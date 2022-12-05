AP source: Verlander agrees to 2-year contract with Mets
SAN DIEGO | Justin Verlander agreed to an $86.7 million, two-year contract with the New York Mets on Monday, reuniting the AL Cy Young Award winner with Max Scherzer and giving the Mets a high-profile replacement for Jacob deGrom.
The contract is worth $43,333,333 per season and includes a vesting player option for 2025 at $35 million, according to a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because there was no immediate announcement.
Verlander leaves World Series champion Houston to step in for deGrom, who left New York after nine seasons when he agreed to a $185 million, five-year contract with Texas last week. It also puts Verlander on the same team as Scherzer after they played together with the Detroit Tigers from 2010-14.
Verlander’s storied career was in question after he had Tommy John surgery in 2020. But he made an impressive return this season, becoming the 11th player to win the Cy Young Award at least three times.
The 39-year-old Verlander went 18-4 with a major league-low 1.75 ERA in 28 starts for the Astros. The right-hander also got his first career World Series win in Game 5 as Houston beat Philadelphia in six games.
Verlander declined a $25 million option five days after helping the Astros to the franchise’s second championship, making him a free agent.
The nine-time All-Star broke into the majors with Detroit in 2005 and stayed with the Tigers until he was traded to the Astros in August 2017. He won his first Cy Young Award in 2011 and also took home AL MVP honors after going 24-5 with a 2.40 ERA in 34 starts.
Verlander agreed to a $66 million contract with Houston covering 2020 and 2021, then hurt his elbow. After pitching one game over the previous two seasons, Verlander became a free agent and re-signed with the Astros for a $25 million, one-year deal that included the option.
Verlander is 244-133 with a 3.24 ERA and 3,198 strikeouts in 17 seasons. He also won the 2019 AL Cy Young Award, going 21-6 with a 2.58 ERA in 34 starts.
Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson 'week to week' with knee injury
OWINGS MILLS, Md. | Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh sounded doubtful Monday about Lamar Jackson's availability for this weekend's game at Pittsburgh.
Jackson left Sunday's 10-9 win over Denver with a knee injury. Harbaugh said after the game that it was not a season-ending type of injury. On Monday, he provided an update.
“He's been through the MRIs, and I would say it's kind of week to week. It's going to be a weekly thing, so as the week goes on we'll see for this week,” Harbaugh said. “It's probably less likely for this week but it's not impossible. And then after that, it'll become more and more likely.”
Jackson left the game after taking a sack on the final play of the first quarter. This is around the same point in the season when he injured his ankle last year. He wasn't able to return from that, and Baltimore's late-season slide left the team out of the playoffs.
Backup Tyler Huntley threw for 187 yards with an interception. He led a 91-yard drive late in the fourth quarter for the game's only touchdown.
AP source: Trea Turner, Phillies reach $300M, 11-year deal
SAN DIEGO | The Philadelphia Phillies landed Trea Turner on Monday, agreeing to a $300 million, 11-year contract with the dynamic shortstop.
The deal includes a no-trade clause, according to a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because there was no immediate announcement.
Turner joins a Philadelphia team that made it to the World Series this year before losing to the Houston Astros. He also reunites with slugger Bryce Harper after the two played together with the Washington Nationals from 2015-18.
Turner was terrific in his first full season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, batting .298 with 21 homers and a career-high 100 RBIs for the 2022 NL West champions. He also swiped 27 bases and scored 101 runs.
The free agent market for the talented Turner likely was enhanced by bigger bases and restrictions on defensive positioning coming to the game next year — two changes that make Turner’s athleticism and defensive versatility even more valuable than before.
He turned down a $19.65 million qualifying offer from the Dodgers in November, joining a stellar group of free agent shortstops that also included Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson.
Turner, 29, broke into the majors with Washington in 2015. The two-time All-Star hit .300 with 192 steals in six-plus seasons with the Nationals, winning the World Series in 2019.
Turner and ace right-hander Max Scherzer were traded to the Dodgers in a multiplayer deal at the 2021 trade deadline. Turner hit .338 with 10 homers and 11 steals down the stretch, and Los Angeles made it to the NL Championship Series before being eliminated by Atlanta.
Turner is a .302 hitter with 124 homers, 434 RBIs and 230 steals in 849 games. He has spent most of his career at shortstops, but he also has made big league starts at second base and in center field.
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo out for season with broken left foot
SANTA CLARA, Calif. | The San Francisco 49ers lost quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a season-ending left foot injury Sunday, dealing a big blow to one of the NFL's top teams.
Garoppolo got hurt on the opening drive of a 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins and will need to undergo surgery that will sideline him for the remainder of the season.
“It’s pretty crushing. We know what Jimmy’s been through, how hard he’s worked at this,” coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game. “That was a really cool game, just as a team and all the stuff that went on throughout the game and just be able to overcome some things. So it’s such a special win. But definitely mixed emotions hearing about Jimmy.”
The first-place 49ers (8-4) have won five straight games to establish themselves as one of the top contenders in the NFC but now must go the rest of the way with untested rookie Brock Purdy after losing starter Trey Lance to a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2.
This is the third time Garoppolo has had a season derailed by injury since joining the 49ers midway through the 2017 season. He went down with a season-ending knee injury in the third game of the 2018 season and missed eight games with ankle injuries in 2020.
In Garoppolo's two healthy seasons, the Niners went to the Super Bowl in 2019 and the NFC title game in 2021.
But his history led the Niners to trade three first-round picks to draft Lance third overall in 2021. Garoppolo kept his job last year but was supposed to move on this season before offseason shoulder surgery killed his trade market.
