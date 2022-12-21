Antonio Brown Arrest Warrant Football

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown walks on the field during a game against the New York Jets in January in East Rutherford, New Jersey. 

 Associated Press

Charges dropped against ex-NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. | No charges will be filed against former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown following an apparent domestic incident at a Tampa home in late November, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.