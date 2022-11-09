Bills Jets Football

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws a pass during the first half of agame against the New York Jets on Sunday in East Rutherford, New Jersey. 

 Associated Press

Bills QB Josh Allen to miss practice, listed day to day

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — No one on the Buffalo Bills has a definitive answer as to whether quarterback Josh Allen's injured throwing elbow will be healed in time to play against the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings this weekend.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.