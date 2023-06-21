Dolphins star Tyreek Hill is under investigation for assault and battery
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. | Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill is under investigation by Miami-Dade police for assault and battery after he allegedly hit a man on Sunday.
The incident was first reported by WPLG-TV in Miami after the station received a tip Sunday night. Miami-Dade police spokesman Angel Rodriguez confirmed Tuesday via email that police are investigating an “assault/battery” involving Hill from Sunday.
The station reported that Hill got into an argument with an employee of a charter company at Haulover Marina in Miami, which apparently ended with Hill hitting the man.
“We are aware of the situation and have been in contact with Tyreek, his representatives and the NFL,” a Dolphins spokesperson said Tuesday via email. “We will reserve further comment at this time.”
The Kansas City Chiefs traded Hill to Miami last year, and the Dolphins gave the three-time All-Pro a $120 million, four-year contract extension that made Hill the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history. He caught 119 passes for 1,710 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022.
MLB sued by 17 ex-scouts who say they were discriminated against because of their age
DENVER | Seventeen former Major League Baseball scouts who say they were discriminated against because of their age sued the league, its teams and Commissioner Rob Manfred on Wednesday.
The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Denver. The former scouts allege violations of the federal Age Discrimination in Employment Act of 1967 along with laws in 11 states and New York City.
The scouts, ranging from 55 to 71, allege they were discriminated against from 2020-22. They say MLB and the teams “have acted to prevent the reemployment of older scouts or refused the reemployment of older scouts.”
They also say an MLB provision that offsets scouts' salaries when they sign with a new team — but are still being paid by a previous team from which they've been fired — is discriminatory.
MLB said in a statement it looks “forward to refuting these claims in court,” but it does not comment on pending litigation.
The ex-scouts also allege MLB in 2015 ended a listing of scouts eligible for employment, the decision to end the MLB Scouting Bureau in 2018 was discriminatory and MLB used analytics and the coronavirus pandemic as pretexts to eliminate older scouts.
“This lawsuit is about age discrimination within a sport that supposedly values history, tradition and putting the best possible product on the field,” lawyer Mitchell C. Abeita of Kilgore & Kilgore said in a statement.
The plaintiffs are headed by former Chicago Cubs scout James S. Benedict, who was terminated in 2020. They seek class-action certification.
The former scouts allege violations of laws in Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Indiana, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas and Utah.
Las Vegas man jailed, accused of threatening mass violence at Stanley Cup victory parade
LAS VEGAS | A man accused of threatening mass violence at a parade last weekend celebrating the Vegas Golden Knights victory in the NHL Stanley Cup championship was ordered Wednesday to remain jailed unless he can post $55,000 bail and enroll in a high-level electronic monitoring program.
Anthony Zuccaro, 31, remained in custody following court appearances in separate cases alleging that he damaged Nevada State Police vehicles with his motorcycle and threatened to either drive a truck into throngs of hockey fans or use gasoline bombs to injure police and revelers on the Las Vegas Strip.
Zuccaro's cases are separate from one involving a 33-year-old man with a history of mental illness who was arrested and jailed last week after allegedly threatening a mass shooting during the Stanley Cup final game on June 13.
“I'm not dangerous," Zuccaro said during the first of two appearances before different judges Wednesday in Las Vegas Justice Court. Standing in shackles as he faced felony vehicle damage and misdemeanor reckless driving charges in the state police vehicle damage case, Zuccaro added that he was “building a life in Las Vegas.”
Prosecutor Taylor Reeves told the judge that Zuccaro works at a Las Vegas casino and was from New York but has lived in Nevada for almost two years.
Zuccaro was arraigned minutes later before a separate judge on a felony false threat charge alleging an act of terrorism threatening the Golden Knights parade.
According to a Las Vegas police report, Zuccaro was arrested at home after 2 a.m. Saturday following a series of audio-recorded telephone calls to crisis hotlines in Nevada and Arizona in which he allegedly admitted he had smashed windows and side mirrors of police vehicles.
Zuccaro's “comments became more and more violent," police said a crisis support worker told investigators, "until he started making statements that he intends on carrying out a mass attack ... on Las Vegas Boulevard during a parade celebrating the Staley Cup victory" and then induce police to shoot him dead.
“He further stated that he was targeting the event due to the presence of many cameras" and that “his estranged girlfriend and her new boyfriend would also be present," the police report said. "He hoped to incite mass panic and many deaths.”
Two public defense attorneys who separately represented Zuccaro in his cases did not respond to email messages about whether they would seek a mental health evaluation to determine Zuccaro's competency to face charges.
The judges set his next court dates for July 5 and July 6.
In the shooting threat case, a state court judge is due on July 12 to consider ordering a forensic evaluation by state psychiatrists of Matthew Michael DeSavio, 33.
DeSavio is accused of threatening to “shoot up” the Golden Knights game against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena. He allegedly described in text messages, phone calls and social media posts his intent to carry out a massacre comparable to a October 2017 mass shooting on the Strip that killed 60 people and injured more than 850 — the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
Angels infielder Gio Urshela probably out for season with broken pelvis
ANAHEIM, Calif. | Los Angeles Angels infielder Gio Urshela is likely to miss the rest of the season with a broken pelvis.
Angels manager Phil Nevin provided the update Wednesday on Urshela, who was enjoying a solid debut season for Los Angeles before he fell awkwardly at first base while trying to beat out his grounder June 15 at Texas.
Urshela fractured his left pelvis in the fall. The Colombian veteran has seen two specialists to determine he won't need surgery, but the rest and recovery time necessary to heal are likely to prevent him from playing again in 2023, Nevin said.
Urshela is batting .299 with two homers and 24 RBIs for the Angels, who acquired the former Yankees infielder from Minnesota last November and signed him to an $8.4 million, one-year contract. He has filled all four infield positions for Los Angeles, playing primarily at third base and first base.
His absence is a blow to the playoff hopes of the Angels, who are trying to end their eight-year playoff drought.
Los Angeles also is currently playing without oft-injured third baseman Anthony Rendon and promising rookie shortstop Zach Neto due to injuries.
The 31-year-old Urshela will be an unrestricted free agent this winter.
Clark Haggans, longtime NFL linebacker who won a Super Bowl with the Steelers, dies at 46
PITTSBURGH | Clark Haggans, an outside linebacker who won a Super Bowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers during a 13-year career that included stops in Arizona and San Francisco, has died. He was 46.
The Larimer County coroner’s office said in a release that it responded to a residence in Fort Collins, Colorado, on Monday to investigate the death of a male who was identified as Haggans. An autopsy was completed Wednesday with the cause and manner of death pending further investigation, the coroner’s office said. No foul play was evident.
The Steelers took a flyer on Haggans in the fifth round of the 2000 draft. He responded by becoming a special teams ace before graduating into a starting role opposite Joey Porter on a defense that regularly ranked among the best in the NFL.
Haggans' finest season came in 2005. He racked up a career-best nine sacks and was a disruptive force in the playoffs as Pittsburgh won three straight road games to reach the Super Bowl. Haggans had one of three Steelers sacks in the title game against the Seahawks as the franchise earned its fifth championship.
Haggans headed west to Arizona in 2008 but went down with a foot injury in mid-December, forcing him to sit out a postseason run that ended with the Cardinals falling to Pittsburgh in the Super Bowl.
Haggans played for Arizona from 2008-11 and spent his final season in the league with the 49ers in 2012, finishing with 46 1/2 sacks in 172 games.
Haggans grew up near Torrance, California, before starring at Colorado State in the late 1990s. He helped the Rams to a pair of Western Athletic Conference titles and his 33 sacks remain a program record.
