 2010. He led the Broncos to a playoff victory in his second season, but his long windup and inaccuracy led to a short NFL career. He spent time with the Broncos, the New York Jets, New England and Philadelphia.
His last meaningful game came with the Jets in 2012. The Eagles cut him following training camp in 2015, with then-coach Chip Kelly saying Tebow wasn’t good enough to be Philly’s No. 3 QB.
NOTES: Veteran C Brandon Linder has strained patella tendinitis and Meyer said “we’re going to sit him for a little bit, but he’s fine.” ... CB Tre Herndon has a sprained knee ligament and is considered “week to week.” ... The Jaguars also waived CB DJ Daniel, placed DT Daniel Ross on injured reserve and waived/injured WR Josh Imatorbhebhe and Tim Jones.
Bucks stay home for Christmas, Hawks return to holiday slate
The Milwaukee Bucks are staying home for Christmas, which is becoming an annual perk for reigning NBA champions.
The NBA released the schedule for the Dec. 25 quintupleheader on Tuesday, and the Bucks will play host to the Boston Celtics in the second of the day’s games. It marks the eighth consecutive season in which the reigning champion has gotten to play at home for the holiday.
Also set for Christmas this year: Atlanta opens the day at New York, Golden State visits reigning Western Conference champion Phoenix, Brooklyn plays at the Los Angeles Lakers, and Denver goes to Utah in the day’s finale.
The full season schedule will be released Friday afternoon, the NBA said. The league is returning to an 82-game season after playing a 72-game slate last season because of the pandemic, and it is expected that the Toronto Raptors — who spent last season playing home games in Tampa, Florida — will be allowed to play in their home city again this season.
Atlanta’s Christmas game will be its first since 1989, ending what was the longest drought in the NBA among franchises with at least one Christmas appearance. Charlotte and Memphis have yet to play on the holiday.
For Lakers star LeBron James, though, Christmas appearances are just about an annual occurrence. And this year’s matchup will likely be of the history-making variety.
If James plays in the Dec. 25 game against the Nets, it would be his 16th Christmas appearance and tie Kobe Bryant for the most in NBA history. If James starts that game, he would break a tie with Bryant for most Christmas starts; Bryant came off the bench once. If James scores more than 12 points, he will also pass Bryant for the most Christmas points; Bryant has 395, James 383. And should the Lakers win, James would become the first player to appear in 11 Christmas victories, breaking a tie with Dwyane Wade.
The Bucks, Lakers, Celtics, Nets, Warriors and Nuggets all played on Christmas last season. Utah and New York return for the first time since 2018, and Phoenix is getting its first Christmas game since 2009.
OPENING WEEK
The NBA also released the schedule of nationally televised games for opening week, and this season will begin where last season ended — in Milwaukee, with the Bucks celebrating a championship.
Ring night in Milwaukee, as expected, is Oct. 17, when the Bucks will open the season against Brooklyn and with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver expected to be in attendance, as per tradition, to hand out the jewelry. Milwaukee won a Game 7 in the Eastern Conference semifinals on the Nets’ home floor during its run to its first championship in 50 years.
The other game on the slate for Oct. 17 has Golden State playing at the Lakers.
The nationally televised games on Oct. 18 are Boston at New York and Denver at Phoenix. On Oct. 19, it’ll be Dallas at Atlanta and the Los Angeles Clippers visiting Golden State. And the national doubleheader on Oct. 20 has Brooklyn visiting Philadelphia and Phoenix playing at the Lakers.
Jamal Adams, Seahawks agree on contract extension
RENTON, Wash. | The Seattle Seahawks and Jamal Adams reached agreement on a contract extension Tuesday that is expected to make the former All-Pro the highest-paid safety in the NFL, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the deal. NFL Network first reported the agreement, which is for four years and is expected to include $38 million guaranteed and be worth up to $70 million.
Adams had been “holding in” since the start of training camp while waiting for a new deal to get done with his rookie contract set to expire after this season. Adams had been attending meetings but had yet to participate in on-field activities.
