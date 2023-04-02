Jayhawk women beat Lions, win WNIT championship
LAWRENCE, Kan. | Taiyanna Jackson had 17 points and career-high tying 21 rebounds — her fourth consecutive double-double and 23rd of the season — Zakiyah Franklin added 19 points and Kansas beat Columbia 66-59 Saturday to win the WNIT championship.
Chandler Prater added nine points, 11 rebounds and four steals for Kansas (25-11) and Wyvette Mayberry scored 12 points. The Jayhawks finished with their most wins since the 1997-98 team that also won 25 games and set a program record for home wins in a season with 19.
This season Kansas made its first appearance in the AP Top 25 in nearly a decade after the Jayhawks — who won 21 games last season and advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013 — set a program record with 10 consecutive wins to open the season.
Columbia (28-6) struggled offensively against the length and athleticism of the Kansas defense. The Lions, who went into the game ranked No. 13 nationally in scoring offense (78.8 per game) and No. 12 in rebound margin (plus-8.5), were held to fewer than 60 points for just the third time this season and outrebounded (49-41) for just the fourth time.
Franklin scored eight straight Kansas points in a 12-5 spurt that gave the Jayhawks a 29-25 lead — the largest by either team to that point — with a minute to go in the first half. After Kitty Henderson hit a 3 for the Lions, Chandler Prater's jumper made it 31-28 at intermission. Henderson hit a 3-pointer, Abbey Hsu made a jumper and Jaida Patrick added another 3 in the first 68 seconds of the third quarter to put Columbia ahead by five before a 15-0 spurt gave Kansas the lead for good.
Columbia missed 10 consecutive field goals and made just one of its next 15 from the field after Patrick's 3 and Kansas never trailed over the final 18 minutes.
Hsu led the Lions with 19 points and Kaitlyn Davis scored 13. Hsu finished the season with 606 points, two shy of the program record set by Camille Zimmerman in 2016-17.
Jackson had three blocks to extend her single-season Kansas record to 109.
Columbia is the first team in Ivy League history to advance to the WNIT's championship game. Last year, the Lions were the first team in conference history to make it to the Great Eight, where they fell to Seton Hall, 78-75.
Columbia’s 28 wins this season are a new program record, three more than the previous record set last year when the Lions went 25-7.
Gradey Dick to leave Kansas for NBA draft after 1 season
LAWRENCE, Kan. | Kansas sharpshooter Gradey Dick is entering the NBA draft after one season with the Jayhawks.
The 6-foot-8 guard announced his decision in a social media post Friday.
Dick started all 36 games for the Jayhawks and averaged 14.1 points while shooting better than 40% from 3-point range. He made 83 3-pointers, a program record for a freshman.
Kansas lost to Arkansas in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, with Dick scoring just seven points in his finale.
Marquette's Shaka Smart voted men's AP coach of the year
Shaka Smart has packed an entire career's worth of experiences into 14 years as a college head coach. He led VCU to an improbable Final Four as a 30-something wunderkind in 2011, guided mighty Texas to a Big 12 Tournament title during six otherwise tepid years in Austin, and now has turned Marquette into a Big East beast.
It's sometimes easy to forget he's still just 45 years old.
Yet his work with the Golden Eagles this season might have been his best: Picked ninth in the 11-team league by its coaches, they won the regular-season title going away, then beat Xavier to win their first Big East Tournament championship.
That earned Smart the AP coach of the year award Friday. He garnered 24 of 58 votes from a national media panel to edge Kansas State's Jerome Tang, who received 13 votes before guiding the Wildcats to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament, and Houston's Kelvin Sampson, who earned 10 before taking the Cougars to the Sweet 16.
Voting opened after the regular season and closed at the start of the NCAA Tournament, where the No. 2 seed Golden Eagles were knocked out in the second round by Michigan State and Smart's longtime mentor, Tom Izzo.
“I'm very grateful to win this award," said Smart, the second Marquette coach to take it home after Hall of Famer Al McGuire in 1971, “but obviously it always comes back to the guys you have on your team.
“Early on,” Smart said, “we had a real sense the guys had genuine care and concern for one another, and we had a very good foundation for relationships that we could continue to build on. And over the course of seasons, you go through so many different experiences as a team. And those experiences either bring you closer together or further apart. Our guys did a great job, even through adverse experiences, even through challenges, becoming closer together.”
It's hardly surprising such cohesion is what Smart would choose to remember most from a most memorable season.
