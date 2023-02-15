Derek Jeter joining Fox Sports' baseball studio team
GLENDALE, Ariz. | Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez have been reunited.
Fox Sports announced Sunday during its Super Bowl pregame show that Jeter will be part of the network's studio coverage for the coming season.
Rodriguez hugged Jeter as he came on stage and presented him with a Fox Sports baseball jersey. Jeter, who was elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame in 2020, also joins fellow Hall of Famer David Ortiz and host Kevin Burkhardt as part of the studio team.
“I was on set at the World Series in Philadelphia and (David) Ortiz kept showing me his World Series rings. I figured I would join the team and humble him a little bit,” Jeter joked.
Jeter and Rodriguez were teammates on the New York Yankees for 10 seasons, but their relationship wasn't close. The two were good friends early on during their big league careers, but Jeter acknowledged during his ESPN documentary series “The Captain” last year that they had grown apart after comments Rodriguez made in a 2001 interview with Esquire magazine.
Rodriguez credited Jeter’s teammates for the Yankees' run of four World Series championships in five years from 1996-2000.
The two, though, have seemed to put things behind them.
Jeter — who won five championships during his 20-year career with the Yankees — said last season during Rodriguez’s ESPN show, “Sunday Night Baseball,” that the two had met to talk and clear things up.
Jeter was part of the Miami Marlins' ownership group for 4 1/2 years and was baseball's first Black CEO. He resigned last February.
Bill to set annual remembrance for Marshall plane crash
CHARLESTON, W.Va. | A bill has won final legislative approval in West Virginia that would establish an annual day of recognition for the worst sports disaster in U.S. history, a plane crash that killed most of Marshall University's football team.
On Nov. 14, 1970, the chartered jet crashed in fog and rain into a hillside upon approach to an airport near Huntington as the team was returning from a game at East Carolina, killing all 75 on board. The victims included 36 football players and 39 school administrators, coaches, fans, spouses and flight crew.
Marshall decided to continue the football program. But for the university and the entire community, it left a huge void. Some who were left off the flight and did not make the trip or lost loved ones spent the next five decades with crippling questions that had no answers.
The bill establishes that Nov. 14 will become a "special memorial day" in remembrance of the crash.
Prior to the state Senate’s unanimous vote Wednesday, the chamber held a moment of silence for the crash victims at the request of Upshur County Republican Sen. Bill Hamilton. The House of Delegates passed the bill last month.
Cabell County Democratic Sen. Mike Woelfel said he was 17 years old driving in his car in Huntington when news of the crash came on the radio.
“Just like winter leads to spring, these bad memories now lead us to, I think, a day of celebration,” Woelfel said. “I’m glad that we’re going to honor them for each year in this way from here on out."
Wayne County Democratic Sen. Robert Plymale was 15 at the time and was with friends in Kenova, near the airport. It was raining hard, and he remembered seeing ambulances speeding past the group.
Plymale said his mother was a professor at Marshall. Four of the crash victims were students in her class, and Marshall faculty were sent to attend the funerals. Plymale's mother attended a funeral in North Carolina, and her family became close friends with the victim’s family.
Plymale said 64 children lost one or both of their parents in the crash.
Among them were Dr. Ray Hagley, who was a Marshall team physician, and his wife. They left behind six children who were being babysat by Dan D'Antoni, a 23-year-old assistant with the Marshall basketball program in 1970. D'Antoni is now Marshall's basketball coach.
“This goes deep,” Plymale said. “It really sort of shapes the fiber in you, of what you are.”
Six weeks before the Marshall tragedy, a plane carrying members of the Wichita State football team crashed in Colorado, killing 31 people.
Among those who were not on the Marshall plane were Red Dawson, an assistant coach who was driving on a recruiting trip and was heading home when he learned about the crash. The following offseason, Dawson went to a national coaching convention. He recalled talking at length with some of his counterparts at Wichita State, and how they leaned on each other for support.
While Wichita State ended its football program in 1986, Marshall carried on.
Jack Lengyel was hired as the new coach in 1971. Marshall won just two games, and the first winning season didn’t come for another 13 years. Then success occurred in streaks. Marshall captured Division I-AA national championships in 1992 and 1996 and amassed the most wins of any team in the nation in the 1990s, many of them during a step up to Division I-A, now known as the Football Bowl Subdivision.
The rebuilding was the subject of the 2006 movie “We are Marshall” starring Matthew McConaughey as Lengyel.
Woelfel, who had a speaking part in the movie, said it "brought a lot of people back together to deal with the loss and they did it collectively. So I think this is another step along in that healing process.”
N Mexico St AD gets vote of confidence after hoops shutdown
New Mexico State's chancellor expressed his confidence in athletic director Mario Moccia on Wednesday, less than a week after the school's most high-profile sports program — the men's basketball team — was shut down for what the chancellor said was a culture of bad behavior, egregious violations of the student code of conduct and other “despicable acts.”
