Gonzaga back at No. 1 in AP Top 25; Wyoming enters poll
Gonzaga keeps finding its way back to the top of the The Associated Press men's college basketball poll.
The Zags reclaimed the No. 1 ranking Monday for a third stint this season atop the AP Top 25, moving up one spot to swap places with Auburn after the Tigers fell to No. 2 following their first loss since November.
Mark Few's Bulldogs earned 56 of 60 first-place votes to reach No. 1 for a fifth week this season. Gonzaga (21-2) was the preseason No. 1 after last year's run to the NCAA championship game for what became its only loss. The Zags spent three weeks at the top before falling out after a loss to Duke, and also spent a week at No. 1 in mid-January before being supplanted by Auburn.
It's become a regular position for Gonzaga over the past four seasons, one no other team in the country can match.
Going back to 2018-19, Gonzaga has spent at least four weeks at No. 1 each season, including last year's wire-to-wire hold on the top spot. The Zags have now spent 31 of 72 weeks at No. 1 in the poll over the past four seasons, with Duke (11) and Baylor (10) the closest competitors.
This year's Zags are doing it again with a high-powered offense that leads the country in scoring (90.0 points per game) for the fourth straight season. Gonzaga has also led KenPom's adjusted offensive efficiency metrics for the past three seasons and entered the week ranked second to Purdue (122.6 points per 100 possessions).
Gonzaga has four players averaging in double figures and three others averaging at least 7.4 points.
"That's kind of how we play," leading scorer Drew Timme said after Saturday's win against Saint Mary's. "You look at the scoreboard and it's, 'Oh, he had 20, he had 20.' It's just how we play the game. I think that's the beauty of this program and what (Few) has built here."
Kansas was next at No. 6, followed by reigning national champion Baylor and Providence, which climbed three spots to No. 8 for its highest ranking since spending a week in that same position in January 2016.
Iowa State up to No. 6 in women's AP Top 25; Gamecocks No. 1
Iowa State has reached its best ranking in 20 years in The Associated Press women's basketball poll while South Carolina remains the unanimous choice at No. 1.
Iowa State (21-3) moved up three spots to sixth on Monday — its highest mark since the 2002 season — and has a huge week ahead with games against No. 14 Texas and No. 15 Oklahoma. The Cyclones then play No. 7 Baylor next Monday.
The Gamecocks received all 30 votes from a national media panel after beating Kentucky and Georgia on the road last week. Stanford, Louisville, N.C. State and Indiana rounded out the top five.
U.S. women beat Finland 4-1, to face Canada in Olympic final
BEIJING | Hilary Knight could think of no better way to close the Beijing Games women's hockey tournament than a rematch between the United States and — who else? — Canada with the gold medal on the line.
During an Olympic tournament criticized for lacking parity because of too many lopsided scores — and big on predictability with the U.S. and Canada once again dominating — the title will be fittingly settled between the world's two major powers on Thursday. It will mark the next chapter in a fierce rivalry which dates to the Americans defeating Canada at the 1998 Nagano Games, the first to feature women's hockey.
"You know, I think it's wonderful hockey. It's the most beautiful rivalry in sports," Knight said after scoring a goal and adding an assist in the United States' 4-1 semifinal win over Finland on Monday. "It gets the best and the worst out of both of us at the same time. And it's just a wonderful game."