The native of Madison, Wisconsin, who holds a master's degree in social science from California University of Pennsylvania, long ago earned a reputation for building close bonds with players and a tight-knit camaraderie within his teams.
No matter how high or low the Golden Eagles were this season, those traits carried them through.
“Everything that we go through, whether it be the retreat that we went on before the season, all the workouts in the summer, he’s preaching his culture,” said Tyler Kolek, a third-team All-American. “And he's showing his leadership every single day, and just trying to impart that on us, and kind of put it in our DNA. Because it's definitely in his DNA.”
That's reflected in the way Smart, who accepted the Marquette job two years ago after an often bumpy tenure at Texas, has rebuilt the Golden Eagles program after it had begun to languish under Steve Wojciechowski.
Sure, Smart landed his share of transfers — Kolek among them — in an era in which the portal has become so prevalent. But he largely built a team that finished 29-7 this season around high school recruits, eschewing a quick fix in the hopes of long-term stability. Among those prospects were Kam Jones, its leading scorer, and do-everything forward David Joplin.
“He teaches us lots of things about the importance of each other,” Joplin said. “He lets us know, time and time again, that we can’t do anything without each other, but together we can do anything.”
That sounds like a decidedly old-school approach to building a college basketball program.
One embraced by a still-youthful coach.
“I think being a head coach has never been more complicated, never been more nuanced, and never more all-encompassing," Smart told the AP in a wide-ranging interview last week. “Does that mean it's harder? You could say that.
“What makes your job less hard," Smart said, "is having a captive audience in your players, and guys that truly understand and own what goes into winning, and that's what we had this past year. But those things just don't happen. There are a lot of steps that have to occur on the part of a lot of people, not just the coach, to get to where you have a winning environment.”
Medvedev beats Sinner in straight sets for Miami Open title
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. | Daniil Medvedev won his fourth ATP title of the year Sunday, beating Jannik Sinner 7-5, 6-3 in the Miami Open to move to 6-0 in their career matchup.
Medvedev is now the most sizzling player on the men’s tour, winning 24 of his last 25 matches after the 1-hour, 34-minute triumph. His only loss has come against top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz in the Indian Wells final.
He’s made five straight Finals and he compared this run to 2019 when he advanced to the championship round in six straight events.
“It’s kind of the same,’’ Medvedev said. “It’s the best start to a season I’ve ever had. It’s been amazing amount of (ATP points) won. I’m super happy.’’
Sinner ran out of magic, with his three-hour win late Friday night over Alcaraz in the semifinals — when he had mild cramping in the second set — taking a toll on the 21-year-old Italian.
Sinner was visited by an ATP trainer midway through the first set Sunday. During the changeover at 4-3, Sinner received a packet of salt that he dumped into a water bottle to drink.
“Woke up this morning not at my best — a little bit sick,” Sinner said during the post-match ceremony, acknowledging that the crowd was behind him. “Thanks for the support. You gave me a lot of energy. Unfortunately, I couldn’t play at my best.’’ In the post-match press conference, Sinner said he didn’t “wake up in the best possible way’’ but didn’t specify the illness."
“We tried to go out on the court, trying to give it a try,’’ Sinner said. “Unfortunately today wasn’t my day but I don’t want to take nothing away from Daniil. He was serving incredible. He was very brave with the way he played. He’s one of the best players in the world. ‘’
Sinner said he the trainer’s salt didn’t make a huge difference. “It helped me a little bit but not enough,’’ Sinner said. “When you wake up like this, there’s not magical things.’’
Serving 5-6 in the first set, Sinner didn’t have any dazzle left and played a ragged game as Medvedev broke him to close out the first set. At 15-30, Sinner shanked a backhand that went long, then fired a forehand bullet into the top of the net to end the one-hour first set.
Sinner said he may have had “a little bit’’ of a mental letdown off the Alcaraz win but noted he was also facing an opponent he had never beaten.
“I was very looking forward to it and prepared for a lot,’’ Sinner said. “It was a very good win. But I was focused on Daniil because I’ve never won.’’
While Medvedev has won titles this year in Rotterdam, Doha and Dubai, this is the Russian’s first title on American soil since the 2021 U.S. Open, when he derailed Novak Djokovic’s bid for a Grand Slam.
Before a crowd that included a handful of celebrities, including Jon Bon Jovi, Medvedev won the first 12 points on his serve. The Russian won his first two service games at love and got up 30-0 in his third one before Sinner started to feel his way back into the match to post the match’s first break. Sinner rallied to break Medvedev, needing five break points to pull it off.