In addition to backing Moccia, chancellor Dan Arvizu said at a news conference that he was confident the behavior that led to the cancellation of the season and firing of head coach Greg Heiar was not reflective of the athletic department or the school overall.
“Our review indicates that this culture of bad behavior is contained within the basketball program,” Arvizu said.
He was speaking less than 24 hours after firing Heiar, whose program was sunk by a pair of scandals, both of which are subject to ongoing investigations. The latest was the hazing allegations reported to campus police last week by a player who said three teammates ganged up on him and attacked him in the team locker room.
That came less than three months after the fatal shooting of a student at rival University of New Mexico in November. Surveillance video of the shooting shows New Mexico State player Mike Peake being shot at by that student, then responding by shooting the student as they ran through an apartment parking lot. Peake has been suspended from school but not charged in the incident.
Arvizu said the shooting, which had roots in a fight that Peake and others were involved in at an Aggies football game a month earlier, is still under investigation. He said players who are under investigation could be suspended from school, suspended from basketball or exonerated.
At a board of regents meeting held shortly after the fatal shooting, chair Ammu Devasthali said guns are not permitted on the university campus or on university trips.
Moccia, who appeared with Arvizu at the news conference, defended his hiring record over his eight years on the job, along with the vetting process he led on Heiar, who went 9-15 in his first season before it was abruptly halted.
“I made a list of every coach I've hired ... and, you know, we have an excellent batting average,” Moccia said. “Nobody bats a thousand. But surely, tremendously disappointed in this outcome, specifically for this victim, but for everyone involved. We'll go back and look at our processes.”
The AD also was pressed on whether Heiar ultimately bore responsibility for Peake and his teammates being out after curfew on the night of the shooting in Albuquerque.
“What my heart tells me is that when you’re sound asleep in your bed and you're awoken and a situation has occurred, what is your direct responsibility?” Moccia said. “However, setting the culture matters, and for individuals to think that the night before a big game, to get out of a room and do some things we would never condone, is certainly troubling.”
Heiar coached 22 games after the Nov. 19 shooting. His firing — which Arvizu said was “with cause,” meaning the school isn't obligated to pay him — came after the hazing allegations surfaced, and after Arvizu called off the season. The chancellor said the coach had not been cooperating with investigators. Arvizu also said the fates of the rest of the coaching staff, along with players involved, would be determined after the multiple investigations are complete.
Safe, however, is Moccia, who is in charge of a basketball program that, more than any other sport, puts New Mexico State and its 14,000-student campus in Las Cruces, on the map. The Aggies have made 26 March Madness trips over their long history and have long drawn more nationwide attention than their football or any other team.
“He still has my confidence to turn this problem around," Arvizu said. "Clearly there are some issues that we need to see why it took so long to understand that there was an issue. But I think there’s plenty of evidence to support this particular incident, or set of incidents, is contained within the basketball program and primarily as a coach's responsibility. The oversight of that is in question, and we'll continue to look at that.”
Colts hire Eagles OC Shane Steichen as their head coach
INDIANAPOLIS | Shane Steichen accepted his dream job on Tuesday.
Now, he's waiting to see if he gets to rebuild the Indianapolis Colts around the quarterback of his dreams.
Team owner Jim Irsay ended a monthlong search that included interviews with more than a dozen candidates by hiring the 37-year-old, first-time head coach who has a penchant for turning promising young quarterbacks into stars.
“We felt Shane had a lot of that offensive magic that can be hard to find, knowing we’re going to have a young quarterback to develop,” Irsay said. “He had a presence and boy did it come through. Also his mind, thinking multiple things at once, disseminating those things quickly, I think he has a special mind for football.”
Indy certainly needs a new perspective — and some stability — after missing the playoffs each of the past two seasons.
Steichen becomes the Colts' fourth coach since 2017 and they're likely to be starting yet another different quarterback on opening day, extending their streak to seven straight seasons.
Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard are now pinning their hopes on a gruff-looking, tough-talking coach who worked previously with Philip Rivers and helped mentor Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers and Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia.
But for a few minutes during his introductory news conference, Steichen couldn't hide his emotions. His wife and two young children, along with a handful of current Indy players, watched Steichen choke back tears while offering thanks to everyone from family members to former players and coaching colleagues to team officials who employed him.
“Right now, I’m a little emotional because this is a big day for me and my family,” Steichen said. “We want to get a lot of things done here and we’ve got to grind it every single day.”
Steichen becomes the second straight former Eagles offensive coordinator to make a Super Bowl run and then leave days later for Indianapolis. Frank Reich took the same path in 2018 after Philadelphia won its first championship since 1960.
Reich was fired in October as the Colts' season started to unravel and was replaced by interim coach Jeff Saturday, who won his first game but lost the final seven.
The unusual decision to bring Saturday out of the broadcast studio to replace Reich was widely panned by critics who contended more qualified candidates already were on Indy’s staff and those who thought Irsay skirted NFL rules to include minority candidates in the hiring process.
