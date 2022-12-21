Charges dropped against ex-NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. | No charges will be filed against former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown following an apparent domestic incident at a Tampa home in late November, prosecutors said Wednesday.
Investigators completed a review of all available evidence and decided to drop the misdemeanor battery charges, the Hillsborough County State Attorney's Office said in a statement. A warrant for Brown's arrest also has been recalled.
Tampa police enlisted the state attorney's office's assistance to determine whether there was probable cause to arrest Brown, 34, after a verbal altercation on Nov. 28. A police report said Brown threw a shoe at a woman, attempted to evict her from the home and locked her out.
Investigators sought an in-person statement under oath from the woman prior to making a final charging decision, which included the possibility of upgrading the charge to a felony. But during a Dec. 16 interview, the accuser recanted her previous allegations "regarding Mr. Brown's intent to strike her or cause her bodily harm," the statement said.
Colts bench Ryan for second time, will give Foles starting job
INDIANAPOLIS | Nick Foles waited all season to start taking snaps with the Indianapolis Colts starters.
The 33-year-old quarterback is about to get his chance.
On Wednesday, interim coach Jeff Saturday announced Foles will replace Matt Ryan as Indy's starter against the Los Angeles Chargers, giving Foles his first start since Dec. 26, 2021, and his second since October 2020.
"No, none," Foles said when asked if he's even taken first-team snaps in practice. "You never know what's going to happen each week, it's sort of been that kind of year. Unfortunately, in the NFL there are years like that. For me, it's always just doing what I need to do in my role."
It's been a painful season for the Colts (4-9-1) and Foles, who initially signed as a free agent to rejoin coach Frank Reich only to watch his longtime friend get fired in early November.
Cubs, All-Star SS Swanson finalize $177 million, 7-year deal
CHICAGO | All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson has joined the Chicago Cubs, finalizing a $177 million, seven-year contract.
The addition of Swanson is the biggest of three major moves by the Cubs since the end of the season. Right-hander Jameson Taillon signed a $68 million, four-year contract, and 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger got a $17.5 million, one-year deal.
The 28-year-old Swanson is coming off perhaps his best big league season, hitting .277 with 25 homers and a career-best 96 RBIs in 162 games for Atlanta.
Deion Sanders assembles veteran staff at Colorado
BOULDER, Colo. | Colorado coach Deion Sanders has assembled a veteran staff that includes 10 coaches who have helped develop more than 350 all-conference players and 85 All-Americans.
Sanders has been busy gathering his staff since being hired by the Buffaloes on Dec. 3. His budget is $5 million for assistant coaches, which was a substantive bump over the allocation afforded to former coach Karl Dorrell for assistants.
"Coach Prime" is diving in at Colorado after finishing up at Jackson State last weekend after his team lost 41-34 in overtime to North Carolina Central in the Celebration Bowl. It spoiled Sanders' bid for an undefeated season.
Colorado announced the additions to Sanders' staff Tuesday night. It includes Charles Kelly as the defensive coordinator/safeties coach and Sean Lewis as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.
Russian hurdler stripped of 2012 Olympics gold for doping
MONACO | Russian 400-meter hurdler Natalya Antyukh will lose her gold medal from the 2012 London Games because of doping.
It puts American Lashinda Demus in position to be named the champion more than a decade after the race.
The Athletics Integrity Unit says Antyukh did not appeal a penalty handed down two months ago that included the stripping of her results from July 2012 through June 2013.
The unit says the IOC can "proceed with the reallocation of medals and the update of the IOC database." Zuzana Hejnová of the Czech Republic and Kaliese Spencer of Jamaica are in line to receive silver and bronze.