He ended up returning to San Francisco on a reduced contract to be the backup to Lance but regained his role as starter when Lance got hurt. He was playing the best football of his career.
“It’s brutal,” running back Christian McCaffrey said. “I haven’t been around a long time here, but I can’t say enough good things about him. I’ve been in that postion before, where you’re playing and you’re excited and it all ends for the year. It hurts.”
Now the Niners will try to go the rest of the way with Purdy, who came into the league as Mr. Irrelevant after being taken with the final draft pick but now has the most important job on one of the league's top teams.
The former Iowa State star had thrown just nine passes in mop-up duty in a Week 7 loss to Kansas City before being told by quarterbacks coach Brian Griese it would be his time in the spotlight Sunday.
"I feel like there was a little just like, the whole butterfly feeling of ‘Man, we’re going in, let’s do this,'” Purdy said. “It wasn’t like I was out there like shaking like, ‘Oh, shoot, what do I do? What’s my read?’ None of that. Every single week I act like I’m the starter. I prepare like I’m the starter. My name was called. Coach Griese said let’s roll.”
Purdy threw a touchdown pass to Kyle Juszczyk on his first drive and another to McCaffrey to cap a well-executed two-minute drill at the end of the half.
He finished 25 for 37 for 210 yards with two TDs and one interception against an aggressive Miami defense that tried to fluster him with blitzes.
“Brock has played a lot of football and you can tell,” Juszczyk said. “Just the way that he plays the position, he has a savviness to him. He has an understanding. He has a confidence to him. I thought he did a really good job today in the huddle, just kind of commanding everyone’s respect and getting the plays in and out and delivering some confident passes out there. I think we can definitely still do some things with Brock.”
Purdy joins a team that features one of the top defenses in the league led by Nick Bosa, who had three sacks on Sunday, and a deep group of playmakers led by McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk.
Purdy passed his first test, but it will only get tougher from here.
“We got to clean some stuff up, obviously, but just throwing him in there in the heat of battle like that, with how much (blitzing) that team did,” Shanahan said. “I thought he did a hell of a job doing it and protected the ball well.”
Mississippi revises demands on Favre in welfare lawsuit
JACKSON, Miss. | The Mississippi Department of Human Services on Monday changed its demands against retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre in a lawsuit that seeks repayment of misspent welfare money that was intended to help some of the poorest people in the U.S.
The department dropped its demand of $1.1 million against Favre, acknowledging he has already repaid that money for an unfulfilled pledge of public speeches. But it made a new demand of up to $5 million against Favre and a university sports foundation, saying money from an anti-poverty program was improperly used to pay for a volleyball arena at the University of Southern Mississippi.
The volleyball facility was a pet project of Favre, and he pledged to lead fundraising efforts for it. Previous filings in the civil lawsuit show text message exchanges between Favre and others about directing money to the volleyball facility from a nonprofit organization that had Human Services contracts. But until Monday, the Human Services lawsuit had not sought to recoup money for the facility.
Favre is a University of Southern Mississippi alumnus, and his daughter started playing volleyball at the Hattiesburg school in 2017. The volleyball facility, also called a wellness center, was completed in late 2019.
In a court filing Monday, the Department of Human Services acknowledged Favre has already repaid $1.1 million he received from the Mississippi Community Education Center. The nonprofit organization had contracts with the department to spend money through the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families anti-poverty program.
The organization paid Favre for public speaking to help raise money for the volleyball facility, but the state auditor said Favre failed to make the speeches. The Department of Human Services court filing Monday said Favre “possibly recorded a single twenty-second radio advertisement” for that $1.1 million.
“In 2020, Favre received a demand from the Office of State Auditor requiring the $1.1 million be repaid with interest,” the new Human Services court filing said. “Recognizing that he had no right to payment for services never performed with funds designed for needy families, Favre repaid the $1.1 million to the State.”
Auditor Shad White said last week that Favre still owed more than $200,000 in interest on the $1.1 million.
The Human Services court filing Monday said Favre has not repaid $5 million in TANF money “that he orchestrated” for the Mississippi Community Education Center to pay to the University of Southern Mississippi Athletic Foundation to satisfy his guarantee to fund construction of a university volleyball facility.
The leaders of the Mississippi Community Education Center are Nancy New and her son Zachary New. They have both been on the board of directors for the University of Southern Mississippi Athletic Foundation, as has Favre.
John Davis, who was Department of Human Services director from 2016 to 2019, agreed to enter into a sham lease with Nancy New and Zachary New to use welfare money to pay for construction of the volleyball facility, the new court filing says.
Favre's attorney Eric Herschmann said in a statement Monday that the department's new $5 million demand against Favre is groundless. Herschmann said the department left out key facts, including that the Mississippi attorney general's office signed off on the transfer of money from the Department of Human Services to the University of Southern Mississippi “all with the full knowledge and consent” of then-Gov. Phil Bryant and other state officials.
“That a private citizen, like non-lawyer Brett Favre, could have any liability under these circumstances is baseless,” Herschmann said.
Davis pleaded guilty in September to federal and state charges tied to the welfare misspending in what the state auditor has called Mississippi's largest public corruption case in decades. Nancy New and Zachary New pleaded guilty in April to state charges of misspending welfare money. All three await sentencing and have agreed to testify against others.
In a Nov. 28 court filing, Favre’s attorney asked a judge to dismiss Favre from the Human Services lawsuit that seeks to recover millions of dollars in misspent welfare money. The judge has not acted on that request.
Favre grew up in Mississippi and played football at the University of Southern Mississippi before a long career with the Green Bay Packers that included a win in Super Bowl XXXI. He was traded to the New York Jets in 2008 and played there one year before playing his final two seasons for the Minnesota Vikings.