While those rules don’t apply to midseason changes, Ballard and Irsay promised to conduct an exhaustive, inclusive search that did meet the Rooney Rule requirements.
Yet in a candidate pool that included former NFL head coach Raheem Morris, former Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia and two internal candidates — Saturday and special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone — Steichen was hired for one obvious reason.
Most draft analysts expect Indy to use the No. 4 overall draft pick on a quarterback, which drew some banter between Irsay and Ballard about their trading options and ended with a possible hint about Irsay's intention.
“He (Ballard) likes picks, although the Alabama guy doesn’t look bad,” Irsay said, referring to Bryce Young.
Indy has drafted only two quarterbacks in the first round over the past 25 years — Peyton Manning in 1998 and Andrew Luck in 2012, both with the top overall pick.
There are also striking similarities between Steichen and Reich.
Both progressed through the coaching ranks in similar ways, working together in San Diego with Rivers, and both were college quarterbacks though Steichen, unlike Reich, never took a snap in the NFL. They even seem to have similar philosophies.
“I’m a gut-feeling guy especially on game day as a play-caller,” Steichen said. “We're going to be aggressive, but my philosophy on offense is we’re going to throw to score points and run to win. That may look different from week to week; flow is going to dictate that.”
Still, Irsay wants different results.
Steichen takes over a team that went 4-12-1 and used three starting quarterbacks, two play-callers and two head coaches. He becomes the third 37-year-old head coach in the NFL, the youngest being Sean McVay, who won last year's Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams.
The most immediate priority, though, is putting together a staff. Steichen declined to say whether he would keep Gus Bradley as defensive coordinator or Ventrone.
Steichen must figure out how to revamp an offensive line that had been among the league’s top units from 2018-21 but struggled mightily in 2022. Plus, Indy must decide what to do with veteran quarterbacks Matt Ryan and Nick Foles, who struggled last season.
Ryan is just six days younger than Steichen and would count $35.2 million against the salary cap if he returns. Indy could save about $17 million by releasing him. Cutting Foles, the Super Bowl 52 MVP, would save the Colts about $2 million off his $3.6 million cap charge in 2023.
Neither has said whether he plans to retire.
But the Colts believe in Steichen.
“High integrity, high character, brilliant football mind and philosophy,” Ballard said. “We see the game the same way and I think that’s important. We’re not going to always agree, we didn’t always agree in the interview, but we see the game the same way.”
Cardinals hire Eagles coordinator Gannon as next coach
TEMPE, Ariz. | The Arizona Cardinals hired Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon on Tuesday to be their next head coach.
Gannon replaces Kliff Kingsbury, who was fired last month after going 4-13 in his fourth season. Gannon becomes Arizona's fourth coach in seven years and the second Eagles coordinator to become a head coach after Shane Steichen was hired by Indianapolis on Tuesday.
The 40-year-old Gannon has been Philadelphia's defensive coordinator the past two seasons, helping rebuild a defense that helped the Eagles reach the Super Bowl last Sunday. The Eagles lost to Kansas City 38-35 at State Farm Stadium, home of the Cardinals.
The Eagles had the NFL's No. 2 defense this season and the third-most sacks in NFL history with 78 under Gannon in 2022. Philadelphia led the NFL with 70 sacks this season — 15 more than any other team.
Gannon's resume took a bit of a hit during the Super Bowl. The Eagles coughed up a 10-point halftime lead and couldn't stop Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes, even though the MVP wasn't moving at his best because of a sprained ankle.
That hiccup wasn't enough to deter Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill, who is trying to find a leader who can help the franchise win its first NFL championship since 1947.
Gannon's hiring is the first major move by general manager Monti Ossenfort, who was hired last month after Steve Keim and the team parted ways.
Gannon inherits a defense spearheaded by Pro Bowl safety Budda Baker and young linebackers Isaiah Simmons and Zaven Collins. Arizona also is potentially looking at a roster overhaul with roughly 30 unrestricted free agents and the retirement of three-time NFL defensive player of the year J.J. Watt.
The Cardinals also have the No. 3 overall pick in the upcoming draft.
One of Gannon's first tasks will be connecting with franchise quarterback Kyler Murray, who tore the ACL in his right knee late last season and is expected to miss at least a few games next fall.
The two-time Pro Bowl selection regressed some during his fourth season, though the former No. 1 overall pick was still productive when healthy. He signed a $230.5 million deal during last year's offseason that could keep him with the franchise through 2028.
Before being hired by the Eagles, Gannon served as the defensive backs coach for the Colts from 2018-20. He also worked as an assistant defensive backs/quality control coach for the Minnesota Vikings from 2014-17 and held the same position with the Tennessee Titans from 2012-13.
Gannon began his coaching career as a defensive assistant with the Atlanta Falcons in 2007 and worked as a scout for the Rams from 2009-10. He played defensive back at Louisville in 2002 before sustaining a career-ending hip injury and served as a graduate assistant at his alma mater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.