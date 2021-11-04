Family mourns woman's death in crash involving ex-NFL player
LAS VEGAS — The family of a Las Vegas woman who died in a fiery crash that authorities say former Raiders player Henry Ruggs III caused after driving 156 mph with a blood-alcohol level twice the legal limit in Nevada said Thursday they are devastated.
Tina Tintor "lived in Las Vegas since she was a baby" and loved her 3-year-old golden retriever, Max, who also died in her car following the pre-dawn Tuesday crash, her family said in a statement issued by attorney Farhan Naqvi in Las Vegas.
A longtime friend, Bojana Filipovic, said separately she was with Tintor early Tuesday, walking Max and talking about going to Serbia. Filipovic said Tintor dropped her off at her home before the crash.
Police and prosecutors say Ruggs' Chevrolet Corvette slammed into the rear of Tintor's Toyota Rav4 on a residential boulevard at 3:39 a.m. Tuesday, rupturing its fuel tank and igniting a fire. The speed limit in the area is 45 mph.
Ruggs and his girlfriend, Kiara Je'nai Kilgo-Washington, were injured in the Corvette. Both were hospitalized before Ruggs was booked later Tuesday into the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas.
The Raiders fired Ruggs from the team late Tuesday, hours before he appeared before a Las Vegas judge who set bail at $150,000 pending the filing of felony charges of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death and reckless driving.
Ruggs' blood-alcohol, measured at the hospital, was 0.16%, a prosecutor said.
During an initial court appearance Wednesday, the 22-year-old former first-round NFL draft pick was seated in a wheelchair with a foam brace on his neck and jail guards at his elbows. He wasn't asked to enter a plea.
The extent of his injuries was not disclosed, although Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said outside court he believed Ruggs suffered a leg injury.
Ruggs later posted bond and was freed to house arrest and electronic monitoring pending his next court date Nov. 10.
Kilgo-Washington, 23, suffered a serious arm injury that Wolfson said will lead to a second charge of DUI causing substantial bodily injury at the Nov. 10 hearing.
Wolfson said he might also file a weapon charge against Ruggs stemming from the discovery of a loaded handgun on the floor of the wrecked Corvette.
Tintor and her dog perished in the burning Toyota, authorities and witnesses said.
Pulisic returns, Dest out, Scally called up for U.S.-Mexico
CHICAGO | Christian Pulisic is back but not fully fit, Sergiño Dest is out and Joe Scally was called up for a possible debut.
Gio Reyna remains sidelined, while John Brooks and Tim Ream were bypassed.
As World Cup qualifying nears the halfway point, the U.S. will have a close to a full-strength roster available against Mexico on Nov. 12 at Cincinnati and at Jamaica four days later.
The U.S. has 11 points, three behind Mexico, after six of 14 games. The top three of eight teams qualifies from North and Central America and the Caribbean, and No. 4 advances to a playoff.
Berhalter has used 33 players — five more than in the 10 matches of the 2018 hexagonal — giving starts to 29. Unlike the September and October windows that had three matches in seven days, there are two games in five days.
Pulisic injured his left ankle during the 4-1 win at Honduras on Sept. 8 and returned only Tuesday for the final 17 minutes of Chelsea's Champions League match at Malmö.
AP source: Browns excuse Beckham for 2nd straight day
BEREA, Ohio | Odell Beckham Jr. remains lined up outside — way outside.
The polarizing wide receiver was excused from practice for the second straight day on Thursday as the Cleveland Browns figure out their next move with him, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday.
The team hasn't reached a conclusion yet on what to do with Beckham, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.
Beckham has likely played his last game in Cleveland, his exit hastened by his father sharing a video on social media criticizing quarterback Baker Mayfield for not throwing the ball to the three-time Pro Bowler.
Taylor to start at QB for Texans against Dolphins on Sunday
HOUSTON | Last season Tyrod Taylor started one game for the Los Angeles Chargers before being sidelined when a team doctor accidentally punctured his lung when giving a painkilling injection for a rib injury.
By the time he recovered he'd lost his job to Justin Herbert, who became the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year.
After being injured again this season with the Texans and having rookie Davis Mills take over for him for the past six games, some wondered if Taylor would suffer the same fate in Houston.
Instead, coach David Culley stuck to his word that he'd get his job back when healthy and Taylor will start Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Culley said that Taylor gives the Texans their best chance to win.
"Coach said that I would be the starter when healthy and thankfully that he stood by that," Taylor said. "And I'm excited to lead the guys back out this weekend."
Giants limit access after false positive COVID-19 tests
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. | The New York Giants limited access to their facility after the laboratory handling their COVID-19 testing had an unusually high number of false positive tests.
The Giants said several more players and coaches had false positives on Thursday, forcing the team to cancel in-facility morning meetings for players and to close their office to non-football staff.
Coach Joe Judge said some players and coaches were sent home and later brought back to the building for an afternoon walkthrough and practice when a second test was negative.
Rookie running back Gary Brightwell joined fellow running back Saquon Barkley and starting safety Xavier McKinney on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.