Adams, 25, was acquired in a massive trade from the New York Jets last summer, a deal that cost Seattle two first-round picks. When the trade was made, Seattle seemed determined to find a way to keep Adams around longer than two years. While there was talk about using the franchise tag, a long-term deal was always the best route for Seattle from a salary cap perspective.
Adams had a mixed first season with the Seahawks. He thrived as a pass rusher, setting an NFL record for sacks by a defensive back with 9 1/2. But he struggled at times in coverage and suffered significant hand and shoulder injuries that limited him as the season progressed.
Adams appeared in 12 regular-season games and finished with 83 tackles and one forced fumble. He was an All-Pro selection in 2019 with the Jets.
Big Max: Embiid signs $196 million extension with 76ers
PHILADELPHIA | Joel Embiid has deep into the decade to try and win his first NBA championship with Philadelphia. Another big-money deal locked up, the All-Star nicknamed “The Process” wants to end his career a Sixers lifer.
The 76ers kept their trust in Embiid and signed the 7-footer to a multiyear contract that a person familiar with the situation said was a four-year, $196 million extension, taking him through the 2026-27 season.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because specific terms of the deal announced Tuesday were not made public.
“There’s no place like PHILADELPHIA!!! Excited to continue working towards bringing a title home and eventually retire here #PHILLY,” Embiid wrote on social media.
His new deal will start in 2023-24. Embiid and the 76ers signed a $148 million, five-year extension that kicked in with the 2018-19 season.
The 27-year-old Embiid was NBA MVP runner-up this season to Denver’s Nikola Jokic, making him eligible for the supermax contract extension. Embiid led the Sixers to the best regular-season record in the Eastern Conference. Under coach Doc Rivers, the Sixers lost in the second round to the Atlanta Hawks.
The Sixers tweeted a photo of Embiid and team owner Josh Harris with the contract that said, “@joelembiid isn’t going anywhere.”
“Joel is the definition of elite — a role model in our community and a true MVP-caliber superstar on the court,” Harris said. “Since he was drafted in 2014, his rare blend of skills, charisma and leadership has transformed this franchise. We couldn’t be more grateful and excited to continue watching him in a 76ers uniform.”
Embiid, the No. 3 overall pick out of Kansas in the 2014 draft, shook off more injuries and averaged 28.5 points and 10.6 rebounds last season. He tore cartilage in his right knee during the playoffs but played through the injury and was unstoppable at times in the post. He scored 36 points in 28 minutes in a Game 3 first-round win over Washington. He followed that up with 39 points in Game 1 and 40 in Game 2 in the East semis. Embiid was 11 of 21 and scored 31 points in Philadelphia’s Game 7 home loss to the Hawks.
“It just felt like this was going to be our year,” Embiid said after Game 7. “If there’s one thing I want to say, I gave everything I had. It’s not easy, especially when something always happens at the wrong time. I was ready, this whole playoffs, to just come in and dominate and do what I had to do. The meniscus happened.”
Embiid averaged 24.8 points and 11.3 rebounds over his first five seasons in the NBA. Embiid, a native of Cameroon, sat out his first two seasons with injuries and has never played more than 64 games in a season over his career. He missed games this year with a bone bruise on his left knee.
Embiid has solidified his future in Philly at the same time fellow All-Star guard Ben Simmons faces an uncertain one with the team after an ugly postseason. The Sixers expected to pair Embiid and Simmons as cornerstones who could keep the team as a contender in the East for a decade. Instead, Simmons became the scapegoat for the Sixers’ early elimination from the playoffs and his name has been dangled in trade rumors all summer.
Embiid, though, signed the kind of contract that locks him in as a Sixer through the prime of his career.
Embiid, who became a father last year, joined Hall of Famers Shaquille O’Neal and David Robinson are the only players in NBA history to average at least 24 points and 11 rebounds in their first 260 games. Since entering the league, Embiid has 173 double-doubles, which ranks second all-time in franchise history since the 1983-84 season. Among players who have debuted since 1954-55, Embiid is the NBA’s all-time leader in points per 36 minutes, with an average of 29.3 points.
Embiid was named to his third career All-NBA Second Team selection and earned an All-Defensive Second Team selection.