Medvedev showed his mettle by breaking Sinner right back to even the first set at 3-3. On break point, Medvedev won a 20-stroke rally as Sinner’s forehand clipped the netcord and bounced in the doubles alley.
Then Medvedev broke Sinner at 6-5 and twice broke Sinner’s serve in the second set. According to Tennis Channel’s stats, Sinner made 36 unforced errors.
When asked why he gives Sinner the most trouble on the tour, Medvedev said, “Somehow my shots don’t let him completely expose his game, which is hitting winners all over the place. Somehow my balls don’ let him do that.’’
Medveved has proven to be the master of the hardcourt but the tour turns to the European claycourt season. “I love the hardcourts. If it would be my choice, it would be only hardcourts. wish all the tournaments were hardcourt.’’
At the ceremony, Sinner congratulated Medvedev, then quipped, “Now the clay starts; let’s see how you do there.’’
In a glamour women’s double finals, Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula beat Leylah Fernandez and Taylor Townsend, 7-6, 6-2.
Kvitova upends Rybakina for women's Miami Open title
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. | Twelfth-seeded Petra Kvitova won the Miami Open in her 13th appearance, beating seventh-seeded Elena Rybakina with a marathon tiebreaker in a 7-6 (14), 6-2 victory Saturday.
The 33-year-old Kvitova, 10 years older than her opponent, snapped Rybakina’s 13-match winning streak and halted her bid to win the Sunshine Double (Indian Wells and Miami Open).
In winning with will, stalwart defense and one sensational forehand winner on the dead run that electrified the crowd in the second set, the lefty Kvitova captured her 30th WTA singles title and first one since 2018 in Madrid.
After Rybakina hit a forehand long on match point, Kvitova raised her arms and put her hands to her head. She was broken just once in the match. It was her 41st career WTA Finals appearance but first final in Miami. She also will vault into the Top 10.
“I take it as a positive I can still play with the best,’’ said Kvitova who earned a $1.26 million first prize. “I take pride, even at my age, I could win big tournaments.’’
Kvitova, who is from the Czech Republic, disagreed with the announcement Wimbledon would accept Russian players this year. Rybakina, the reigning Wimbledon champion, is from Moscow but represents Kazakhstan.
A past Wimbledon champion, the 6-foot Kvitova won the first-set epic tiebreaker 16-14 on her fifth set point. A suddenly shaky Rybakina hit a forehand long to end the 22-minute tiebreaker; she had been undefeated at 7-0 in tiebreakers in 2023.
“The tiebreaker was going to decide the whole match,’’ Kvitova said. “The tiebreaker — oh, by God — was the longest in my career. I won the tiebreaker so emotionally I was on the better side. You could see the balls after the tiebreak. They were big fluffy balls.″
Rybakina, who won at Indian Wells, admitted to fatigue after the tiebreaker from the travel. The women’s tour will shortly head to Europe for the claycourt season.
“The second set I think overall it was not easy after the first set,’’ Rybakina said. “I think the second she was also more free to hit, to maybe risk a bit more. I think that in the second I just didn’t stay disciplined and was a bit rushing.’’
The set lasted 66 minutes during which each player held serve until 4-4 then exchanged service breaks. Rybakina finished with 10 aces for the first set while setting the record for most aces in a WTA Tournament, smashing Madison Keys’ mark. Rybakina, who had 12 aces total for the match, finished the tournament with 69 for the tournament.
Kvitova broke Rybakina in second game of the second set with a backhand winner on the service return to go up 2-0 and the streak was soon over for Rybakina.
“Maybe if the first set had gone my way it would’ve been different,’’ Rybakina said. “Because I was physically tired and that’s why I didn’t have discipline.
The men’s singles final is Sunday and pits Jannik Sinner, coming off his semifinal upset of defending Miami Open champion Carlos Alcaraz, against Daniil Medvedev.
Medvedev has won 23 of 24 matches and beat Sinner in the Finals last month in Rotterdam. Sinner, the 10th seed from Italy, is 0-5 against Medvedev and coming off a physical, three-set, three-hour war with Alcaraz that ended late Friday night.
In the men’s doubles final, Santiago Gonzalez and Edouard Roger-Vasselin beat Austin Krajicek and Nicolas Mahut 7-6 (4), 7-5.
