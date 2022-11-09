Bills QB Josh Allen to miss practice, listed day to day
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — No one on the Buffalo Bills has a definitive answer as to whether quarterback Josh Allen's injured throwing elbow will be healed in time to play against the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings this weekend.
The best coach Sean McDermott could say regarding Allen's playing status on Wednesday was, "We'll see."
What's more clear is the confidence the team has in 10-year journeyman backup Case Keenum's ability to step in and take over the NFL's leading offense in yards gained in a pinch.
"One hundred percent," receiver Stefon Diggs said of Keenum, with whom he played with in Minnesota in 2017. "That's my guy. You know me and Case go way back. He's a true pro. He's been around this league for a long time. So I anticipate him preparing the right way ... I have complete confidence in him."
Allen did not practice Wednesday, and was spotted wearing a brace on his right elbow, which he hurt in a 20-17 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday.
Nets make Jacque Vaughn coach, decide against Udoka pursuit
NEW YORK | Jacque Vaughn knew when he moved into Steve Nash's seat that he might just be keeping it warm for Ime Udoka.
The Brooklyn Nets were expected to hire the suspended Boston Celtics coach for their job, maybe after Vaughn had it only for a game. Instead, the Nets decided Wednesday to give the job to Vaughn.
After moving on from Nash, the Nets had discussions with Udoka, who along with Vaughn had been a Nets assistant before taking the Boston job. He led the Celtics to last season's NBA Finals but was suspended for at least this season for violating team rules by having a relationship with a female staffer within the organization.
But the Nets decided not to go that route, perhaps unwilling to take on more negative attention while dealing with the fallout from Kyrie Irving's decision to post a link to a film with antisemitic material on his Twitter page.
Tiger Woods to return at his tournament in the Bahamas
Tiger Woods made it official Wednesday by announcing he would return to competition as part of the 20-man field at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.
Woods is the tournament host of the unofficial event on Dec. 1-4 at Albany Golf Club, where the tournament has been played since 2015.
It will be the first time Woods has played the Hero World Challenge, which benefits his foundation, since 2019.
Woods, who announced his decision on Twitter, has not played competitively since he missed the cut in the British Open at St. Andrews in July.
Qatar again denies claim of cash offers to World Cup voters
DOHA, Qatar | A longstanding whistleblower allegation that Qatar offered cash to voters during its winning bid to host the World Cup was denied again by officials in a Netflix documentary released Wednesday.
The four-part show "FIFA Uncovered" directly put the question to key Qatari official Hassan Al-Thawadi — the bid campaign leader in 2010, now heading the World Cup organizing committee — of whether he took part in offering $1.5 million to each of three FIFA voters from Africa.
Whistleblower Phaedra Almajid has claimed for more than a decade she was in the room with Al-Thawadi at a hotel in Angola in January 2010 when money was offered to the three men, who were among 24 voters set to pick the 2018 and 2022 World Cup hosts later that year.
Almajid's claims added to a cloud of suspected wrongdoing hanging over Qatar long after it won the vote by FIFA's executive committee in December 2010. Qatar's bid team has always insisted it followed campaign rules set by FIFA.
