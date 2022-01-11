Reyna, Weah uncertain for U.S. World Cup qualifiers
Midfielder Gio Reyna and forward Tim Weah remain uncertain for the United States' next three World Cup qualifiers, which start Jan. 27 with a match against El Salvador at Columbus, Ohio.
Reyna has not played in any matches since injuring his right hamstring during the opening qualifier at El Salvador on Sept. 2.
Weah, who scored in the 1-1 draw at Jamaica in a November qualifier, injured a thigh during training with Lille on Dec. 3, two days after his last match.
"With Gio and Tim, it's too early to tell," coach Gregg Berhalter said Monday. "We have 14 days until they come to camp, and those 14 days will be important."
KC's Pulido needs knee surgery and will miss MLS season
KANSAS CITY, Kan. | Mexican forward Alan Pulido needs knee surgery and will miss Sporting Kansas City's entire 2022 Major League Soccer season.
The team said Tuesday that Pulido will have surgery Monday with Drs. Bert Mandelbaum and Clint Soppe in Los Angeles. Expected recovery time is nine months to a year.
Pulido, 30, had eight goals in 21 league games last year in his second season with Kansas City. He played previously for Tigers (2010-14), Greece's Levadiakos (2015) and Olympiakos (2015-16) and Chivas (2016-19).
He has five goals in 20 appearances for Mexico. He was on the 2014 World Cup roster but did not get in a game.
Browns expect Mayfield to 'bounce back" as starter in '22
CLEVELAND | The Browns aren't ready to throw Baker Mayfield away just yet.
The quarterback's subpar season didn't cost him his starting job, with general manager Andrew Berry saying Tuesday the Browns "fully expect" Mayfield to return as their quarterback after an injury-plagued 2021.
Mayfield played most of the season with a torn labrum in his left, non-throwing shoulder, and the injury contributed to him regressing and the Browns (8-9) missing the playoffs. He'll have surgery on Jan. 19.
Mayfield's shaky season — and the team's hesitancy to sign him to a long-term extension — fueled speculation the Browns might go in another direction at quarterback.