Among his charitable endeavors, he donated his $100,000 All-Star Game winnings to area homeless shelters, partnered with a grocery chain in December to help five families with rent or mortgage relief, and pledged with Sixers ownership a combined $1.3 million to Penn Medicine for COVID-19 antibody testing of front-line health care workers.
76ers President Daryl Morey tweeted a photo of Embiid signing the contract with a lock and championship trophy emojis.
Nevada governor: No masks at events that require vaccines
LAS VEGAS | Large events held in Nevada can add themselves to the growing number of places in the U.S. where people in crowds are asked to prove they have been inoculated against COVID-19, the governor said Monday.
Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak said that large indoor venues in cities like Las Vegas and Reno will be allowed to opt out of the state’s mask requirements if they verify their guests are vaccinated.
“This is cutting edge. There’s no other venues in the country that are doing this,” Sisolak said. “I think it is going to get people more people wanting to go to an event because they know that when they walk in that arena, or that stadium, everybody’s vaccinated.”
Hours after the announcement, the Las Vegas Raiders went public with a plan made possible by the new directive to require vaccines — and not masks. Starting at the Raiders’ September 13 game against the Baltimore Ravens, fully vaccinated fans will not have to wear masks — a first-in-the-NFL policy.
The Raiders will offer vaccines prior to games. Franchise owner Mark Davis said the policy resulted from discussions with Sisolak and community leaders. Sisolak said that the plan was not developed for one operator or venue.
Venues with capacities greater than 4,000 will be eligible for the exemption. Partially vaccinated people and children ineligible to receive vaccines can attend venues that opt in, but must remain masked. Sisolak made clear that the policy was not a mandate and was voluntary for venues.
He said he’d seen pictures of unmasked fans at recent soccer and football games and framed his directive as an option for event organizers who don’t want to enforce mask mandates.
“This gives an option for event organizers to choose between requiring masks indoors for all attendees — regardless of vaccination status — or making the choice to only allow vaccinated individuals into their events, and letting the fully vaccinated take their masks off,” he said.
The move to expand proof of vaccination requirements in one of the country’s entertainment capitals comes days after officials in New York, San Francisco and New Orleans adopted proof-of-vaccination measures for indoor public spaces, conventions or concert halls.
Some large venues in Las Vegas have for weeks been requiring conference and concert attendees to provide proof of vaccination status.
The Vegas Golden Knights began using the the mobile app CLEAR in May as the 18,000-seat T-Mobile Arena went to full capacity for NHL playoffs. The app also screens attendees with a health questionnaire before they enter a venue.
MGM Resorts International, owner of nine major Las Vegas Strip resorts and conference centers, and Sands Expo Convention Center owner, Las Vegas Sands, adopted the same protocol several months ago.
In addition to making events feel safer, Sisolak said the incentive to attend events unmasked would encourage more people to get vaccinated.
MGM Resorts, the state’s largest employer, announced separately Monday that new hires and salaried employees who don’t work from home will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 15.
President Joe Biden has urged cities to adopt proof-of-vaccination requirements for restaurants and other businesses. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell called proof of vaccination the best way to protect businesses instead of closures.
Unlike cities that have adopted proof of vaccination measures for restaurants, Nevada’s new measures are tailored to tourism and the large events that power the state’s economy.
Sisolak said he didn’t plan to mandate proof of vaccination measures for restaurants or small venues, but any private business could adopt measures if they choose to.
Elsewhere, in Republican-led states like Florida and Texas, governors and lawmakers are prohibiting so-called “vaccine passports” and barring businesses from denying service to unvaccinated patrons.
Nevada has progressively adopted tighter measures amid the summer’s variant-fueled surge. Sisolak has mandated regular weekly testing for those among the state’s more than 27,000 public employees who don’t get vaccinated. His proposal to require vaccines at public colleges and universities is scheduled go before the state board of health on Friday.
State health officials reported that just under 60% of people ages 12 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 49.4% have been fully vaccinated. In Las Vegas, the figures are 60.6% and 48.5%.
A surge in coronavirus cases statewide has slowed somewhat, health officials said Friday as they pointed to the governor’s order to quickly reimpose an indoor mask mandate July 30, following guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
—From AP reports
